Commodities Recap For The Week Of November 16, 2018

Natural gas explodes to the highest level since 2014 and is over the $4.25 per MMBtu level at the end of the week.

The story of this week:

Natural Gas- 130% Daily Historical Volatility and lots of action in the UGAZ and DGAZ ETN products

It was a wild week in the energy sector, and while most eyes were focusing on the swoon in crude oil that took the price of nearby December NYMEX crude oil futures to a low of $54.75 per barrel on Tuesday, November 13, the natural gas market was going the other way. Crude oil declined by 28.8% since reaching a high at $76.90 on October 3 as the oil market imploded. Over the same period, the combustible and volatile natural gas market exploded. The UGAZ and DGAZ triple leveraged ETN products had quite a week.

While crude oil slumped by almost 29% over the past six weeks before recovering to the $57 per barrel level on Friday, the natural gas market blasted off over the past two weeks.

Source: CQG

As the daily chart of December NYMEX natural gas futures shows, the price of the energy commodity moved from a low of $2.84 in mid-September to the highest price since 2014 at $4.929 per MMBtu on Wednesday, November 13. The rise of 73.6% caused daily historical volatility to rose to over 135%. The December natural gas futures contract was trading at the $4.35 per MMBtu level on Friday, November 16. Natural gas moved higher for three reasons. First, stockpiles of the energy commodity going into the peak season of demand are at 14% below last year’s level and 15.6% below the five-year average according to the Energy Information Administration as of November 9. While there is record production of natural gas these days, demand from power generation and exports of LNG have caused stocks to drop. Second, cold weather early in the winter season has sent shivers through the market that a colder than average winter season will cause inventories to decline to dangerously low levels. It was snowing in New York City on Thursday, November 15 and cold conditions have descended over large areas of the United States. Finally, natural gas had been a sale on every rally over the past years. While the oil market had attracted an overabundance of speculative long positions in early October as sanctions on Iran approached, the price of natural gas moved over the $3 per MMBtu level which had been an area where selling led to profits for many market participants since February 2018. It is likely that hedge funds and other market participants found themselves long crude oil in a falling market and short natural gas in a rising market forcing them to scramble for an exit which exacerbated the recent price action in both markets. Open interest, the total number of long and short positions in a futures market, declined substantially in both the oil and gas futures which is a sign of significant liquidation as the prices moved.

When it comes to the natural gas market, the turbocharged Velocity Shares 3X Long Natural Gas ETN product (UGAZ) and its bearish counterpart (DGAZ) experienced extraordinary volumes and price volatility over the past week. The fund summary for UGAZ states:

“The investment seeks to replicate, net of expenses, three times the performance of the S&P GSCI Natural Gas Index ER. The index comprises futures contracts on a single commodity and is calculated according to the methodology of the S&P GSCI Index.”

The fund summary for the inverse product, DGAZ, has the same fund summary, but its holdings are the inverse of the UGAZ product. Both of these market tools use leverage to create at least triple returns, so they suffer from significant time decay and susceptible to reverse-splits. UGAZ recently underwent a 1-10 reverse-split, and DGAZ will experience the same soon. These products are only appropriate for very short-term trading and investing purposes. Volatility at over 135% on a daily basis caused the turbocharged ETNs to experience incredible moves. The price of natural gas moved from $3.724 on Friday, November 9 to a high of $4.929 on November 13 and backed down to a low of $3.882 on November 14 before closing the week at the $4.35 per MMBtu level. From the low to the high over the past week, natural gas rallied by 32.4%, then dipped by 21.2% and closed the week with a gain of 16.8%.

Source: CQG

Over the same period, UGAZ moved from $141.60 at the close on November 12 to a high of $260.23 on November 14, a low of $105.10 per share on November 15 and was at the $150 level on Friday, November 16. UGAZ rallied by 83.8% from the low to the high, moved 59.6% lower and closed the week with a gain of a small gain of 5.9%. UGAZ did a great job during the rally but turned in a miserable week-on-week performance. UGAZ is only appropriate for very short term, intraday or overnight trading purposes. The instrument trades an average of 1.3 million shares each day. On November 13, over 4.57 million shares trades and the following day almost 3.7 million shares of UGAZ changed hands.

Source: CQG

As natural gas rallied from the close on Friday, November 12 to the high on November 13, DGAZ fell from $7.75 to $2.81 per share, a decline of 63.7%. The drop in the price of natural gas from the highs to Thursday’s low caused a 21.2% in the futures market, but DGAZ moved from its low on Wednesday to a high of $4.84 on Thursday which was a rally of 72.2%. DGAZ closed on Friday at the $3.33 level, down 57% on the week. DGAZ trades an average of 15.6 million shares each day, but on Wednesday over 172.5 million shares changed hands and Thursday’s volume was over 157 million shares. Volatility in the natural gas market at over 130% sent lots of market participants into the triple-leveraged ETNs, but their performance demonstrates that timing is everything when it comes to these products whose value can disintegrate in minutes at times. The week-on-week performance of both products is a warning that any position that sits in a portfolio for more than one day is a dangerous proposition. Those sitting with shares of DGAZ at $3.33 on Friday will soon find themselves with one-tenth of the shares at the $33.30 level, and the decay will begin once again over the coming days, weeks, and months. Leverage comes at a price which is a costly proposition over time.

