T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) Morgan Stanley TMT Broker Conference Call (Transcript)

Simon Flannery

Okay. Well, good morning, everybody. Welcome to day three of the TMT Conference. I hope you all survived the thunderstorms last night but - and safe travels home. I think a better day to travel today than yesterday. So our great pleasure to welcome back T-Mobile USA to this conference. And Braxton Carter, you're many, many times returnee. Welcome, Braxton. We're also joined by Dirk Wehrse, the SVP and Treasurer of T-Mobile USA, so welcome. So it's been a busy year. We got a lot to talk about. But let's just start with Q3, another strong quarter, strong net adds. You also raised your EBITDA guidance and your add guidance. So just talk us through what are you seeing in the marketplace for you and for the industry overall that's driving these results.

A - Braxton Carter

Sure, Simon. It's definitely a pleasure to be here, and thank you for your time this morning. Yes, the Un-carrier momentum continues unabated. And I think the third quarter really marked some significant highlights. You have an industry dynamic in the U.S. where the overall switching pool is coming down substantially as majored by churn of 3 of the 4 national carriers, which is resulting in a more benign environment than you've seen in prior periods, and this is an ongoing trend. What was really interesting, for the second quarter in a row, year-over-year, we've seen an acceleration of growth, which is particularly meaningful given the reduction in the overall switching pool going on in the U.S. It's kind of counterintuitive, but it's a testament of the ongoing investment that we've done in the network as well as the continuing innovation that we drive into the U.S. wireless market. And we're just very, very, very pleased with the results. We did over 1.6 million net additions, the 22nd quarter in a row of over 1 million net additions.

We took up the midpoint on our EBITDA guidance by $200 million, I think importantly, the third quarter in a row that we raised not only EBITDA guidance but also raised our growth guidance. But Simon, you know our playbook very well from all the years, and you've been tracking what we do. And we start out conservative. As we execute in the marketplace, we adjust the guidance accordingly, but it's all designed never to change the financial guidance of the business. And that's kind of what's unique. The growth keeps going up. We don't take down the core financial piece of the equation. In fact, this year, we've moved up the EBITDA three times. Also, now that we are very close to the end of the year, we did a significant increase both narrowing and raising our outlook for postpaid net additions to 3.8 million to 4.1 million, so we're very, very pleased with how the year's progressed. We're excited about what we're seeing this quarter. Reporting ratios in the last several weeks are significantly ahead of the third quarter. Don't extrapolate that. We're getting close to Black Friday. We're getting close to the year-end part of the holiday season, where there's intense competitive promotional offerings in the marketplace. But I really like what we've seen in the last 3 or 4 weeks. We're building up a very nice cushion, which will allow us to be very rational in the way that we play out the year, got a great deal of confidence in the - as evidenced by the raise that we did in connection with the third quarter.

The rollout of the network and the network investment continues unabated. We are massively rolling out the 600 megahertz low-band spectrum. With low band, we now cover 291 million POPs in the U.S. out of a total footprint of 324 million. And Verizon is at 325 million, which we will close that gap by the end of the year. And a lot of the investment going on with the 600 megahertz is 5G-compatible hardware. And Neville was one of the people who really pushed that ecosystem, so we're going to get a lot of efficiency with that build in connection with our ultimate 5G rollout. So a lot of great things happening.

Simon Flannery

Great. So talking about the net adds, can you just be a little bit more specific about the verticals and the segments that are really resonating for you?

Braxton Carter

Yes. So the postpaid voice is doing very, very well. And there is a couple of factors when you're looking at the acceleration year-over-year, and it's the growth adjacencies that we've talked about, the new geographical expansion of our distribution following the geographical expansion of the network as well as significant momentum that we're picking up in the enterprise space. Five years ago, we really weren't relevant from an enterprise standpoint. Today, we are having amazing success with large enterprise, with government. We've always been strong in medium and small business. But these marquee names and getting a foothold, for instance, gosh, maybe it's about one year ago, we did our first deal with Delta.

