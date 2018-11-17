Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. (PSHZF) CEO William Ackman on Q3 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Pershing Square Holdings Ltd. (OTCPK:PSHZF) Q3 2018 Results Conference Call November 14, 2018 11:00 AM ET

Executives

William Ackman - Chief Executive Officer, Portfolio Manager

Ryan Israel - Investor Relations

Analysts

Charles Korn - Investment Analyst

Anthony Massaro - Investment Analyst

Brian Welch - Investment Analyst

Feroz Qayyum - Investment Analyst

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the 2018 Third Quarter Investor Call for Pershing Square Capital Management, hosted by Mr. William Ackman, CEO and Portfolio Manager. My name is Greg, and I will be your event operator for today. [Operator Instructions] I'd like to advise all parties that this conference is being recorded.

And with that, I'd like to hand it over to William. You may begin.

William Ackman

Thank you, operator. So just to remind everyone, we do have a legal disclaimer. Rather than read it, we disseminated it on our website. In the call we're going to do our best during the call to answer questions that we've received, we received a fair number of questions in advance of the call, and then to the extent we receive questions during the call and we have time, we'll do our best to take them. If we don't get to them, please contact the IR team at ir@persq.com.

As usual, we're going to comment really entirely on what's going on in the portfolio during the quarter in terms of portfolio -- the companies. We're not allowed to comment on entity-level information for Pershing Square Holdings.

With that, we had quite a strong quarter on a relative and absolute basis in Q3, bringing year-to-date performance -- inclusive of a more challenging October, largely due to what -- market conditions, of sort of mid- to high single digits performance year-to-date, Pershing double-digit performance up to the present, depending upon the fund. We are today fully invested, in large part, due to our purchase of a substantial position in Hilton during October, taking advantage, to some extent, of market volatility. And we're going to discuss that in a little more detail.

We're going to walk through the portfolio, kind of largest to smallest investment. And perhaps, we should begin with ADP. And maybe, Charles, you can just give us a brief update, what took place during the quarter. Generally, all of our companies have announced good to great results, most of them, I would say, and certainly in the strong category. And ADP was no exception. Why don't you go ahead and describe ADP?

Charles Korn

Sure. Thanks, Bill. So as Bill mentioned, ADP posted a strong third quarter. And as a reminder, this is fiscal Q1 for them as they have a junior end. But in the quarter, organic revenue growth accelerated. Margin positively increased in Employer Services, and this was following certain actions that management took earlier this year. ADP's PEO, their Professional Employer Organization, posted stronger-than-anticipated volume growth, which was a slight concern after the prior guidance. And in response to the positive outperformance, management positively updated their fiscal 2019 guidance, and this is after just the first fiscal quarter.

We obviously view the quarter favorably and believe that the results provide an early validation of the long-term transformation underway at ADP. And we anticipate the margins will continue to expand over the coming quarters and years as ADP embraces its -- and I'm going to quote, actually, CEO, Carlos Rodriguez, here directly. Transformation from a service company, supported by technology to a technology company that offers great service.

As we outlined in our June 2018 investor letter, we see a clear line of sight for ADP to achieve greater than $7 of earnings by fiscal year 2021, which is kind of a compounded high-teens EPS growth rate from current levels and for future accelerated progress thereafter. We'd also note that we like ADP's U.S.-centric business model for the current market environment. ADP's unique embeddedness has a true positive bias to rising interest rates, as the company has built a net cash position and benefits from rising interest rates in a large amount of float it receives from its clients.

And as a refresher, so ADP manages approximately $25 billion of client funds, which is largely invested in treasuries, agencies and high-quality investment-grade corporate bonds. Its income stream is approximately 17% to 18% of total earnings today. And they hold all these securities to maturity. They target average duration of three years. So at present, this book of business is earning a 2.2% weighted average yield for fiscal year 2019. However, this includes securities they purchased years ago at significantly lower interest rates. So if the ADP rolled over the entire book at current rates, the average yield would rise from that 2.2% I just referenced to greater than 3% or more than 40% increase, assuming no additional prospective increase in interest rates.

Now in practice, this will materialize over several years as the book rolls over, which, with growth in the underlying float balance itself, should allow ADP to nearly double this income stream versus 2018 levels with essentially no execution risk. We believe this is a nice built and tailwind for ADP's earnings growth over the coming years.

