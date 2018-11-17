Energy Recap: Quick Hits - Energy News For The Week Ended Nov. 16, 2018

If you'd like to contribute to the energy conversation on Seeking Alpha, you can leave a comment below or submit your own article.

In this edition, we highlight articles on some E&P companies, an oilfield update, and HollyFrontier, as well as ask for your take on the energy sector.

Every Friday, Seeking Alpha provides a roundup of insightful opinion and analysis articles in the energy sector.

Welcome to the latest edition of the Energy Recap. Here are this week's "quick hits" from the energy sector - i.e., brief bits of recent news, along with some suggestions for further reading on each topic. Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Also, please note that there won't be an Energy Recap next Friday, Nov. 23, given the shortened holiday week. It's just a brief hiatus, as the recap will return Friday, Nov. 30.

Quick Hits - Energy News

As reported by CNBC on Monday, Nov. 12, "Saudi energy minister Khalid al Falih said OPEC and its allies may need to cut crude production by about 1 million barrels per day to prevent the market from swinging into oversupply. ... Falih said the kingdom's shipments would fall by 500,000 bpd in December." Further reading: "Don't Expect To See $100 Oil Anytime Soon"

As reported by Reuters on Monday, Nov. 12, "natural gas is expected to overtake coal as the world's second largest energy source after oil by 2030 due to a drive to cut air pollution and the rise in liquefied natural gas use, [according to] the International Energy Agency. The Paris-based IEA said in its World Energy Outlook 2018 that energy demand would grow by more than a quarter between 2017 and 2040 assuming more efficient use of energy - but would rise by twice that much without such improvements. Global gas demand would increase by 1.6 percent a year to 2040 and would be 45 percent higher by then than today, it said." Further reading: "Natural Gas Spikes Last Week And Then Adds To Gains"

As reported by Reuters on Wednesday, Nov. 14, "OPEC and its partners are discussing a proposal to cut oil output by 1.4 million barrels per day (bpd), three sources familiar with the issue said, although Russia may not be on board for such a large reduction. Worried by a drop in oil prices due to slowing demand and record supply from Saudi Arabia, Russia and the United States, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries is talking about a U-turn just months after increasing production. Such a shift could anger U.S. President Donald Trump, who urged OPEC on Monday not to cut supply. It also risks handing market share to the United States, while the sources said Russia might not be willing to back such a move." Further reading: "Saudis Got 'Trumped' - Watch What Happens Next"

Energy Articles of Note

"3 E&P Companies In The Americas: Which To Invest In?" by Laurentian Research

"The Daily Drilling Reports Oilfield Almanac And Gazette - October Edition" by Fluidsdoc

"Is HollyFrontier The Newest Refining Star?" by Laura Starks

Energy Sector IPOs for the Week Ended Nov. 16, 2018

Here's a list of the most recent initial public offerings in the energy sector:

- None.

Feel free to add any that we might have missed in the comments section below.

U.S. Oil Rig Count

As per Baker Hughes, the number of active U.S. oil drilling rigs went up this week.

Weekly Natural Gas Storage Report and Summary

Natural Gas Rig Count

Oil Production

As always, we encourage you to submit your own article by clicking here, if you haven't already done so.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.