We've done eight subsequent deals with them, with different parts of the organization, and have permeated all the airlines. We have Shell, we've had huge government wins, the U.S. Navy. And these are very vetted and informed decisions. It's not like a consumer getting a reference or seeing an advertisement going in and making the switch. It's CIOs where he or she does a complete vetting of the service to make sure that it actually works for their company. And the momentum that we're seeing is just incredible. Still significantly under-indexed, but these two growth adjacencies are contributing to the acceleration and is part of the explanation, and the overall switching pool is coming down, how are we, in fact, accelerating growth. The Apple Watch, when you look at other connected devices, has been a surprising success this year. I think the SIM-enabled functionality on the watch was a true game changer versus earlier generations. And our initial foray into IoT, mainly with what we call SyncUP drive for automobiles, has really resonated with the consumer both from a postpaid and prepaid standpoint.

Where you're seeing a little inflection of lower growth is on the prepaid side of the business. And I think there's a couple of things going on. First of all, you have some borderline economical to the carrier offerings in the marketplace, and we go after growth that is highly accretive and highly profitable. And we have really no interest in the breakeven NPV growth or potentially even negative growth. I mean, that's how we view some of the offerings in the marketplace. So we've chosen not to respond. And you've seen actually a reduction in prepaid. But you have to put that in the context that in the U.S. market, you've also seen a shift from prepaid to postpaid. Second quarter, it's very clear, if you add up all the net additions on prepaid and postpaid, prepaid was down for all carriers, it was down 800,000; postpaid was up 800,000. Total market fairly consistent. I think there's a couple of things going on with that. First of all, amazing economic run in the U.S. for a substantial period of time. So record low unemployment, and people who couldn't qualify in the past for postpaid actually can qualify today. And I think that's one of the dynamics we're seeing that could reverse in a recessionary environment. Prepaid's often contracyclical, and you've seen that with Metro over the last 15 years of watching that model. But that's one of the dynamics. So I think the other dynamic is the lines have blurred in the U.S. between prepaid and postpaid. There's not as much differentiation. So those are the factors that are resulting in a little bit lower prepaid growth, and we're expecting that really to continue for the foreseeable future.

Simon Flannery

How's the rebranding going?

Braxton Carter

It's going good. We reattributed the Metro brand to T-Mobile, so it's Metro by T-Mobile now. And the thought process is even though we've been one company for almost six years now, there wasn't a lot of recognition as the T-Mobile network driving the MetroPCS offering. But that just launched. We've seen really nice brand attribution on that. But that's something that we'll build over time and a little repositioning of that brand in the marketplace.

Simon Flannery

Great. And I think people have been surprised how stable the competitive environment has been. Black Friday is next week, and we've gone through several lifelong launches, and generally, things have been disciplined. You got a handset promo here and there. But how long do you think this can continue? We've talked a lot about cable competition coming into...

Braxton Carter

Simon Flannery

The market this week. There's a lot of talk about fixed mobile convergence, so big plans. But do you think this is sustainable for some time?

Braxton Carter

I do. I think you'll see - you will see a lot of competitive intensity next weekend. You'll see competitive intensity during the holiday season. That's just normal. And if you think about history, the large incumbent carriers used to put on about 40% of net additions in the fourth quarter on contract. There's still a lot of contract customers out there, so there's a defensive move on their part to try to retain those customers coming off a contract. Over the years, that's dissipating, but that phenomenon is still there. I think the largest macro issue is you have the duopoly, AT&T and Verizon, with very limited financial flexibility. AT&T has almost $0.25 trillion worth of debt at this point. Verizon, still at $170 billion in debt. Very rich dividend yields, over 6% now for AT&T, hit over 6.5% at one point; and Verizon committed to their dividend. So a lot of the cash pool that these large-scaled incumbents are generating are going for other purposes. And a step function decrease in pricing in that environment, it's a protection against that.

So I really think from the short to medium term, they're going to be in the mode of really focusing on margins and cash flows delevering, and that's an overall fundamental protection in the U.S. marketplace. Comcast has had a great deal of success, albeit expensive. They've done 1 million net additions. Since they've added, they burned about $1.2 billion. Aspiration is to get to breakeven. Using a WiFi-ed first based, facilities based and then on the Verizon MVNO. But what's interesting, they're not really targeting the prime part of the market right now, which is unlimited. They have an unlimited offering. But what they're really pushing is bucketed amounts of data. And what they're really targeting is very prime, older demographic customers, where that makes more sense. And I can only speculate, but it's probably the overall structure of the MVNO agreement that they have with Verizon and what they have to pay for the data usage not being in an owner's economics position on this. What we're seeing with our research - and actually, I think Verizon even commented on their last earnings call about MVNO pressure - is they're really getting their flow from Verizon.

