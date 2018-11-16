Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (GWTNF) CEO Jean-Marc Landry on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Call Start: 11:00 January 1, 0000 11:46 AM ET

Grande West Transportation Group Inc. (OTCPK:GWTNF)

Q3 2018 Earnings Conference Call

November 16, 2018 11:00 ET

Executives

John LaGourgue - Independent Director

Jean-Marc Landry - CEO

Dan Buckle - CFO

Analysts

Ahmad Shaath - Beacon Securities

John LaGourgue

Good morning everyone, and I'm pleased to welcome you to our third quarter results call. We have our CEO, JM Landry here today; our CFO, Dan Buckle and myself.

I'll turn it over to Dan here to review our financials. Dan?

Dan Buckle

Thanks, John. Good morning to everyone. I'm very happy to be able to discuss our third quarter and year-to-date financial results for 2018. For the sake of this call, I will round figure as the nearest thousand.

Bus, aftermarket parts and other revenue for the third quarter of 2018 was $13,830,000 compared to $25,864,000 in 2017. Our gross profit margin pre-sales was 14% for the current quarter compared to 12% for 2017. Our margins are positively affected by product mix, improvements in cost structure, increased part sales and new leases. Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $615,000 compared to $1,048,000 in Q3 of 2017. We had a net loss of $308,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2018 compared to net income of $717,000 in comparative period of 2017. We had deliveries of 36 Vicinity buses during the quarter compared to 75 buses in Q3 of 2017, bringing our total buses sold or leased to-date for the nine months of 2018 to 161.

Moving to the balance sheet; I would like to highlight like that our working capital has remained strong. Our credit facility was fully repaid during the quarter and our cash balance was $4,871,000 as at September 30, 2018.

And now I will pass it along to Jean to provide a corporate update and business overview.

Jean-Marc Landry

Thanks, Dan. Good morning and thanks for joining us on this call. Before I get into the third quarter highlights and recent developments, I'd like to provide an update on our estimated sales for the year.

So we expect to deliver between 180 and 200 businesses in 2008. I want everyone to understand that whatever doesn't get delivered in 2018 will spill into 2019, the reason we're giving you those numbers is that range is -- you've asked for as much clarity and timeliness of information as possible, so this is what we're doing, this is the most up-to-date information that we can provide at this point; so it doesn't mean that we're not going to get to 200, but we're trying to give you as much information to give you where our numbers will end up. So we still may be getting 200 but at least we gave you what the number would end, could be if we don't -- if the deliveries don't happen in this quarter.

So now for the business overview and our third quarter highlights and recent developments. I'm really proud to say that we have reached some very important milestones in the second half of this year. Everybody was waiting for us to have some wins in the U.S. and we're really happy to say that the ball is now rolling. We said we expected to successfully complete an independent mock audit of our Buy America assembly processes and bill of materials by summer time; that is done. We said we were expected to win some contract with the State of Georgia, that is done; we said we were expecting more contracts, we have since won a contract with the State of Mississippi, that's done; also another one with the State of Iowa, that's also done. So these were very, very important for us to win. We said they basically happen pretty much when we said they would happen throughout the year, so we're on a good -- and going on the right track. So successfully winning these three contracts in the U.S. during the third and fourth quarter is confirmation that Grande West can compete in the U.S. public transit market, it really sets the stage for further public contracts and awards.

Now that we have those contracts in place, it makes it easy for transit agencies in these states to purchase Vicinity buses; they don't have to go through lengthy bid process, that is already done. We expect firm orders to follow shortly as a result of these contracts.

Now onto more good news; in addition to these important wins we received firm orders for 9 Vicinity buses from U.S. private operators, and approximately $6 million worth of firm orders from three new customers in Canada. These Canadian orders further strengthens our Canadian leadership position in our market segment. As most of you know, Grande West has grown tremendously in the last couple of years, although that comes with some groin pains, it is also great opportunity to improve on our business processes which we have done throughout the year and will continue to do in 2019. The new ERP system that we implemented earlier this year is one of the key elements that will help us streamline processes and drive costs down. We accept to see gradual increasing benefits in 2019 and Grande West announced that as of September 30, 2018 it would sell Vicinity buses directly to customers across Eastern Canada, as well as providing parts and service support for these buses. I'm really to say that that transition is going well and the change is leading all of our objectives.

