Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (SPIN) CEO William Donovan on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Spine Injury Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB:SPIN) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call November 13, 2018

Andrew Barwicki

Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. And welcome to the Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Spine Injury Solutions' Conference Call.

On the call with me today are Dr. William Donovan, Chairman and CEO and John Bergeron, Chief Financial Officer. Dr. Donovan will provide an update an update on the Company's highlights and key activities for the quarter, and Mr. Bergeron will then review the financial results. Following the prepared remarks, we will open the call to questions.

This call is being webcast on our Web site at www.spineinjurysolutions.com and will be available for replay. This morning, Spine Injury Solutions filed its report on Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission and issued its earnings press release. All of our public filings can be viewed at the SEC Web site, which is at www.sec.gov or on the Spine Injury Solutions Web site again, which is www.spineinjurysolutions.com.

During the course of this conference call, management may make projections or other forward-looking statements regarding future events or financial performance of the Company within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions made by management regarding future circumstances over which the company may have little or no control that involve risks and uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

And now, I would like to turn the call over to Dr. Donovan to begin the discussion.

William Donovan

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning everyone [Technical Difficulty]

Andrew Barwicki

We're currently having technical difficulties. I am sure Dr. Donovan will link back in.

William Donovan

Thank you, Andrew. Good morning everyone. I lieu of all these technical difficulties, these were spread all over the country. I'm in Permian Basin this morning. I hope that by now everyone had an opportunity to review our 10-Q that was filed with the SEC and read the press release that we issued this morning.

Today, I'll review our business operations and provide an update on key activities and developments in the quarter and for the first nine months of 2018. Following my comments, John, will briefly review our financial results after which, John and I will be available to answer any questions.

First, we are excited that the Company is continuing to make some progress on our business plan on a number of fronts. At the end of third quarter, we have five Quad Video HALO in operations; four which are being used by affiliates and one was previously sold; three new subscriptions, SaaS and Haas leases with the QVH start in the fourth quarter. We are recognizing the benefits of the new pricing model of SaaS and Haas we introduce for non-SPIN unaffiliated clinics, all of which is a free structure based on the clients' monthly patient volume. This new pricing model provides a comprehensive QVH managed solutions of hardware, software and pepper HIPAA compliant data management and support services for a per click pay in monthly fee. The integration of the QVH system was to support the services and HIPAA compliant video data management also enables clinical operations to have the benefit of the QVH system for video procedures without needing video technology resources and hubs. We believe this pricing model is prompting and supporting the active discussions we are encouraged and engaged in.

Secondly, our settlements have been slower in the third quarter but overall collections remain higher this year than last year. We have higher dollar cases that are taking longer to settle due to the size and severity of the case. We have also expanded our operations by providing technology for concussion testing for head and neck injuries. This is a process much like Quad Video HALO, it takes time, effort and money. We see this market as a unique opportunity for us and we'll continue to evaluate the possibilities for Spine Injury Solutions.

I'll now turn the call over to John who will discuss our financial results for the quarter and nine months.

John Bergeron

Thank you, Bill, and good morning everyone. I will now review the results for the third quarter period ending September 30, 2018. Revenues for the quarter was $561,706, compared to $565,202 during the same period last year. The slight decrease in revenues was primarily attributable to lower revenue in two of our affiliates coupled with the sale of QVH in 2017 that was not repeated in 2018.

I would like to bring to your attention the percentage of third party cost of sales compared to the total cost. In the third quarter, 67% of the total costs were from third-party as compared to 14% last year. We implemented a diversification initiative but we are not so dependent on Dr. Donovan's medical practice as much moving forward. The main driver of this increase is the increased by the New Mexico, coupled with the sales mix of revenue.

The gross profit was $351,206, compared to $399,852 for the same period last year. The lower profit is due to paying higher funding costs to our affiliates this year coupled with lower revenue. We have $482,731 in collections during the quarter compared to $595,481 for the same period last year. This decrease is more of a timing difference as year-to-date collections remain higher in 2018 than 2017. We had more commercial cases that are taking longer to settle.

