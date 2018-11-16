Xinyuan Real Estate: A Strong Quarter, And Another One Is Coming Soon

Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN) has been a disappointing position in the R.I.P. Portfolio as the stock has significantly underperformed the broader market over the last 11-plus months.
There are several reasons why XIN shares are down more than 30% on a year-to-date basis, but the impact (and uncertainty) related to the adoption of the recent accounting change, ASC 606, is on the top of the list (read more about this topic here). I, however, believe that XIN shares may be worthy of investment dollars because the company's most recent operating results tell a good story.
The Latest - A Strong Quarter And Q4 2018 Is Expected To Be More Of The Same
On November 13, 2018, Xinyuan reported adjusted Q3 2018 EPS of $0.31 on revenue of $595.5M, which compares favorably to the year-ago period.
As shown, the company's revenue and adjusted EPS increased by 23% and 41%, respectively. The company benefited (in a round-about type of way) in the current quarter from the adoption of ASC 606. As I described here, Q3 and Q4 2018 should be good quarters for Xinyuan due to the fact that revenue was pushed back, so the strong results from the most recent quarter should have come as no surprise.
The following were the highlights from the quarter:
- Contract sales declined 5.5% YoY (from $604.5M to $571.3M).
- Gross profit increased 37.1% YoY (to $149.2M) with SG&A expenses as a percentage of total revenue down by 25% (from 10.6% to 8.0%).
- Average selling price per square meter (in China) increased by 27% (from $1,616 to $2,059).
- Net income increased by 44.8% (to $23.9M) and diluted net earnings per ADS came in at $0.31.
Xinyuan reported really solid results for Q3 2018 but the company's balance sheet is another story.
|ASSETS
|Sept 30, 2018
|Dec 31, 2017
|$ Chg
|% Chg
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|1,000,886
|894,551
|106,335
|12%
|Restricted cash
|416,060
|566,676
|-150,616
|-27%
|Short-term investments
|243,036
|57,740
|185,296
|321%
|Accounts receivable
|77,743
|100,553
|-22,810
|-23%
|Other receivables
|114,829
|73,194
|41,635
|57%
|Deposits for land use rights
|43,610
|103,716
|-60,106
|-58%
|Other deposits and prepayments
|316,974
|272,022
|44,952
|17%
|Advances to suppliers
|56,026
|36,731
|19,295
|53%
|Real estate properties development completed
|678,029
|840,393
|-162,364
|-19%
|Real estate properties under development
|4,469,128
|1,996,001
|2,473,127
|124%
|Contract assets
|18,517
|0
|18,517
|#DIV/0!
|Amounts due from related parties
|157,422
|125,662
|31,760
|25%
|Amounts due from employees
|4,420
|2,174
|2,246
|103%
|Other current assets
|910
|799
|111
|14%
|Total current assets
|7,597,590
|5,070,212
|2,527,378
|50%
|Real estate properties held for lease, net
|272,526
|277,933
|-5,407
|-2%
|Property and equipment, net
|32,241
|32,386
|-145
|0%
|Long-term investment
|612,901
|829,773
|-216,872
|-26%
|Deferred tax assets
|136,828
|82,006
|54,822
|67%
|Deposits for land use rights
|21,804
|22,956
|-1,152
|-5%
|Amounts due from related parties
|29,538
|24,666
|4,872
|20%
|Other assets
|134,920
|44,502
|90,418
|203%
|TOTAL ASSETS
|8,838,348
|6,384,434
|2,453,914
|38%
|LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDER'S EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and notes payable
|626,425
|690,839
|-64,414
|-9%
|Short-term bank loans and other debt
|190,932
|247,758
|-56,826
|-23%
|Customer deposits
|2,490,508
|438,342
|2,052,166
|468%
|Income tax payable
|110,353
|169,839
|-59,486
|-35%
|Other payables and accrued liabilities
|496,956
|300,120
|196,836
|66%
|Payroll and welfare payable
|10,093
|31,445
|-21,352
|-68%
|Current portion of long-term bank loans and other debt
|2,105,469
|1,648,233
|457,236
|28%
|Current maturities of capital lease obligations
|4,629
|4,472
|157
|4%
|Mandatorily redeemable non-controlling interests
|14,159
|15,593
|-1,434
|-9%
|Amounts due to related parties
|70,044
|128,178
|-58,134
|-45%
|Total current liabilities
|6,119,568
|3,674,819
|2,444,749
|67%
|Non-current liabilities
|Long-term bank loans
|622,849
|11,019
|611,830
|5553%
|Other long term debt
|1,165,132
|1,404,814
|-239,682
|-17%