So in conclusion, our recent successes in the U.S. are the result of a lot of hard work, patience, definitely and determination; we believe this is only the beginning and we remain confident in our business direction and goals. And before I turn it over to John, I'd like to add that I was granted 350,000 stock options five years ago, I want everyone to know that I will be exercising those options before the expiry date in December this year and that we also have two Directors that have stock options that expires at the same time as mine, and they also indicated their intention is to exercise those options.

I thank you very much for your attention. And I now turn it over to John.

John LaGourgue

Ahmad Shaath

First on the deliveries and the schedule; can you just give us a little bit more color on the reason behind the ifs and flows, is it just normal course of deliveries or is it operational -- I imagine it's not operational?

Dan Buckle

Deliveries for the end of the year?

Ahmad Shaath

Yes.

Jean-Marc Landry

No, it's not because of internal -- it's not the challenges we went through last year, it has nothing to do on the operational side here, it's totally just customer -- on the customer side for delivery. So no important challenges internally of any kind.

Ahmad Shaath

And just in terms of the realized price, I guess I'm not sure how much color you can give us into Q4 depending on -- I guess, at least some confirmation you have of the numbers for deliveries in Q4. How should we think about the ASP compared to the Q3 because I know in the first half you be able to stronger on the ASP, so how should we look at Q4 in relation to that? And maybe into whatever in the backlog right now into 2019?

Dan Buckle

I can give you a little bit of color on Q4. With those I'm giving too much away, Q3 was very similar from a pricing perspective to Q1. Q2 we did have higher pricing and some higher margins recognized from Q2. I would say that from a margin perspective, I would expect to see higher than Q3 but probably lower than Q2 for the customers and the product mix we have coming up in Q4.

Ahmad Shaath

And yet you mentioned the margins; that was going to be my next question. And lastly, Jean, this is more really for you on the sales side; like what are your thoughts about the sales cycle in Canada? And how should we think about the backlog and the sales pipeline in Canada? We have seen some slowdown before the order we got few weeks ago, so how should we think about going into 2019 with the kind of backlog you guys have -- I think you have probably anywhere between 120 to 100 in 2019. So how should we think about the backlog for 2019?

Dan Buckle

2019, really -- I'll answer the question secondly because leading upto the answer is, we've really had record numbers in Canada, late 2017, early 2018; incredible growth. Some of the earlier this year, I think I said that some of the bids that were supposed to come out this year isn't pushed out a little bit, we are expecting some pretty good ones to come out early in 2019. So we have -- I would say 2019 is slower in Canada than it was last year or let's say October -- 12 months late '17, early '18 was -- as I said record year, so we won't have a record year in 2019 but the Canadian market is still looking very good for us. Our market position, our leadership position in Canada is strong; we're keeping our market share, so an indication that this last quarter we added three new customers, so we're catching the bulk of what those opportunities that are there in Canada, we're getting the bulk of the orders, so we're not losing traction. As I said, the volume is not at the same level as what we experienced last year but that's just because of market, probably caught up a little bit on the orders in the past; so it slowed down a little bit but we still see a pretty bright future in Canada.

And as I said, the important thing is we are not losing market share, we're not losing -- really not losing any significant number of deals, we're adding new customers, we're keeping our existing customers and we have some nice opportunities for bid that's coming out very shortly. So there won't be record year in Canada in '19 but still there should be pretty strong in terms of market share and driving what's available.

Ahmad Shaath

I guess on that; I remember when we talked before about the Canadian market, we always thought that the Canadian market can support upto 200 units annually. How does that number look like now with the new information you just provided us? Or should we think about the stable run rate of the Canadian market for your segment?

Dan Buckle

No, I think -- if you look at -- the first -- our first -- let's just call it our first real round of wins in Canada is we replaced a lot of the 30-foot buses that were already out there, we've increased the total number of 30-foot buses in Canada by gaining a little bit of converting [indiscernible] buses that used to be 40-footers now, they are 30, so little bit of smaller buses turned into 30, but it was really what we call Phase 1 first round; let's go get the obvious business with 30-footers that are out there. There is still tons of opportunities for us to go and what we call right size of fleet, people are still running 40-foot buses in places where it really doesn't make sense, the ridership just doesn't justify 40-foot bus and that is, you don't have to go very far; you go pretty much in any city, that's not a major monthly all Toronto or Vancouver; you go to any other small town, somewhere you will see 40-foot buses that are oversized.

