8% Preferred Share Is A Clear Buy

We believe ARI-C is a good fit for traders and the more aggressive buy-and-hold investors.

This research report was produced by The REIT Forum with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

ARI-C (ARI.PC) from Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI) gets a substantial amount of extra attention here because these sales are so unusual.

Shares are OK for buy-and-hold investors (risk rating 3) and particularly interesting for traders who want a share that should be less exposed to price fluctuations if rates move wildly to close the year.

Source: The REIT Forum

Absent a major increase in Treasury yields, these shares are likely to trade over $25.00 at some point in January, so investors entering here (at $24.86) are getting a discount to $25.00 with expectations for a solid dividend of $.50 following the ex-dividend date in late December. We normally pick our dividend capture ideas with less than three weeks to the ex-dividend date, but ARI-C has everything we look for in a candidate.

We’ll be looking to raise our position in ARI-C if it opens flat or lower so we can get execution with some limit-buy orders. If prices are up, we’ll just move on. Making these short-term trades work is mainly a function of getting in with a low price, so we can’t compromise on price and expect it to still work.

The following chart shows the price history and our trades over the last month:

Source: Schwab

The next chart demonstrates more on the price histories which is an important consideration when predicting which shares are likely to outperform over the next few weeks or months:

Source: Schwab

We would be interested in setting up a position for either a dividend capture or a short-term price jump if it soars heading into the ex-dividend date.

For investors interested in The REIT Forum’s preferred share ratings, see my guide to preferred shares. I also have a guide for preferred share dividend captures.

ARI common stock

The following section will only be a quick note on the company. This is so investors have an idea of the underlying portfolio for the preferred shares. We do cover mortgage REIT valuations extensively on The REIT Forum and also have published numerous articles on mortgage REIT common stocks. We believe the mortgage REIT common stocks carry too much risk for conservative investors. We do cover most of the preferred shares in the sector and believe many of them to be a great fit for buy-and-hold investors. Some preferred shares carry a high-risk rating, but they still carry less risk than the common stocks. We cover 50-plus preferred shares on The REIT Forum with comparable pricing, buy ratings, and risk ratings.

Most of ARI’s loans are floating-rate:

Source: ARI

The floating rate is a hedge against rising interest rates for ARI.

Since ARI is largely immune to interest-rate risk with a slight benefit on higher short-term rates and a slight negative on lower short-term rates, ARI has to be getting income from something other than interest-rate risk.

Source: ARI

ARI provides commercial loans on real estate. They act as a lender and they are directly present in the transactions rather than simply buying a slice of a pool of mortgage loans. That “buy a slice of the pool” technique is very common for mortgage REITs. This is one area where commercial mortgage REITs like ARI separate themselves. They have floating-rate loans on individual properties and they perform the due diligence on those loans themselves.

Source: ARI

ARI preferred share

As we said earlier, ARI-C comes with a risk rating of 3. However, it also comes with an attractive stripped yield of 8.13%:

Source: CWMF’s subscriber spreadsheet (subscription required for 50+ preferred shares and baby bonds with comparing prices)

ARI-C has no more call protection on the calendar, so investors need to be aware of the worst-cash-to-call:

Source: The REIT Forum

The worst-cash-to-call for ARI-C is a positive $0.38. When this metric is so positive, ARI-C can become an attractive buy. You also may notice there's a material amount of dividend accrual. Investors should be taking the accumulated dividend of $0.25 off the current price to get to the stripped price. Since investors buying today will get the full dividend amount on the ex-dividend date, this is an important metric.

We currently see ARI-C as being a bit under our buy under price:

Source: The REIT Forum

We view ARI-C as a clear buy under $24.92. Investors are awarded with a yield over 8%, positive worst-cash-to-call, and get shares under the call value of $25.

ARI-C is a buy.

