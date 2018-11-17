Is The Fed Stuck Between A Rock And A Hard Place? - Today's Editors' Picks

More so than many other macroeconomic factors, the Federal Reserve’s role in markets can lead to either a feast or famine. Is the Fed finally in a situation where any decision could lead to investor pain? Contributors Kevin Wilson and Daniel Amerman, CFA each share their take on what investors should watch out for from this institution moving forward. On commodities, Blue Quadrant Capital Management poses an important question about oil’s current state. For curious dividend investors, Double Dividend Stocks and Jeff Miller both offer compelling opportunities. The risk-seeking investor should check out Long/Short Biotech’s argument for a small-cap biopharma play. Last but not least, the latest episode of Behind The Idea brings Whitney Tilson to the table to share his financial insight and commentary with the community. What’s your take on the Fed’s next moves? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

It's often hard to take in analyst opinions and put them in the context of what these means 10+ years from now. Yes there is a market cycle for chipmakers and we're nearing the slowing demand portion, but where will NVDA be 10 years from now? Gaming boom will probably continue for many years. AI is at its infancy. Data storage and processing is exploding. Even if NVDA is facing headwinds now it may prosper greatly over time.