So the potential for Grande West is still in Canada, very, very large; this is just on the bigger buses, there is a lot of smaller buses also that are getting pretty full. There is lots of municipalities that are getting into transit or expanding transit, we're seeing on all over BC, we have BC as really a model in Canada, there is transit in anyone that has any kind of decent sized population, they have transit and that's a growing trend in Canada. The federal government is supporting transit expansion, not just only in major centers but also in smaller areas; so it's -- our potential is pretty good, nice thing now is that we have -- we're positioned in Canada where we have customers across the country, we've been -- we've had those -- many of those customers for a few years now, we've had repeat business, people know us.

So now we're just growing, and the opportunities -- I guess we went -- we picked the low hanging fruits, was replaced by 30-footers that were already out there, replaced some of the bigger buses, look at the smaller buses but that were easy -- just to an extent easy picking because they were pretty obvious but there still a lot of that are saying we got a potential [ph] business model, we have to right size. So that's what we're -- we think this will be good potential in Canada.

Unidentified Analyst

I believe the first tender that Bus 1 was of BC transit for 60-odd buses; can you tell me if they've ordered this or is there an order upcoming? And secondly, with the buses you sold to the State of Mississippi, and Iowa and Georgia, which is terrific; how many buses were there in total in those three states?

Dan Buckle

The first question on BC transit, I'm not sure where you got the information, tell me about just to summarize real quick for everyone; our first order from BC transit was in -- back in 2013 or so for 15 units, and then I can't remember these update but I'll say about two years ago we won the same contract with BC transit which was for -- I think they were identified for about 120 buses, between 110 and 120 buses, over five years we have since in that -- we have since delivered over -- probably around 150 buses out of that contract. So it was a 5-year contract, they stated minimum 110 or 120, we're already well over the minimum numbers they gave us and we're only at the end of the second year of this contract. So total number of buses at BC transit is in excess of 160 right now as we speak; so that probably answers the first question.

Second question about the three contracts in the U.S.; those are actually contracts that are in place that any of the transit system that are located in those states can buy off our contract without having to go through a bid process. And so those contracts are -- it's not PO, there is two different things; there is a contract -- you need a contract before you can issue a PO, so now the contracts are in place at the state level. So that means anyone in the state can buy off the contracts if it's -- if that's identified in the contract. And then the next stages for us to get those POs and we're working very, very hard to get those POs and that's why we announced we're expecting some POs to start coming in very shortly from those contracts. So it's a huge opportunity for us because typically if you get a contract from one and the agency, you can only -- in most cases, get POs from that single transit agency; in this case these three wins is at the state level, so that really opens it up for us, gives us access to everyone or in most cases, everybody in those states.

So that's a huge win and we expect some POs to follow very shortly, and POs will be firm orders.

Ahmad Shaath

Just a follow-up on the last points we talked about on the right sizing; so would you say it's fair to say that the right-sizing piece has taken a little bit longer to play out than you guys have thought or hoped for just from what we've seen in Canada and in the U.S. so far; is that a fair statement you'd say?

Dan Buckle

I don't know. There is certainly a lot of discussions, it's very, very active in all the conferences and you talked to transit agencies; I think people are still trying to figure out -- you hear about car ride sharing and different types of modes of transportation, and really transit agencies are looking at their model where it was pretty much in most cases a one-size fits all towards the larger sized bus and now they'll be in -- kind of pressured in all sorts of direction write-down to the ride sharing which might be just one or two ride occupants in the vehicle, and they're really trying to figure things out to [indiscernible] what is the model. I think what's become really clear to everybody in the industry is that it's going to be a mix of a little bit of everything from people walking, people driving their -- riding their bicycles, carpooling, they're talking about micro-transit now which might be the smaller vehicle that will have a few occupants, they are trying to -- they are testing some municipality, here they are testing different modes.

So they are still trying to figure out on exactly how this is going to as inventory note, but there is definitely a movement is well underway; it is clear that it's not single size, doesn't fit anymore, so the right-sizing, that term expression right-sizing is definitely happening, still trying to figure out and the nice thing is for us; we're one-step smaller than the big one. So it's a pretty easy transition for them, for any transit system, so it's definitely going there, is it taking longer than we would like -- everything takes longer than what everybody would like. But there is no big surprises, you've got to start somewhere, if you look at Canada, we've had -- it was -- took a few years to take off, but when it did we're clearly the market leader in that segment now. And at this stage we're kind of going in the same path as what we did for Canada, it looks like nothing's happening for few years and then also we get our first wins and you get some POs and then the balls rolling.

