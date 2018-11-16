Puma Biotechnology: Risky Investment

We think that compared to other clinical-stage companies, Puma Biotechnology is relatively undervalued at $22 per share.

Investors are nervous about sluggish sales growth of Puma Biotechnology's neratinib and questionable prospects of expansion into further indications.

Puma Biotechlogy lost more than 80% of its stock value within one year.

Puma Biotechnology (PBYI) is currently traded at ~$22, that means around $800 mm valuation. And yet, unlike other clinical-stage biotech companies with more than $1 bn valuation, Puma Biotechnology has a unique drug, neratinib, that has a current sales of $200 mm in the US alone.

While the company has many issues that it needs to address in order to secure the growth, we still think that investing at current levels is acceptable for risk-tolerant investors as there are many catalysts in 2019 such as ex-US launches, trial readouts, etc.

One of the most important concerns is the cash burn. Management expects to be cash flow positive or neutral starting from Q4, and we think it is quite realistic.

Company Background

Puma Biotechnology is a commercial stage oncology company that launched its first asset, NERLYNX (neratinib) in July 2017.

The FDA approved NERLYNX for the extended adjuvant treatment of early-stage, HER2-positive breast cancer. NERLYNX, indicated for adult patients who have been previously treated with a regimen that includes trastuzumab, is the first extended adjuvant therapy in breast cancer.

NERLYNX has shown pretty impressive sales results since launch:

Source: Puma Biotechnology investor presentation

And yet, investors have consistently dumped the stock since the beginning of 2018. The stock declined from an all-time high of $130 in November 2017 to $100 in January 2018 and then to ~$20 in November 2018:

PBYI data by YCharts

We wanted to take a closer look to understand whether the sell-off was a justified trend or was driven by emotional biases. We've analyzed SEC filings, scientific data, investor presentations, and conference calls to better understand the current situation.

Financial Statements

Let's start from the balance sheet as of 09/30/2018.

Net working capital ~$120 mm.

$45 mm intangibles - we generally don't like intangibles because it is a useless item on the balance sheet that shows previous acquisitions.

Long-term debt $121 mm. Not a good sign for an early-stage biotech. We'd prefer equity financing that does not have obligatory payments. Dynamic of this debt, as compared to last year, is not good as well (increased from $48 mm last year)

Source: Puma Biotechnology SEC filings

Next, income statement.

Annual run rate of neratinib $200 mm is pretty good for the first full year of sales.

Moreover, from time to time the company receives license payments for neratinib regulatory milestones in the ex-US. $40 mm so far this year. We think this license revenue is very helpful to diminish cash starvation of Puma Biotechnology at this point of growth

Slightly high COGS of 17%. Puma Biotechnology pays to Pfizer (PFE) 10-20% tiered royalties on neratinib sales, per 2011 licensing agreement. We'd say COGS are fairly high given that the actual cost of producing small molecule is less than 2% of sales. COGS as percentage of sales will be getting even higher as the company reaches new sales milestones

SG&A expenses are very reasonable. Below industry standards. So, it is 54% in the Q3, that is considered to be very good as compared to other oncology companies such as Clovis (CLVS) and Tesaro (TSRO). One of the explanations is that Puma Biotechnology is the only company marketing the drug in this indication - extended adjuvant setting

R&D expenses were $36 mm in Q3, or 70% of revenue, which is quite high. Source: Puma Biotechnology SEC filings

Finally, the cash flow statement.

Cash flow from operations was actually very good given the amount of cash the companies usually spend during their first year of launch. It was just -$31 mm for the first nine months of 2018.

However, the devil is in details. Stock-based compensation, SBC, was $68 mm. While SBC is a non-cash expense that is being added to the net loss, we still think that SBC is an expense that is dilutive to shareholders and hence is similarly deterrent to earnings. Famous investor, Warren Buffet, is one of those investors who think that cash flows and earnings should not be adjusted by SBC.

Then, the cash received from licensing milestones was non-recurring. In other words, if the sales don't increase, the company may remain at a cash-negative position for the next quarters.

