Nvidia: Another Falling Star Signals Trouble Lies Ahead For Markets

Despite the deep discount in Nvidia, the stock is not likely to go substantially higher in the intermediate term, and may even continue its slide lower over the next year.

Nvidia's forward guidance on revenues came in 20% lighter than expected, suggesting next year's revenue growth may be nonexistent, and EPS are likely to disappoint.

What's worse is that Nvidia is not alone, as almost half of the S&P 500 already is in bear market territory.

The stock is now down by about 45% from its all-time highs reached just six weeks ago.

Nvidia: Another Star Is Falling

Nvidia (NVDA) crashed by nearly 20% following its latest earnings announcement, which brings the company’s total decline from its all-time highs to roughly 45% in just six weeks. A rotation out of high multiple stocks and tech names coupled with a depressing earnings and forward guidance announcement have suppressed Nvidia’s stock to levels not seen in over a year.

NVDA 1-Year Chart

So, is this a golden buying opportunity to own an incredible company at a deeply discounted valuation, or is this a signal that further declines are likely to materialize in Nvidia as well as in other high-flying, high-multiple names?

More Than a Correction Now

When industry and market leading stocks like Nvidia are down by more than 40% in a matter of weeks, it’s more than a correction. Bear or no bear, one thing seems clear, these types of moves are not indicative of a healthy market.

Perhaps most troubling is the fact that Nvidia is not alone. Other prominent growth bellwether names have cratered by similar percentage points in recent weeks and months. Facebook (FB) declined by 36%, Amazon (AMZN) fell by 28%, Netflix (NFLX) dropped by 36%, and even Google/Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) crashed by 22%. Technically speaking, all the FANGs are in bear market territory now, some deeper than others.

However, the steep declines go far beyond FANGs, even the mighty Apple (AAPL) was recently off by over 20%. In fact, nearly half of the companies in the S&P 500 are now in bear marker territory.

Nvidia is another falling star, one of many, and its declines are another indication of a weakening economic atmosphere surrounding stocks in general. Weak price action in Nvidia as well as in other high-growth, high-profile names suggests that revenue and EPS growth may continue to weaken going forward, and stocks could continue to decline accordingly.

Nvidia’s Earnings Report

EPS came in at $1.84 vs. estimates of $1.71.

Revenue came in at $3.18 billion vs. $3.24 billion, missing estimates by $60 million.

Forward guidance was $2.7 billion vs. estimates of $3.4 billion, a huge miss of over 20%.

Gaming revenues came in at $1.76 billion vs. estimates for $1.89 billion.

Data segment revenue came in at $792 million vs. estimates for $821 million.

Visualization segment revenue came in $305 million vs estimates for $284 million.

Nvidia may be a great company but its earnings report was largely atrocious. The slight EPS beat is largely irrelevant as Nvidia is regarded as a high-multiple, high-growth name. The relatively big revenue miss coupled with substantially lower than expected forward guidance suggests that the slowdown in Nvidia’s business is far greater than was anticipated. Moreover, this is further suggestion that a broader economic downturn is likely approaching.

A 20% miss on revenue guidance is a staggering disappointment from a growth perspective. This implies that instead of providing the expected 13.2% revenue growth next year the company could deliver very little to potentially no revenue growth next year. In fact, lower end revenue estimates point to flat growth YoY. This also would imply that the company’s EPS could come in flat or may even decline on a YoY basis.

Analysts Appear Far Too Bullish on Nvidia

It’s not always a good thing when everyone seems very bullish on a company. In fact, it can be a counter indicator at times. After all, when just about everyone already is bullish on something, there are fewer market participants to convert to the bullish camp to create additional buy interest. Contrarily, when the tide shifts, there are a lot of market participants that can shift their views, sell the stock, or even short the company’s shares.

It’s remarkable just how bullish analysts are on Nvidia, remarkable and troubling at the same time. Out of the 26 analysts covering the stock 15 have strong buy ratings, four have buy ratings, and seven have hold ratings on the stock. Naturally, there are no sell recommendations on Nvidia.

However, the shocking factor is the price targets that analysts have on Nvidia - 12-month price targets range from $225 - $400, with a consensus price target of $300. This indicates that from current prices Nvidia would need to gain about 33% over the next year just to get to the lower end price targets. The stock would then need to appreciate by roughly 80% to get to its consensus price target, and would have to gain 140% to reach its higher end price target of $400.

How Cheap is Nvidia, Really?

It’s great that analysts are so optimistic on Nvidia stock’s prospects, but at what valuation is this stock considered overvalued? Nvidia is projected to earn $7.30 this year and $7.95 next year (fiscal 2020). This means that now, at $170 a share, Nvidia is trading at roughly 21.4 times next year’s projected earnings. This is not particularly cheap, especially given that EPS growth is only projected to be 8% YoY and revenue growth is expected to slow to 13% YoY.

Moreover, given the recent revenue miss and extremely poor forward guidance revenue growth may only increase by low single digits next year and profitability will likely slip as well. Essentially, EPS could be flat or even decrease YoY, so the forward multiple is probably substantially higher than advertised.

However, even if we apply the unrevised earnings estimates to the analysts’ price targets we begin to see that analysts’ price projections appear extremely optimistic. At consensus price target of $300 Nvidia would be trading at a P/E multiple of about 38, and at $400 the company would have a P/E multiple of 50. This is astronomically high for a company facing a substantial revenue growth slowdown and a leveling of EPS.

Also, the company already is trading at about 10 times sales, which is quite high, at $300 it would be at roughly 15 times sales, and at $400 Nvidia would be a $250 billion company trading at 20 time sales. These valuations seem extremely high, unrealistic even to an extent.

If we use a price to earnings growth approach, Nvidia is trading at a PEG ratio of 2.66 based on next year’s projection, also quite expensive. Essentially, any way you look at Nvidia, even at its current “discounted” valuation the stock is far from cheap right now. This is especially true considering the slower growth nature of the current economic environment Nvidia finds itself in.

Therefore, and despite analysts’ extremely optimistic view on Nvidia, the stock is likelier to trade mostly sideways to lower than it is to hit $300 - $400 any time soon. Perhaps these price targets could be attained a few years from now (3-5), but 12 months seems extremely unlikely. In fact, I expect Nvidia to be trading at around current levels or possibly lower one-year from now.

The Bottom Line: This Goes Far Beyond Just Nvidia

Nvidia is just another fallen star of many high-profile, high-multiple names showing weakness in recent months and quarters. Numerous bellwether growth companies including Amazon, Alphabet, Facebook, Apple, now Nvidia, and many others have reported lower than expected revenues, and/or disappointing forward guidance.

This likely implies that a broader economic slowdown is approaching, possibly even a recession. This also suggests that forward downward earnings and revenues revisions are likely to materialize for many companies going forward.

Therefore, valuations, multiples and stock prices may continue to contract in coming quarters. This is not just concerning Nvidia and other high-multiple growth stocks, but it likely concerns stocks in general.

Nvidia has gotten punished badly in recent weeks, so some sort of relief rally is likely in order going forward. However, I would use this upcoming opportunity to lighten up on positions, as this stock is unlikely to appreciate substantially or go on to new all-time highs any time soon. In fact, there's a greater chance for further weakness in the intermediate term than for substantial gains, in my view.

Disclaimer: This article expresses solely my opinions, is produced for informational purposes only, and is not a recommendation to buy or sell any securities. Investing comes with substantial risk to loss of principal. Please conduct your own research, consult a professional, and consider your investment decisions very carefully before putting any capital at risk.