And then after that, some from AT&T, it's really not showing even on the radar of what we're seeing with T-Mobile. But they'll continue to make progress. Charter just launched, very new, a little higher price points when you look at the overall approach to the marketplace. But I think it's a great way for these cable companies to put their toe in the water, to understand more about wireless and what the eventual evolution of our industry and particularly the potential for convergence as we get into 5G. And we've always said we don't think it's a question of if, we think it's a question of when there's convergence of cable, broadband and wireless. And the business cases and the synergies in a 5G world are very different than the business case that exists today with 4G.

Simon Flannery

Great. Well, that's a nice pivot to your plans for the merged entity to enter the fixed broadband market. So let's start with the status of the merger. We've got the FCC starting the clock again. And so where do we stand? What's the time line from here? When do you hope to get a decision?

Braxton Carter

Well, we've been very, very busy. First, I think a testament to John, who we all know that John is a brilliant strategist and very entertaining to watch in the business world, but the positioning that he's taken is humble and respectful of the U.S. regulatory process and an absolute firm principle of not politicizing the regulatory process relating to this merger, not doing end-arounds the - of the regulatory agencies and just very focused on providing the facts to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that the combination of Sprint and T-Mobile, and I do have that on my shirt, is going to actually enhance competition. What's interesting going into this, we thought that with the cable entry, the whole traditional four player market was kind of one of the primary arguments. But what's really resonated on the hill is 2 going to 3, the creation of a third, more-scaled national player to compete against a predatory duopoly that controls 85% of the cash flows in the marketplace. And it's really interesting. That is really resonated in Washington.

John and team have spent an amazing amount of time meeting with all the agencies, with states, with senators and congressmen, telling the story, painting the picture of a truly differentiated 5G. And the kind of metric model that we did provide to the government is a thing of beauty. It demonstrates beyond a shadow of a doubt that the combined assets of Sprint and T-Mobile can create 8x the 5G capacity that we - either of us could do on a standalone basis and 15x the speed. And just the basic economic theory put very simple is, with that amount of additional capacity, the economic incentive is to fill that capacity and leverage the fixed costs versus monetize in a limited supply-type situation. We believe that we have proven that this is going to be very competitive in the U.S. And you look at our DNA, you look at everything that we've done in the last 5.5 years, we've taken 92% of the net additions in the last 5.5 years in the U.S. marketplace. This is who we are.

So right now, we've provided all information request, did 25 million pages worth of documents to the DOJ; you saw our 600-page PIS, public interest statement, we filed with the FCC; very heavy meetings with CFIUS, with state, PUCs. And we're very optimistic. They've been open to listening to the arguments. They've been extremely engaged in asking questions, and they are in full analysis mode at this point. The only remaining thing that's happening is depositions with the DOJ, which have started, which will be complete in a few weeks. And what we're hopeful is we get some early indications of where these regulatory agencies are at by the end of this year. And the goal, we believe, is still to close this transaction in the second half - I mean, I'm sorry, in the first half, probably in the second quarter of '19. You look at the shot clock with the FCC, it's really implying a very early April end of that shot clock at this point, and that's why I'm more pointing to the second quarter is more probable. It can still be first quarter, but it's going, we think, exceedingly well. But I think by the end of the year, we'll be in a much better position.

Dirk, you want to talk about some of the preparations that you're doing from a capital market standpoint, which will be an important immediate step after regulatory approval to actually close and execute the transaction?

Dirk Wehrse

Yes, for sure. And I think it's important to understand how we set up the capital structure for this combined new T-Mobile company. We set up a bridge facility that is basically ensuring that we can go after all the synergies to really kind of empower the integration. So we have a fully funded business plan. This entire funding of new T-Mobile is underwritten by banks. We plan to go to market once we have full visibility on the full approval process. And then we will be able to tap the investment-grade market by our secured notes, which means that we have a new market to go to, and these investors will have the opportunity, of course, to participate in this huge pool of synergies. But we think with this full funded - fully funded business plan that we really can ensure successful integration.

