3 Concerns Facebook Bulls Should Be Worried About

Introduction

Facebook (FB) has been under pressure this year. Its stock price has declined by 18% making it the worst-performing FAANG stock. The stock’s decline has been attributed to a stream of negative headlines that started during the Cambridge Analytica scandal. The scandal was then followed by concerns of bias against conservatives and critical media coverage.

This week, Wall Street Journal reported that morale among the company’s employees was 32 percentage points from a year earlier. Then yesterday, New York Times (NYT) published a bombshell article that looked closely at the company’s tactics including the hiring of a Washington DC opposition research firm. In addition, the company has started warning that the growth in its advertisement business will start to decelerate. Another article by Washington Post examined the rapid spread of fake news in Whatsapp.

The declining FB stock has led to an increase in short interest from 21 million in January this year to the current 28.35 million. Its market valuation has fallen from a peak of $602 billion in July this year to the current $408 billion.

One of the widely known quotes from Warren Buffet is that investors should be greedy when others are greedy. This is the reasoning behind JP Morgan’s (JPM) new bullish call on the company yesterday. It is also one of the reasons why widely-followed short-seller Andrew Left has covered his short position on the company.

In this article, I will look at the company and highlight some of the issues I will be reluctant to buy it at these levels.

Whatsapp Integration

In 2014, Facebook bought Whatsapp for $19 billion, in the company’s biggest purchase ever. At the time, Whatsapp had more than 400 million active users. Today, the app is used by more than 1.5 billion people around the world. Among Facebook longs, the acquisition would help the company accelerate growth. In March this year, SA contributor, The Panoramic View, said that Whatsapp remained a bright spot in the company. In the article, he compared the app to WeChat, which has continued to make money through advertisements and gaming.

Four years after the purchase, Facebook has been unable to monetize the application and I have doubts whether it will ever make money. Mark Zuckerberg has in the past advocated for incorporating ads to the app. The confrontation with the Whatsapp founders led them to leave the company.

Facebook’s attempt to make money from corporates has also not had a major impact. Early this year, Whatsapp launched Whatsapp for Business. The app was intended to help small companies interact with their customers. However, the reception of the app has not been much. Consider the chart below from SimilarWeb. The chart shows that while the number of daily active users has increased this month, the average time spent has fallen by 31%.

Source: SimilarWeb

Therefore, while the app will retain a number of users, I don’t see it being a major source of income for Facebook.

Another option that Zuckerberg has advocated is to use advertisements. While other chat companies like WeChat and Line have incorporated ads in their business model, I don’t see how Facebook will do it. Also, some have suggested that Whatsapp should include some gaming in its platform. Again, I don’t see how the company will do this. This is because all these will deviate from the original purpose of the application. The reason why we install and use the app is to chat with our friends and loved ones. It is not to play games or chat with companies. Further, even if Whatsapp decided to use adverts, where exactly would they be placed?

Another option that FB has in monetizing Whatsapp is charging users for the service or creating a freemium model. Before the acquisition, Whatsapp used to charge users $1 per year before FB made it free. This would be a good model but it would face two main challenges. First, it is always difficult to make people pay for a product that they have been using for free. Second, as shown below, most of its users are in Latin America, Middle East and Africa. Most of the users in these regions would have a problem on how to pay because they don’t have credit cards.

Bottom line: Facebook’s acquisition of Whatsapp was a strategic decision. However, it will be very difficult for the company to monetize it as most FB bulls expect.

Brand Influencers Have Shunned Facebook

Brands have always relied on celebrities to market their products. In the past, companies made deals with celebrities, who would appear in the press to promote their products. These days, many companies have learnt the art of using influencer marketers to their advantage.

A good example of a company that has used this approach is OnePlus. OnePlus is a Chinese smartphone manufacturer that has continued to invest in technology influencers. In YouTube, the company has partnered with influencers like Luke of Unbox Therapy, Linus Tech Tips, and MKBHD among others. These influencers have more than 20 million followers in YouTube. When the company launches new products, it relies mostly on these influencers. Other companies like Xiaomi and Huawei have taken advantage of this approach.

