Akebia Therapeutics Is An Attractive Investment In 2018

Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) has taken on the fast track route to transform from being a development-stage company to a leading fully integrated renal company with an anticipated pro-forma market capitalization of over $1.0 billion.

The merger with commercial stage company, Keryx Pharmaceuticals, expected to be completed by end of 2018, has catapulted Akebia Therapeutics as a front line contended to investor dollars in the renal space. And things seem to have definitely picked up the pace, considering that Akebia Therapeutics and Keryx Pharmaceuticals have announced chairman for the combined company on November 15.

In its third-quarter earnings, Akebia Therapeutics has managed to surpass both revenue and EPS estimates. The company's revenues of $53.17 million were higher than the consensus analyst estimate by $6.57 million, while GAAP loss per share of $0.46 was lower than the consensus estimate by $0.17.

In the backdrop of improving financials and business fundamentals, I believe Akebia Therapeutics can emerge as a promising investment opportunity for niche biotech investors.

In this article, I will be explaining my hypothesis for recommending Akebia Therapeutics as a buying opportunity in greater detail.

Akebia Therapeutics is well positioned to benefit from the significant unmet demand in the nephrology space.

The merger of Akebia Therapeutics and Keryx Pharmaceuticals is highly synergistic and has paved the way for establishing a leading renal company targeting large market opportunity. Keryx's approved product Auryxia, and Akebia's Phase III product candidate vadadustat, have the potential to address the needs of both non-dialysis dependent and dialysis-dependent chronic kidney disease patients in the U.S.

Post completion of the merger, Akebia Therapeutics will be targeting a market opportunity worth $4.0 billion. This market involves around 2.2 million chronic kidney disease (or CKD) patients under nephrologist care in the U.S., of which, 1.7 million are non-dialysis dependent (or NDD) while remaining 500K are dialysis dependent (or DD) patients.

The NDD patient population is the key focus area for Akebia's potential commercialized asset Auryxia, and investigational asset vadadustat. According to Spherix Global Insights' - RealWorld Dynamix - February 2018 edition, currently only 16% of the NDD patients are being treated with Erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (or ESAs), and only 20% of the NDD patients respond optimally to over-the-counter (or OTC) iron therapies. These statistics present a rosy picture supporting revenue growth potential for Auryxia which has been already approved for treating iron deficiency anemia in NDD patients and for Vadadustat which is being currently evaluated for treating anemia due to CKD in DD and NDD patients.

Further, the combined company will also be targeting the growth opportunity in DD patient population with Auryxia, which is approved by FDA in hyperphosphatemia indication.

Auryxia is expected to be a major driving force for new Akebia Therapeutics towards cash flow breakeven in coming years.

Today, Auryxia is the only FDA approved iron tablet to treat DD CKD patients for hyperphosphatemia and NDD CKD patients for iron deficiency anemia. And Auryxia together with Vadadustat has the potential to enable Akebia to provide treatment for anemia across the entire spectrum of CKD patients.

Auryxia's annual revenues are expected to be close to $300 million in the year 2020 and surpass $500 million by the year 2023. The early cash flow from Auryxia is thus expected to reduce the capital requirements of the combined company and accelerate its path to become cash flow positive.

As per Keyrx Pharmaceuticals' investor presentation, the new combined Akebia Therapeutics is expected to attain $423 million worth revenues in the year 2019 and is expected to surpass the $1.0 billion revenue milestone by the year 2023. The company is also expected to become profitable by the year 2021. This financial performance is expected to be an outcome of the anticipated commercial growth of Auryxia coupled with $250 million worth cost savings forecasted from the merger of Akebia Therapeutics and Keryx Pharmaceuticals.

Auryxia expected to witness rapid adoption in the coming years.

Label expansion of Auryxia in iron-deficiency anemia (or IDA) indication in NDD CKD patients is definitely a major milestone for Akebia Therapeutics, considering that this is first new medicine to be approved for this indication in nearly a decade. Since the other treatment option to treat IDA in these patients is either oral iron or IV iron, both of which are suboptimal choices from efficacy and safety standpoint, Auryxia is set to be rapidly adopted by the physician community.

That the physicians are already aware of Auryxia due to its previous hyperphosphatemia indication in DD CKD patients, also bodes well for fast-paced acceptance of the drug. In fact, Auryxia currently boasts of enjoying highest Rx market share in the hyperphosphatemia indication in the U.S. on a YTD basis, as per KERYX Pharmaceuticals investor presentation. Further, the updated KDIGO guidelines restricting the use of calcium-based phosphate binders will further drive demand for Auryxia.

