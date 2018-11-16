Pacific Drilling: Positive Developments, Possible Acquisition Target

This rig contract will help the company but in the end it is too small to make a whole lot of difference.

Pacific Drilling managed to get another rig contract, continuing the slew of contract awards that we have seen recently in the industry.

Late last month, struggling offshore drilling contractor Pacific Drilling (OTCPK:PACDQ) was awarded a contract for the Pacific Bora ultra-deepwater drillship. With this contract award, Pacific Drilling becomes the latest company to benefit from the slew of offshore drilling contract awards that we have seen over the past few months. Unfortunately, this contract alone will do little to reverse the company's fortunes, although it does provide us with further evidence that the offshore drilling industry is indeed recovering.

About The Pacific Bora

The Pacific Bora is a 2010-built ultra-deepwater drillship that is capable of operating in up to 10,000 feet of water.

Source: Pacific Drilling

While the Pacific Bora is in fact the least capable rig in Pacific Drilling's fleet, it is still one of the newest and most capable rigs in operation today. The rig uses the Samsung 10000 design, which gives it the ability to drill wells up to 37,500 feet deep in up to 10,000 feet of water. It also includes several of the safety features that exploration companies are demanding, including dual 6-ram blow-out preventers. As I have mentioned in several previous articles, these features are things that exploration companies typically want to see on rigs that they contract and historically they have been willing to pay extra money to obtain them but that is not currently the case as it is still very much a buyers' market.

About The Contract

Although we frequently saw ultra-deepwater rigs being awarded multi-year contracts prior to the oil bear market, that is sadly no longer typical. The trend lately has been for relatively short-term contracts and this contract was no exception to this. The contract here is only for one firm well, although it does have options for two additional wells.

Pacific Drilling did not provide any time estimate for how long it would take to drill this well in the contract announcement. However, in the company's most recent fleet status report, it states that the firm period of the contract is estimated to be about sixty days. As the contract adds approximately $9 million in backlog, the rig's day rate under this contract would be about $150,000.

This largely is largely in-line with what we have seen on other short-term drilling contracts over much of the past year. This tells us one of two things: either the leading new contract dayrate for short-term work has barely budged over the past year despite the numerous new contracts that we have seen, particularly over the past two months, or Italy's Eni (E) is nervous about working with a company undergoing Chapter 11 proceedings and was only willing to pay a below market dayrate.

Leading industry consulting IHS Markit would appear to suggest the former as shown here:

Source: IHS Markit

As we can see here, IHS Markit places the leading new market dayrate for ultra-deepwater drillships at $150,000. The new contract dayrate has been right around this level for the past four months so it does look like Pacific Drilling is getting a fair deal here. The unfortunate thing here though is that Pacific Drilling will not generate much in the way of cash flow from this contract. Earlier this year, Pacific Drilling stated that it costs approximately $110,000 per day to operate an ultra-deepwater drillship. Therefore, the company will only generate about $40,000 daily after paying its expenses.

Company Struggles

Despite the very low dayrate here, Pacific Drilling is in desperate need of the revenue from this contract. We can see this by looking at Pacific Drilling's most recent fleet status report:

Source: Pacific Drilling

As we can see here, only three of the company's seven rigs have any contracts at all and one of these contracts does not begin until the middle of 2019. Thus, prior to the start of this new contract for the Pacific Bora, the company only had one rig engaged in revenue-generating activities. In the second quarter of 2018, Pacific Drilling had revenues of $66.6 million against $68.483 million in current liabilities and more than $3 billion in outstanding debt. Thus, the company is clearly starving for revenue and could use any that it can get. This contract will help with that.

Acquisition Speculation

In the past, I have speculated that Pacific Drilling could be an acquisition target. My main reasoning behind the speculation was that the company had, at the time, a fleet consisting of eight of some of the most modern ultra-deepwater rigs in the world. This fleet has been reduced in size to seven rigs now but the overall case remains that these are among the most advanced rigs in the offshore drilling industry, as well as the only rigs capable of performing dual-gradient drilling operations. This is a technology designed by Chevron (CVX) that significantly improves the safety factor of offshore drilling, which is something that exploration and production companies have been very interested in over the past several years.

We have seen a considerable amount of M&A activity in the offshore drilling space over the past few years. A few examples that come to mind are Ensco's acquisitions of Atwood Oceanics and Rowan (RDC) and Transocean acquiring Songa Offshore and Ocean Rig (ORIG). I will admit that I have not been a particular fan of some of these acquisitions but it does seem to be the way that the industry has been going and several insiders and analysts have suggested that more consolidation could be coming. Therefore, it makes sense that Pacific Drilling may be an acquisition target once it emerges from Chapter 11 protection.

The logical acquirer here would be Transocean. Transocean has been working very hard recently to focus its fleet around the harsh-environment and ultra-deepwater spaces. In addition, the company is looking to high-grade its fleet as the Ocean Rig acquisition shows and Pacific Drilling's rigs would go a long way towards furthering this goal.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pacific Drilling's new rig contract will help the company somewhat but in the end, it is too small to make very much difference. The consolidation that we have seen in the industry meanwhile could quite likely cause Pacific Drilling to become an acquisition target once it emerges from bankruptcy protection.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.