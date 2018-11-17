Sundance Energy Australia (SNDE) CEO Eric McCrady on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sundance Energy Australia (NASDAQ:SNDE) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call November 16, 2018 5:00 PM ET

Eric McCrady - CEO and Managing Director

Welles Fitzpatrick - SunTrust

John Aschenbeck - Seaport Global

Adrian Prendergast - Morgans Financial

Lenny Raymond - Johnson Rice

Eric McCrady

Thank you, and thanks for everybody joining in on our third quarter conference call. I'll just draw everybody's attention to the disclaimers at the start of the quarterly presentation that we released. Those are obviously important disclaimers regarding forward-looking statements that we may make in this call.

Despite recent turmoil in oil markets, Sundance remains very well positioned to continue growing net asset value and cash flow per share. We have a good Eagle Ford acreage position with top-tier economics, which has been demonstrated by our recent well performance. We have a solid hedge position that's protecting our committed capital spend and will keep our production and cash flow growth on track with our expectations. And we have the liquidity that we need to continue executing the program to drive towards being cash flow positive late next year.

On the presentation, I'll start out on Slide 5, and really, the third quarter represents the beginning of this transformation of Sundance. Excluding the unrealized hedge loss that we booked in the third quarter, we actually generated net income of $4.6 million, and while not a huge amount of net income, it does demonstrate the overall quality and the economics of the asset base and the drilling program that we executed in the third quarter. Generating a positive shareholder return really at the bottom line, I think, is something that we've been striving for, and we'll continue looking to grow net income and generate increasing amounts of return on capital as we move forward into 2019.

During the quarter, our EBITDA was $30.4 million, and we do expect continued growth in EBITDA and also the EBITDA margin in the fourth quarter, supported by a strong hedge book to minimize the impact of declining oil prices. And right now our development program is on track, so we do expect quarter-over-quarter growth both in production and EBITDA.

From a hedging standpoint, our oil in the quarter is about 98% hedged at almost $67 per barrel. The quarter -- during the quarter, we'll be continuing to focus on our capital on this -- the areas where we're getting strong well performance in both Live Oak and McMullen County. And so these are very proven areas that we're drilling, so we're very comfortable to be able to meet our fourth quarter and full year 2018 numbers.

We announced earlier this week that we increased our liquidity by about $35 million through an increase in our revolver, which was unanimously approved by all five of the banks in our senior lending syndicate. And I think important to note, that facility was finally approved on the day that oil was down $4.50 a barrel to really the lowest of the second half of the year here. And so I think the support that we received from the banks really demonstrates the underlying asset quality and reserve value that they see in the company.

Finally, in the quarter, our debt to EBITDA based on the third quarter annualized is less than 2.2 times, and we do expect continued growth in cash flow in the fourth quarter that we should be well below two times and likely even below 1.75 times debt to EBITDA using last quarter annualized EBITDA. All this really drives towards our goal next year of being free cash flow positive by the end of the year and continuing to increase and improve return on capital, net asset value per share.

Flipping forward to Slide 6. Really, I think our top line growth was headlined by exceeding the high end of our production target for the quarter. We produced 11,141 Boe a day, which translated into growth in revenue and EBITDA. The revenue growth was driven not only by production but also by favorable pricing that we're receiving on the Gulf Coast. We've generally seen LLS and Brent trading between an $8 and -- on a $1 premium to WTI. We do receive, at the wellhead, prices that are equal to Gulf Coast pricing less transportation costs to get those barrels to market, so we do typically receive a premium to WTI pricing at the wellhead.

The increase in production and revenue also led to a pretty significant increase in EBITDA margin as our fixed costs were spread across a larger production base. We also saw our oil cut for the quarter recover back to where our long-term expectation is. For the quarter, we produced about 65% oil. On the first half, we had some oil wells shut in, which reduced our oil cut, so we're now recovering back to the long-term oil cut percentage that we expect.

Moving on to Slide 7, as I mentioned, we're at the high end of our production guidance. We anticipate for the full year being at the high end of our production guidance. We also expect to be at the low end of our capital guidance, and we anticipate meeting our EBITDA guidance for the full year. The development plan.