Simon Flannery

And how are you thinking about the long-term capital structure of the merged entity?

Dirk Wehrse

So I think from - I mean, we would look at it from two angles. First of all, we had our discussions with rating agencies, so we have a very good understanding how they would assess the capital structure and the financial profile of this entity. And they fully understand that we need to fund and want to fund the integration. And so being able to sell into the investment-grade market via our debt structure and secured debt would likely be rated in the IG space. We have the access to this deep pool. And in terms of funding, of course, we will need to spread the maturity to really have no big pikes in the maturity schedule, so really long-term funded business plans. And in terms of optionality, I think it's very important to understand that the current capital structure to T-Mobile stack has the optionality of paying the notes back early. So once the integration is in full force, right, we have the opportunity to kind of retire some notes early. For the combination of underwritten funding of having a new IG pool to issue into and the optionality to do some liability management I think is the tools that we are focused on very much.

Simon Flannery

Okay. And is there a target range or an offer?

Dirk Wehrse

I think we start with a net leverage of 2.9 into the merger, and we have been very vocal about it. And this is a peak leverage. And from there on, we have a tremendous deleveraging profile that is kind of based on the business strength of these two companies and based on the integration effect that we have. Obviously, on the - in the first few years, this is really focusing on retiring some assets, on kind of going after cost to achieve and then harvesting synergies and working on the deleveraging, okay?

Braxton Carter

So the aspiration ultimately is to be investment grade.

Yes.

Braxton Carter

And one of the key things in discussion with the agencies is we would have to change our capitalization policy to a max leverage of 2.5x or 2.2x today. But with this transaction on the horizon, leverage going up, we haven't changed our policy. But that will be one of the prerequisites in communicating that to the market. And as Dirk said, that will happen somewhere during this transition into NewCo when we get closer to the unlock of the synergies. So it's really exciting times. He's done a great job with everything. Thank you, Dirk. Busy, busy.

Simon Flannery

So you mentioned the public interest statement. I think one of the most interesting features of that was your fixed broadband proposal and rolling out high-speed Internet broadband.

Braxton Carter

Simon Flannery

So perhaps if you could just review that because there has been a lot of debate here today about - at the conference around the ability of the telco, the wireless companies to displace traditional broadband.

Braxton Carter

So when you look at our overall position on the merger, first and foremost, increased competition in the U.S. against the predatory duopoly; second, the ability to have a truly differentiated 5G in America versus what anybody is capable of doing on a stand-alone basis today; and the third and very unique argument is to bring competition to a monopolistic industry in the U.S. that is ripe for disruption. Fixed wireless in a 4G world is more difficult. Fixed wireless in a 5G world, and there's a lot of miscommunication going on, but the first thing I'd say is 5G is spectrum agnostic. It's a technology that's applied in the underlying physics. The types of spectrum that you're utilizing determine how that 5G is deployed. 5G isn't a millimeter wave technology, and I think the people in Europe and Asia fully understand and embrace that.

There's a lot of confusion in the marketplace because of the Verizon positioning that this, in fact, is really a millimeter wave type aspect. But what we've said is that we're going to commit to fixed wireless and bringing competition to that industry over a significant portion of the U.S. with a particular concentration in more rural parts of America that are very underserved from a cable plan standpoint. And the primary mechanism that we would utilize would actually be a low-band spectrum. Remember, we bought the $8 billion of 600 megahertz spectrum, where the propagation characteristics in more rural parts of America can be very, very effective with 5G and fixed wireless substitution. And we're very committed, as part of NewCo and the combined spectrum assets, of really exploring and bringing that competition into America. On a stand-alone basis, you never really heard us talk about that. It's really because we reserved our spectrums. Sure, we got trials, we're playing around with it, but we're reserving our spectrum for organic growth in the core part of the wireless value proposition. But the unique assets, the combination of Sprint and T-Mobile actually provide us assets where we can go very, very heavy in this area. And we think there's many billions worth of NPV that can be created with that business model, and we're excited about it.

Simon Flannery

And you truly have hundreds of millions of POPs and hundreds of megabits a second?

Braxton Carter

Absolutely.

Simon Flannery

Okay. And bringing up spectrum, you've been very active in the CBRS process and the C-band process. We've just start the auctions this week in millimeter wave. How do you balance - you've got a merger approval process. You've got some visibility into that. But clearly, there's uncertainties versus the schedule that the FCC is moving ahead quickly, right? But we've been talking with SES on stage about the C-band process.

