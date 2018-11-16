Investment Strategy Statement - Vince Martin

I remain a big believer in the idea that there are undercovered opportunities out there - if investors take the time to look closely.

I'm highly skeptical of precise price targets and modeling - my preferred strategy is to understand what the market is telling me now, rather than guessing what will happen later.

My primary investing focus is in U.S. stocks, most often in the $100 million to $5 billion range, with a value bent. I have looked overseas on occasion, and taken a few shots at large-caps in the right situation. Generally, however, I think the biggest advantage individual investors have is the ability to own smaller stocks without moving the price, and I try to use that advantage as much as possible.

I'm generally long, though I don't mind shorting/buying puts in specific situations. I've also had some success on occasion in special situations, with the Martha Stewart buyout a particularly fond memory.

Security Types Of Interest

Beyond equities, very few, to be honest. I've owned a couple of high-yield bonds over the years, but usually in distressed cases where they mimicked higher-risk equity plays. Commodities have never appealed to me. In my younger years, I was a bigger fan of covered calls, and I still use options on occasion (mostly from the short side), but my interests generally are limited to equities and options.

Investment Process

In terms of finding ideas, I don't have a concrete process (though perhaps I should). Between spending quite a bit of time on Seeking Alpha, Fintwit, and occasional screens, and even coming across competitors and/or comps in researching other ideas, names are constantly coming across my metaphorical desk. Some seem more interesting than others, and those usually are the ones I start researching.

For a specific idea, there's still no better place to start than the 10-K. I usually read the most recent filing first and work backwards for a few years. I then like to build a segment- or category-level model, backing out one-time effects as best as possible, to understand patterns in both revenue and margins. Which segments are performing well - and which aren't? In which directions are margins moving - and why?

From there, I generally go to the most recent investor presentation. It's interesting how often management decks give a very different picture of the business from the SEC filings. Sometimes, a single bullet point can explain a concern in those filings. The absence of information can be notable as well - if margins are compressing, and management isn't detailing a plan to fix that problem, that alone is noteworthy. On occasion, a deck can seem so disconnected from the reality on the ground that it alone is cause for concern.

After that, I read conference call transcripts going back several years. Again, there's a lot investors can learn from these as well - with the general tone highly important. A lot of my profitable bearishness toward retail in 2015-2016 was based on hearing CEO after CEO blame "the economy" for sales weakness that clearly had other causes. If management can't admit to the problem, it almost certainly isn't going to solve it.

At that point, I usually (though not always) have an idea of where to at least start the article. The writing process itself adds to the analysis - in fact, for me, it is enormously helpful. On a number of occasions (I'd estimate a high-single-digit percentage of the time I've written up a new idea, or one I haven't covered in a while), I've reversed field on the stock after I've begun the article. The act of writing out the bull and bear cases leads to double-checking numbers, or trying to find a specific piece of evidence to support a certain assertion. Those actions can uncover something I missed the first time through - or something I misunderstood. Even more broadly, my initial case might seem strong as I begin the article, but laying it out in detail - or, perhaps more often, going through the bear case in presenting the risks - can undercut my confidence or even change my outlook.

For short ideas, in particular (and I know I'm not alone in this), even the knowledge that the case is going to be public is a great benefit. Generally speaking, short cases will take tougher criticism online - and thus require better support. The article has to fully acknowledge the theoretically unlimited upside risk, and it has to explain why the other investors who have put their capital behind the idea are wrong . If I can detail a short case with confidence in an article, I'm more confident about putting the trade on.

Ideal Investment Opportunity

From either side, ideally there's a concise story as to why the opportunity exists. I believe the market is generally but not perfectly efficient - and that as such, there are more opportunities for investors like myself in the smaller, less-covered stocks.

But in the value space, in particular, I still believe the market is paying close attention. So I want there to be something to the story - a hidden asset, a growth opportunity, institutional trading considerations - that can explain why the market value of the stock has diverged from the 'true' value, for lack of a better term. I'm much more comfortable with an idea that says "look here; the market is missing something" rather than "the market is wrong". The market is wrong sometimes, but it's tough to find those opportunities consistently - and be more right than the market all the time.

Approach to Valuation

When it comes to valuation, I think I take a different approach than most analysts and authors. Perhaps to the frustration of some readers, I'm loath to assign particularly specific price targets. In fact, sometimes, both in my writing and in my own analysis, I forget to assign a price at all. Often, I simply don't like the business and/or have a significant concern about the stock - and barring an unforeseen collapse (that almost certainly would require a negative catalyst anyhow), find it unlikely that my opinion will change.

I generally don't like the Wall Street approach of modeling the future and then creating some sort of probability-weighted price target. We don't know enough about the future, and we know less than we think we do. Particularly given how macro- and market-sensitive small- and mid-cap stocks are, it's foolish to model 3-5 years out based on current economic conditions.

