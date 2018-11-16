Apple Stock May Not Just Be Getting Cheaper

Or they may actually be reducing holdings some for now to accentuate the cost reduction benefit.

At best they may simply be deferring any intended additions of AAPL, looking to lower their average acquisition costs.

In either event, lower AAPL prices may result

This is not a long-term forecast. Main-line, continuing investment support for Apple, Inc. (AAPL) has not departed.

Our reason for the coming price weakness concern lies in the current actions of the Market-Making [MM] community, responding to the trade order “flow” from their big-money clients. Liquid as the every-day market is for AAPL, when Billion-$ portfolios decide to act on the stock, knowledge of that decision is not something they want to have circulate before they can take effective action.

So, a “fill or kill” block trade order is placed with a trusted MM to sell the million or more shares that it takes to have the desired effect on the portfolio. Even in a market that daily averages 35 million shares, such a presence has an effect, when it has to be accomplished in the few minutes typically allowed to line up the “other side of the trade”.

The first signs of this appeared at the beginning of November as the day’s volume jumped from 35 million shares to over 90 million while the price slipped -9% from $218 to $200.

What it usually takes to get such big-ticket trade orders filled is for the MM to first corral all the every-day buyers present at the moment, and then to decide if the MM firm can become a “principal” in the trade, buying the remaining uncommitted shares temporarily for the firm’s own account. That decision will only be made when a separate hedging deal for those “stub end” shares can be arranged to protect the MM’s invested capital from damaging price changes yet to come.

The cost of such a hedge on a stock like AAPL is instantly determinable, as sellers of the protection are continually prepared to do such business. The leverage inherent in the derivative securities used for the arbitrage accomplishing the hedge, on the fraction of as yet uncommitted shares may be a small enough cost per share on the whole trade to make the order do-able within the “spread” between the prior market price of the involved stock and what the trade-order-initiating fund will accept.

But that cost has to reflect what coming price change expectations exist among all three parties involved: the prop-desk speculative seller of the protection, the MM buyer, and the fund cost-bearer of the market-liquidity benefit. The specifics of the hedge deal tell what the true expectations for coming AAPL price are now, and as markets move forward.

The range of those price expectations for AAPL stock are shown in Figure 1, as they have appeared daily over the past 6 months.

Figure 1

(note: all materials from blockdesk.com in this article have been approved)

Not only has AAPL’s price (the heavy dot in each daily vertical range) declined, but so have the forecasts of what prices may yet to be coming, near-term. The real questions for long-term investors may be “are these temporary diversions from a longer-term uptrend, or perhaps a ratchet downward of that upward trend from a bit lower base, or a worse-case, the start of a prolonged downward price trend?”

Some additional historical perspective may help. Figure 2 is simply a once-a-week extraction of data from the Figure 1 picture, to allow a 2-year view instead of the more detailed recent 6 months.

Figure 2

Please note that the current price ($187) dot of figure 1 is now below the $194 bottom of the most-recent pictured forecast range in Figure 2. That puts yesterday’s heavy-dot equivalent for Figure 2 at about the same degree of downward disparity from earlier market prices as seen in January of this year.

Also, please note that the January recovery returned the expectations forecast range to where it had been in the week before the decline, and subsequent forecasts renewed earlier expectations – and prices. Whether that will occur in this current week’s episode is not clear. AAPL’s prices and forecasts have declined in the most recent 3 days well beyond what was seen last Thursday (11/8), pictured in Figure 2.

There is a fair chance that AAPL’s price will simply recover, as it has at times in the past. The Figure 1 forecast of a near +16% upside to a price of $216 comes from a forecast where the upside target is well below Figure 2’s recent upside of $234. Recovery from that kind of a base suggests a possible ratchet down of a coming upward progress line 9%-10% below the earlier trend.

On the positive side, today’s forecast is at a Range Index [RI] of 24 (meaning 24% of the forecast range is below the current market quote) with 3 times as large a prospect to the upside as to the downside. The week-ago higher forecast with a RI of 36 had only twice as much upside as down. Further, the “thumbnail” picture distributions of daily AAPL RIs in the past 5 years show much better potential for improved RIs (and higher prices producing them) at the current 24 than at the prior 36.

Winning (profitable) positions from current positions have previously been 74 of 100 or 6 out of 8. But the credibility of payoff reward is not high and the holding period likely required (+19% CAGR) is not favorable in comparison to much larger prospects elsewhere.

Conclusion

In reality, nobody knows for sure. But the betting at present suggests those investors using Active Investing strategies ought to at least be on the alert to take advantage of some near-term recovery by scaling into a tactical position.

Long-term investors may do well to wait for a credible upturn in MM forecast expectations before adding to an existing holding.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Additional disclosure: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.



We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided.