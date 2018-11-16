ABB Still Spinning Its Wheels

If ABB can perform up to its potential there is significant upside here, but that is not a small "if" given management's track record.

Demand for industrial electrical products seems healthy, but utility spending is still lackluster and factory automation may be slowing, while ABB seems to be underperforming in process automation.

Every investor has their “enough” point, and I’m getting there with ABB (ABB). Despite a pretty healthy environment for electrical and automation products in general, and strong market positions in many of those markets, ABB has spent a lot of its recent history going nowhere fast, pulled down by weakness in the Power Grids business, weak utility demand, and a series of ongoing restructuring and M&A integration initiatives. Comparisons to companies like Honeywell (HON) aren’t really fair, but it has been a while since ABB investors really had a lot to cheer about, and third quarter results don’t really seem to represent a break with that trend.

As Is Often The Case, Some Good And Some Bad In The Quarterly Numbers

Looking back at the third quarter results, ABB certainly didn’t do enough to make it a good quarter, but it wasn’t a disaster either.

Revenue rose 3% on an organic basis, which is on the wrong side of average for the broader multi-industrial peer group. Worse still, as far as I’m concerned, is that only one of the four segments delivered an above-average performance; while Eaton (ETN) had a single weak segment weigh on its overall growth rate in the third quarter, the rest of its businesses were stronger.

Power Grids was the weakest performer, with just flat revenue on a -2% year-ago comp (and a +1% 2-year comp) as utility spending remains lackluster outside of a few areas like renewables and smart grid products. Electrical Products was up 3%, which is a disappointing performance relative to Eaton’s overall electrical business performance and the 7%-8%-plus growth at Schneider. Industrial Automation was also up just 3%, which really isn’t good enough considering the generally healthy market for control systems (as seen at Honeywell, Schneider, Emerson (EMR), and even Yokogawa) and the strengthening hybrid/process end-markets.

The best performer this quarter was the Robotics & Motion business, where revenue rose 7%. Even here, though, the performance wasn’t all that impressive next to Rockwell (ROK), Schneider, and other players in the automation space. I mean, it was good and arguably good enough, but not much better than its peers.

Gross margin declined about a point and a half from the year-ago level, and EBITA was down 1% as reported (and up 4% in organic terms). Both the Robotics & Motion and Industrial Automation businesses saw some margin improvement (60bp and 70bp, respectively), but Power Grids was down 60bp and the Electrical Products business saw a nearly three-point drop in margin as the company continues to absorb the impact of the worse-than-they-expected GE Industrial Solutions business.

Orders Still Offer Some Encouragement, But Also Some Concerns

ABB’s order book was also a collection of good and bad news. On the good side, 9% organic order growth is a good number, as is the 7% base order growth, even if those numbers were light of expectations. I’d also point out that the 2% growth in backlog was the first growth in roughly a year and a half.

Power Grids orders rose 11% (albeit on an easy comp) and Robotics & Motion orders shot up 15% despite widespread weakness across most Asian automation companies. The 6% order growth in Electrical Products was pretty solid (comparing favorably to Eaton’s 3%-4% growth), but the 7% growth in Industrial Automation orders was well below expectation and hard to understand in the context of strengthening process end-markets and good results from rivals like Honeywell and Emerson.

All told, the market for electrical products remains healthy, as commercial construction has proven stubbornly strong and companies continue to invest in data centers. Process automation is also looking healthy as companies move from catch-up spending to actual expansion and new investment. Factory automation has me a little more concerned, as it looks like the investment cycle is winding down a bit for the near-term. Of course, it doesn’t automatically follow that ABB will see weaker results, as it has been amply demonstrated that factory automation suppliers like Fanuc (OTCPK:FANUY), Yaskawa (OTCPK:YASKY), ABB and so can have divergent performances for several quarters. Power Grids is harder to assess; the need for increased spending/investment is there, but it has been for a while and I can’t really say what will finally get it going.

The Opportunity

To at least some extent ABB has missed out on this recent recovery/expansion cycle in industrial electrical products and automation. The company still has solid businesses in these markets (and the company’s robotics business is very competitive), but the company has been dragged down by having/offering more commoditized products than many of its rivals and being slow to invest in software and service capabilities.

The company has also spent a lot of time in restructuring efforts (including turning around the Power Grids business) and integrating M&A transactions, and I wonder if that has distracted management and drawn attention away from longer-term strategic planning. I mentioned ABB being slow to establish itself in the software side of industrial automation (though it was a faster mover in grid automation software), and I’d also note that while the company is now discussing warehouse automation more explicitly as an important driver, they’re well behind companies like Daifuku and Honeywell when it comes to establishing themselves in this very attractive opportunity.

With an improving backlog, maybe there are still better days coming for ABB. I believe the B+R deal was a very sound purchase for the company, but the GE-IS deal is looking pretty ugly in these early days, and there’s a lot of work ahead for management to turn around that mess. In the meantime, it doesn’t sound like management is too keen on large-scale deals and would instead prefer smaller deals in software, measurement/analytics, and machine vision.

I’m still looking for long-term revenue growth in the low-to-mid single-digits and FCF growth in the mid-to-high single digits, and I believe there are several long-term drivers in play that can support this growth. ABB is leveraged not only to grid renewal and automation, but also EV charging and a wide range of automation markets and sub-markets that I believe will offer above-GDP growth rates for many years to come. My modeling adjustments are only minor, and I still believe a mid-$20’s fair value is reasonable.

The Bottom Line

ABB looks too cheap, but unlike Schneider, I believe there’s a stronger “it’s cheaper for a reason” rebuttal for ABB. Simply put, management hasn’t executed as well as it should have, and delivering on the potential of the business is a major unknown for these shares today. While less risk-tolerant investors should probably go with more proven and trustworthy managements, more aggressive investors could be well-rewarded if ABB can eventually get its ducks in a row and perform more in line with what the quality of the business units suggests is possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABB.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.