Source: Puma Biotechnology SEC filings

Current Indication

Let's step back and see what the currently approved indication actually means. From FDA's press release:

The safety and efficacy of Nerlynx were studied in a randomized trial of 2,840 patients with early-stage, HER2-positive breast cancer who completed treatment with trastuzumab within the previous two years. The study measured the amount of time after the start of the trial that it took for the cancer to come back or for death to occur from any cause (invasive, disease-free survival). After two years, 94.2 percent of patients treated with Nerlynx had not experienced cancer recurrence or death compared with 91.9 percent of patients receiving placebo. Common side effects of Nerlynx include diarrhea, nausea, abdominal pain, fatigue, vomiting, rash, swollen and sore mouth (stomatitis), decreased appetite, muscle spasms, indigestion (dyspepsia), liver damage (AST or ALT enzyme increase), nail disorder, dry skin, abdominal swelling (distention), weight loss and urinary tract infection.

Putting this in simple words, if Dr. X treats 100 breast cancer patients with trastuzumab, 92 of them will not experience cancer recurrence within the next two years.

If Dr. X treats 100 breast cancer patients with trastuzumab, then follows up with neratinib, then 94 patients will not experience cancer recurrence within the next two years.

So, just 2 more patients out of 100 will not experience recurrence in 2 years? What if these two patients will still experience recurrence right after 2 years? So, basically for any single patient the possibility not to experience recurrence, because she was treated with neratinib, is just ~2%...

Still, neratinib has statistically significant data that was run on almost ~3,000 patients.

When Europe's CHMP initially rejected neraparib's application in March 2017, it cited similar concerns:

The CHMP noted that a greater proportion of women given Nerlynx in the study lived for 2 years without their disease coming back than women given placebo (around 94% versus 92% respectively). However, it was uncertain that this difference in benefit would be seen in clinical practice. Furthermore, Nerlynx causes side effects in the digestive system, particularly diarrhoea, which affected most patients and might be severe and difficult to manage. The Committee therefore concluded that the benefits were not enough to outweigh the risk of side effects and recommended that Nerlynx be refused marketing authorisation.

However, later, CHMP concluded that neratinib is still beneficial for a more targeted HR-positive group of patients.

On the other hand, if we look at the guidelines of NCCN, which is considered to be science/evidence focused, impartial, independent organization, we will see that neratinib is included in latest breast cancer guidelines (standard 2A category), but it is recommended to be used in a narrower, HR+ group of patients:

Source: NCCN guidelines for breast cancer

NCCN guidelines are considered to be the North Star for medical oncologists, and payers by extension. If it is included in the guidelines, it is highly likely that the product will be adopted for on- and even off-label use.

Competition

Puma Biotechnology admits that no other big biopharma company is focused on this segment of patients. From 10-K 2017:

...Our competitors include, but are not limited to, Genentech, Novartis, Roche, Boehringer Ingelheim, Takeda, Daiichi Sankyo and Seattle Genetics. None of these companies are developing their drugs for the extended adjuvant treatment of early stage HER2-positive breast cancer that has been previously treated with a trastuzumab-containing regimen. All of these competitors are developing their drugs for the treatment of metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

We thought that there was a reason that none of the mega-biopharma companies Puma Biotechnology described as their competitors are developing the drugs in the extended adjuvant setting for breast cancer.

Why the companies that presumably employ the best talent in the world have not thought about it? Maybe it's because there is no unmet need to be addressed for "extended adjuvant" setting? Maybe because the patients who progress on trastuzumab can still be successfully treated by the next line of therapies, including trastuzumab, pertuzumab, ado-trastuzumab, lapatinib, and others?

Neratinib Price

Neratinib is not cheap. Priced at $10,500 per month, neratinib is more expensive that proven ~$7,000 monthly therapy with trastuzumab. So, basically, $10,500 is paid not for the treatment per se, but rather for the prevention of disease progression.

And, yet, the US large national payers are covering it with a simple logic - If FDA has approved, it has to be covered, especially in cancer indications.

Pipeline

As we mentioned earlier, Puma Biotechnology is mostly focused on a single asset, neratinib. And the pipeline is all about neratinib:

Source: Puma Biotechnology website

Obviously, all the trials, specifically metastatic setting, metastatic with brain mets, neoadjuvant and HER2-mutant are a theoretical upside.

But what is the magnitude of an upside? Could be quite substantial, if we multiply the market size for each of the indications by the possible market share of neratinib adjusted for risk associated for passing each of the phases and receiving approval.