In summary, I would like to mention revenues for the nine months ended September 30th increased 20% to $1.8 million, gross profit increased 16% to $1.2 million and net income was $58,000. All of these improved for the first nine months of this year as compared to the prior year.

With that, I'll turn it back to Bill.

William Donovan

Thank you, John. Before we turn the call over to questions and answers, I would like to discuss some very important assets of the business that we see internally and acknowledge when we talk to patients, partners and affiliates.

Our businesses and the different moving parts we have are progressing, at times numbers, sales, revenue, gross profit, net profit, don't truly reflect the positive impact we have, particularly on patients that are going through the medical process, especially the procedures and treatment. And it was an orthopedic surgeon. I've had pleasure seeing over 40 plus years, the changes in the orthopedic business evolve and expand, much like the Quad Video HALO here at Spine Injury Solutions. We introduced it and the progress we made is something I'm very proud of. I truly envision video recording medical procedures as being part of the future in many aspects of medicine and the entire healthcare sector.

As you know, PBS awarded us one of the innovations in medicine in 2018, and they feel the same way. When we look at settlement [Technical Difficulty], we know this model [Technical Difficulty] that model has been working for years and continues to work. Inside all of that, always [Technical Difficulty] and having access to capital was instrumental and necessary [Technical Difficulty]. I am pleased to say that numerous meetings with institutional investors. These are money, fund, portfolio, peers and traditional investment firms and hedge funds.

We also met with a number of investment banking firms, all of which allowed us to explain the intricacies of Spine Injury Solutions and explore possible financing for our growth. [Technical Difficulty] we received from Peter Dalrymple who is on our Board and the support from [Technical Difficulty] to assist in the growth [Technical Difficulty]. We believe we have an established foundation in the funding of settlements. We also believe the Quad Video HALO and providing technology for concussion testing for neck and head injuries are unique opportunities for Spine Injury Solutions, but these avenues [Technical Difficulty] this year the company did $1.8 million [Technical Difficulty]last year, which was 1.85. While these numbers on paper represent one fifth [Technical Difficulty]we arenot satisfied.

We believe that our business, the foundation we have in combination to all the moving parts, including but not limited to, the Quad Video HALO, represents significant growth opportunity. Having said that, in addition to running the Company, both John and I are spending more time on finding finance operations that will [Technical Difficulty] to grow the business, both top and bottom line and most importantly, the earnings per share.

While I cannot comment on anything specific, because nothing has yet to be finalized or executed, we’re cognizant of the need of capital to grow the business. As such, we are proactive in our meetings and conversations with institutional investment, investment banks and traditional banks. At this time, I want to thank you for your interest and time today.

Andrew, we’re now ready to begin the question-and-answer portion of the conference call.

Question-and-Answer Session

Andrew Barwicki

Thank you, Dr. Donovan. Thank you, John Bergeron, Chief Financial Officer. At this time, I’d like to remind everybody to feel free to submit your questions if you're online on the webinar, feel free to submit your questions. I have received a number of questions also that were emailed to me by some investors that cannot participate on the call today.

With that being said, I will start reading some of the questions and allow Dr. Bergeron -- Dr. Donovan and John Bergeron to answer those questions. First question, I see the sales for the first half of the year were great. What happened in the third quarter and can you talk about the fourth quarter and what we can expect?

John Bergeron

I agree with that thought but have a philosophy that we believe that serves the company better by considering long-term growth, not growth purely on a quarterly basis. Yes, the first half is very good while the third quarter was flat compared to last year. We don’t like to manage the company for short-term results. What I mean by that is although our third quarter results were flat when you compare them to last year's quarter we are very pleased with the overall numbers specifically the first nine months.

While I do appreciate the concern and need for short-term results, I too want positive results. We managed the Company for the long-term, and at this time, we may have a scenario like we just experienced in this last quarter, which was flat revenues. With respect to talking about the fourth quarter, we don't give guidance. We take pride being a fully reporting company and answering shareholders questions. But due to the collection and the settlement processes, combined with the fact that we have a sale or release with just one Quad Video HALO can have a material impact on the quarter, it would be unfair for me to give guidance.