|Deferred tax liabilities
|202,878
|164,204
|38,674
|24%
|Unrecognized tax benefits
|31,231
|31,231
|0
|0%
|Capital lease obligations, net of current maturities
|8,409
|11,415
|-3,006
|-26%
|Amounts due to related parties
|30,702
|29,919
|783
|3%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES
|8,180,769
|5,327,421
|2,853,348
|54%
|Shareholders' equity
|Common shares
|16
|16
|0
|0%
|Treasury shares
|-78,265
|-67,792
|-10,473
|15%
|Additional paid-in capital
|543,253
|543,338
|-85
|0%
|Statutory reserves
|105,844
|105,660
|184
|0%
|Retained earnings
|94,317
|382,124
|-287,807
|-75%
|Accumulated other comprehensive (loss)/income
|-29,068
|29,226
|-58,294
|-199%
|Total Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. shareholders' equity
|636,097
|992,572
|-356,475
|-36%
|Non-controlling interest
|21,482
|64,441
|-42,959
|-67%
|Total equity
|657,579
|1,057,013
|-399,434
|-38%
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|8,838,348
|6,384,434
|2,453,914
|38%
Source: Data per Earnings Presentation (linked below); table created by author
Observations:
- Cash and short-term investments increased by 30% with the current ratio at a healthy 1.2 (down from 1.3).
- However, it also should be noted that the current portion of debt is $2.1B (up from $1.6B).
- Real estate properties under development increased by $2.4M (or 124%) but short- and long-term debt is up $772K (or 23%) to slightly above $4B.
Xinyuan's balance sheet is somewhat worrisome, especially given the prospects of a broader market pullback in the quarters ahead, but I believe that the management team should be able to navigate this company through tough economic times.
There was a lot to like about Xinyuan's Q3 2018 results and, more importantly, management still expects for the company to have a strong finish to 2018.
For the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect contract sales to be approximately $1.15[B]. For 2018, we expect an increase in contract sales of about 10% and an increase in consolidated net income of 15% to 20% over 2017. This guidance excludes any potential foreign currency translation impact.
If the net income guidance is achieved, XIN shares would be trading well below 5x earnings. Based on these estimates, investors should expect an impressive last quarter of 2018 for Xinyuan.
Risks
There are risks that come along with investing in a small-cap Chinese real estate company like Xinyuan, so it would be wise for investors to first familiarize yourself with the company (and its history) before deciding to purchase shares. To learn more about the company, a good starting point would be to review Xinyuan's website.
Another risk factor is its high debt balance, which has been substantially increased in the last few years. I consider debt as a necessary evil for real estate companies, including Xinyuan, but at some point this company will need to improve its balance sheet by getting a handle on its financial leverage. As such, an increasing debt balance is a risk but not (yet) a significant risk, in my opinion.
Bottom line
Don't overthink it, Xinyuan is definitely a high-risk/high-reward company to own, but I believe that the most recent risks are being overblown, especially the accounting change noise. Yes, the other growing risk factors (a rising rate environment and the ongoing trade war noise) need to be considered, but there are legitimate reasons for shareholders to stay the course with Xinyuan.
Let's also remember that Xinyuan continues to be a shareholder-friendly company, as shown by the fact that management has been a buyer of the stock and the board recently approved another quarterly dividend of $0.10. There was a lot to like about Xinyuan's Q3 2018 results so I believe that investors with a time horizon longer than two to three years should treat pullbacks, especially if they are caused by a broader market selloff, as long-term buying opportunities.
Author's Note: All images were taken from Xinyuan's Q3 2018 Earnings Presentation, unless otherwise stated.
Disclaimer: This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned. These are only my personal opinions. Every investor must do his/her own due diligence before making any investment decision.
Disclosure: I am/we are long XIN.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.