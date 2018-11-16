Nabtesco: Great Way To Play Booming Robotics Industry

Nabtesco (OTCPK:NCTKF) (OTC:NCTKY) is a Japanese manufacturer of gears, valves, and sensors used in robotics, aviation, and many other industries. The stock is a way to invest in robotics as it is a major supplier for the four largest robotics companies in the world.

The stock trades for ¥2,835, there are 125.13 million shares, and the market cap is ¥354 billion ($3.13 billion). It takes 133 yen to buy one dollar. Earnings per share are ¥158 and the price to earnings ratio is 18. The dividend is ¥74 and the dividend yield is 2.61%. The stock looks reasonably priced based upon these metrics.

Top line growth has been strong. Sales were ¥220 billion ($1.94 billion) in 2015 and grew to ¥282 billion ($2.5 billion) last year. Earnings grew from ¥17.7 billion ($157 million) to ¥25.1 billion ($222 million) over that time frame. Nabtesco produces very nice free cash flow. Last year, free cash flow was ¥11.625 billion ($103 million) and ¥13.2 billion ($117 million) the year before. The free cash flow yield for last year was 3.28%. Not too bad.

The balance sheet shows ¥43 billion ($380 million) in cash, ¥74.4 billion ($658 million) in receivables, and ¥43 billion ($380 million) in investments. The liability side shows ¥51 billion ($451 million) in payables and ¥38.84 billion ($343 million) in debt. I like that balance sheet. Like many Japanese companies, Nabtesco has a portfolio of stocks. Often times, companies will own shares in suppliers and customers.

The company manufactures gears, hydraulic parts, valves, sensors, automatic doors, wheelchairs, and packing machines. Its products are used in developing jets, brakes for high-speed trains, gears for robots, marine, automotive, and many other industries. Japan accounts for 57.7% of sales, China 11%, North America 8.5%, and Europe 15%.

Here is a good article on Nabtesco on Seeking Alpha. The author points out that Nabtesco is a major holding of Fanuc (FANUY, FANUF), arguably the best robotics company in the world. Very interesting. Nabtesco manufactures parts for the big four in robotics: Fanuc, ABB (ABB), Kuka (OTCPK:KUKAF, OTCPK:KUKAY), and Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY, OTCPK:YASKF). It is also one of the top suppliers to Boeing (BA). I got the idea by looking at Morningstar's list of 10 Most Undervalued Non-U.S. Stocks With Wide Moats. As for major shareholders, I see Harbor International and some Fidelity funds.

The stock price has not done much in the last four years. Earlier this year, the stock was about double from where it is now. In the latest quarter, sales were up 4% but earnings down 30%. Delays have hurt profits in other quarters.

According to the International Federation of Robotics, sales were up 30% last year. That's incredible. The metals and electronics industry led the way. Sales to the automotive industry increased by 22%.

Like many Japanese stocks, Nabtesco is difficult to find an abundance of information. Googling the name does very little. Therefore, I'm going to have to make some assumptions.

My concern with the robotics industry is that it is cyclical. Fanuc grows its sales for about six years, takes a hit, and then starts the growth trajectory all over. I'm afraid robotics is at the end of this cycle. The same with many other industries that Nabtesco is involved with. I'm afraid of buying into industries when they are at the end of their bull markets. This stock is like so many in that boat. I don't see any particular reason to buy Nabtesco unless you think the growth will continue, which it could.

I would buy at the right time. When manufacturing is down and out of favor. I must say, the growth in the robotics industry is incredible.

