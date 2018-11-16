Progressive's Dashboard Report: October 2018 Update

I consider that the fair price per share should be in the range of $47 and $74 with a price of $61 under the base case scenario.

The company remains, in my view, overvalued relative to its historical ratio averages, in spite of the recent pullback.

For September, the company reported a net loss of $31.7 million vs. a net profit of $160.1 million one year ago. The firm was adversely affected by realized investment losses.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report. Based on this report, the investors can review their estimation of the intrinsic value of the company.

Executive Summary

Progressive (PGR) is the third largest auto insurer in the U.S. and one of the top 20 home insurance companies.

Every month, the insurer releases a very detailed dashboard report, providing fundamental key metrics. The document gives an overview of the current business trend. Based on this report, the investor could update or adapt, if needed, his/her opinion on the valuation of the insurer, its operating performance, and its commercial development.

On November 14, 2018, the insurance company reported its October results. The insurer incurred $138 million of catastrophe losses, mainly caused by Hurricane Michael, and reported a deteriorated combined ratio. Due to net holding period losses of $235.5 million, the firm reported a monthly net loss of $31.7 million.

On a year-to-date view, the net income grew by 97% to around $2.3 billion, affected positively by the underwriting margin improvement, the great commercial momentum, the higher investment portfolio return, and the tax reform effects.

My target price remains in the range of $47 and $74 per share.

The Problem Was Not Hurricane Michael

Even if Progressive is the third largest auto insurer, the company succeeds in many years to deliver double-digit growth. Furthermore, the P&C insurer is able to maintain the level of its margins as well.

In October, the net earned premiums amounted to $3,110 million or a 20% increase compared to last year. All the lines of business grew by at least 16%. The portfolio growth was mainly due to the commercial segment and the property business, which remains one of the development areas of the insurance company.

Source: October Report

On a year-to-date level, the total earned premiums grew by 20% to around $25,849 million. All the lines of business increased at least by 17%.

Source: October Report

However, the increase in the turnover does not mean profitability growth, in particular for an insurance company. The key metric for a P&C insurer is and remains the combined ratio. The lower the combined ratio is, the higher the profitability is. Unfortunately, the company incurred about $138 million, or 4.4 loss ratio points, of catastrophe losses, compared to about $16 million, or 0.6 points last year. Adversely affected by the higher impact of the catastrophe losses, the combined ratio deteriorated by 3.4 percentage points to 95.9%.

Source: Internal (based on Progressive's monthly reports)

The year-to-date combined ratio amounted to 90.6%, or 3.4 percentage points lower than one year ago in the same period. As expected, the costs of Hurricane Michael impacted the underwriting margins of the property and vehicle businesses. The property business area continued to be unprofitable, with a monthly combined ratio of 147.3%. On a year-to-date view, the combined ratio of the property segment was 108.3%, while the core businesses recorded combined ratios between 88% and 92%.

However, the problem was neither the continuous negative margin of the property business nor the impact of Hurricane Michael. The company recorded a monthly loss, only because of net losses on securities. The firm realized an investment loss of $260 million in October, mainly due to holding period losses, which amounted to about $230 million. Then, the underwriting income reported for October was not sufficient to offset the losses related to the investment portfolio.

Book Value and Earnings Estimation

Compared to my prior article, I have kept the same assumptions regarding the net earned premiums, the combined ratio, and the pre-tax annualized investment yield.

Source: Internal (Own Calculation/Estimation)

Even with the impact of hurricane Michael and the potential threats related to the costs of the wildfires in California, I remain confident in the company’s ability to maintain the level of its underwriting margins. A full-year combined ratio of 92% is an achievable target for Progressive, in spite of the losses from the property segment.

I still consider that the FY 2018 diluted EPS would be in the range of $4.03 to $5.88 with a base-case target of $4.95.

Furthermore, the annualized book value growth would be between 10% and 16%. Even if I do not want to be too optimistic, a 15% book value growth is more than feasible, regarding the observed increase in the earnings.

Valuation

I have kept the same valuation range than estimated in my prior article, i.e., in the range of $47 to $74 per share.

Dividend Estimation

Progressive’s dividend is paid annually in a lump sum, in an amount that is calculated on the basis of the insurance operating performance for the year. The annual variable dividend will be based on the following formula:

Source: Progressive’s Dividend Policy

As the gainshare factor declined from 1.91 to 1.90, I adjusted my dividend estimation accordingly. The expected dividend for the FY2018 exercise is in the range of $1.51 to $2.61 per share.

Source: Internal (Own Calculation/Estimation)

Conclusion

In spite of the significant impact of the hurricane Michael, Progressive succeeded in maintaining the level of its underwriting margins. As the market expectations were high regarding Progressive’s net income growth, the October results were unappreciated, and the stock price dropped by around 10% after the monthly results release. Even if I consider the company slightly overvalued (but less than before!), I remain optimistic about the firm’s ability to combine commercial expansion with high underwriting standards.