For example, the adjuvant indication alone is almost a $5 bn market, from 10-K 2017:

...Based on our internal estimates, we believe that the worldwide Herceptin adjuvant revenue was approximately $4.5 to $5.0 billion in 2015.

Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) reported $6.6 bn sales for Herceptin in 2015. As a reminder, Herceptin is approved for both HER2+ gastric and breast cancers in first-line settings. And yet, it appears that most of the sales Herceptin brings in the adjuvant breast cancer setting. We think it's because survival rates are much higher in early-disease and post-surgery patient groups, that makes the length of treatments longer as compared to later lines of therapy.

On the other hand, if we don't think that ExteNET trial is convincing enough for physicians, then how convincing neratinib will be in other trials remains an open question.

Some Red Flags

As it was called out by many analysts during the Q3 2018 earnings call, Puma Biotechnology restated the number of patients it had in July 2018 and subsequent months:

Source: Puma Biotechnology investor presentation with Author's remarks in red

Simply said, company re-drew the chart of patients growing month-over-month to exhibit that the number of patients is consistently growing. Although the management provided some sort of lengthy explanations, they did not appear to be convincing.

Another red flag is the disturbing QoQ growth of neratinib sales in Q3 - $52.6 mm vs. $50.8 mm in Q2, just 3.5%, which is quite unusual for the first year of launch.

Cash Flow Positive From This Quarter?

Possibly. According to the management's statement in the Q3 2018 conference call:

Our net cash used in operating activities for the third quarter of 2018 was approximately $7.3 million compared to $17.6 million and $6.3 million for Q2 and Q1 2018, respectively. Our cash burn for the third quarter was approximately $7 million, compared to cash burn of approximately $15 million for Q2 and $3 million for Q1 2018. We anticipate continued reductions in our cash burn for operations such that by the fourth quarter of 2018, we will have transitioned to cash flow neutral, cash flow positive.

Valuation, Finally

For valuation purposes, let's consider several scenarios.

NPV of sales in current indication only rNPV of the subsequent indications Possible acquisition

1. Current indication. We can argue here how the product will grow in Q4 and during the next year. But, if we apply a little bit of out-of-box ("out-of-quarter") thinking and assume only a 5% growth per year, in 10 years it makes a pretty significant number - almost $325 in the US only.

Then we have Europe and the royalties from the rest of the world. For simplicity, let's just multiply it by 1.5 (normally we would multiply by 2.0, but the drug is too expensive for the rest of the world) and we get to ~$490 mm in 2028.

In the US, neratinib has patents up until 2030:

Source: FDA website

The NPV calculation of current indication is a bit affected by almost 20% royalty to Pfizer, but still, we arrive to $300-400 mm.

2. Pipeline valuations are always dicey. But let's look at it realistically. We have one Phase 3 and seven Phase 2 indications. If we look at the valuations of the similar clinical-stage companies, we'll see a minimum $200-300 mm valuation. Of course, this number can completely go to zero if sentiments about the pipeline change

3. M&A. As analysts mentioned during the earnings call, established biopharma like Amgen are looking at how they can increase their top line. And right now, under $1 bn valuation, Puma Biotechnology looks fairly cheap. M&A is always an upside scenario for any biotech, and we wanted to refer to it as such.

Without considering M&A perspective, the "no-frills" base case scenario for Puma Biotechnology's valuation is around $850 mm or $22 per share.

For the upside or M&A scenario, royalty issue can be a downplaying factor. But still, $3 bn, or $78 per share, would be a realistic price tag if the acquirer is a strategic rather than financial buyer.

For downside scenario - it's when the product is not growing at all, company is still cash negative in Q4 (unlikely), new indications are not being easily approved, and European sales are lagging - we get to $500 mm valuation or $13 per share

Takeaways

So, what we concluded is that the company's "no-frills" valuation is around $22, pretty close to how it is traded currently.

What's interesting about Puma Biotechnology, is that it has an asset that brings $200 mm in the first year of sales in the US only, and it is marketed in the indications that no other big pharma has marketed before. That alone makes this product an interesting asset.

For our portfolio, we are opening a small speculative position in Puma Biotechnology, with a clear understanding of risks associated with this investment.

Disclaimer: This is not an investment advice. Please do your own research prior to making any investment decisions. This article represents our independent opinion and it cannot be construed as an investment advice.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PBYI, TSRO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.