But definitely we see that a lot of the thinking and that movement has already started, it's not something that's in the future, that movement to figure out what does transit look like for the future is really happening now and I think everyone would be -- in the industry would pretty much agree that it will be multiple sizes and transit systems will need to figure out what is the right-size, what is right-sizing for their community. So, we're really, really well positioned to capture that market.

Ahmad Shaath

In the conversation with the agencies, specifically about right-sizing, what are the top two or three issues that come up in discussion with them in terms when you try to convince them to right-size or would you pitch them the right-sizing pitch? And secondly, maybe that's related to that entrance of one of your competitors in the market for the acquisition of a smaller bus-maker and how did that impact that conversation in the whole right-sizing conversation?

Dan Buckle

I'll answer your first question and maybe you'll help me understand the second part of your question. I'll start with the first one; customers that really the obstacle -- this is really -- and the transit industry has been very conservative, if you look at the last 5 years, things are really changing; you look at the previous 25 years, and it has been pretty steady, actually technology really only started kicking in about 7, 8, 10 years ago; the early stages were basically will have different technology that we can put on buses, before that there was not much, it was just -- many people we refer to [indiscernible], they all looked like old square buses, they horn very attractive, didn't have any technology we need to speak off 10 years ago technology started to come in, 5 years ago people started to say, you know, we can't afford to do things the same way as we did before.

So it's a very conservative industry, people -- is probably reluctant to change, and just keep doing what they were doing and most part in the past, so that's probably our biggest -- probably the biggest reasons why it's taking time to change, some are adapting to change in technology and new ways of doing things quicker than others. But I wouldn't say is a major hurdle, and whenever you're dealing with a government agencies, the procurement process is much longer than if you're doing business of private side. It's public funds, there is a process to go through and there is budgets to be approved. So it's a longer product in itself than doing business on the private side. So when you combine all of these things, I just mentioned, that's pretty much what explains why it's taking time and it's really not taking -- it's taking a little longer but it's not outrageously longer than it should be.

Second part of your question; if you could just repeat that part again because I'm not sure I understood 100% of what you're looking for.

Ahmad Shaath

I'm just saying if we've seen the entrance of one of your competitors in your segment of the market although, and a slightly differentiated product by the terms of size-wise, how did that impact the conversation, if any on the right-sizing when you discuss with agencies, the right-sizing trend; do you they look at it because it's a large competitive larger plan in the market and is pushing some of that doing some of the push work in terms of product for right-sizing? Is that helping you guys or is it negatively…

Dan Buckle

Yes, we see that as very positive, it would be very difficult to get people to really buy into this if we were the only voice out there talking about right-sizing, so having another major company out there that's got a longstanding relationship and history and well known in the industry go out there and say you should be looking at different sizes, actually very good news for us. So we're happy to see it, and the more people talk about difference in right-sizing, and even if it's different projects, slightly different projects than what we have, the reality is, it's a small ecosystem and it's going to be -- it's going to have everything from the smallest transit or mobility solution to high capacity rail or double or articulated buses and everything in between. So we welcome -- we think it's great news to have other people talking about right-sizing.

Unidentified Analyst

Just picking up on what was just asked with regard to competition and pricing from Tore and REV [ph] out there in the market; are you finding that difficult to overcome on the pricing side? Do you maintain your margins? Are you winning contracts? That's my first question.

Jean-Marc Landry

No, we've been competing with that company, the names you've just said and others. We've been winning many of the deals and we've been priced -- our prices were lower than those companies. So it's not -- no, there is no big hurdle or no big challenges on that side. We're still getting the margins that we are -- we're always working to increase those margins but we're still getting some decent margins and able to compete with any of our competitors.

Unidentified Analyst

Second question is alternate testing on the 35-footer, that was supposed to be come-in. Are you finding that that is a drag on some of the contracts that you're trying to get that first of all, it was U.S. content, now that you've got that, is it a factor in winning contracts? And when do you expect to get your alternate testing completed?

Dan Buckle

We're still bidding the 35-foot [indiscernible], getting towards the end of the testing. We'll actually be starting our 35-foot CNG bus testing very shortly as well; so we expect -- actually both, the 35-diesel and the 35-CNG to be done at the latest sometime in summer 2019. So we haven't lost any business because of that and it's not really slowing us down at this point. We're still bidding and getting some contracts.