I try instead to understand what the current valuation is telling us. If ABC is at 10x EBITDA and peer DEF trades at 13x EBITDA, that is a key data point to consider. Could that gap narrow? Should that gap narrow - or is DEF just a better company, as the market is arguing at the moment? If the valuations do converge, does that mean ABC rises - or DEF falls? The current valuation, combined with qualitative analysis of the fundamental trends and the businesses themselves, can give enough to try and answer those questions.

From there (or if there are no peers, as quite often is the case in my areas of coverage), it's worth looking at what P/E and P/FCF multiples say. I generally stay away from high-growth stocks, and prefer a value bent. So quite often, I look at ~12x free cash flow or earnings as an interesting line in the metaphorical sand.

Below that level (dependent on leverage, of course), the market essentially is telling us earnings will decline over time, whether due to a sector and/or macro cycle or pressure on the business. Above that line, the market is pricing in growth. That might seem obvious - and vague - but those guidelines are helpful to work through. If I can buy a stock at 10x P/E and 12x cash flow, and I believe its earnings will be higher 3 or 5 years from now, that's a big step in the direction of bull case.

Conversely - and there are a lot of these situations in the market right now - if a stock is trading at those multiples while business is declining at the moment, then we know the market is pricing in improvement. Often that alone is the seed of a short thesis: I don't believe the business will change trajectory, and therefore the stock is likely to fall further. (That's precisely the argument I've made repeatedly as medical distributor Owens & Minor ( OMI ) has collapsed.)

From a broad standpoint, I'm of the belief that valuation is an art, not a science. There's always the risk of cherry-picking the multiple that fits the case (yes, EV/EBITDA is high, but look at the 8x P/FCF!) rather than choosing the one that is most 'approrpriate', however that is defined. But particularly in the small- and mid-cap spaces, the same framework can't be applied every time.

Some businesses have publicly traded peers; others have no one close. The amount of disclosure varies to a huge degree by company. EV/EBITDA might be appropriate in some cases, and be distorted by capex or balance sheet attributes in others. I don't believe there's a "one size fits all" approach in general, and there's simply no way to use one metric or one structure given the variance in smaller equities.

Approach to Portfolio Risk

Admittedly, I'm poorly-versed in portfolio theory, and truthfully it's not an area in which I have a tremendous amount of interest. I generally have a rather concentrated portfolio, usually capping out at 15 positions (it's been higher at times - I particularly recall 2009-2010, when value ideas seemed much easier to find). I try to keep an eye on potential correlations, and will back off if it 'feels' like I'm a bit too heavy in an area like cyclicals or even in a certain type of idea.

But I don't measure those correlations, or pay close attention to the overall composition, to be honest. To do what I do, a person must believe that he or she can beat the market. Given that, I'd rather go down swinging with my 15 best ideas than my best 40 - even if that raises risk relative to concentration in specific equities or in specific sectors/styles at a given point.

Portfolio Return Objectives

Here, too, I don't know that I have a specific target. I use the S&P 500 as a benchmark - and I'd like to beat it. But I'd also like to do so consistently, and to a degree that supports the time I spend on it. If over time, I was beating the indices by 50 bps a year, there's probably something more constructive I can do with my time.

Overall and over time, I think I've hit that bogey, though this is an effort that makes you feel like a genius and a moron in the same week - and sometimes the same day.

Industry Expertise

I spent a couple of years analyzing the gambling industry for an industry site, so that's a place in which I feel at home. That's proven little help over 2017-2018, however, as my experience worked against me. Multiples in the sector went to a place that I simply didn't think was sustainable - but at the same time, I had no interest in trying to short cyclicals in a booming economy. So I've been on the sidelines there for some time, though the recent pullback has brought valuations more in line.

Similarly, retail long has been a focus, and I think my analysis from 2015-2016 across the sector generally holds up well. There, too, though I'm now on the sidelines, as I try and work through both what the "new normal" is going to be and just as importantly, how investors are going to react. I still believe that sector is badly misunderstood - but even if I'm right, I'm not sure when the realization sets in.

--Situational Profile--

Stage of Investment Career

I'm at a stage where I think I'm better than I've ever been - and still think I have quite a bit of improvement ahead.

Primary Sources of Income/Wealth

Writing, investing, and marrying a successful woman (not necessarily in that order).

--Psychological Profile--

Aggressive or Conservative Investor

Definitely conservative. Small-cap value is a lot of "dogs with fleas" and "dented can" stocks. I've written bullish articles where 80% of the analysis is negative and 20% is positive. I joked in an article in July on VOXX International ( VOXX ) that I'd written "the most negative bull case in the history of investing".