Lastly, I'll just comment on the management front. We continue to await announcement of a new CFO. Clarity on that, we believe that the hire new CFO with technology experience and/or operational experience in executing business transformations will be well received by shareholders.

William Ackman

And the only other thing I would say is it's been a bit of a journey here and that we've been a shareholder in a relatively short period of time now, only about, call it, 15 months. But while we got off to a bit of a rough start, post the proxy contest, we really had an excellent relationship with management. That's continued to grow and improve over time. Recently, Charles and I had lunch with John Jones, the Chair; and Carlos Rodriguez, and we were really impressed with the progress the business has made and we believe can continue to make.

We do think this CFO position is more than just a financial position. We do think this is the opportunity for the company to bring in someone with expertise in business transformation and technology. And the sense we get from management is they are looking hard to identify the right candidate, a candidate that would do a great job obviously for the company and one that would impress shareholders.

With that, let's discuss Restaurant Brands. Restaurant Brands, other than Howard Hughes, is our second longest-standing held investment. We've been a shareholder since we took the company public in a merger with the cash shell called Justice Holdings that we controlled along with Martin Franklin and Nick Berggruen. The business has done very, very well over that period, albeit its stock price performance, call it, in the last 18, 24 months has been muted to negative despite, actually, generally continued growth in cash flows and business value.

But Ryan, why is that? And what happened this quarter, and what are our predictions for the future?

Ryan Israel

Sure. So since basically the end of the summer 2017, the share price performance of Restaurant Brands really did not match the underlying business performance, which continues to be quite solid, in fact. So for example, if you look at what's happened this year to date, the company has continued to grow same-store sales. Net unit growth has been very strong, continues at that 6-ish percent rate, which we think can continue for many years. And as a result, EBITDA growth on an organic basis has been 5% this year, and that actually accelerated to 6%. So when I ask why is the stock not kept pace with the underlying business performance, we think…

William Ackman

Wait, EBITDA growth, what does it translate, in light of the leverage of the business, et cetera, what does that translate into in cash flow growth?

Ryan Israel

Sure. So over a longer-term basis, we think EBITDA growth at sort of a mid to high single-digit rate can easily produce free cash flow or earnings growth in sort of a mid-teens rate. It's actually been a little bit higher in the recent years because there have been some changes in the capital structure. For example, they reduced a preferred stock that they received from Mr. Buffett at the time they announced the Tim Hortons transaction in 2014, and at a very high coupon rate, they've been able to refinance that. So on a shorter-term basis, the reason we don't talk about it every quarter is it's been, we think -- it's something north of 30%, 35%. That probably is going to slow down because they're not going to have...

William Ackman

And that 35%, it's the free cash flow growth of the business?

Ryan Israel

That's correct. But that is not what we think of on a longer-term basis because of some shorter-term changes in the capital structure, which have created value, but are not probably indicative of something that we would think of as occurring at the same rate over the next five years, for example. But we think that both the business, in terms of the EBITDA growth, the underlying earnings growth, which is best represented by free cash flow here, continue to be strong. That said, the stock price, as Bill mentioned, has not, since the end of last summer of 2017, has not increased in the way that we had hoped along with the business performance. In fact, it's actually down. And so we think that is primarily attributable to softness in the same-store sale result at Tim Hortons. Tim Hortons had increased same-store sales at a mid-single-digit rate in the 3% to 5% range pretty consistently for well more than a decade, and that continued for several years after the ownership of Restaurant Brands. However, in 2017, there was a slowdown and results were about flat. And in 2018, the results have remained to be flat. We think investors are imputing the near-term results into the future and may in fact think that it's going to get worse.

We have a different perspective. We have a lot of confidence in the team at Restaurant Brands and in the new leadership team that was recently appointed at Tim Hortons and we think they're going to turn it around. For example, after 3G acquired Burger King, they were able to improve the same-store sales results very meaningfully by installing the management team into Burger King, who they've now put into Tim Hortons. And so we would expect a similar improvement over time. The company's announced a lot of initiatives that make sense for us. They're going to be reimaging some stores. They're going to be improving the product offering. For example, they're going to be doing -- they just implemented all-day breakfast. They've got initiatives in franchisee relations and in digital technologies, things like mobile apps. Most of those things have not yet been implemented, but we already saw in Q3 what we think are the signs of improvement, which is happening very quickly. And we think that will continue to accelerate as the company actually makes a lot of the changes that they've recently announced over the coming quarters.

