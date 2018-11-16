Centennial Resource Development: Benefit From Lack Of Hedges May Erode In 2019

At strip prices, this advantage has eroded for 2019 though, with current strip prices around what producers had previously hedged at.

Lack of oil hedges contributed to strong 2018 results and helped Centennial realize significantly higher per barrel for its oil (net of hedges) than some Permian producers.

Centennial continues to deliver strong well-level results on its way to reaching 65,000 barrels per day of oil production in 2020.

Centennial Resource Development (CDEV) is progressing well in its march toward 65,000 barrels per day of oil production in 2020. Its strong well level results should help it reach 50,000-plus barrels of oil production in 2019 as well, although financial projections for 2019 have come down some due to the decrease in oil strip prices and Centennial's lack of oil hedges.

Strong Well Performance Continues

Centennial's well-level performance continues to be quite strong. As it noted in its presentation, it's averaging around 26 barrels of oil per foot for its Delaware Basin wells (in Texas) over the first nine months of well life, which is near top-end performance.

Source: Centennial Resource Development

This translates into around 125,000 barrels of oil over nine months for a standard lateral length well of 4,800', which is a pretty good result.

Differentials Affect Q3 2018 Results

Differentials did affect Centennial's realized price for its oil in Q3 2018, as the full effect of the Permian takeaway issues resulting in wider WTI Midland differentials hit home. Centennial realized $13.82 less than NYMEX for its oil during the quarter, a differential which was more than $10 worse than in Q3 2017. Centennial's lack of oil hedges (and some basis differential hedges) led to a fairly decent overall realized price for its oil during the quarter though.

Source: Centennial Resource Development

Wide differentials also have affected Centennial's realized price for its natural gas, with it realizing $1.10 less than NYMEX during the quarter. Overall, Centennial's realized price for its production was much better than Q3 2017 (with much higher NYMEX oil prices more than overcoming the wider WTI Midland differentials). However, Centennial's realized price per BOE was slightly worse in Q3 2018 compared to Q2 2018.

Lack Of Oil Hedges

The outlook for Centennial's 2019 results has been reduced significantly due to the recent decline in oil strip prices. Centennial's lack of oil hedges significantly benefited it in 2018 and looked to benefit it by a lot in 2019 as well. However, oil strip prices have now come down to the high $50s for 2019, which would reduce Centennial's projected 2019 EBITDA by around $250 million compared to the projections from around one month ago.

Although there's still time for oil prices to rebound, it may have been advantageous for Centennial to try to add some 2019 hedges in the $70s. I can understand not wanting to hedge in the $50s if one had an optimistic outlook on oil prices, but hedging in the $70s would lock in strong realized prices.

Source: Centennial Resource Development

Centennial does have some oil basis swaps for 2019. These provided positive value in 2018 when the WTI Midland differential ballooned, but appear to have slightly negative value (around $10 million) now that the differential has narrowed considerably.

Conclusion

Despite reduced expectations for 2019 oil prices now, Centennial should still be in good shape due to the high productivity of its wells and strong financial position. High $50s oil still allows for excellent returns for Centennial, although it will no longer have a competitive advantage in 2019 at that oil price from its lack of hedges. Centennial benefited substantially in 2018 due to its lack of hedges, allowing it to realize $10-plus per barrel more than some Permian producers for its oil, net of hedges.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.