As you move into Slide 8, remains on track. We're continuing to get very strong results from the wells we bring online, both looking at initial production rates but also looking at the implications that has on the economic value of those wells for shareholders and for the creation of net asset value per share and shareholder value. Early in October, we brought the 2-well Idylwood pad online in Live Oak County. Those wells are performing in line with expectations. We just brought on the 4-well James Keith Esse pad. That well started flowing back earlier this week in line with expectations. It's too early to release any numbers on that, but so far, the pressures and the additional flow rates are performing the way we've seen our other Live Oak wells perform at this stage of flowback.

And finally, our frac crew, we actually switched over to Schlumberger for this -- for the remainder of the quarter with the frac crew finishing up a 2-well frac on the Hoskins pad and out of McMullen County, and then it'll mobilize up to Live Oak County, where it'll complete a 3-well Harlan Bethune pad, which completes the 2018 development program.

Slide 9 really just I think shows, again, the continued strong production performance of the wells. In particular, the wells on the acquired assets in Live Oak are averaging 360 barrels of oil equivalent per day per 1,000 feet of lateral. We're also seeing strong results on Atascosa at 185 barrels of oil equivalent per day per 1,000 feet. And I think those wells stack up well not only with other wells demand wide in Eagle Ford but also in the Permian, where a number of people are, I think, investing significant capital and getting good well results, and I think our wells are in line with the wells we're seeing in the Permian. I think the other significant thing to point out on this slide is the decline rate between our 30- and 60-day IPs are in line with what we would expect and they're also in line with the decline rates that we're seeing out of some of the better Permian operators as their wells start to decline after the initial flush production.

Flipping forward to Slide 10. You can see our wells versus our peers in the Eagle Ford are performing very well. Really, that's a mix of two things. Part of that is rock quality. Particularly on the acquisition wells, we believe we've acquired some of the best rock that's left undrilled in the Eagle Ford. So we drill that. We do anticipate seeing our acquisition wells continue to perform very well.

And then secondly, I think our completion design is at the leading edge of what we're seeing in the Eagle Ford. We're currently pumping about just over 2,200 pounds per foot of sand. We're pumping almost 50 barrels of water per foot, and we have our stage spacing down about 200 feet between stages. Our plug-to-plug spacing's about 200 feet, and we're pumping approximately 12 perf clusters per stage. So we believe that this completion design, which we'll likely tweak as we move into next year, is getting significantly better results than the completion designs we have pumped in the past and the completion designs that were pumped on the acquired assets in the past by the predecessor operator.

From a cost standpoint, part of the reason that we switched over to Schlumberger this quarter is to capitalize on local-source sand. So we're now starting on this two well Hoskins pad. We've started to use locally sourced sand, and that's costing us about half or it's saving us about 50% on the sand bill by moving to local-source sand. The crush strength on that sand is very similar, nearly identical to the crush strength that we had from the northern white sand that we're using. So we don't anticipate any difference in well performance, and we're only using it for the 100-mesh portion of our completion job. We pumped 40/70 sand. Our tail end was 40/70. 40/70 is still northern white sand, which is the same sand we've been using historically.

Sliding into Slide 11. Again, you can see the results of our wells compared to type curve. The dashed black line that sits at the bottom of the graph is the type curve used by Ryder Scott for our year-end reserves. The solid black line is our internal expectation that we use when we valued the acquisition. And the colored lines represent the actual well results and the actual performance so far of our wells. So you can see that the wells are significantly outperforming both our expectations and Ryder Scott's expectations for the wells.

From a reserve standpoint, I think it's important to note the upper-lower Eagle Ford was booked as probables at year-end, and so we do think we will see some conversion of probables to proved in the upper-lower Eagle Ford in Live Oak County. I'm not sure how much of the outperformance will get reflected yet given relatively small dataset so far. We do anticipate some shifting of probable to proved. And also, obviously, as we've invested capital, we've increased the value of the reserve base.