Unidentified Analyst

Third question is, 5-year contract on the 30-foot Buy America for Mississippi 63 Vicinity buses on that contract over the period; do you see that in the MD&A? So that is appeal -- definite appeal on a 5-year basis?

Jean-Marc Landry

That is a commitment what -- it's actually got more specific information on that contract than the others. So this one specifically names agencies and quantities that they intend on buying. We still need to get back to appeals from them but if you look at the Georgia State contract and say it's basically just stating that we have a contract with them and anyone can buy off the contract but no one -- not just for us but overall, no one is coming out and saying I intend on buying these many buses and over this period. So this one that you just referred to just has more information -- more specific information about who the end-user -- customer will be and the quantities that they intend on purchasing. We said -- I actually said this morning in my comments that we're expecting PO shortly, so those PO shortly will be from some of those agencies in those three contracts.

Unidentified Analyst

And my last question is; in the past in Canada, some of your acceleration was due to infrastructure grants from the Federal government and I see in the spring budget that for transport they got delayed. Do you have any intel because some of those orders were predicated on getting infrastructure grants for transportation and we saw that in the contracts that you've signed. Do you have any intel when they're going to release those funds? It might accelerate further orders in Canada?

Jean-Marc Landry

I can start by saying that the federal government is really have been very, very supportive of transit projects and they have long-term plans in place to do so. Budgets need to be approved every year, so there is really nothing on the horizon that indicates that they will start reducing budget, everybody that I speak to when they -- the projects that they're submitting to-date, pretty much everything is getting approved and there is no real dark clouds on the horizon to say that that's going to change. So we're seeing the outlook in Canada for the next -- almost the next decade is looking very good.

Unidentified Analyst

My question is really about results but more on the future. It's very encouraging to see the standard contract negotiations being successfully concluded with States such as Iowa. Could you -- do you have any information of other state negotiations that you're either currently involved in or that will be coming to the market within the foreseeable future that you are aware of?

Dan Buckle

We've been cautious in the past, we've been more open in channels on what we're working on and then we realized that all our competition the next day are all knocking on the same doorstep as we are, therefore the tracking has pretty closely. So we've kind of backed up a little bit on sharing what we're working on. I can tell you that our pipeline is growing, every month number of opportunities we are looking at, the number of buses; our probability of winning is increasing and is trending in the right direction constantly. So I can tell you that we have some real nice opportunities ahead of us but we're not going to be sharing the names and that's mostly just for competitive reasons. Sorry, I can't give you all -- lot more details but it is -- I can tell you that we are -- we still have lots in the cooker as you could say, and we're expecting some continued successes.

Unidentified Analyst

Second question; is your profit margins between your Canadian customers and your U.S. customers being that you're working with the distributor in the U.S., how does that affect your financials?

Jean-Marc Landry

I think what we're looking at right now is we're still looking at the same targets right now for our margins, we've stated that we like to see double-digit margins on our bus sales, that continues on a go-forward -- that's our goal, what we'll have to do is, there is always room for improvement for us on the cost basis, so that's where we'd love to improve our margins. But right now it's too early to say for the first buses that we're going to be selling into the U.S., what our margins are going to be like from a forecast perspective. But we don't expect to see margins that are way less than we have right now.

Unidentified Analyst

On the market in the private sector such as the line that you have reported; what percentage or rank does it play yours or your distributors marketing efforts to the private sector and all the people running out report shuttles and tourist buses and so on versus the state transportation kind of agency marketing?

Jean-Marc Landry

We've been going after the private sector in the U.S. for a few years now, we've done quite well. Now, I would say most of our efforts are focused on the public side, obviously, we haven't put the private business opportunities aside but we clearly, are -- a lot of our energy is going towards the public sector sales.

Unidentified Analyst

I'm encouraged by the right-sizing and the U.S. contracts, as well as those rated information. My question to us is, have you planned to call the aftermarket business side of things?

Dan Buckle

The aftermarket for us is part sales as a revenue source, that is actually improved and growing quite rapidly if you look at our numbers, a couple of years ago, that part sales or annual part sales, we're doing more on a monthly basis now than we did entire annual sales. So couple of reasons for that, we have lot more buses now on the road than we did before, and also lot of the buses we dealt a few years ago are no longer into warranty, so then part sales now are actually review. So we definitely feel that the parts business is going to increase as we -- as the buses get older and we have more buses out there, so we see this as a very strong site of our business that's going to be -- should give us some steady, quite fairly, steady revenue and overtime that could be increasing and those are at pretty good margins as well.