Braxton Carter

Simon Flannery

They're clearly keen to move ahead with that. So you've got these two piles on: on one hand, you've got a lot of spectrum with 2.5.; on the other hand, if you weren't to go that route, then you might have a lot more interest in it. So what's the strategy around that?

Braxton Carter

Yes. I mean, I think Neville would love to have been here. He just got inducted into the U.S. Wireless Hall of Fame in Washington, Wednesday night, and wouldn't be able to be here. Neville would tell you there's a lot of megahertz POP I don't like. But that's, I think, consistent with what he has explained as the whole layer cake approach, utilizing all forms of spectrum and the underlying physics of those spectrum to deploy 5G. And remember, what we're doing is unique. We're committing to a full nationwide mobile 5G network by 2020. And you're not going to do that with millimeter wave. You're not going to do that with mid-band. The only way to do that economically, given the propagation characteristics of that spectrum, is with low-band spectrum. But all forms of spectrum have a place in that layer cake. And we certainly can't comment on the current auctions.

We're participating on those auctions. When we announced the merger, we talked about we had a placeholder in for NewCo and somewhat sized that for the public, but we can't specifically talk about it today. But with the merger scenario, that placeholder we discussed, until we get through the cost to achieve, is pretty much the latitude that we have to participate. We will participate in all the proceedings. Of course, the valuations are very different than low band or mid-band, and we think our envelope is adequate for what we have in mind. On a stand-alone basis, God forbid that we'd not be successful with this combination, what we would do is - within a week or two is actually start executing on our board-approved $9 billion stock buyback. And that stock buyback contemplates no additional leverage. We're at 2.2 right now. But then we would have amazing ability to do things strategic, be it other types of acquisitions, be it spectrum plays on a stand-alone basis, where we could use a little bit of leverage and while we'll still delever from that 2.2, too, to be able to take advantage of unique opportunities that would come up. Let's say Charlie wanted to sell a part of his mid-band, on a stand-alone basis, yes we would be interested in having that discussion. NewCo would probably be interested, but there is an issue of peak leverage and getting to that, unlocking the synergies before we'd have significant latitude. But we're thinking through all aspects of this, and we will be definitely a player in everything that's happening in the spectrum front. It's the lifeblood of our industry. It's absolutely critical.

Simon Flannery

Before we open it up for questions, maybe just a word on Layer3 TV...

Braxton Carter

Simon Flannery

And your video ambitions. So what should we be expecting from that? And what's the bigger picture?

Braxton Carter

So it's really interesting. And Mike talked quite a bit about this on the third quarter call. When you look forward to NewCo and particularly the fixed wireless aspect having a video complement to what you're doing there can really change the trajectory and the value proposition of what we're bringing to market. So there's a longer-term vision with that in connection with the rollout of 5G. When you look at today, what the thought process is, is to - within a financial envelope, we're not going to change the overall trajectory of our business but to innovate and disrupt with video in a synergistic manner with wireless. We had hoped to do something at the tail end of this year. Mike was very clear on the third quarter call that those plans are more going to happen in '19. But to do something fairly innovative when it comes to video and wireless, and we're certainly not sharing what our specific plans are, but there's a lot of people working very hard to bring this dream to fruition, and that's really where the focus is. At the beginning of the year, we sized the cash burn on this $150 million. We'll size it again for 2019. And there'll be more details coming out on this. But we're excited about the potential here.

Simon Flannery

Great. All right. Well, we got time for a couple of questions here. We got microphones in the back.

Unidentified Analyst

Two questions, please. First one, what is churn today? And how do you expect churn to develop in the NewCo?

Braxton Carter

Yes, that's a great question. The third quarter that we just reported was record-low churn of 1.02. And you go back 5.5 years when we started this TMUS journey, our churn was over 2.5%. You're seeing a very close convergence of our churn levels with the long-embedded incumbent duopolies, AT&T and Verizon. And first and foremost, it's the testament of the over $40 billion that we've invested in our network and in spectrum in the last 5.5 years. And taking what was a substandard network in the U.S. and actually competing both on a geographical standpoint but actually having a faster deployment of 4G LTE than any other carrier in the U.S., that's the foundation; upon that, applying very innovative and disruptive marketing, changing the way that wireless has done business, and that brings a lot of attribution to the brand and to the loyalty aspects of our customers.