Meanwhile, natural gas is going into the winter season with the lowest level of stocks in years, and the price has broken above the highs from February 2018 at $3.661 and December 2016 at $3.991. The next level on the upside is the recent high and the $5 level and then the February 2014 peak at $6.493 per MMBtu. Fasten your seatbelts, if Mother Nature makes the winter season colder than average this week’s action could be the beginning of a volatility bonanza. However, if warm winds cause heating demand to be less than the average, a return to lower prices could be in the cards for the energy commodity that is experiencing record production in the United States.

We saw lots of action in markets across all asset classes over the past week as the dollar index rose to a new high at 97.53 last Friday. However, the greenback corrected from that high and closed the week close to the 96 level as it continues to make higher lows and higher highs.

Highlights in commodities

Gold posts a 1.19% gain on the week

Silver moves 1.71% higher after rejecting a lower low at $13.86

Platinum posts a 1.10% loss for the week, and was trading at a $376.40 per ounce discount to gold

Palladium moves 5.20% higher on the week and trades at a new all-time high at $1168.30 on Friday

Copper turns higher and rises 4.10% on the week and closes at just under the $2.80 per pound level

December iron ore futures move 1.67% lower since November 9

The BDI continues to fall moving 17.14% lower since the last report

Rotterdam coal falls 4.44% on the week following crude oil prices to the downside

Lumber down 1.95% on the week but moves up the limit on the January futures contract on Friday

December NYMEX crude oil down for the sixth straight week as it loses 6.20% since November 2

January Brent crude oil moves 4.83% lower compared to last week

The premium for Brent over WTI in January closes the week at the $9.96 up $0.30 on the week

Gasoline falls 2.74%, and heating oil was 4.56% lower since last week on the December futures contracts

The gasoline crack spread in December rebounds 18.02% higher while the December heating oil crack moves 0.94% lower on the week as markets retreat from recent seasonal trends

Natural gas explodes 14.87% higher on the December futures contract on the week making it the best performing commodity market for the second consecutive week. The EIA reported an injection of 39 bcf into storage on Thursday for the week ending on November 9. Natural gas at the highest price since 2014 on low stocks going into winter and a cold snap

Ethanol up just 0.32% since last week

November soybeans up 0.62% on the week

December corn falls 1.35% on the week

CBOT wheat posts 0.95% gain on the week. December KCBT wheat trading at a 24 cents discount under CBOT wheat down 9.50 cents from last week in a bearish sign for wheat

March sugar slips just 0.31% on the week

December coffee down 1.10% since last week’s report

Cocoa moves 2.53% lower on the week on weakness in the British pound

Cotton moves 2.52% lower on the week

FCOJ futures gain 0.84% on the week as January futures stabilize

Live cattle up 0.68% since last week on December futures

January feeder cattle gain 1.89% since the previous report

December lean hog futures explode 7.66% on the week and close at the top end of their trading range

The December dollar index futures contract moves 0.41% lower after the index makes a new high at 97.53 on November 12

December Long-Bond futures trading at around 139-22 up 1-23 for the week as volatility in stocks and trade issues could cause the Fed to slow their hawkish path on rates

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closes at 25,413 on Friday, November 9 down 576 points on the week as volatility continues. The VIX moves 0.78 higher and was trading at 18.14 on Friday.

Bitcoin closes at $5,474.40 Friday down $857.26 or 13.54% since last week as the crypto declined through the bottom end of its 2018 trading range

Ethereum moved lower to $171.82 down 18.09% since the last report

Price Changes for the week

GSG closes the week at $16.14 per share, down $0.21 since last week’s report on weakness in the price of crude oil

Source: Barchart

GSG is the iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust which represents a diversified basket of commodities futures contracts, has net assets of $1.34 billion and trades an average daily volume of 505,043 shares. The fund summary for GSG states that it holds a “diversified group of commodities futures.”

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

The Hecht Commodity Report is a must-read… The Hecht Commodity Report is one of the most comprehensive commodities reports available today from the #2 ranked author in both commodities and precious metals. My weekly report covers the market movements of 20 different commodities and provides bullish, bearish and neutral calls; directional trading recommendations, and actionable ideas for traders. More than 120 subscribers are deriving real value from the Hecht Commodity Report.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.