Looking at Slide 12. You can see the two Justin Toms wells that we brought online in Atascosa County. The type curve represented here is both our internal type curve at Ryder Scott's. We actually have the same type curve in Atascosa. You can see, again, these wells are significantly outperforming what our expectations were. You see a little change in slope there, which was when we were installing gas lift on the wells to assist with production. And again, these wells are materially outperforming. Again, it's really driven by a couple things. First is rock quality, and second is completion design. The type curves that we've used are based on wells that were brought online predominantly in 2011, 2012 and 2013, and so as we bring more modern wells up -- more wells online with modern completion designs, we do anticipate our type curves increasing over time. And obviously, we're getting the benefit in net asset value per share over time as we increase those type curves and also in production and cash flow per share as we bring the wells online.

Slide 13 looks at the two McMullen wells we brought online during the third quarter, the two Allen wells. These two wells have initially started out online with type curve. They've bent a little bit harder than we expected, although this area of McMullen is a bit gassier. And we have seen continued strong performance of gas and natural gas liquids out of the wells that have been in line with expectations. We'll be putting artificial lift in on these wells here in the first quarter. Slide 14 is a map of our McMullen acreage position, McMullen and Atascosa, so you can visually see where we brought wells online in McMullen County so far this year. The -- off to the far southwest portion of the McMullen map, you can see a three, and that's the Allen lease. We don't have any more locations left to drill down there at this point, and you can see where we brought other wells online during the year.

Right now you see the number 4. Four sits on the Hoskins lease, and that's the two-well pad that's being fracked, and we'd expect of those wells to start producing in next 10 days or so. On the acquired acreage, you can see the bulk of our developments being focused in Area 41, between Live Oak and Atascosa counties. We currently have a rig that's mobilizing to the Roy Esse pad. It just completed drilling the Harlan Bethune three-well pad at 22, 23 and 24. The frac crew will mobilize up to the Harlan Bethune wells immediately upon completion of the Hoskin wells, which should happen over the course of the next five or six days.

Slide 16, you can see our hedging position. You can see that we're very significantly hedged for the remainder of 2018. We have just under 50% of our oil production hedged in 2019 and even into 2020 on a PDP basis at least. And so we have significant hedging protection in place for the capital that we've already invested, which ensures a return on that capital, so both a payout of the well and also return on top of that on that capital. It ensures that we have the capital to continue executing our development program. Right now we're voting through our formal 2019 budgeting process, and we'll have something presented to the board over the course of the next 15 by 20 days. And so we can provide some more detailed guidance about timing of wells coming online, production and cash flows next year, likely over the course of the next 30 by 45 days.

But we're very firm believers in hedging, and since we commit capital for the next quarter, we'll continue to layer hedging in place. And we only drill wells when we it makes sense economically to drill those wells, where we see the drilling of those wells creating or increasing net asset value per share and cash flow per share. Finally, I think, in the Eagle Ford recently, there have been a couple of material transactions that we thought we would highlight here on this last kind of material slide. You can see our acreage position, which sits in McMullen County, and then the two deals that were announced this year, and that's earlier this quarter -- in the fourth quarter, are for Penn Virginia and Wildhorse. Both of those assets sit further northeast in the trend from our acreage position.

Looking through the assets, I think our assets compare pretty favorably to the asset bases of both those companies. I think, in particular, the Penn Virginia asset base is a pretty good comp to ours. They have a bit more acreage but a similar number of remaining locations on -- to be drilled on the acreage position. Their production is a bit ahead of ours. Their production sits where ours is expected to be at some point next year. And so I think, overall, our proved reserve base is a touch higher, I think demonstrating really just the quality of the remaining locations we have in the proved reserve base.

So looking at the transaction values. Depending on how you look at it based on a EV-to-EBITDA price per location or an EV to 1P reserves, I think these transactions demonstrate a pretty compelling opportunity to buy Sundance's stock. These deals value us anywhere from almost two times to three times how we trade today, I think really underpins the valuation story behind Sundance.

Flipping forward to Slide 19 just to kind of wrap up the conversation. Sundance today has just under 55,000 net acres in a very high-quality portion of the volatile oil in the Eagle Ford. We're generating substantial returns or significantly very good returns on the wells, particularly in Live Oak County that are competitive with really, I think, anything coming online or most things coming online in the lower 48 today. We have a robust development program ahead of us. The capital is protected by hedging. It drives significant cash flow and net asset value per share growth and drives us towards being cash flow positive by the end of the year.