As a follow-up part of revenues being flat, in the third quarter, it's partially contributed to having high dollar cases which take the longer to settle. We believe that these high dollar cases provides us with the revenues and profits over the long-term. Next question.

Andrew Barwicki

Thank you. Next question assuming that HALO is really as represented. How do you plan on building this into a business? Do you have the personnel or financial capability to properly explore it?

William Donovan

Andrew, let me answer that. We're very pleased with the progress we've made with the Quad Video HALO so far. It is to remember that it's still a relatively new technology that we are making a market in. There is a process that includes educating potential users and partners, explaining the benefits and to some extent, we are established in the policies and procedures in this space. I don't want to sit here today and say we are dictating how medical directors, treatment centers use the Quad Video HALO, but we do see the many benefits for all. I see it daily with patients who appreciate the video technology because the video tells everyone what might patients are going through with the procedure. Now we've made some personnel changes in the past [Technical Difficulty] Video HALO with the Hass and SaaS methods and so forth.

Andrew Barwicki

Next question is, since it has been at least three years since you have been trying to expand the affiliate program. Is this a business model that can or will work?

William Donovan

Let me answer that because I deal with it every day. We see the financial benefits of an affiliate program based on our current operations. We also believe funding and having the necessary capital to support the expansion of the affiliate programs is a necessity. As mentioned in my opening statements and in some of the earlier questions so far today, we know we have to go out and get the proper funding for us to take this to the next level.

We have also to have the right -- we must have the right partners to move forward in a positive direction. This too, much like Quad Video HALO is a process. When I think back on 2016 and 2017, we were heading in the right direction in 2016. Hurricane Harvey hit Texas in 2017 was not the year we were expected. After the hurricane, we implemented a strategic plan to expand our operations and business beyond Texas. We believe we are on that path in becoming the national company that won't have to be dependent on any one geographical location for one business segment.

Andrew Barwicki

The next question, what type of investor relations efforts is the Company doing right now?

John Bergeron

Let me take that, Andrew. Ironically, this is a topic that Bill felt necessary to discuss and elaborate in his opening statements of this call. I would like to add that by saying, we have been active in our meetings and conversations with institutional and investment bankers who have been introduced to us by Andrew. We believe the growth of Spine Injury Solutions and shareholder value will occur when we have the proper funding and the capital to expand our operations. Most of our investor relations efforts were not seen or discussed.

For example, we have had many face-to-face meetings with traditional investment firms, money funds and portfolio manager, broker-dealers hedge fund managers and investment bankers. We believe that the investor ready license is about answering shareholder questions in accordance with regulation FD. Being proactive, meaning meeting with it and speaking to professional investors and being given options for the financing, including debt, equity or other type of instruments. We are being very proactive in our efforts and we will continue to do so. We rely on Andrew a lot.

Andrew Barwicki

Following question is definitely for Bill. Bill, can you please explain or discuss, you are moving into concussion testing. What is the technology? How does it work? Why will it work? How does the market stand? So if you can give an overview. The question was give an overview of concussion testing.

William Donovan

I've been doing orthopedics for over 40 years, and I've treated thousands and thousands of neck injuries, either sports, auto accidents, work injuries. And we would see a whiplash-type patients with certain types of subjective complaints, headaches, difficulty in sleeping, some dizziness. And the medical profession wasn't paying close attention to concussions. We all assume concussions meant you had to have a football player hitting heads with another football player. Well, it couldn’t be further wrong. The NFL really opened everybody's eyes. And now we're looking at the patients who come in with some type of injury to the neck area and we start asking the additional questions, fatigue, nausea, problems with speech dizziness. We saw all this with whiplash. But it became clear that we were missing concussions.

Now the NFL has really gotten a lot of interested in this. However, problem with concussions, its symptomatic complaints, I've gone through these. Those are not objective findings. Number two, if you're in an auto accident and the airbags deploy there is probably an 80% chance that you had a concussion from the blast component, not unlike the soldiers in Iraq with those mines exploding. So you don’t have to hit your head on the door or the roof.