Unidentified Analyst

How big of the percentage of the aftermarket business is your model right now? And where do you see that in the next couple of years?

Dan Buckle

I think we have -- those are in the statements?

Jean-Marc Landry

Yes, we do have a breakdown of other revenue and their parts revenue but I would say that it's tough to give an actual growth model for our parts business right now but obviously we do expect to see that increase as we start selling more and more buses.

Unidentified Analyst

Second question is, what if anything is being done on the electrification development with Grande West? Is there's a clear trend starting in the industry with a number of your competitors jumping onboard? Where do you see that going? And if there is anything -- any development so far?

Jean-Marc Landry

Yes, we've done quite a bit of work on the design and engineering of electric propulsion on our Vicinity bus. We have intentionally not launched electric Vicinity yet, officially to the market; and the reason was just the last couple of years we've had so much growth and so many projects underway at the same time that we didn't want to add electric on top of that because that's a pretty important -- pretty big undertaking, that was part of the reason. The other part of the reason is, if you're looking out there now, there is something like probably around 300 -- don't quote me in the number because that number might have changed a little bit but there is maybe 300 to maybe slightly over 300 buses that were sold in North America electric and even 400, it's a fairly small number and lot of customers are saying they've got -- they received special funding for pilot projects, customers are telling us they are testing technology, we've seen some municipalities buy from three different suppliers at the same time, so they can buy so many of yours, same for the other company and the other one, and they're just testing it.

We are focusing on growing our business on many different fronts and we decided not to go out and be part of that testing -- first round of testing. So basically it's just first round of funding for this is special funding, pilot project funding, people are trying to figure out where this is going to go, so we're letting all of the other companies out there figure that out with -- between the customers and the suppliers in what's a little bit further ahead, the testing period, if it's kind of done then we will move forward and launch our electric Vicinity with what the industry wants.

Unidentified Analyst

My last question is in regards to marketing; I think I see a plenty of excellent characteristics of the Vicinity as far as the alternative best-in-class stability and how sooner the best-in-class fuel economy. Just curious if you could speak a little bit to the marketing on how you get that pointed message out there to people or if it's just straight customer presentations?

Dan Buckle

We've done -- most of our marketing and our selling has been done direct. If you look back a couple of years ago, we didn't have massive budgets to go out and do massive marketing campaigns and fancy marketing, so a lot of it was just through either corporate and sales presentation and sales directly, I heard marketing are done through sales and show tradeshows; so that's how we've been marketing in the past. We do have some things in the go now because we're focusing on North America, a larger broader market. We are working on some things now that we'll be making some adjustments on that side onto marketing to make it little bit broader reach but we're still little bit conservative on spending too much money on massive fancy marketing campaigns.

Unidentified Analyst

I just want to thank you on your time on that. And I'm just encouraged by all the ordinances [ph] and I want to say you have a great product and I know that the company is going to do very well going forward. Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

Atlanta, Marta; manufacturing assembly facility in Atlanta; you talked about starting in June-July of going two buses and ramping up production at 10 a month. Can you elaborate a little bit of your production schedule and how you see it and the timing of that?

Jean-Marc Landry

So in addition to what you just said, this is correct, that's what we said. We also said that we'd be adjusting our production rate with orders, so orders being a little bit longer to come in, we've slowed down activity, there is no sense in having full production going without the Buy America orders. So what we've been doing is we've -- the orders that we've taken, we've kept building buses but we've got to-date are non-Buy America orders, so we've been building the buses the same way we've been doing before and we really be ramping up our Atlanta operations once we get Buy America orders, that is really going to be the driver of when we get into full production in Atlanta, it will be Buy America.

Unidentified Analyst

How many buses have you produced to-date for the private sector out of that facility?

Jean-Marc Landry

That's what I just said, I tried to answer, I guess my message wasn't clear. So what I said, all the private buses we've still been producing in our old models, so not out of Atlanta.

Unidentified Analyst

I missed that, sorry.

Jean-Marc Landry

So we've done some buses gone through Atlanta but that was mostly for training purposes and line set-up and line balancing and logistics but they weren't really for any kind of production, it was more sustaining for set-up.

Jean-Marc Landry

Once again, I'd just like to thank everybody for joining us today on this call. If anybody has any questions, please feel free to contact me and we'll take care of those. And I'm looking forward to the next call.

Dan Buckle

Thank you very much.