We have locked in midstream capacity in a vast majority of our acreage position, so we're able to sell oil, in particular, at prearranged -- with prearranged midstream differentials. So we don't anticipate any issues being able to sell oil or having significant basis blowouts in our oil sales. And we have significant liquidity to execute the plan and received a pretty significant cushion with a $35 million borrowing base increase from our banks. And so again, we anticipate -- still anticipate being cash flow positive by late 2019.

So again, thank you all for joining the call, and we're happy to take any questions you may have.

Welles Fitzpatrick

On -- and I know you put out these 60-day rates on the 31st, but if we could talk about the Harlan 25 through 27, those -- when I saw those initial rates, the thought was that, okay, it's a shorter lateral. Having a large per-foot number kind of makes sense, but it doesn't seem like they've dropped off. Can you talk to the pressures that you're seeing there? Are they declining in the manner that you guys have modeled or maybe a little bit faster?

Eric McCrady

The pressures are declining in line with what we'd expect. We're generally seeing -- when we bring wells online in Live Oak, initial pressures are ranging between, say, on average, maybe 3,800 up to 4,400 psi. And we are seeing those pressures decline in line with our expectations. So I think the Harlan 25 through 27 and the 34 and 35 all still have north of 1,000 pounds of pressure now being about 90 days out, are still on good flow rates. Obviously, they'll continue to decline. But the pressure declined and the production profile has been declining actually but better than what our expectations were mostly because the IPs were higher. But the production rate decline is in line with what our expectations were.

Welles Fitzpatrick

And then what's the planned lateral length on the 22 through 24?

Eric McCrady

22 through 24, I believe our plan is about 5,000 feet, right around 5,000 on average.

Welles Fitzpatrick

And then flipping up north, Peeler Ranch, obviously, a little bit worse than what you guys are doing on the county line. Does that kind of delineate about as far north as you all want to go? Or do you think you're going to test something up there again in '19?

Eric McCrady

Yes, I think we've drilled the majority of our Peeler locations at this point. I think, as you continue to move further north in Atascosa into the oil window, the energy drops pretty significantly, which is the primary driver behind the well performance. So we don't have any other Peeler wells in the development plan. That area also has relatively high H2S, so the operating costs are higher on that lease than really the remainder of our asset base. And so again, we're not drilling anything else there. There are areas further north where there is sufficient energy in the reservoir to generate, I think, good returns, particularly with more modern fracs, but some of that's both cost and price dependent. So today, we don't have anymore plans. It doesn't mean something won't pop up in the future up in that area, but right now there's nothing in that area that's in our go-forward plan.

John Aschenbeck

So for the first one, I was hoping to kind of follow-up on Welles' question a little bit and just was hoping you could expand a little bit more on the recent completion outperformance, which has been pretty remarkable. I'm not sure if I missed it but just wondering what that outperformance is attributable to. Was it a new completion technique? Or are you just getting more precise with your drilling targets? Or is it just sheer conservatism on the type curves? And then with that, when you just look at your outlook that you have for Q4 and into next year, I was wondering if the production forecasts you have are based on the legacy type curves we see here. And maybe to be a little bit more pointed, I guess, what I'm asking is maybe if there's some conservatism, if you will, to the rest of your production outlook.

Eric McCrady

So in terms of why the wells are outperforming, I think it's probably -- again, completion design is a significant component of it. When we evaluated the assets, we used the offset data from the adjacent wells. The majority of those wells were brought online from 2011 through 2013, so they had wider plug-to-plug spacing, less sand, less water and fewer perf clusters. And so out of 700 some-odd wells in the dataset, there were only about 17 that had more modern completion designs. And even those wells, I don't think, is as aggressive of a frac design as what we pump. And so when we formulate the type curve, our technical type curve was, call it, 60% to 70% higher than what we're allowed to use for SEC purposes, simply because we're using 17 wells to forecast performance on 160-or-so wells in that area. And so we used an SEC-quality type curve, as did Ryder Scott. We obviously took a little more risk than Ryder Scott did. So the wells are actually performing in line with our unrisked technical type curve, which would be somewhere around 105 barrels of oil per lateral foot. So far, they're performing in line with that unrisked type curve, and I think that's what we expected from the completion design. We've just been conservative I think in the public type curves because we're required to be by SPEE and SEC standards.

