Ferrellgas Partners - Down And Out

I assess the situation and figure out where to go from here: stay short, go long or neither?

Introduction

In January, I started my coverage on Ferrellgas Partners (NYSE:FGP) and wrote: “In my opinion, with a covenant breach imminent, liquidity concerns already present and a maturity date set for 2018, Ferrellgas’ (FGP) only way [to survive] seems to be to issue significant equity and to cut its distribution, creating a downside of 60%.”While no significant amount of equity was issued, the company did amend its covenant in lieu of breaking it, the company did cut it – formally suspend – its distribution and the stock did travel down more than 60%.

Now, with the stock trading at $1.54 is there perhaps something to be had on the long side? To understand any situation, I like to break it down in a series of questions. So what questions do we need to ask, and more importantly, answer before we can answer whether a long position might be worth the trouble?

First, there’s the liquidity issue. How much has it improved and how much does it still present a risk? Second, how much is the company worth if the liquidity situation has indeed been fixed?

Since the questions surrounding the liquidity issue is what my previous work focused on, it’ll be easier to start where I left off and adjust for the new realities. So, a couple of obvious things: 1) Investors do not have to worry about any covenant breaches anymore. 2) The suspension of the distribution allows for an additional $40m liquidity on an annual basis.

Liquidity

In terms of liquidity, there’s no imminent liquidity gap that needs financing. Still, in 4Q18, the company had a negative free cash flow of $30 million compared to an FCF of negative $6 million in the same period last year.

While the company had a very nice cold winter, such is supposed to be an anomaly. Furthermore, a business model that bets on something it has no control over – like a cold winter – is clearly broken.

By suspending the distribution, the company was able to secure additional borrowings and currently has $119m cash on its balance sheet. Depending on who you ask, that is either good for two or four quarters. Of course, it’s prudent to be conservative. We can assume a $90m FCF burn for a total of three quarters.

However, the toss-up, of course, is the remaining winter months. If they’re as good as the previous winter, the company can expect to break even which is a small win for the company.

In contrast, shareholders don’t gain anything if the company breaks even. In order for the company to be able to resume distribution, it must have a consolidated fixed charge ratio of at least 1.75x defined as “trailing four quarters EBITDA to interest expense (both as adjusted for certain, specified items) be at least 1.75x before a restricted payment can be made.” As of the latest filing, the ratio was 1.47x so not quite there yet.

The case for a long position – the winter

It appears that there might be a real possibility for a cold winter. Current propane prices are already trending close to, although a couple of percentage points lower, last November’s prices. Still, It's hard to make the case for a long position. Yes, the company is more or less out of the woods but that in itself isn’t a value-creating event.

It simply stops further decrease in value. With EBITDA break even in a generous scenario, the debt will continue to remain at elevated levels unless more assets are sold. It doesn’t get any better on the balance sheet side of things. The company owes more in liabilities than it owns in assets and that is without ‘cleaning’ the balance sheet.

Likely, the gap between assets and liabilities is even greater as the total assets are worth less than the amount listed on the balance sheet, something that is typically the case at most companies. Certainly in a scenario when operations are non-accretive, which is the case if you’re lucky to break even on an EBITDA basis. For me to seriously consider a long position, the company must at least show a path, or plan, that enables them to deleverage as this will increase the equity pie. However, currently, no such plan has been presented and I myself do not see how FGP deleverages sufficiently.

Conclusion

While I see no case for a long position, the ‘easy’ money on the short side has been made as well. In my opinion, this company’s stock is going to be trading sideways for quite some time until the situation changes for either better or worse. If the company sees an average winter, it will likely see its shares reach $1 or below from the current price of $1.54. Alas, if a business model based on something you cannot control is not prudent then so is any investment – long or short – in the stock market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.