So that's why we think the shares are weak. But we think the market is missing in its -- fundamentally, that the company has an ability to grow its net units over time at a rate that we think can be mid- to high single digits very easily. And that would result in sort of a long-term free cash flow growth, we think, given the capital structure of something in the mid-teens, which we think is very attractive. And I'll just walk you through that real quickly. If you look at each of the three concepts, starting with Burger King, the company has been growing its international unit count very quickly over really the last seven or eight years. But despite that, their closest competitor, McDonald's, still has about 3x the number of stores internationally that Burger King has. So we think that gap will continue to close over the coming years. If you look at Tim Hortons, Tim Hortons, despite having a really strong base in Canada, Dunkin' Donuts in the U.S. still has about 10x the level of stores that Tim Hortons does, which we think is a big opportunity.

And when you look internationally, in China, there was an agreement just reached that allow for 1,500 new Tim Hortons units over the next decade in China, which is equivalent to about 30% of the total stores in Tim Hortons. We think that's a road map for lots of other countries around the world to follow. So lots of growth to come, in our view, at Tim Hortons. And then lastly, Popeyes. The company has a very small footprint relative to its closest competitor, KFC, which has 8x the number of stores. So when you add all that up, we think there's an enormous penetration opportunity relative to its closest competitors, which should allow the company to grow at a very high rate for long periods to come.

Despite that incremental growth relative to its peers, the company only trades at 19x free cash flow. It's one of the lowest valuations in our ownership period, and it's at a big discount to a lot of its comps, which are trading at something closer to 24, 25 times now, even though they have lower growth potential. So we think that, over time, the market will focus more on these positive attributes of Restaurant Brands and expect to close the valuation discount as they make improvement on the same-store sales at Tim Hortons and then they just continue to grow at this elevated rate in their net unit counts.

William Ackman

Would you be a little more explicit about competitors? Which competitors are trading at 24, 25 times, and what are their growth rates by comparison?

Ryan Israel

So I would say McDonald's is one when you think about on a free cash flow basis. That trades closer to 24, 25 times. You have some -- Dunkin' Donuts now is trading at a similar level. Both of those concepts are only growing units, depending upon which one and which year, between 1% and 3%. They are not high-growth concepts. Over time, we think the same-store sales growth across all three concepts is probably somewhat similar. So Burger King is just growing its cash flows in a capital-light way at a much quicker rate than those other two competitors. However, those two competitors are doing better currently on same-store sales to some degree, and we think the market is focused too much on same-store sales, not enough on long-term growth, of free cash flow per share.

William Ackman

I think this has been a theme for us over a very long period of time, I think, back to Wendy's in 2004, McDonald's in 2005. We made a lot of money investing in concepts, Restaurant Brands, literally Restaurant Brands, where the Wall Street's sort of myopic focus on same-store sales leads to a reduction in the multiple, which a company trades, attracting -- allowing us to invest at an attractive entry point. We think this is an attractive entry point for Restaurant Brands. We see no reason why this business isn't materially larger and more valuable, call it, five years, 10 years from now.

With that, another restaurant-related concept, our recent investment, Starbucks. Again, the entry point here, we paid $51 a share for Starbucks, a price that we thought meaningfully discounted the value of the business. What created the opportunity? Weak same-store sales over the last, call it, six, 12 months. Anthony, why don't you update us?

Anthony Massaro

Sure. Thanks, Bill. So on October 9, we gave a presentation at the Grant's Conference, which detailed our new investment in Starbucks, which we were able to acquire at an average price of about $51 per share. Starbucks has built the world's most valuable specialty coffee brand by, first, creating the category in the U.S., with Howard Schultz sort of building up the store base, going to Milan and bringing back that premium third place experience and espresso beverages, and then expanding that concept globally. The brand is synonymous with premium products and the premium experience for both customers and its employees, and the company refers to its employees as partners. The company is the dominant player in specialist coffee shops around the world and also has a leading omnichannel presence in the CPG and foodservice channels in North America, with a massive growth opportunity for that business overseas.

The company operates and licenses over 29,000 stores that generate $35 billion in systemwide sales, with roughly 50-50 split between U.S. and international stores and owned and licensed units. The coffee category is secularly growing and attractive, with a loyal customer base that consumes the product daily or more frequently. The product has trade-up potential and can be premiumized, and it's well aligned with health and wellness and sustainability priorities that are more and more important to consumers.