Since we’re dealing with subjective complaints; many of these patients go to emergency, so they have a CAT scan, its normal; they've had an MRI, it's normal. It was imperative that we come up with some method of providing objective test, did this patient had a concussion. And what we've done is we put together a basket of test, we checked the vestibular system, the interior. We do this with the VNG testing. We do neurocognitive testing and we're using brain check, which was actually developed by Dr. David Eagleman here at Baylor Medical Center in Houston, he is now at Stanford. But what we can show is by doing testing on small things and there is alterations in neurocognitive testing that many of these patients have concussion. We also do balance and coordination test.

We've now expanded into EEG, that’s brain waves and ERP testing with the cognition system. We feel that we have to be able to come up with objective findings to see does this match with subjective complaints. Everybody is looking for objective findings. We're dealing with brain check, which is in neurocognitive testing. We're also dealing with neural tracts, CRAX, that's a neurocognitive testing, which then leads us. Okay, so now if we have the patient with evidence of concussion, what do we do? Well, that’s obviously lead us to the next level where we have to have neuro-psych programs, develop, cognitive programs develop, vestibular rehab programs develop and we're now instituting some exercise with oxygen therapy.

So what started out, we were missing a lot of concussions, because the CAT scan, MRI -- there's other types of tests that people are doing they are very, very expensive, the MEG test, the DFI, diffusion intensive imaging. These are very expensive and they’re located in most cities. So I think we've come up with some programs that make sense for the patients for the doctors. And one thing to remember if we -- when you have a concussion, it's the neural network that's disruptive. We can identify that with VNG testing. And the thing to remember, it never goes back to normal. So you can have a mild traumatic brain injury and it can show permanent changes in the neural structure.

The vestibular rehab is trying to educate the patient to work around the problems that are present in the brain. Obviously, it's taken a lot of work putting this together and continual work. And we’re working with some really dynamite people in the Houston area and elsewhere, and putting together programs that can help the doctor who has seen these patients, a large number of patients, a very large number of patients. And I think we’re going to be talking about concussions for quite some time.

Of interest we feel in certain situations the testing that’s done, maybe it should be videotaped so we can then store this technology and results in box.com. Of interest, the patients who had these tests, you wear goggles, it's an infrared camera, they’re in the chair, they’re lying down, they put cold water, warm water in the ears and you’re monitoring the pupils. The patients had never been tested like this before. And they actually are thanking us for trying to figure out why are they still having problems with smell, a bad taste in the mouth, ringing of the ears, [indiscernible] and so forth. So I think we are going to hear a lot more about concussions as more programs are developed. So Andrew, thank you for asking that.

Andrew Barwicki

The next question is for John Bergeron, Chief Financial Officer. The question is why has the faith in funds of SPIN investors been this place since almost none of them projected positive movement of SPIN has occurred, seeing that any objective observer, investor or non-investor, exercising the most perfunctory and superficial examination of the Company, would only be able to conclude that the SPIN business plan had been a disaster for investors. Mr. Bergeron?

John Bergeron

For example, the faith in funds have been misplaced as incorrect. We have allocated funds given to the company in a manner that’s resulted in business growth. We put to the use the Wells Fargo line by acquiring settlements, funding the Quad Video HALO and other aspects of our business plan. We utilize that capital to the best of our ability and we’ve been successful in generating increased revenue so far this year. As for our business this plan being a disaster, I would argue that our business plan has progressed in accordance with our financial capabilities in a very satisfactory manner.

I think our investor relations efforts, especially talking to institutional investors in the attempt to get proper funding would be the next logical step to take this company to the next level. This has always been part of our business plan.

Andrew Barwicki

The next question, is there a possibility that Spine Injury Solutions has reached its ceiling, maybe being a $5 million company is not in the cards?

William Donovan

Andrew, let me add to that because this is discussed [Technical Difficulty]…

Andrew Barwicki

Dr. Donovan is having some technical difficulties and we're not getting him clearly. So we're going to go to the next question, which will be for John Bergeron. John, are you available?

John Bergeron

Yes, I'm here.

