Wheaton Precious Metals: More Downside Ahead?

The company's stock is down more than 5% post earnings after missing on revenue and profit estimates.

WPM data by YCharts

Wheaton Precious Metals' (WPM) stock is falling post earnings but could fall even further following a poor quarter.

Previously, I covered Wheaton's Q2 earnings and while I gave the company credit for a strong quarter, I told investors to hold off on buying the stock, mainly because the company has not reported any positive updates regarding its ongoing Canadian Revenue Agency (CRA) tax dispute.

It would have been nice to see a strong quarter from Wheaton in a market where there has been little to cheer about lately, but Wheaton did not deliver.

Why did Wheaton have a poor earnings report?

Lower production combined with lower metals prices really hurt Wheaton this quarter.

In Q3, the company reported a 24.9% decline in silver ounces produced and a 6.7% increase in gold ounces produced. When you factor in a 12% decline in silver prices and a 5.7% decline in gold prices, it leads to an 8.5% drop in revenue and, more importantly, a 16% fall in operating cash flow.

Why did production fall? The falling silver output is not a huge surprise as Wheaton terminated its silver purchase agreement on the San Dimas mine in connection with First Majestic's (AG) takeover of Primero Mining. But it was also hit with the expiration of streaming agreements on the Lagunas Norte, Veladero, and Pierina mines, and lower production at Peñasquito due to lower throughput and lower grades.

Gold production did increase, as Wheaton received more gold from the San Dimas stream (offsetting the silver drop) and new production from its Stillwater stream.

Operating cash flow was $108 million in Q3 or $0.24 per share, down quite a bit from $129 million or $0.29 per share, reported in Q3 2017. Not all of this drop in cash flow can be put on lower metal prices. Antamina, Sudbury, 777, and Minto mines all produced less gold.

Since cash flow was lower, the company's quarterly dividend was cut from $0.10 per share to $0.09. To clarify, Wheaton's dividend policy calls for it to pay 30% of its average cash flow from operations in the previous four quarters divided by its common shares.

The stock does still yield over 2.3%, however, which is currently the highest among its peers. Investors can enroll in a dividend reinvestment plan to get a 3% discount on the stock price, which is a nice little bonus.

The other positive to take away from this report is that the company's production guidance for 2018 hasn't changed. It still expects 355,000 ounces of gold, 22.5 million ounces of silver, and 10,400 ounces of palladium production for the year. A drop in guidance for this year or in its forward guidance would have made things a lot worse for the stock.

As for its balance sheet, Wheaton ended the quarter with $119 million cash on hand and $1.4 billion in debt, which may impact its ability to complete large deals in the near term. But the balance sheet is not a concern as Wheaton can easily afford to repay its debts.

Why the tax issue worries me

For those unaware, the CRA seeks to impose a tax of C$201 million on Wheaton for the 2005-2010 tax years alone (please read the previous earnings coverage for more information). However, the tax bill actually could be much higher.

If the CRA to reassess Wheaton for the 2011-2015 tax years on a similar basis, the CRA would look to impose an additional C$505 million in taxes; if it audits and reassesses the 2016-2017 tax years, tack another C$197 onto its potential tax bill (page 43 of Wheaton's corporate presentation has details).

Wheaton's CEO thinks the company is in a very strong position and is open to settling the case, but for an amount that's far less than what the CRA seeks. It may take a while for this issue to be worked out and while Wheaton is confident in its position, it's definitely unclear how this will work out and it's starting to look like it will drag on for longer than anticipated.

Cobalt prices

Another short-term negative for Wheaton: cobalt prices have tanked since Wheaton's streaming deal with Vale in June. Starting in 2021, Wheaton should get around 2.1 million pounds of cobalt per year following its $390 million streaming deal.

Cobalt traded at around $40/lb when Wheaton signed the deal with Vale and has fallen to the current price of $23/lb (the stream is highly leveraged to cobalt prices and impacts its cash flow by millions for each dollar rise or fall in price per pound).

In the short term, one positive for cobalt prices is the fact that one of the largest mines in the world stopped cobalt sales after it found traces of the nuclear fuel uranium on the mine site. Demand for cobalt is also expected to double over the next few years since it is used in batteries used to produce electric cars.

I think it should make investors a little nervous to see cobalt prices fall so sharply following the deal.

Final thoughts

Wheaton had a poor quarter, along with its peer Royal Gold (RGLD), and it can't be blamed solely on lower gold and silver prices.

I believe Wheaton's poor operating performance, combined with the ongoing tax dispute, will also continue to weigh on its shares in the near future and could lead to more downside, so I would avoid shares for now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.