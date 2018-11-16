SVB Financial To Acquire Leerink Partners For Life Science Financial Services

For SIVB, the deal provides significant complementary capabilities that will enhance its financial service offerings in the life science and healthcare innovation space.

Leerink provides a range of capital formation, advisory, trading, and asset management services to growing life science and healthcare companies.

SVB Financial Group has agreed to acquire Leerink Partners for up to $340 million in total consideration.

Quick Take

SVB Financial Group (SIVB) announced a deal to acquire Leerink Partners for up to $340 million in total consideration.

Leerink is an investment bank that specializes in assisting life science and healthcare companies with capital formation, research, and related advisory services.

SIVB stands to gain significant complementary financial services for its healthcare and life science offerings at a time of strong growth in these sectors.

Target Company

Boston, Massachusetts-based Leerink was founded in 1995 to work with healthcare and life science firms for their corporate finance, M&A, capital markets, and equity research requirements.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Jeffrey Leerink, who is also on the Board of Fellows, Harvard Medical School.

Leerink’s primary offerings include:

Equity & Convertible Capital Markets

Mergers & Acquisitions

Equity Research

Sales & Trading

Asset Management

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

SIVB disclosed the acquisition price as $280 million in upfront cash plus an employee retention pool of $60 million to be paid over a five-year vesting period.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-Q filing indicates that as of September 30, 2018, it had $3.8 billion in cash and equivalents and non-deposit liabilities of $4.5 billion.

Free cash flow during the nine months ended September 2018 was $41.4 million.

SVB is acquiring Leerink to increase its financial services offerings for the healthcare and life sciences sector.

As SVB stated in the deal announcement,

SVB Leerink will continue to provide broad coverage across all subsectors of healthcare including: biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, diagnostic and life science tools, healthcare services and digital health. The acquisition will accelerate the growth and geographic reach of Leerink's offering, while providing SVB with a diverse and growing revenue stream, as well as the opportunity for their collective clients to leverage the broadest set of products and services available.

SVB is an active banker to life science and healthcare firms at virtually all stages of their development, from startup to public company.

The deal for Leerink essentially provides SVB with a pipeline of deal opportunities as well as complementary financial service offerings for existing clients.

As life science and healthcare sectors have seen a significant uptick in IPO and M&A activity in recent years, a question I have is why SVB didn’t move sooner. Perhaps the opportunity didn’t present itself.

The acquisition is a positive step for SVB and I believe the structure of having the new entity, SVB Leerink, operating essentially as-is with the existing Leerink leadership team remaining in place, is a sensible approach.

The acquisition should result in synergies between the new unit and SVB’s existing groups to provide a full suite of services for healthcare and life science companies throughout their entire growth lifecycle.

In the past 12 months, SIVB’s stock price has risen 10% vs. the S&P 500 Index 5.5%, as the chart below indicates:

Source: Seeking Alpha

SIVB’ stock has sold off in recent weeks despite a significant revenue and EPS beat reported in late October.

However, the value of a positive earnings surprise may not be what it once was, according to a recent Wall Street Journal article.

SIVB has a history of generally exceeding earnings guidance, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Apparently, shareholders weren’t impressed by the firm’s forward guidance, which may be an increasing focus for share price action due to increased economic uncertainties and a rising interest rate environment.

To that end, the deal for Leerink could serve to mitigate some of those concerns, as it provides revenue diversification to SVB.

In any event, I’m bullish on the acquisition, as long as management can execute on its ‘strong financial returns expected’ approach:

Source: SIVB Investor Presentation

The transaction has already been approved by Leerink’s unitholders and is expected to close in Q1 2019.

SIVB investors should begin to see results show up in SVB’s financials by Q3 2019, with an expected 1.3% EPS accretion by the end of 2019, and 1.8% expected in 2020.

I view this deal as a solid move by SVB and it should result in a much stronger suite of offerings to growing life science, medical device, healthcare, and digital health firms in a period of strong growth for the sector.