Andrew Barwicki

So Dr. Donovan is obviously out, or not able to respond. Next question will go to John. John, the Quad Video HALO is a medical device. Wouldn’t it make sense for you to have a distributor handling the sales? I recall a couple of years ago, David Spencer was brought in as President and others have come and gone. Wouldn’t there be a benefit in having a distributor that has the network and the sales force out there, be the best way to market and sell the Quad Video HALO?

John Bergeron

We are exploring various options with respect to the Quad Video HALO. As you know, Dan Rogas and David Spencer are doing a really good job on leasing the Quad Video HALO. Having the distributor handle the sales and marketing has some challenges that we need to overcome, but we think we can overcome them if we have the right partner. The number one challenge is that the Quad Video HALO is not really a medical device. You may perceive it as a medical device, but it's not. A medical device is an instrument that a doctor makes a decision on based on what the device is. Ours just records. I also know that the amount time a salesperson needs to get their foot in the door of a potential customer and then explaining the benefits of the Quad Video HALO, the sales process may not be far from traditional medical sales distributions. But I can say we're happy to see the device. Also, I wanted to say real quick, you've heard us say SaaS and Haas subscription basis for the Quad Video HALO. What that stands for is software as a service and hardware as a service. Dan came in and basically we try to do away, because the hospitals and the medical providers just didn’t have the CapEx available to person, so now it's on a subscription basis. Very similar to what you see with Microsoft and their software, and things of that nature.



William Donovan

Andrew, it's Bill, I am back on. We've had a horrible breach in the Permian, West Texas. And the phone lines have been knocked down and everything. So I got knocked out of this call. But I am back.

Andrew Barwicki

So if you could -- John Bergeron, just answer one question. If you could answer the question that was originally posed to you. Is there a possibility that Spine Injury Solutions has reached its ceiling, maybe being a $5 million company is not in the cards.

William Donovan

I like that questions, it's we discuss all of time internally. I think if you look at what we've done in the past, in 2011, we had [Technical Difficulty] net income [Technical Difficulty]…

Andrew Barwicki

Okay. So obviously, Dr. Donovan being in his location is creating some technical difficulties. I'll move onto the next question, which is for John Bergeron. John, has the collections and settlements process changed over the last two years as the insurance companies rules changed things due to new insurance laws?

John Bergeron

No, they really haven't changed that much. The dynamic that we're seeing here is that these -- what we have in our portfolio is much larger cases, commercial cases, they are taking much longer to settle. But no, I don't think the laws have changed that much. There has been some rulings, but it doesn’t have that much effect on SPIN. So the answer basically to your question is no.

Andrew Barwicki

Hold on Dr. Donovan. This question is a follow-up question for John. John, did the outcome of the recent election affects Spine Injury Solutions' primary business areas?

John Bergeron

In Harris County anyway we elected a lot more democratic judges, and they tend to be a little bit more plaintiff friendly. Yet, remains to be seen but we were optimistic on that.

Andrew Barwicki

Dr. Donovan, we will give you one more try. I'll repeat the question and hopefully we can get the answer. Is there a possibility that Spine Injury Solutions has reached its ceiling, may be being $5 million company is not in the cards.

William Donovan

I like the question and I'll try it again. It's one that we talk about all the time. With the opportunities in concussion testing, we are not limited at all. If we look in our history, back in 2011, we had good revenues, profits, income, but we developed significant problems with the affiliate programs in Florida and we have learned from that. We have learned the type of partners we needed for mutual success, which then translates into revenues and profits. We are confident we can get back to those types of numbers quickly given the right financial partners.

Andrew Barwicki

The next question is specifically for Dr. Donovan. Dr. Donovan, how much longer do you see yourself in the CEO position?

William Donovan

This too is a topic of discussions internally. I realized I'm no spring chicken, but I let my work and I take a great deal of pride in running a public traded company. I take my responsibilities very seriously, and I am comfortable in saying that every decision I make is for the benefit of the Company and its shareholders. I've had the pleasure of speaking with and meeting many of our shareholders. This is very important to me and something that I take very, very seriously. At this time, I do not have plans to step down as CEO. But the board will begin considering options as we enter in the 2019.

