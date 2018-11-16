Xinyuan Real Estate: A Strong Quarter, And Another One Is Coming Soon

Xinyuan reported strong Q3 2018 results with both revenue and adjusted net earnings per ADS up double digits when compared to Q3 2017.

Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) has been a disappointing position in the R.I.P. Portfolio as the stock has significantly underperformed the broader market over the last 11-plus months.

XIN data by YCharts

There are several reasons why XIN shares are down more than 30% on a year-to-date basis, but the impact (and uncertainty) related to the adoption of the recent accounting change, ASC 606, is on the top of the list (read more about this topic here). I, however, believe that XIN shares may be worthy of investment dollars because the company's most recent operating results tell a good story.

The Latest - A Strong Quarter And Q4 2018 Is Expected To Be More Of The Same

On November 13, 2018, Xinyuan reported adjusted Q3 2018 EPS of $0.31 on revenue of $595.5M, which compares favorably to the year-ago period.

As shown, the company's revenue and adjusted EPS increased by 23% and 41%, respectively. The company benefited (in a round-about type of way) in the current quarter from the adoption of ASC 606. As I described here, Q3 and Q4 2018 should be good quarters for Xinyuan due to the fact that revenue was pushed back, so the strong results from the most recent quarter should have come as no surprise.

The following were the highlights from the quarter:

Contract sales declined 5.5% YoY (from $604.5M to $571.3M).

Gross profit increased 37.1% YoY (to $149.2M) with SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue down by 25% (from 10.6% to 8.0%).

Average selling price per square meter (in China) increased by 27% (from $1,616 to $2,059).

Net income increased by 44.8% (to $23.9M) and diluted net earnings per ADS came in at $0.31.

Xinyuan reported really solid results for Q3 2018 but the company's balance sheet is another story.

ASSETS Sept 30, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 $ Chg % Chg Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,000,886 894,551 106,335 12% Restricted cash 416,060 566,676 -150,616 -27% Short-term investments 243,036 57,740 185,296 321% Accounts receivable 77,743 100,553 -22,810 -23% Other receivables 114,829 73,194 41,635 57% Deposits for land use rights 43,610 103,716 -60,106 -58% Other deposits and prepayments 316,974 272,022 44,952 17% Advances to suppliers 56,026 36,731 19,295 53% Real estate properties development completed 678,029 840,393 -162,364 -19% Real estate properties under development 4,469,128 1,996,001 2,473,127 124% Contract assets 18,517 0 18,517 #DIV/0! Amounts due from related parties 157,422 125,662 31,760 25% Amounts due from employees 4,420 2,174 2,246 103% Other current assets 910 799 111 14% Total current assets 7,597,590 5,070,212 2,527,378 50% Real estate properties held for lease, net 272,526 277,933 -5,407 -2% Property and equipment, net 32,241 32,386 -145 0% Long-term investment 612,901 829,773 -216,872 -26% Deferred tax assets 136,828 82,006 54,822 67% Deposits for land use rights 21,804 22,956 -1,152 -5% Amounts due from related parties 29,538 24,666 4,872 20% Other assets 134,920 44,502 90,418 203% TOTAL ASSETS 8,838,348 6,384,434 2,453,914 38% LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and notes payable 626,425 690,839 -64,414 -9% Short-term bank loans and other debt 190,932 247,758 -56,826 -23% Customer deposits 2,490,508 438,342 2,052,166 468% Income tax payable 110,353 169,839 -59,486 -35% Other payables and accrued liabilities 496,956 300,120 196,836 66% Payroll and welfare payable 10,093 31,445 -21,352 -68% Current portion of long-term bank loans and other debt 2,105,469 1,648,233 457,236 28% Current maturities of capital lease obligations 4,629 4,472 157 4% Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests 14,159 15,593 -1,434 -9% Amounts due to related parties 70,044 128,178 -58,134 -45% Total current liabilities 6,119,568 3,674,819 2,444,749 67% Non-current liabilities Long-term bank loans 622,849 11,019 611,830 5553% Other long term debt 1,165,132 1,404,814 -239,682 -17% Deferred tax liabilities 202,878 164,204 38,674 24% Unrecognized tax benefits 31,231 31,231 0 0% Capital lease obligations, net of current maturities 8,409 11,415 -3,006 -26% Amounts due to related parties 30,702 29,919 783 3% TOTAL LIABILITIES 8,180,769 5,327,421 2,853,348 54% Shareholders' equity Common shares 16 16 0 0% Treasury shares -78,265 -67,792 -10,473 15% Additional paid-in capital 543,253 543,338 -85 0% Statutory reserves 105,844 105,660 184 0% Retained earnings 94,317 382,124 -287,807 -75% Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income -29,068 29,226 -58,294 -199% Total Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity 636,097 992,572 -356,475 -36% Non-controlling interest 21,482 64,441 -42,959 -67% Total equity 657,579 1,057,013 -399,434 -38% TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 8,838,348 6,384,434 2,453,914 38%

Source: Data per Earnings Presentation (linked below); table created by author

Observations:

Cash and short-term investments increased by 30% with the current ratio at a healthy 1.2 (down from 1.3).

However, it also should be noted that the current portion of debt is $2.1B (up from $1.6B).

Real estate properties under development increased by $2.4M (or 124%) but short- and long-term debt is up $772K (or 23%) to slightly above $4B.

Xinyuan's balance sheet is somewhat worrisome, especially given the prospects of a broader market pullback in the quarters ahead, but I believe that the management team should be able to navigate this company through tough economic times.

There was a lot to like about Xinyuan's Q3 2018 results and, more importantly, management still expects for the company to have a strong finish to 2018.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect contract sales to be approximately $1.15[B]. For 2018, we expect an increase in contract sales of about 10% and an increase in consolidated net income of 15% to 20% over 2017. This guidance excludes any potential foreign currency translation impact. - Q3 2018 Conference Call

If the net income guidance is achieved, XIN shares would be trading well below 5x earnings. Based on these estimates, investors should expect an impressive last quarter of 2018 for Xinyuan.

Risks

There are risks that come along with investing in a small-cap Chinese real estate company like Xinyuan, so it would be wise for investors to first familiarize yourself with the company (and its history) before deciding to purchase shares. To learn more about the company, a good starting point would be to review Xinyuan's website.

Another risk factor is its high debt balance, which has been substantially increased in the last few years. I consider debt as a necessary evil for real estate companies, including Xinyuan, but at some point this company will need to improve its balance sheet by getting a handle on its financial leverage. As such, an increasing debt balance is a risk but not (yet) a significant risk, in my opinion.

Bottom line

Don't overthink it, Xinyuan is definitely a high-risk/high-reward company to own, but I believe that the most recent risks are being overblown, especially the accounting change noise. Yes, the other growing risk factors (a rising rate environment and the ongoing trade war noise) need to be considered, but there are legitimate reasons for shareholders to stay the course with Xinyuan.

Let's also remember that Xinyuan continues to be a shareholder-friendly company, as shown by the fact that management has been a buyer of the stock and the board recently approved another quarterly dividend of $0.10. There was a lot to like about Xinyuan's Q3 2018 results so I believe that investors with a time horizon longer than two to three years should treat pullbacks, especially if they are caused by a broader market selloff, as long-term buying opportunities.

Author's Note: All images were taken from Xinyuan's Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise stated.

Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XIN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.