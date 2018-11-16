Paychex: Debt-Free Dividend Growth But Not Yet A Buy

Debt-Free Company With An Asset-Light Business Model

Dividend growth investors primarily seek to purchase the stock of companies with growing but safe dividends. Paychex, Inc. (PAYX) is a company that has growing dividends but little short-term debt and no long-term debt, providing a very safe dividend for small investors. I recently covered another debt-free company with growing dividends in my article “T. Rowe Price Is A Dividend Aristocrat That Should Be On Your Watch List.” Paychex is known for payroll and other human resource function outsourcing. The company has an asset-light business model and requires minimal capital expenditures to grow its businesses allowing it to payout a large percentage of its earnings as dividends. Small investors should keep an eye on this company since it can provide both income and dividend growth. In this article, I discuss the company in context of four criteria for evaluating a dividend growth stock.

Dividend Growth Criteria

A dividend growth investor is concerned with at least four criteria when considering a stock to purchase.

What is the current yield?

Are revenue and EPS growing?

Is the dividend growing annually?

Is the dividend safe?

The dividend yield is one metric that can be used to value a stock before purchase. The current yield is important since a stock with too low a yield may be overvalued. Furthermore, it may not provide sufficient income for a small investor. I generally look for a dividend yield that is preferably > 3% or at least greater than a company’s average over the past 10-years. I also prefer the stock to have a yield greater than the average of the S&P 500, which is currently ~1.9%. Note that the long-term dividend yield average for the S&P 500 is roughly 2% - 2.1% since the last recession.

A dividend growth company should have growing revenue and EPS to support a growing dividend. Both of these metrics should increase annually based on organic growth and acquisitions. Note that revenue and EPS growth rate will likely not be linear due to quarterly fluctuations. It may even be negative for short time periods of economic slow downs or recessions. However, a company that cannot increase revenue or EPS over time will probably have difficulty in supporting long-term dividend growth. If revenue and EPS are not consistently growing over time then a company may need to rely on cash or debt to increase the dividend. Some companies report adjusted EPS but this metric includes one-time adjustments to quarterly earnings. A small investor interested in dividend growth should examine diluted EPS.

A dividend growth investor seeks stocks with a growing dividend that increases annually. Many small investors place emphasis on the continuous number of annual increases as an indicator that the company has defensive characteristics and thus can successfully navigate through an economic downturn. A company in the S&P 500 that increases its dividend for 25+ years is referred to as a Dividend Aristocrat and one that does so for 50+ years is referred to as a Dividend King. Similarly, a wider list includes companies that are not necessarily in the S&P 500 but have increased their dividends for 25+ years and are referred to as Dividend Champions. However, it is not necessary to restrict one's potential investment list to only the 53 Dividend Aristocrats or 130 Dividend Champions since there are many other quality companies with shorter streaks of dividend increases.

A dividend growth investor desires a safe dividend with a lower probability of a cut. This is often a function of both debt and payout ratio. Too much debt limits the ability to maintain or even raise the dividend due to interest expense. If the interest expense is too high then free cash flow may not be sufficient to pay the dividend. A small investor should check a company’s liquidity, the amount of long-term debt, total liabilities, and interest coverage. In addition, a high payout ratio means that a larger fraction of EPS is going to pay the dividend and less cash is available for capital expenditures and other activities. In general a small investor desires a payout ratio < 60% - 70%, but this value must be examined in context of the industry’s average.

Paychex is One of Two Major Payroll Solutions Companies in the U.S.

Let’s first review the company’s business model. Paychex is a U.S. based provider of payroll, human resources, retirement and insurance outsourcing services for small to medium sized businesses. Small business are defined as those with 10 - 50 employees and medium businesses are defined as those with 50 - 1000 employees. Paychex has roughly 650,000 clients. The company’s model is scalable with minimal capital expenditures. Paychex can add new clients with little incremental cost and also offer new services to existing clients as they grow. Small and medium-sized businesses generally have comparatively less internal HR expertise and rely on outsourcing to grow. The company’s scale lets it spread costs over a larger client base giving it an advantage in offering new services.

The company’s largest competitor is Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP), but this company focuses on medium-sized and larger clients, and thus the two companies overlap in only part of their end markets. Note that Paychex’s competition is increasing for small business customers with the emergence and growth of cloud-based payroll and human resource solutions providers such as Paylocity (PCTY) and Square (SQ).

What’s The Dividend Yield?

The current dividend yield is ~3.3% - 3.4%, which is greater than the average yield for the S&P 500 since the last recession. But it is slightly less than the company’s average year-end yield since 2009 of ~3.5% - 3.6%. The year-end yield peaked at ~4.25% in 2011. Some small investors may find this dividend yield attractive for income. But note that the current payout ratio is ~84% based on diluted EPS of $0.67 per share in the most recent quarter. Paychex typically has a payout ratio greater than ~70% due to its low requirements for capital expenditures. Note that Paychex’s main competitor, ADP, has a lower current payout ratio of ~68% but this company typically keeps the ratio > ~60%. These values suggest that Paychex is more aggressive than its main competitor in paying out dividends. Although the company's dividend is growing the payout ratio may be larger than desired for some small investors.

