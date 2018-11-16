Market Remains Vulnerable To Negative News

The bulls finally caught a break on Thursday and managed to put a positive spin on the latest trade-related news to cross the wires. But as we’ll discuss here, the immediate-term path of least resistance for equities remains down based on a reading of the market “tape”. As I’ll explain, this means that the market will remain highly sensitive to news headlines, most of which continue to be negative. A re-test of the October lows in the major averages is still likely before this correction is over.

What started as a weak day for equities on Thursday ended up with the bulls showing determination to claw their way back. The S&P 500 Index (SPX) gained 1.1% to end a five-session losing streak. Widespread optimism over a potential U.S.-China trade deal boosted tech and industrial stocks, with the Nasdaq 100 Index (NDX) leading the charge with a 1.8% gain.

News on the latest development in U.S-China trade relations helped fuel the latest rally. Reports suggested that the U.S. would pause further tariffs on Chinese imports. However, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross undermined the report by stating there would likely be no U.S.-China trade deal by end of the year and that a scheduled tariff increase scheduled for January remains intact. Ratings firm Moody’s lent credence to this less sanguine view, saying it expects 10 per cent tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods to increase to 25 percent on January 1. Participants were nonetheless buoyed by the news and used it as an excuse to cover shorts. Trade-sensitive industrial stocks led the rally with a 1.3% gain.

Despite Thursday’s show of strength, however, the market remains in a position of internal weakness and the bulls still face serious immediate-term headwinds. While market breadth as measured by the NYSE advance-decline (A-D) line and the A-D volume indicator was positive on Thursday, incremental demand for equities as measured by the new 52-week highs and lows wasn’t. Once again, stocks making new lows on the Big Board significantly outnumbered new highs - this time by a ratio of 12:1.

Granted that of the 241 stocks which registered new lows on Thursday, many of them closed higher for the day after reversing their earlier weakness. But most of the 52-week lows were in the red for the day, and the loss leaders continue to be rate-sensitive securities. This tells us that the main catalyst behind the initial broad market weakness in September, namely interest rate fears, is still a factor which hasn’t been completely discounted by the market.

It remains of paramount importance that the new 52-week lows on both exchanges shrink to below 40 for several days to let us know that internal weakness has disappeared. This implies that the 2 ½-month liquidation in income funds and other rate-sensitive securities will have completely run its course when the major averages finally establish a bottom. Shown below is the daily trend in the NYSE new 52-week lows. As this chart clearly shows, the new lows have established a pattern of higher peaks and higher bottoms - a trend which needs to be reversed soon.

Source: StockCharts

Another piece of evidence which points to the likelihood of a re-test of the October low in the SPX is the latest investor sentiment readings. According to the latest opinion poll released by the American Association of Individual Investors (AAII), there is a roughly even division between bullish and bearish investors right now. The latest poll revealed that 35% of AAII members are bullish on the stock market’s intermediate-term outlook, while 36% are bearish. At no point since the Oct. 29 bottom in the S&P 500 did the percentage of bears approach 50%, which is typical for a correction of this magnitude. The lack of a high percentage of AAII bears suggests that there wasn’t a sufficient amount of capitulation among the bulls. From a contrarian’s perspective, this suggests that a re-test of the Oct. 29 low in the SPX beckons, as this would almost certainly wash out the remaining bulls. History teaches that a broad market correction usually doesn’t end until the stubborn optimism of the bulls is disappointed. A final downside “whoosh” in the major averages would almost certainly accomplish this.

Although rate-related weakness is still the main problem for the stock market, another short-term concern is commodity market weakness - especially as it pertains to crude oil. Indeed, persistent weakness in commodities is a major culprit for the stock market’s latest bout of weakness. The benchmark for the broad commodities market is the Thomson Reuters/CoreCommodity CRB Index (CRB), shown below. On Thursday, the CRB threatened to close at a new low for the year.

Source: BigCharts

Earlier this week, the CRB hit its lowest level since last oil-related crisis in early 2016. As we touched on in an earlier report, persistent weakness in commodities – and corresponding strength in the dollar – is mainly a result of the trade-related turmoil in China and the emerging markets. This is having somewhat of a spillover effect on the U.S. stock market, and Wednesday’s SPX decline was a small example of it.

Does this mean that commodity prices must necessarily reverse before the U.S. stock market is ready to resume its long-established upward path? It’s not absolutely essential that commodities strengthen in order for stocks to rally, and the record of the last few years attests to this. Neither is it necessary for the dollar to weaken before the stock market recovers. However, I would argue that continued and persistent weakness in the crude oil price would eventually be a concern for equity investors, much as it was in 1998 and 2008. Given that the strength in the U.S. dollar index isn’t enough to suggest deflationary pressures, however, I don’t anticipate that commodity market weakness will seriously undermine the equity bull market.

Turning our attention back to the stock market’s immediate-term (1-4 week) outlook, there remains much work to be done before the next confirmed broad market buy signal. With all six major indices below the 15-day moving average, my immediate-term trend indicator is still currently negative. This indicator is based on six major averages - the DJIA, SPX, NDX, S&P 400, Russell 2000, and NYSE Composite. Whenever a majority of the six indices are below the 15-day moving average on a weekly closing basis, the stock market’s immediate-term trend is considered to be down. Right now this indicator is telling us to remain cautious and stay mostly in cash until the market’s internal condition has significantly improved, as discussed above.

Source: BigCharts

In summary, the internal currents in both the NYSE and Nasdaq markets are still unfavorable for a sustained rally. Moreover, the declining path of the new 52-week highs-lows ratio on both exchanges means that any negative news is apt to be greeted with selling pressure. As long as this unfavorable undercurrent persists, we’ll need to remain on guard against further potential weakness in the coming days. I anticipate a re-test of the October lows in the SPX before this correction has reached its terminus. However, the potential still exists for a bullish December based on seasonal factors.

In the meantime, investors can maintain longer-term investment positions to the stock market via ETFs and outperforming individual stocks in strong sectors. This includes, in particular, the healthcare and consumer staples sectors, both of which have shown relative strength versus the S&P 500 Index in recent months. With earnings growth still on a positive trajectory, the probability is strong that the large cap major averages will continue to trend higher in the coming six months.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IHF, XLP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.