In terms of our forward forecast, particularly in the short-term timing is, I think, the single biggest variable. We still have relatively low production base and a lot of new wells coming online with relatively high early declines. And so I think the current forecast and guidance for the fourth quarter is reasonable. Our 2019 guidance was put out in, I think, March or April, and we're working through right now any changes that we want to make to the development plan or the capital spend. We'll obviously run a number of scenarios, both in terms of how we want to optimally develop the assets and also different price sensitivities. And so when we get that done, we'll provide more granularity around our 2019 plan. But certainly, when we initially put it out, we thought that it was a reasonable forecast. We're using our internal type curves for that forecast, and so it's not as conservative as using the Ryder Scott curves. But there is some inherent conservatism in those numbers. However, again, I would just caution that there's a significant component of timing still in our 2019 plan. And so until we have that worked out, I wouldn't assume that our numbers are going to be any different than what we've put out so far. But we do still think that it's a reasonable basis for us to produce those levels in 2019.

John Aschenbeck

That actually leads perfectly into my next one. And I understand you're in the throes of finalizing everything but would just like to get your thoughts on 2019 and how you just think about activity levels and your sensitivity to drilling at that lower prices. I mean, seems like the economics are still really strong even on a lower deck, so you could justify going with the program you have laid out there but just don't know if there are some other considerations around the pace of development that you may consider in terms of slowing down activity. And then also, you're tracking to the low end of your cost guidance in '18, which is great. Just wondering, should we take that to mean there's potentially some downward pressure to '19 CapEx? Or maybe there are some other factors involved there as well.

Eric McCrady

Yes. In terms of philosophy on pace, again, we're working through that right now. We're primarily solving to optimally grow production cash flow -- or production cash flow and net asset value per share. And so we're looking at how we can optimize that in 2019. I will say, when we started looking at our budget, I think we're running a downside case for oil at $55 flat, and our base case at $60 and our upside at $65. So we're now obviously currently going to be running those a bit lower to protect the downside. We don't believe in drilling into hedges, so the hedging that we have protects wells where we've already committed capital to it. So if we haven't committed capital to a well, we haven't -- likely haven't hedged a significant portion of the production from it. If we did, if we had hedges that were in place on wells we haven't committed to, we would probably take the financial gain as opposed to drilling into it if the well didn't make sense at strip, when we're going to drill that well. So it's hard to say if we'll have any changes to the development plan for next year at this point. I think we'll -- we're happy with how the wells are performing.

We think the economics of the wells hold up very well even with declining prices. I think when we valued the transaction and closed the deal, oil was around $58. So I think all the assumptions that we use when we bought the assets, I think, are still in place today. And the assets have only, I think, outperformed what our expectations were. So we're working through all the -- what that means for next year's development program, and we'll have some more information for you guys as soon as we finish that analysis up. From a capital guidance standpoint, there's a variety of factors, I think, that go into us being at the lower end of our guidance. I think we've seen some reduction in completion costs, and to a degree, that's been offset by higher costs of, I think, facilities in drilling. And so our overall program is coming in at the low end. I think, on a well-by-well basis, we're coming in roughly around where we expected or maybe slightly below where we expected when we put that initial guidance out. And so we're working through what that means for next year's well costs. With our service providers now, we're bidding out our completion costs.

We have one rig that's contracted for about six months next year and likely are going to have another -- we need another 12 months of rig time based on our current guidance that we have out there. And so we're bidding that out now to see what that looks like from a cost standpoint. There's obviously a number of other factors that go into the cost per well equation. Like I said, I don't anticipate significant inflation in our well costs next year. If anything, I would think well costs should be stable year-over-year, or there may be some opportunities to reduce them a little bit. But again, we've got to work through all that before we can provide formal guidance on a per well or update our full year numbers.