To find small-cap value plays - versus value traps - an investor has to be skeptical, and has to fully understand the risks. Being aggressive in that space is a good way to find lots of 'cheap' stocks that are nothing close to cheap.

Investors I have Learned From

My training broker back in 1999-2000 sat in the corner at a tech-focused retail brokerage and pushed all his clients into regional banks. He was teased constantly (though everybody loved him) for buying sleeping Southern regional banks and missing out on the dot-com mania, and I know he got complaining calls from a lot of clients whose golf buddies' portfolios were up 150% and 250% in a matter of months.

But he believed in his thesis, and he stuck to his knitting. Bank stocks were good for his customers. Glass-Steagall had been repealed; all the small banks were going to be bought out; and in the meantime income rolled in at a nice 3-4% clip a year with the level of conservatism his customers needed. ( Obviously, banks weren't quite as conservative as he perhaps thought, but that's a different story. ) That firm blew up, but I'm sure he took his customers on with him to the next house, though I never found out if those customers ever apologized. Most of them woke up to 20-30% buyout gains fairly regularly from 2002-2007, however. He believed in his thesis - which was a good one - and didn't chase 'hot' money or a trend he didn't fully understand. And it was the right decision.

That whole experience was formative, seeing the peak of the bubble live. It's been a positive and a negative, most likely; I've no doubt been much more hesitant to embrace tech the past few years than most others. But since then, I'd actually say that I've learned a ton from Seeking Alpha writers and commenters. I still remember that back in 2012, I got Caesars Entertainment ( CZR ) way wrong, arguing that it was a zero based on fundamental analysis. Another author pointed out (albeit not in the most polite manner possible) what I had missed . He was right, and going through that situation made me a better investor, though (as always) it cost a few bucks in the process.

But there have been numerous great authors on here, and elsewhere in the investment media space. Twitter has some value if you use it correctly. It's truly a boom time to try and learn as an investor. I'm old enough to remember getting a little tiny book, printed quarterly, of all the stocks in the market. That plus CNBC was all the 'research' you could do. If an investor doesn't learn today, it's not for a lack of resources.

--Investment Strategy --

Liquidity Constraints

Like most things in my approach (for better or for worse), they're case-by-case. I do focus on bailing with a loss if the story changes for the worse - I try to always remember that the market doesn't care what your basis is. I don't trade often, usually because I'm not particularly good at it.

Long story short, I have a thesis, I take a position, and I let the story play out. Usually I have an idea of where I think the price should be, or at least in the ballpark. If the stock gets there or close, it's a case of figuring out if the story has improved, or just the stock price. If it's the latter, the question becomes if there's a better idea lurking to attack with that capital.

Investment Time Horizon

I'm usually anticipating at least a few quarters, though this too is dependent on a number of factors. But if you're working in the small- to mid-cap space, the thesis usually is based at least in part on the idea that other investors haven't figured out an aspect of the story. By definition, then, you usually have to wait until they do - or until you figure out that you were the one missing something all along.

Approach to asset allocation

At this point, I'm equity-only. I believe I have an edge there (rightly or wrongly), and I'm young enough that diversifying into bonds or real estate isn't quite on the list. That will change soon enough, I'm sure.

Hardest Investment Lesson

The worst loss was trying to buy 'cheap' tech stocks in 2001 (or maybe late 2000, that period was so eventful in such a short time). I still remember owning Metromedia Fiber, which was like Global Crossing but maybe not as attractive. It was just a silly trade made by a young person who didn't know what he was doing. I was buying a stock that was "on sale" instead of a stock that had real prospects.

More recently, there haven't been any truly painful losses. I'm more frustrated by some of the opportunities I've missed in terms of capital. I could have pushed my retail shorts harder and longer. I built some expertise in covering the energy-based aesthetics space and missed out on three of the four stocks getting bought out (while arguing on this site that buyouts made sense). I still need to work a bit on establishing clear, broad theses - and then getting aggressive behind them.

Change in Investment Process Over Time

Certainly, my horizons have expanded. I used to love net/nets and/or high-cash-balance stocks, but part of the issue is that those simply don't exist anymore. In 2009 into 2011, an investor could build a portfolio simply by running screens for those types of stocks.

That's no longer the case - so I've adapted a bit. Certainly, I own and cover many more stocks whose cases are based on earnings/cash flow rather than just assets. And I've come around to leverage in a way that I wouldn't have even five years ago.

Beyond the expanding focus, I don't know that the process has changed all that much from a broad standpoint. My analysis certainly is deeper, and I've learned to give more weight to qualitative considerations than I used to.

Hopefully, the analysis has become better - that's the point of all of this. And hopefully, it will continue to get better for many years to come.

Disclosure: I am/we are long VOXX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.