Revenue and EPS Growth

Paychex recently changed how it reports services revenue. Previously the company reported in two categories of Payroll Services and HRS Services. It now reports revenue in Management Solutions and PEO and Insurance Services. However, the majority of revenue is in Management Solutions and in Q1 2019 it generated $687.7M or ~81% of total revenue, whereas PEO and Insurance Services generated ~$158.0M or ~19% of total revenue. These were increases of ~3% and ~39%, respectively, from Q1 2018. The company also generated $17.1M in revenue on funds held for clients, a ~25% increase YoY basis. Total revenue increased ~9% YoY basis. In the past 5-years, total revenue has increased at ~8% CAGR as seen in the chart below.

5-Year Total Revenue Growth for Paychex

Source: Paychex 2018 Annual Report

Net income increased ~16% to $243.6M and diluted EPS also increased ~16% to $0.67 in Q1 2019. Both values reportedly benefited from U.S. tax reform, which lowered corporate taxes on businesses from 35% to 21%. On an annual basis net income has increased at 11.8% CAGR and EPS has increased at 12.9% CAGR since 2014 as seen in the charts below. Clearly, Paychex is able to generate long-term organic revenue and EPS growth at a time when employment is increasing. However, both revenue and diluted EPS did decrease from 2009 to 2010 during the last recession at a time when employment was decreasing. But both metrics increased again in 2011 as the recovery took hold.

5-Year Growth of Net Income and Diluted EPS for Paychex

Source: Paychex First Quarter Highlights and Financial Results Fiscal 2019

Paychex is targeting total revenue growth of 6% - 7% in 2019. The company is forecasting that Management Solutions revenue will grow at ~4% rate while PEO and Insurance Services will grow at ~18% - 20% rate. The company is also expecting 15% - 20% growth in revenue on funds held for clients. Notably, Paychex will earn more revenue on funds held for clients as interest rates increase.

Is the Dividend Growing?

Paychex has increased its regular dividend for seven straight years. It was raised to $2.24 in 2018 from $1.92 in 2017, a ~17% increase. Although seven years is not a long time period in context of dividend growth investing, the company had a longer duration of growing dividends that was interrupted in 2010 when the dividend was held constant when revenue and EPS declined. The company resumed dividend increases in 2011 by raising the dividend ~$0.01 in that year. In the past 10-years the dividend has grown at ~6.5% CAGR but growth has accelerated recently with a rate of ~9.7% CAGR in the past three years. Note that the dividend history was erratic in 2012 and 2013. In addition to the four regular quarterly dividends in 2012, a double dividend was paid in December 2012 and no regular dividends were paid in the first two quarters of 2013. The quarterly regular dividend resumed in July 2013.

Is the Dividend Safe?

Paychex had no debt at the end of FY 2017 and FY 2018 providing it with flexibility to raise the dividend and furthermore giving the dividend safety as seen in Table 1. The company had $184.6M in cash and cash equivalents at the end of FY 2017 with no short-term debt or long-term debt. The cash position increased to $358.2M at the end of FY 2018 again with no debt. In Q1 2019, the company reported a cash position of $440.1M but $56.7M in short-term borrowing and no long-term debt.

Table 1: Debt Metrics in 2017, 2018, and Q1 2019 for Paychex

Source: DP Research and Calculations, Data from Paychex 2018 Annual Report, 10-Q for Q1 2019, and Morningstar.com

In 2017, Paychex did have high current liabilities of $4,725.1M but the majority of this amount is for client fund obligations of $4,272.6M that were matched with $4,301.9M in funds held for clients in current assets. Similarly, in 2018, the company had $5,439.2M in current liabilities but $4,734.9M in client fund obligations that were matched with $4,703.8M in funds held for clients in current assets. In Q1 2019, current liabilities decreased to $4,937.4M but the company had $3,763.8M in client fund obligations that were matched with $3,792.5M in funds held for clients in current assets. This depresses the current ratio, but backing out the client fund obligations gives a current ratio of 0.41 in 2017, 0.51 in 2018, and 0.38 in Q1 2019, meaning that the company has reasonable liquidity.

In parallel the client fund obligation values raise the total liabilities-to-equity ratio. But backing out these values since they are matched with current assets gives ratios of 0.31 in 2017, 0.35 in 2018, and 0.38 in Q1 2019. These adjusted values provide a small investor with greater confidence on the safety of the dividend.

Lastly, the dividend is covered by FCF. In 2017, Paychex had FCF of $866M and a dividend cost of $662M giving a ratio of 1.31. In 2018, FCF was $1,122M and the dividend cost was $740M giving a ratio of 1.52.

Conclusion

Overall, I like Paychex as a dividend growth stock since it has no long-term debt and in addition the company has an asset light business model. But I do not currently view the company as a buy due to too high a payout ratio and increasing competition in some of its end markets. Furthermore, Paychex has frozen its dividend in the past during the last recession when the company experienced both revenue and EPS declines. In addition, the PE (FWD) ratio is ~23 and greater than the current broader market average. Hence, I would like a lower stock price and I view sub-$60 as a point where I would re-evaluate the company for taking a small starter or tracking position.