And our latest Un-carrier move Team of Experts is focusing on another form of retention, very high-quality customer service. We're number one in JDP. We've consistently won that honor. And what Team of Expert does is actually takes a group of our great call center team and customer service reps, and they serve the same geographical group of customers consistently across the U.S. You're not randomly going to one place to another place. This is a very integrated team, very P&L management associated. And what we're seeing is the highest NPS that we've ever seen in our history and which is really unheard of in telco in the U.S. And we're seeing calls per customer actually decrease, which is a function of first-call resolution, empowering our customer service team to resolve the issues the first time a customer calls. And it's been very, very successful. But it's the combination of all these things really creating record-low churn. When you look at both the sequential and year-over-year progress on churn, it's been amazing. And quite frankly, I don't think it's over. We're continuing to invest in the network. We're continuing to enhance our back-office operations. We're going to continue innovating from a product standpoint in the U.S. And there is no reason that we can't have best-in-class churn metrics in the U.S. marketplace. It's been an amazing story.

Simon Flannery

Absolutely, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

And second question was on the - there's been a lot of - or more details on the cost synergies with the NewCo. But on the revenue synergies, the comments have so far been they are massive. Can you sort of give some additional clarity and numbers on the revenue synergies?

Braxton Carter

Yes, they are very, very significant. But what we have deliberately done is not position any revenue synergies in connection with rolling - announcing and rolling this transaction out. Quite frankly, you're not going to give us credit for a revenue synergy until we actually start executing on those synergies. We can talk about what they are but actually quantifying amidst many, many, many billions of dollars. First of all, you think about the spectrum depth, the capacity and the speeds of the combined new network and what you can do from an IoT standpoint, let alone what 5G is really going to spawn from an innovation standpoint in the future just like 4G spawned. And that is an incredible opportunity. You look at the fixed wireless play that with that type of combined asset you can aggressively go after, and again, there's no quantification, that's not baked into the economics of what we've rolled out and talked about in this transaction. And I think the word that you said is correct, massive, but we got to do it, we got to execute, and you got to see that develop. And that is an incredible opportunity for value creation in the new T-Mobile.

Unidentified Analyst

Look, could you...

Braxton Carter

Okay, one more question, yes.

Unidentified Analyst

Could you update us on the operating leverage we might expect as we go to this next phase of growth?

Braxton Carter

Yes. Well, when you look at the combination of Sprint and T-Mobile, first and foremost, job number one is network. And what we're deploying is the same type of model that we did with MetroPCS. And that's having an anchor network, which is the T-Mobile network and the ultimate elimination and the shutdown in a three year time period of the Sprint network. Job 1 is to integrate the IT stack into the T-Mobile network. So upon, or very soon at close, you are activating or upgrades all the new flows going onto the T-Mobile network. Unlike the MetroPCS transaction, where we had zero handset compatibility, Metro was a CDMA player, we have over 20 million compatible handsets in the Sprint basic could operate on the T-Mobile network today. So you get all your new flow going on, and then we go geography by geography because every geography is unique, unique density, unique spectrum assets, unique existing penetration of subscribers.

And we actually start migrating those customers over on a geographic by geographic area and shutting down the network. With that comes $15 billion of cost to achieve. But once you get past that cost to achieve and unlock that synergy and eliminate all that ongoing cost, which is massive, that's what's providing majority of the $43 billion. And another key part of the rationale for this merger is the scale benefit or the operating leverage. High-capital-intensity industry, leveraging the fixed costs with the combined volume. So out the get-go, there's a lot of costs that we have to achieve. So if you're looking at it all in, you're not getting leverage. But as you are getting past that cost to acquisition and you are unlocking the synergies, you have a massive operating leverage opportunity and margin expansion opportunity which, again, is part of the economic rationale of what we're doing.

Simon Flannery

Great. Well, a great discussion. Braxton and Dirk, we really appreciate your time.

Braxton Carter

Simon, it's always a pleasure.

Simon Flannery

You're welcome.

Braxton Carter

Thank you for having us.

Simon Flannery

Thank you.