Last couple of months I spent a bit amount of time man speaking to institutional investors. And I can foresee a time where I may step aside as CEO to allow someone new to come in and lead the company. I am also [Technical Difficulty] and understand that a financing may result in me having to step aside. I believe if and when that time comes, I will make the best decision for the Company in conjunction with the Board of Directors' recommendation.

Andrew Barwicki

The following question is for John Bergeron. The question is, if the company received an order for five Quad Video HALOs today and an affiliate want to sign up tomorrow. What would be the cost to spine injury solutions and can you afford to handle those types of orders.

John Bergeron

Well, depending on the set up of the QVH, whether they have a card or not, we would have enough money to find those five QVH coupled with the fact that we have existing inventory and that we also would get a down payment on the QVH. If you'll notice on the balance sheet, we have some deferred revenue for the first time ever, that's what that is. That’s a down payment for the use of a Quad Video HALO. So yes, we would be able to fund the five Quad Video HALOs. We still have money on the line at Wells Fargo to use that for. As far as adding an additional affiliate, without additional funding, we would not be able to take one on.

Andrew Barwicki

The next question is for Bill. Bill, one of the top TBI portals brainline.com is showing statistics that 14% of all TBI concussion events come from auto accidents, and about 10% of all accidents have some TBI event involved. Yet a year ago, this area was hardly ever brought up in auto PI cases. What is the feeling of attorneys and pushback from insurers from this new aspect in TBI cases?

William Donovan

The statistics you mentioned, I think are actually outdated already. Number one, the subjective complaints is what most diagnoses of concussions are being made. Objective test CAT scan, MRIs, MEG the other procedures; CTs and MRIs usually negative. The DTI, diffusion tensor imaging is great, it's expensive, and it's hard to have. So, I think what all parties are looking for patients, doctors, the legal system, how do we come up with objective test to say yes to this patient. That 14.5% of concussions caused by motor vehicle accidents, that’s data, but I think what is becoming very clear, a lot of brain concussions TBIs are being missed.

So I think as time goes by that 14.5% of concussions caused by auto accidents is going to be much, much higher. Think about if the airbags go off in your car, you probably have an 80% chance of having the concussion and that’s from the blast of that. So it’s a huge problem for everyone. What we’re saying to our doctors, we want to help you with some objective testing so that you can then start some reasonable and appropriate treatment, the cognitive rehab, the vestibular -- psychological therapy exercised with oxygen, hyperbaric oxygen, if that’s available. So it's a big problem for everybody, especially our patients. And that’s why I think we’re going to see more and more of this discussions with concussions.

Last year, I went to the Mayo Clinic in Phoenix, spent a week with just on concussions. And one of the main speakers was an orthopedic surgeon from Albany, New York. So it's not just in the realm of neurologist and neurosurgeons as an orthopedic surgeon, I am seeing concussions every day.

Andrew Barwicki

Thank you. The next question, since the last conference call, I understand after some 3,000 QVH cases without a single one going to trial, SPIN recently had its first case going to trial with a major insurer. Can you tell us why this went to trial and the outcome?

William Donovan

Well, I actually testified in that case. I don’t know why it went to trial. Obviously, I was the treating doctor. And it was very interesting. My interest was here's the patient I treated, we did such and such. And the patient's attorney asked was it videotaped? I said yes, it was. I showed the videotape and I was focusing on the 12 jurors. They were really zeroed in on the videotape. They could see for themselves that 7 inch needle going into the lower back into the spine, it was crystal clear, there was no questions about what was done what my patient went through. And I think in patients, jurors, whatever the public they watch all these prime shows on TV where they take into the autopsy and all that stuff.

Well, with the video, it actually proved what I think when we first started developing this, everybody involved needs to know exactly what my patient went through. And it's not about tox injection this was a 7 inch needle, and it was crystal clear. And I think this is why the public will be pretty much demanding that they want their procedures videotaped. Once I testified, I left and I had no involvement at all with the settlement process at all. But I'm sure they get the case settled and moved on.

Andrew Barwicki

