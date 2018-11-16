Does This Apartment REIT Make It To Our 'Nice' List?

Last quarter we saw that Boardwalk REIT (OTCPK:BOWFF) was executing its turn around and "beating back bears."

Boardwalk reported Q3-2018 results and we analyzed them to see if the selloff in the stock along with improving results, made this a "buy" in our Universe.

Q3-2018 results

Q3-2018 results were definitely on the lighter side of our expectations. While the headline numbers appeared really good, those were comparing year on year changes. Benchmarked against the troughing September 2017 quarter, things looked impressive. However, against the more recent quarter, things were looking rather dull.

Source: Q3-2018 Results

Rental revenue was only marginally higher than Q2-2018 and that was despite ending with even a higher unit count. Funds from operations (FFO) actually dropped in Q3-2018 versus Q2-2018 and so did property net operating income (NOI) and property NOI margin.

In Q2-2018, the boost came from higher occupancy and higher rental rates.

Source: Q2-2018 Results

Q3-2018 saw occupancy actually move a little lower as average monthly rents moved up.

Source: Q3-2018 Results

While we still think occupancy should peak out in the 97% range and there is some more headroom in the rents there are shorter term issues. The horrendous heavy oil discounts in Q4-2018, which likely will extend to Q1-2019, will create turbulence in Calgary and Edmonton economies.

Source: Q3-2018 presentation

Boardwalk is first and foremost an oil province REIT and it will have a tough time getting leverage on higher rents until the heavy oil discounts disappear. This is likely a Q2-2019 to Q4-2019 event.

Guidance

Boardwalk trimmed the top end of its guidance, which was a surprise as it came just after they beat expectations so well the last quarter.

Source: Q3-2018 Results

We were previously worried about Boardwalk's interest coverage. This number has been steadily trending down from a high 3.61X in March 2016 to a low of 2.64 in Q2-2018. This number did improve in this quarter to 2.68, mainly due to dropping out of the extremely weak Q2-2017 from the rolling four quarter calculation. But this metric too is going to have to deal with some tough numbers in 2019.

Source: Q3-2018 presentation

The refinancings will add a 10 cent FFO headwind in 2019 alone. Further out too the refinancings don't appear to be very FFO-friendly. Of course all REITs have refinancing needs. It is just that Boardwalk's maturing numbers are on a very low base, and that makes growth rather difficult.

Valuation

Boardwalk trades at 25 times AFFO, if we use the high end of management estimates. That to us borders on insanely expensive. There are apartment REITs around that have much better values in the whole trifecta. That is, they are cheaper from price-to-AFFO and price-to-NAV standpoints and also yield higher, all while being less exposed to Alberta.

While some may argue that it trades below NAV we believe that this is one REIT where we hold the highest level of skepticism on management's NAV valuation.

Actual NOI is under still $240 million based on Q3-2018 results, while Boardwalk is now using over $310 million in NOI to value its NAV at $63.05 per unit.

Conclusion

Boardwalk is likely trading over the fair value of its assets. That by itself is fine as REITs often do trade at premiums. The bigger problem for investors though is that the yield is so small that it is not going to give you a great return by itself. Unless things improve materially on the heavy oil front, and quickly, we see possibly more layoffs and slowdown in Alberta's economy. That all along with interest rate drag is a recipe for low growth in 2020 for Boardwalk. Boardwalk will likely hit the $2 AFFO mark in 2020, but still leaves it trading at over 22X multiples.

We first made the call that Boardwalk was just not worth it for us on June 5, 2017. Our clear rationale was that Northview Apartment REIT (OTC:NPRUF) was so substantially better that we could not remotely consider Boardwalk as "buyable". While we may have missed the rebound from the dividend cut lows in Boardwalk, our longer term call has borne out rather nicely.

BEI.UN Total Return Price data by YCharts

Going forward, Boardwalk has to overcome the very large yield differential with Northview to even catch up to Northview's total return potential. We don't see that changing any time soon. Boardwalk is still on our "naughty" list.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: No rating

