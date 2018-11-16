Saudis Got 'Trumped' - Watch What Happens Next

While the Saudis may feel 'trumped' today, watch what they do next.

US Saudi crude imports could average ~400k b/d in Dec and even lower in Jan if the current export trend continues.

Saudi kept exports to US elevated from April to September, but the recent data shows a massive change in strategy.

Welcome to the get trumped edition of Oil Markets Daily!

Over the last 2-weeks, we've had contacts with various sources that indicated to us that the Saudis were "surprised" by the Iranian waivers. An article released by Reuters last night confirmed what our contacts have been saying.

Source: Reuters Article

As we noted in a report on Monday titled, "Don't Watch What The Saudis Say, Watch What The Saudis Do." The EIA oil storage reports started to turn bearish at the beginning of April and our storage estimates were disappointing week after week. On one end, US oil production has surprised to the upside leaving our overall balance underestimating to the downside, but on the other, it was the shift in Saudi crude exports to the US.

In exchange for the Iranian sanctions and Trump's promise for "maximum pressure" on Iran, Saudi kept exports to the US elevated. This export strategy shift from May 2017 (when EIA oil storage reports started to turn very bullish) pushed US crude storage remarkedly higher. Last week's EIA oil storage report showed the highest Saudi imports since March 2017.

Now before you get ahead of yourself, the imports from Saudi last week were exports in September. Saudi began to shift its export strategy 180 by the second half of October, so the impact of when lower imports hit won't be felt truly until early December of this year.

Just how much will the imports from Saudi fall?

Source: Kpler, HFI Research

Based on what we are seeing from data provided by Kpler, Saudi crude exports to the US will average ~262k b/d this month. That would be the lowest export to the US in the last several years.

Combine this with the fact that Aramco increased the official selling price to US to the highest seasonal level in December, we think Saudi crude exports to US in Dec will also remain unbelievably low.

When does the low Saudi crude exports impact the US?

The vessel timing shows that imports will remain low throughout December and January.

Source: HFI Research

The record low imports that are coming from Saudi will likely take some market participants by surprise. Take last week's imports for example, with US crude imports around ~7.4 mb/d, but Saudi contributing 1.4 mb/d of that. If crude imports from Saudi reach ~400k b/d, that would create a delta of 7 mbbls. This is not to say what January would look like when the average thus far appears to be just ~50k b/d.

A mistake turns into a signal

One of the biggest mistakes we made this year was to underestimate Saudi's ability to change perceptions in the oil market. By reducing exports to non-OECD countries over the summer and ramping it up to OECD, the appearance of an oil glut was back on the table.

Combining this with the fact that US oil production surprised to the upside making the elevated Saudi crude exports unnecessary, and US crude storage is higher than where we started the year.

But this mistake will help us turn it into a signal as we will be watching these export trends like a hawk. We believe this leading signal will point to massive downward pressure on the US crude storage complex as indicated by this chart:

Source: EIA, HFI Research

With the Saudis feeling backstabbed by the Iranian waivers, we think instead of Saudis publicly announcing what they will do to US crude exports, they are already doing it. We are seeing this in the data, so while they may feel 'trumped' today, watch what they do next.

Author's Note: Thank you for reading this article. If you found this article insightful, please leave a "Like" below.

We've recently launched a new report called "weekly oil market fundamentals". This report helps readers understand just what is developing in the oil market and where we think oil prices are headed on a short-term and medium-term basis. Come and see for yourself why we are the 3rd most subscribed premium service on Seeking Alpha, see here for more info.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.