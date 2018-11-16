Galmed: A Deep-Dive Analysis Of The ARREST Trial

Warren talks about these discounted cash flows. I’ve never seen him do one. - Charlie Munger

In the midst of this downturn, the bioscience sector is hit harder than the general stock market: Many bioscience stocks are trading at steep discounts to their intrinsic value. Interestingly, a bear market is an ultimate time for bargain hunting because there are plenty of investment opportunities available. Accordingly, we found another opportunity that's Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD). The shares tumbled despite the fact that the firm recently reported excellent clinical outcomes of its lead molecule (aramchol), which is a potential treatment for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. We strongly believe that after the dust settled the shares will trade significantly higher. In this report, we’ll present a deep dive analysis of the ARREST trial and reaffirm our bull thesis in this growing company.

Figure 1: Galmed chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, we’ll provide a brief overview of the company for new investors. If you are already familiar with the firm, we recommend that you skip to the subsequent section. We noted in the prior research,

Based in Tel Aviv Israel, Galmed is a bioscience company focusing on the development and commercialization of a novel molecule to service the lucrative nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”) market. The lead drug - arachidyl amido cholanoic acid (aramchol) - is the first-in-class once-daily oral medicine to potentially manage NASH. As a novel bile acid conjugate, Aramchol has an interesting mechanism of action (as depicted in Figure 2). Already fast tracked by the FDA, aramchol is a liver-targeted SCD-1 modulator that alleviates fibrosis via the down-regulation of steatosis. Moreover, it directly regulates the hepatic stellate cells (“HSC”) that, in and of itself, is the human collagen producing units. Interestingly, HSC suppression can lead to less collagen production (hence, fibrosis prevention). Furthermore, Aramchol demonstrated the reduction in liver steatosis, inflammation, and fibrosis in multiple animal models. These strong efficacy and safety are translated into the stellar phase 2B (ARREST) trial.

Figure 2: Aramchol mechanism of action (Source: Galmed)

Deep Dive Analysis of The ARREST Trial

On Nov. 13, Galmed presented additional results of ARREST at the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases 2018 Annual Meeting (“AASLD”). As a Phase 2 trial, ARREST enrolled 247 patients suffering from NASH. At baseline, these patients are either overweight or obese. In addition, they have prediabetes/diabetes (HbA1c 6.6%), advanced NASH with Stage 2/3 fibrosis (70% have a NAS score ≥5). Per protocol, the patients were assigned to correspondingly receive 400mg, 600mg, and placebo in the 2:2:1 ratio. The liver imaging via MRS and liver biopsies were conducted at baseline and at 52 weeks.

The primary study endpoint is the change in liver triglyceride or fat. The secondary endpoints include the following: (1) Fibrosis improvement by ≥ 1-stage or without worsening of NASH (defined by an increase in inflammation and/or ballooning); (2) NASH resolution without fibrosis worsening (determined by 0 ballooning score and 0-1 inflammation score); (3) NASH Activity Index improvement by ≥ 2 points without worsening fibrosis; (4) Change in liver enzymes (“ALT and AST”) and blood sugar (“HbA1c”).

At the 400mg and 600mg dosages, aramchol reduced the liver fat from baseline by over 3% which are better than placebo. It's worthwhile to note that these are not “home runs” results. There was no dose-response relationship to indicate therapeutic efficacy because the 400mg arm experienced greater fat reduction than the 600mg cohort. Additionally, the reduction for the 600mg group is not statistically significant. In specific, the p-value of 0.065 surpassed the 0.05 cut-off that's needed for statistical significance. Hence, the aforesaid results suggest that aramchol is not a suitable drug candidate for liver fat reduction.

Figure 3: Primary endpoint (Source: Galmed)

If the fat reduction was achieved in Arrest, aramchol should then be pushed into the development for the early stage of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (“NAFLD”). This is a point in the spectrum of NAFLD where a fatty liver is a predominant feature. In contrast to aramchol, the data of MGL-3196 (a liver-selective beta thyroid hormone receptor agonist) of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) strongly indicates that it's best used to treat early-stage NASH. Despite that aramchol is not cut out to reduce fatty liver, the secondary outcomes strongly suggest that it can lead to NASH resolution and improve liver fibrosis/cirrhosis. Of note, liver fibrosis reversal and cirrhosis prevention are the basis for FDA approval. And they are important endpoints for NASH treatment.

