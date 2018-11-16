Are New Highs In-Stored For The E-Mini S&P 500 Index?

If the market comes down and closes below 2711, it would go neutral, and a second close below 2711 would activate the B1 and B2 levels of 2673 to 2649.

I would like to review the E-mini S&P activity since the reversion occurred at the supply levels of sell 1 (S1) and sell 2 (S2) of 2816 to 2873 over the past few days. As we suggested in previous reports to our subscribers at the Equity Management Academy, 2793 was the confirmation of the breakdown of the market. It also activated a target that we were looking at in the report we published November 2 for our subscribers identifying the average price of 2698.

Today, November 15, the E-mini S&P made a low of 2671.25. It has come down to activate the buy 1 (B1) daily level of 2673 that we published last night, reverting to the average of 2711 for the day and trading above the weekly average of 2698 as we reported in our November 2 report to our subscribers. This has activated an uptrend in the market's sentiment and has activated the weekly target signals of 2735 to 2772 for the next trading days. The 2711 level can be used as a protective stop. If the market comes down and closes below 2711, it would go neutral, and a second close below 2711 would activate the B1 and B2 levels of 2673 to 2649 again.

The VC PMI

Courtesy: TD Ameritrade

The Variable Changing Price Momentum Indicator (VC PMI) automated algorithm levels of B1 and B2 are the highest probability that the market will experience a reversion. If the market reaches B1, the probability is 90% that the market will revert back to the mean. If the market reaches the B2 level, the probability of a reversion is 95%.

When the market reaches the average price and closes above it, it activates the S1 level. There is a 90% probability that if the price reaches the S1 level that a reversion to the mean will occur 90% of the time. If the market reaches the S2 level, which in this case is at 2773, 95% of the time the market will revert to the VC PMI mean. The E-Mini S&P is currently trading at 2626.50 as I write this report. So it has activated the S1 target level of 2738.

The weekly VC PMI average for this coming week is 2770. A very realistic target. A close above would activate the S1 weekly target levels of 2827 to the S2 target levels of the extreme above the mean of 2875. The B1 weekly levels of 2722 was activated today November 15, 2018!

Courtesy: ema2tradelivesignals.com

We are going to be offering a Marketplace subscription service on Seeking Alpha, so please keep an eye out for our launch announcement and take advantage of this opportunity to learn how to apply the proven VC PMI to various markets.

