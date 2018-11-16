Should You Check In To This 8.50% Hospitality REIT Preferred?

Given the change in interest rates and the outlook for interest rates, there has not been much in the way of new preferred stock issuance. Recently, however, a hospitality REIT has issued $40 million of a new preferred stock series.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) (formerly Ashford Hospitality Prime, Inc.) invests primarily in high revenue per available room luxury hotels and resorts. By high RevPAR, the REIT means RevPAR of at least twice the current U.S. national average RevPAR for all hotels.

As of September 30, 2018, BHR owns twelve hotel properties in six states, the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The portfolio includes ten wholly-owned hotel properties and two hotel properties that are owned through a partnership in which Braemar has a controlling interest. These hotel properties represent 3,549 total rooms, or 3,314 net rooms, excluding those attributable to their partner. The hotel properties are operated under management contracts with Marriott International, Inc,, Hilton Worldwide, Accor Business and Leisure Management, Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Ritz-Carlton, Inc. (a subsidiary of Marriott), and Remington Lodging (a related party entity owned by Monty J. Bennett, the Chairman of BHR's board of directors).

The following is the details of the new preferred stock:

The term sheet can be found here, the prospectus here.

The acquisition:

On November 13, 2018, the Company announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the 170-room Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe in Truckee, California (the “Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe”) for approximately $120 million (inclusive of the acquisition of a 3.4 acre parcel of land adjacent to the hotel which the Company values at approximately $8.4 million and an FF&E escrow cash account with a balance of approximately $8.2 million), which equates to approximately $608,000 per key exclusive of the value of the land parcel and the FF&E escrow cash account. The Ritz-Carlton Acquisition is expected to close on or prior to January 15, 2019, but in no event earlier than December 12, 2018. The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe will continue to be managed by The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC after closing. The net purchase price for the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe (exclusive of the value of the adjacent parcel of land and the FF&E escrow account) represents, as of September 30, 2018, a trailing 12-month cap rate of 5.8% on hotel net operating income of $6.0 million and a trailing 12-month 13.5x hotel EBITDA multiple, according to the Company’s preliminary estimates based on unaudited operating financial data provided by the sellers. On a trailing 12-month basis as of September 30, 2018, the Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe achieved RevPAR of $372.35, with 67% occupancy and an average daily rate (“ADR”) of $556.51, according to unaudited operating financial data provided by the sellers.

This will be the only (non-convertible) preferred stock outstanding from Braemar. The details of the issue are:

The current pricing on the issue is:

Pro-forma for this new issue, FFO covered preferred dividends 4.8x, giving a margin of safety to the preferred stock.

As there isn't other (non-convertible) preferred stock of the company outstanding, it will have to be judged by its relative value versus its peers. The peer group selected are other hospitality REITs with outstanding preferred stock, such as Ashford Hospitality (AHT), LaSalle Hotel (LHO) and Southerly Hotels (SOHO).

Prior to comparing the preferred stock of the peer group, it might be helpful to get a basic financial overview of the peers.

As the table above shows, BHR is in the middle of the road among the peer group in terms of debt as a percentage of capital and in the lower end on a debt to EBITDA basis leverage. Ultimately, from a leverage perspective, this high end hotelier is not too far afield in either direction.

As the following graphic from the company's most recent presentation shows, BHR's metrics place it in the lower end of the hotel group valuation:

The following table is a comparison between BHR and their hospitality REIT peers' preferred stock.

On a stripped yield basis, Braemar offers the third highest yield of the peer group, with only former sister Ashford Hospitality, offering higher yields, specifically the Series G (AHT.PG) and Series H (AHT.PH). These are also the only two that are externally managed.

As this is a new issue, its stripped price is higher than the majority of its peers.

The yield-to-call, graphically.

Equity REIT preferred stocks typically haves a higher yield than the common stock due to lack of growth potential. This REIT is no different, as it "out yields" the common by over 170 basis points.

Expressed graphically:

As well, it is helpful to look at the spread to risk-free, as this is the risk premium assigned to each instrument and issuer. Braemar has the second highest risk premium of the peer group, while Sunstone Hotel (SHO) has the lowest..

Expressed graphically:

Bottom Line: I don't normally play in the hospitality segment of the REIT market as the segment tends to boom/bust due to overbuilding and leverage. That said, I like the hospitality segment that Braemar plays in, as the ultra-premium RevPAR hotels tend to have a stickier clientele (less affected by economic cycles) and should be able to produce a more constant cash flow than the middle/lower end of the spectrum. I like the coverage ratio for the preferred stock as well, as 4.7x has a decent amount of cushion in it. I do not like the externally managed aspect of the REIT and believe that Ashford has a role in the valuation as both BHR and AHT are upper-upscale and both tend to underperform their peers (shown below).

That said, I find 8.5% attractive and might throw in a bid for some close to the $24 level (the issue broke lower and has been pressured by the REIT sector). Will I fuss about for a dime or so? No, the delta on a dime is approximately 4bps, so whether its $24 or $24.10 or even $24.20, the impact is less significant than it might seem. I will probably throw a $24 bid at it and see if I get hit, if not, dial it back to $24.10 or so, depending on how the market is behaving. I don't believe in this buy at $24.09 or below but not $24.11 partial basis point nonsense as the yield delta more often than not does nothing but increase trading costs. Are you getting paid for the risk you are taking and does it help diversify your portfolio (rant over, sorry)? If yes, carry on.

Returns:

Longer term (3yrs):

Periodic total returns:

Useful Links:

Most recent 10-Q.

Most recent investor presentation.