Akebia Therapeutics expects Auryxia sales to further rise across both of its approved indications due to increasing prescriber base coupled with a greater depth of prescribing. This is expected to be mainly driven by broad formulary access for the drug in Medicare Part D and commercial payer segment. Additionally, increasing awareness for IDA and recognition for Auryxia's differentiated clinical profile also expected to help boost demand for Auryxia in future years.

Keryx Pharmaceuticals has been establishing relationships within the nephrology community for the past three years. Keryx Pharmaceutical has brought in an experienced marketing team and field team of approximately 130 professionals and 15 field-based medical affairs professionals who have long-standing relationships with key opinion leaders in nephrology, in the new Akebia company. The strong commercial infrastructure is not only expected to increase awareness for Auryxia but also help in the commercial launch of Vadadustat, if the latter is approved by the FDA.

Vadadustat can prove to be a multi-billion dollar opportunity for Akebia Therapeutics.

Currently in Phase 3 of the clinical development process, if approved by the regulatory authorities, Vadadustat is expected to fetch annual revenues of $218 million in the year 2021 and $768 million by the year 2022, as per Keyrx Pharmaceuticals' investor presentation. This revenue growth is expected to be driven mainly due to increasing demand for the drug in the U.S. as a consequence of Vifor Pharma's licensing agreement with the company related to selling Vadadustat to Fresenius Medical Care dialysis clinics. Vadadustat is expected to earn annual revenues exceeding $3.0 billion by the year 2031, as per Keyrx Pharmaceuticals' investor presentation.

What makes investigational HIF-PHI, Vadadustat, special is that if approved, this will be the first meaningful innovation for the treatment of anemia in CKD patients after 20 years. Currently, injectable ESAs are the standard of care for this indication. However, these come with several black box warnings. Hence, while DD CKD patients rely on these ESAs, physicians opt to leave out a certain portion of NDD patients due to safety and administration concerns.

In this backdrop, once-daily and three times weekly oral treatment with Vadadustat, can emerge as a new standard of care in this indication. Akebia Therapeutics has analyzed EPO levels from its Phase 1 study where healthy volunteers were administered vadadustat 500mg on daily basis. Compared to Aranesp, Vadadustat has been shown to avoid supra-physiological EPO levels, as per Keyrx Pharmaceuticals' investor presentation.

High EPO levels have been found to be associated with higher levels of cardiovascular risk. In fact, the global renal anemia market has contracted from $12 .0 billion in 2006 to $7.0 billion in 2018, mainly due to increasing awareness of the safety concerns associated with injectable ESAs. Hence, an oral therapy like Vadadustat, definitely has much higher chances of rapid adoption, considering its differentiated safety profile and ease of administration especially in NDD patient population.

Akebia Therapeutics has enrolled 7,000 patients in open-label, non-inferiority, cardiovascular outcomes study for Vadadustat across the world. While the PRO2TECT program involves NDD CKD patients, the innovate program involves DD CKD patients. Akebia Therapeutics is comparing the efficacy of Vadadustat with Aranesp in terms of change in baseline hemoglobin as well as safety profile in terms of cardiovascular events in these trials. Depending on cardiovascular event rate, topline data from PRO2TECT program is anticipated in mid-2020, while that from Innovate is anticipated in Q4 2018 to Q1 2020, as per Keyrx Pharmaceuticals' investor presentation.

Investors should be aware of certain-company specific risks prior to investing in Akebia Therapeutics.

While most of the upside potential for Akebia therapeutics is attributable to the highly synergistic merger with Keryx Pharmaceuticals, the same deal also poses the highest risk to the future investment potential of the combined company. The synergies are based on a successful integration of the two companies. However, post-merger integration poses several challenges, such as operational or cultural setbacks can delay or wipe out synergistic benefits.

Then we have the R&D failure risk associated with Vadadustat. Touted as a multi-billion market opportunity, any regulatory setback for this investigational asset can have serious repercussions on Akebia Therapeutics' share price.

Despite these risks, I consider Akebia Therapeutics to be a promising investment opportunity for 2018.

As of September 30, 2018, Akebia Therapeutics had a cash balance close to $390.14 million and zero long-term debt on its balance sheet.

Wall Street analysts have estimated the 12-month consensus target price of this company to be $18.63, which is 135.23% higher than the company's last closing price on November 15, 2018. I believe this is a more accurate representation of the fair value of this stock.

Hence, I believe retail investors should consider adding this company to their healthcare portfolio in 2018.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.