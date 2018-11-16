Nvidia Plunges: Growth Is Gone

After the bell on Thursday, chipmaker Nvidia (NVDA) saw its shares plunge 15% after the company's fiscal third quarter report. While the company beat on the bottom line and increased its capital return plan for shareholders, revenues missed and guidance was abysmal. For the near term, the company's growth is gone, meaning this name is no longer a street darling.

The company announced revenues of $3.18 billion for fiscal Q3, which was up 21% over the prior-year period. However, the street was looking for a little more growth, calling for estimates of $3.24 billion. Gross margins were up 90 basis points over last year, with operating and net income up even more. On a GAAP basis, diluted earnings per share were $1.97, up 48%, smashing estimates for $1.71.

In my previous article on the name, I discussed how a plan was needed for the company's cash. Revenues and earnings had been soaring, yet the capital return plan was stuck in neutral. In fact, during certain quarters there weren't even any buybacks. I wondered when things would step up a bit, and we got this important update in the earnings release:

During the first nine months of fiscal 2019, Nvidia returned $1.13 billion to shareholders through a combination of $855 million in share repurchases and $273 million in quarterly cash dividends. In November 2018, the board of directors authorized an additional $7 billion under the company’s share repurchase program for a total of $7.94 billion available through the end of December 2022. Nvidia announced a 7 percent increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.16 per share from $0.15 per share, to be paid with its next quarterly cash dividend on December 21, 2018, to all shareholders of record on November 30, 2018. Nvidia intends to return an additional $3 billion to shareholders by the end of fiscal 2020, which may begin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2019.

Investors always love a dividend raise, although an extra penny a share doesn't amount to much when you have a stock trading around $170. With the stock plunging a bit, the company's market cap is coming down toward the $100 billion area, meaning the $2.5 billion or so in buybacks coming over the next year or so will provide a little help to earnings and other items.

The major problem in this report, however, was guidance for fiscal Q4. Management is calling for revenues of $2.70 billion, plus or minus 2 percent. That would imply a decline of about 7.2% at the midpoint over the prior-year period, which was $2.91 billion. Unfortunately, not only was the street not looking for a decline that big, but it wasn't looking for a decline at all. In fact, the street was expecting a significant rise in revenues, nearly 17%, to $3.40 billion. This is a tremendous shortfall, one that likely has caught many investors off guard, and it totally kills the revenue growth story as seen below.

(*Guidance midpoint. Source: Nvidia earnings releases, seen here)

This isn't the first chipmaker to disappoint with guidance recently, as Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) also surprised the street in a negative way last month. With the cryptocurrency bubble having burst earlier this year, chip sales have come off their highs, and now the companies are facing tough year-over-year comparisons. Nvidia has a better balance sheet and is more profitable than AMD, but neither name could escape weak guidance.

Shares of Nvidia crashed more than 15% in the after-hours session Thursday after the company's third quarter earnings report. Not only did the company miss on the top line, but it issued a major guidance disappointment, calling for a meaningful revenue decline while the street was looking for major growth. While earnings did beat for the quarter and the capital return plan was increased, the fact that revenue growth is gone is likely to cause a major revaluation of this name, even though its already 42% off its high.

