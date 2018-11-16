Hyatt Hotels: May Have Short-Term Upside

Hyatt Hotel's (H) valuation at present to us looks attractive. The multinational hospitality company currently trades with a book multiple of 1.9 and a sales multiple of 1.7. Now, investors who know this stock will state that Hyatt has traded with a similar valuation for some time now. However, profits have been rising at the firm over the long term which has resulted in operating margins rising to 22.4% when averaged out over the past four quarters. This number is the highest this key metric has been since the great recession. Although we will see a slowdown in profits this fiscal year, earnings are expected to increase meaningfully again next year which would be a continuation of the long-term up-trend.

Being chartists, we believe market action discounts everything. What this means is that we believe that fundamental arguments are already reflected in the price of the shares. Where we believe fundamental arguments may have some weight is in the risk to the downside. Stocks with strong competitive advantages which trade temporarily on the cheap have the capacity to attract capital over companies with no obvious advantage over the competition. We believe the extended duration, for example, of the firm's contracts is a clear competitive advantage in this sector. Stable earnings and cash flows are invariably a clear result from multi-decade contracts.

With shares currently trading around $70 a share, here is how we view the charts at present. As we can see from the first multi-year weekly chart, the trend in this stock since the 2016 lows has very much been up. Since more or less the start of the year though, shares have consolidated before breaking support at the start of October. It is our job here to see if the downward movement in the shares recently is a continuation pattern which would be a brief respite before resuming the upward trend or a 180-degree reversal pattern.

If we move onto a daily chart over the past year, we can see that Hyatt has been stuck in a broadening formation or megaphone pattern which usually is seen at long-term tops. The megaphone pattern as shown below has as mentioned been in play for the best part of 10 months now. This, in our opinion, gives the pattern plenty of weight. What is interesting as well is that volume has increased significantly since October which is indicative of a megaphone reversal pattern. At present, price is attempting to break back over the lower trend line of the megaphone. Since price though has already broken below support, even if we get some positive traction here, it is difficult to envisage at this stage price being able to break out of this multi-month megaphone pattern.

If we go to the three-month chart, we can see that possible inverse head and shoulder pattern is forming. We would have to break above the neckline though for the pattern to play out. The size of this pattern though is only about $7 in depth which would mean a possible return to the $79 level being a realistic target.

Therefore, to conclude, we believe a short-term bounce may be on the cards here which could bring shares back above or close to the 200-day moving average. Many traders would use that support level as a buying opportunity which we feel will not be able to gain much traction. No matter how potentially attractive a value play may seem, we believe market action discounts everything. Usually, when we research potential value plays, their stock has been left for dead. If we have a multi-month or year bottoming process, all the better. We do not feel we have this at present with Hyatt Hotels. The risk/reward play at present is to wait for the inverse head and shoulders neck line to be broken before initiating a long position. Around $77 a share would be our upside target. We will post the trade once that neckline is broken.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in H over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.