Adrian Prendergast

Just a couple of quick questions and some of mine have already been answered. But just looking at the shift to Schlumberger, you mentioned that, that's going to continue for the rest of this year. Does that extend into '19 or conceptually, are you going through a process now of contracting for completions out into '19 now?

Eric McCrady

Yes, we're bidding it out now. We've used Schlumberger quite a bit in the past. They have good service quality. They have access to local sand mine that we think has high-quality sand, and so overall, we made the shift because there's an opportunity to significantly reduce the per stage cost of completions here at the end of the fourth quarter. We're currently bidding out 2019. We'll either bid that out on a quarter-by-quarter or more likely on an annual basis and look to get a deal in place with a capable service provider for next year. We're seeing, I think, plenty of capacity available on the frac spread side, on pressure pumping. So again, I think, in addition to the savings we're seeing by using more locally sourced sand, I think the market is in a reasonable spot for producers to be able to capture, I think, attractive pressure pumping costs for 2019. And we're all going to get that done pretty quickly here and get that locked up, but we haven't made a final decision yet. In terms of the rig market, I think the rig market's actually -- it has been relatively tight, which is different than pressure pumping. And so it's -- we've seen some inflation in day rates on the rig side, and it's been a little more challenging to find rigs that are free when we want them from a scheduling standpoint. But we're also bidding at the rig side and would expect that in the near -- pretty near future here we'll be able to provide more detailed guidance on both of those items.

Adrian Prendergast

Great. And one another question, acknowledging that you're in the process of setting your plan for 2019. But just wanted to get a feel. Just given how strongly the recent wells had been outperforming, is there a scenario you're considering where you might upsize the program or increase the scale of work? Or is that just you've got the right optimal balance already, and that's not a consideration?

Eric McCrady

We need to work through the numbers based on where prices and costs are. We need to look at -- there's a variety of things that we need to look at. We're trying to optimize NAV, cash flow and production per share, but at the same time, we want to make sure we have adequate liquidity to execute our program. We want to make sure that we're generating free cash flow by the end of the year. So strategically, we're in a strong position. And so there's a number of factors, and we're working through those iterations now. So it's hard for me to answer that and not -- we want to be in a position where if we're going to either upsize, downsize or maintain the program, we want to make sure we've run through all the appropriate analysis and presented that to our board and gotten final sign off on that before we say anything publicly about it.

Adrian Prendergast

Great. And just one last quick question, sorry, Eric, back on the hedging. So you mentioned how you really look to hedge as you're committing capital to drilling. How far in advance has that happened? And do you have sort of a target for how much production conceptually will be covered in '19 by a certain time or just how that works?

Eric McCrady

Yes. We're generally hedging somewhere between, call it, 30, and we're generally hedging 1 quarter ahead. So like right now we're looking at the Q1 volumes that we'll bring online once we're finished up with our plan. And we look to hedge those. We've I think, for the most part this year, we've hedged 100% of the expected production wedge from the following -- for the next quarter. That may tweak a little bit depending on what the curve looks like, but I think we'll continue to hedge a pretty significant portion of the next quarter's expected production add. And we'll generally do that out between 12 and 24 months. Again, some of that depends on the wells we're drilling and payout and return on capital considerations. Some of that depends on what the complexion of the forward strip looks like and how other wells are performing and how that kind of all fits into our hedge book. But generally, it's 1 quarter ahead. We're typically doing that around the middle of the prior quarter.

Lenny Raymond

I just have one quick question. On your slide show, you all have 460 well -- 460 Tier 1 locations. Can you remind me again how you all classify Tier 1? Like what's going into definition? Or is it based on the type curve? Or is it based more on return metrics?

Eric McCrady

It's more return based. So if memory serves, basically, Tier 1 means we generate better than 25% rate on return on the drilling capital, and the non-Tier 1 locations generate between a 10% and a 25% rate of return.

Eric McCrady

Great. Well, thank everybody for participating in the -- Sundance's Third Quarter Conference Call. We're very excited for the opportunity ahead of the company. We see the company well positioned to add NAV production and cash flow per share growth in the coming -- in the fourth quarter and into 2019. So thanks again for everybody's time.