Per Figure 4, there were 7.5%, 12.5%, and 19.2% NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis observed in the placebo, 400mg, and 600mg group, respectively. This demonstrates a dose-response relationship that signifies therapeutic efficacy. Though the 0.05 p-value for the 600mg vs. placebo did not reach statistical significance, we firmly believe this is a non-critical issue. Since there's a dose-response relationship, the principal investigator (“PI”) can simply increase the sample size to achieve statistical significance. By increasing the population size, there's more study power to detect statistical significance. In contrast, when there's no dose-response relationship (as is the case for the primary endpoint) it’s best to abandon that study outcome. This is because increasing the sample size won’t improve the efficacy.

Figure 4: NASH resolution (Source: Galmed)

In addition, there's a dose-response fibrosis improvement by at least one stage without worsening of NASH as shown in Figure 5. The same dose-response relationship improvement also was observed for the progression to cirrhosis endpoint. Specifically, there were only 1.3% (1/78 patients) on the 600mg aramchol dose who progressed to cirrhosis whereas there was 7.5% (6/80 patients) on the 400mg dose whose disease advanced to cirrhosis. Again, the p-value needed for statistical significance can be achieved by recruiting more patients in the future Phase 3 study. Excited about the outcomes, the PI (Professor Vlad Ratziu) enthused,

The results favor Aramchol 600mg therapeutic potential for testing in a Phase 3 trial. The higher proportion of resolution of steatohepatitis together with the potential for direct fibrosis improvement and excellent safety and tolerability place Aramchol among the most promising candidates in development for NASH patients.

Figure 5: Fibrosis and cirrhosis improvement (Source: Galmed)

That aside, it's quite interesting that aramchol is protective of the liver (as shown in Figure 6). Patients on the drug experience a reduction in their liver enzymes (ALT/AST). The statistically significant enzyme reduction follows a dose-response relationship and thereby implies therapeutic efficacy. Of note, ALT and AST are proteins being released with liver injuries. For patients suffering from NASH, their liver experiences the damaging effects of inflammation, thus raising their ALT and AST level. And aramchol clearly has liver-protective benefits due to its liver enzymes reduction.

Figure 6: Liver enzyme improvement (Source: Galmed)

Asides from NASH, we are quite impressed with the HbA1c reduction per Figure 7 below. This signifies that aramchol is a multi-dimensional molecule that tackles several related diseases (NASH and diabetes). The findings give aramchol an edge over competing molecules due to the HbA1C reduction: Most patients suffering from NASH concurrently have either diabetes or prediabetes. Notably, a physician is most likely to prescribe a drug that can manage multiple indications. Sharing his insight on the results, the President and CEO (Allen Baharaff) remarked,

Aramchol is a once daily, liver target, oral medication with an excellent safety profile that has now clearly demonstrated in a large Phase 2b study, in patients with advanced NASH, results on the two important biopsy-based endpoints key for further assessment in a NASH pivotal study. We are advancing Aramchol into a Phase 3 registration trial with the planned initiation of the ARMOR pivotal study at the end of the second quarter or early in the third quarter of 2019.

Figure 7: Aramchol alleviates HbA1C (Source: Galmed)

Potential Risks

For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble more than 50%. Conversely, if the data reporting is positive, investors can expect the stock to be catapulted to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes. With that being said, the primary concern is if aramchol and post positive clinical outcomes in its Phase 3 trial in the future. We ascribed the 35% chances of a negative clinical binary. Moreover, even if the aforesaid medicine will be approved, it might not generate substantial sales due to market competition and other unforeseen variables.

Conclusion

In all, we maintain our buy recommendation on Galmed yet we raised our rating from a three to a four out of five stars. In the race to deliver a molecule to service the lucrative $25B NASH market, Galmed is definitely on top of our list of the best contenders. The latest data presented at AASLD signifies that aramchol is highly likely to post the stellar clinical outcomes in its future Phase 3 trial. That is, if and only if, the company makes some critical adjustment for the Phase 3 study. The first and foremost is to use the FDA-approval endpoints for NASH (NASH resolution and fibrosis/cirrhosis improvement). Secondly, it’s important to ramp up the sample size to ensure statistical significance. ARREST data strongly indicates that aramchol can halt NASH fibrosis from progressing to cirrhosis. Moreover, the fact that the molecule is protective of the liver and improves the patient’s diabetes positioned it to be highly prescribed by physicians. For the early NASH spectrum, a physician can co-prescribe aramchol with MGL-3196. Last but not least, a bear market gives the patience and opportunistic investor an excellent entry point into Galmed. The ultimate decision on whether to buy shares is up to you.

