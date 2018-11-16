Schneider Electric's Business Is Outperforming, But The Stock Really Isn't

Schneider looks undervalued on relatively modest revenue growth and margin expansion assumptions, but sentiment on the sector is not positive right now.

Management believes growing data center spending will continue to support healthy end-market growth, as will an ongoing recovery in process automation markets, and that they can continue to gain share.

I can’t say that Schneider Electric (OTCPK:SBGSY) has been a terrible call this year, but I expected better from this European specialist in electrical and automation products than just sector-matching performance. Even though Schneider continues to outperform its peers in terms of its financials, and management continues to offer a pretty solid near-term outlook, the Street is most definitely not all-in on this name, as concerns about the health of end-markets like commercial construction and utilities remain in place and concerns are building about factory automation demand.

Taking Advantage Of Growing End-Markets And Burdened Competitors

Schneider only provides detailed financials twice a year, so investors have to content themselves with just the top-line results for the third quarter. Even so, the results that Schneider posted compare favorably to electrical peers like ABB (ABB), Eaton (ETN), and Hubbell (HUBB), as well as automation rivals like ABB, Rockwell (ROK), and Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY).

Revenue grew at an overall organic rate of just over 7% in the third quarter, putting Schneider on the right side of the average for the broader multi-industrial sector this quarter. The electrical products business was strong, with Low Voltage up more than 7% and Medium Voltage up over 8%. Straight-up comparisons to ABB and Eaton are complicated by differences in how the businesses are structured, but ABB’s Electrical Products business grew just 3% in the quarter, while Eaton’s grew 1% and 9% (averaging out to around 5% combined). Secure power also remains a strong performer, with better than 6% growth in the period.

In the automation business, Schneider reported better than 6% growth. While ABB’s Robotics and Motion business did slightly better (up 7%), the Industrial Automation business was weaker, and Schneider’s numbers compare relatively well on an adjusted comp basis to Rockwell and Siemens as well, as companies continue to invest in control systems and software (the AVEVA software business was up double-digits).

I believe there are multiple contributing factors to Schneider’s outperformance, including its product/end-market mix and simply outperforming its rivals. ABB’s performance is not only weighed down by its greater skew toward utilities (where spending, on the whole, hasn’t been great) and its weak solar inverter business, but also by the decision to acquire GE’s (GE) troubled Industrial Solutions business. While ABB’s underlying performance in electrical products seems more competitive than the headline numbers would suggest, GE-IS is in rougher shape than expected and is going to weigh on ABB’s results for a while, giving Schneider an opportunity to pluck away business that used to go to GE-IS.

Positive Drivers Should Stay In Place A Little While Longer

Not only did Schneider’s organic growth come in almost two points stronger than expected, I believe there are credible reasons to believe that management’s strong short-to-mid-term outlook is achievable.

Schneider has noted three meaningful drivers for its growth. The first is ongoing growth in large data center build-outs. While the data center market can be heterogenous when you’re talking about specific components (servers, interconnects, etc.), the fact remains that there is still significant ongoing investment in data centers, and those investments require the sort of electrical gear that Schneider provides. I’d also note that Schneider isn’t the only company in the space pointing to this trend, as both ABB and Eaton have also commented on healthy demand in this market.

Schneider is also seeing accelerating demand in mid-to-late-cycle automation markets. This is more on the hybrid and process side, where companies like Rockwell, Honeywell (HON), and Emerson (EMR) have continued to see improving demand from end-markets like oil/gas, chemicals, pharma/life sciences, and so on. Schneider has long enjoyed a good presence in process markets like oil/gas and pharma and isn’t quite so vulnerable to some of the slowdowns in markets like auto. An overall slowdown in discrete automation is a near-term risk for Schneider, but one I believe is balanced by its diversified exposure.

Last and not least is market share growth. Although ABB would likely refute it, as would other players in the electrical space, the simplest explanation for Schneider’s strong performance in electrical products (and to a lesser extent automation as well) is that the company is gaining share. I do believe that ABB is seeing share loss in its GE-IS business, and I likewise think that Eaton may be losing some share in areas like circuit protection and power distribution.

The Opportunity

The commercial construction end-market has remained persistently, and perhaps surprisingly, strong, and that continues to be good news for Schneider. Add in good growth opportunities in data centers and in hybrid/process automation, and I believe Schneider can continue to outperform even into a slowing industrial cycle.

I don’t think my expectations for Schneider are all that aggressive, as I continue to look for long-term revenue growth in the 3% to 4% range, with mid-to-high single-digit annualized FCF growth. I do believe the company’s efforts to improve cross-selling, drive better operating leverage, and generate more revenue from software can boost margins, but there could be some risk to my long-term expectation for roughly two to two-and-a-half points of FCF margin improvement.

Using both a discounted cash flow and forward EV/EBITDA approach, I continue to believe that these shares should trade in the high teens (around $17 to $18).

The Bottom Line

The market has certainly decided that the bloom is off the industrial recovery/expansion, even though most of the participants have continued to maintain that the near-to-medium-term growth prospects are strong. Although Schneider has yet to be rewarded for its better-than-average performance, I continue to believe this is an overlooked name with an attractive combination of good performance and a discounted valuation.