Increasingly, these creators have turned to YouTube and shunned Facebook. For example, while MKBHD has more than 7 million followers on YouTube, he has less than 400K of them on Facebook. Also, while UnBox Therapy has more than 13 million followers on YouTube, he has less than 650K followers on Facebook.

Influential influencers have shunned Facebook for a number of reasons. First, the reason why most people use Facebook is that they want to connect with people they know. For example, very few people visit Facebook to see an item’s review. When they want a review, they go to YouTube. Second, Facebook’s algorithm changes have made it difficult for an influencer’s followers to see their content. It did this to ensure that contributors paid for their content to show on their newsfeeds. A recent research found that only 10% of your Facebook followers see your posts.

Finally, Facebook does not have a robust payment system for influencers to make money for their content. Because of how the company is built, it will be difficult to do this. For example, if you are an ordinary FB user and you post a video that becomes popular, will you be paid?

Instagram

Facebook acquired Instagram in 2012 for $1 billion. This was another genius acquisition by Zuckerberg. According to Bloomberg Intelligence, Instagram would be worth more than $100 billion if it was a standalone company. After the acquisition, Instagram’s role in Facebook has become increasingly important. The chart below shows the estimated quarterly revenues of Facebook and Instagram.

Source: Recode

Instagram was also the main reason why Andrew Left covered his short on FB. While Instagram is yet to reach its full potential, I have three main concerns. The first concern is about Instagram’s management under Facebook. This year, Kevin Systrom and Mike Krieger left Instagram, a company they started after clashing with Zuckerberg. The leadership gap left by the two will likely continue to be felt for years to come.

Second, I have concerns about Instagram’s focus on videos. This year, the company launched IGTV, a product that allowed people to watch long-form videos. While this was a welcome move, I have concerned about how it was implemented. IGTV has four tabs: For You, Following, Popular, and History. It also has an option to search for videos. The way it is designed makes it difficult for people to view and interact with the content. Perhaps, this is the reason why engagement with the app is in a downward trajectory as shown below.

Source: SimilarWeb

Third, it is on how the app will make money for Facebook. This issue is also applicable to how Facebook monetizes video content. Facebook reports that more than people view more than 100 million hours of video every day. This is a good number considering that the views are growing. However, for advertisers, this presents a major challenge. This is because of what FB calls 3-second video views. The reason why FB uses three-second ads is that the average video length in its platforms is 55.3 seconds. With this in mind, I have doubts whether advertisers are getting the real value of using video adverts, especially in Instagram. A good way to compare this is to consider YouTube, where viewers are forced to skip an ad after 30 seconds.

Finally, there is a concern about what counts as a video ad count. For example, when you open the Instagram app and a video starts to show, that is counted as a view even if you scroll below it.

Other Concerns

In addition to the three issues, I have other concerns about FB. First, is about Amazon’s (AMZN) focus on adverts. As Elazar Advisors wrote, Amazon poses a real threat to Facebook’s ad model. This is because with most American sellers creating Amazon shops, most of them will likely shift their ads budget from Facebook.

Second, Facebook enjoys very healthy margins. However, as the company continues to invest in safety and other products – like Portal – there is a likelihood that its margins will continue to fall. The chart below shows the company’s operating and EBITDA margins.

Finally, I have concerns about the News Feed. This year, FB changed its News Feed to focus on friends and family. Here, the concern is that the activity of friends and family is falling. From a personal perspective, I have seen reduced News Feed activity on my personal page.

Final Thoughts

Investors bullish on Facebook have mostly made the case that Instagram and Whatsapp will help the company grow. As I have explained, Facebook will face increased pressure on how to monetize these platforms. However, this does not mean that the company is not valued. On a positive side, the company has more than $40 billion in cash and marketable securities and very little liabilities. This means that it can easily use acquisitions in the next phase of growth.

Recommended View

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m6JTaRNTN0c

Disclosure: I am/we are short FB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.