Starbucks is the category killer with a wide competitive moat. That moat is underpinned by quality and innovation advantages over low-cost and QSR players; and then convenience, technological and cost advantages over high-end, independent boutique coffee shops. New stores have industry-leading unit economics and generate a pretax return on investment of 65% in the U.S. and about 85% in China. We believe Starbucks is a rare mega cap business with a long runway for reinvesting free cash flow at exceptionally higher rates of return, as we estimate that every dollar the company spends building a new store in the U.S. or China is worth $10 to $15 after the store opens. We believe this should allow the company to continue to grow its global store count at a high single-digit rate for many years to come, driven by underpenetrated markets such as China, where per capita consumption of coffee is less than 1% of U.S. levels.

The company has a phenomenal long-term track record, including average annual same-store sales growth in the mid-single digits in both the U.S. and on a consolidated basis; unit growth in the high single digits; an annualized total shareholder returns in excess of 30% over the last 10 years, which is more than double the broader market. The stock was down modestly over the 3 years prior to our investment, despite EPS growth of about 50%, which allowed us to build our position at a 25% discount to the company's historical average valuation of 26x forward earnings. We believe this discounted valuation was driven by, as Bill mentioned: firstly, concerns regarding a slowdown in U.S. same-store sales; second, longer -- excuse me, lower long-term financial growth targets; and third, a leadership transition at the company. And we believe the company made excellent progress in addressing all 3 of these concerns when they reported fiscal fourth quarter and 2018 results on November 1.

U.S. same-store sales grew 4% in the quarter, which is the highest growth rate in the last 5 quarters, and that was driven primarily by a resurgence in Starbucks core beverage category, which drove about 75% of that growth. Several initiatives are underway at the company to improve throughput and enhance the customer and partner or employee experience, including the redeployment of several hours per day of in-store administrative work to customer-facing activity and new features that continue to expand the reach of the company's best-in-class digital and loyalty platform. The company is also driving innovation in the beverage category, particularly in healthier offerings, such as the Nitro Cold Brew, which, even though it's been heavily marketed, is now only available in 1/3 of the company's U.S. company-operated stores. These products aim to offset declining sales of more indulgent products, such as Frappuccino.

Management guidance for fiscal 2019, which ends September 30 of next year, project same-store sales growth at the low end of their current long-term range of 3% to 5%, along with organic revenue and EPS growth that's well within the company's long-term targets of high single-digit growth for revenue and at least 12% growth for EPS.

This quarter was also the first in which the new CEO, Kevin Johnson, who assumed the role on April 2017, led the company without the active involvement of Founder, Howard Schultz, who stepped down as Executive Chairman in June of this year. We've been impressed with the bold actions that Kevin and his team have taken to date to simplify the business in order to drive accelerated growth and shareholder returns.

Over the last year or so, the company has sold its Consumer Packaged Goods and Foodservice business to Nestlé in exchange for an upfront cash payment and an ongoing sales royalty; divested the Tazo tea brand to Unilever; closed underperforming Teavana retail stores; and optimized its mix of company-operated and license locations, for example, by buying back all of the company-operated stores in China and then licensing company-operated stores in Europe.

These actions should allow Starbucks management to focus on its targeted long-term growth markets of the U.S. and China, which now account for roughly 80% of earnings and the vast majority of company operated locations. At the same time, they can pursue a global expansion opportunity for Starbucks-branded CPG and Foodservice products through their new joint venture with Nestlé, who is the global leader in these channels.

Management is also aggressively attacking overhead costs as a percentage of sales, with a goal to bring these costs down by over 20% over the next three years, net of reinvestment in the business. The goal is to increase the velocity of innovation through faster decision-making, which should improve both the customer and employee experience. Management is very aware of the company's undervaluation and had implemented an ambitious three year stock buyback program of nearly $20 billion, which shrunk the share count by 7% over the last 12 months and should shrink it by a further 13% over the next couple of years.

While we're pleased with the share price appreciation of about 33% since we made our investment over the summer, we believe the stock remains undervalued and should generate highly attractive returns from current levels over the next several years, as we laid out in detail in our October presentation. We look forward to the company's biannual Investor Day in December later this year.

William Ackman

Thanks, Anthony. Actually, I think Starbucks is a very good example of what can happen to a company like the Restaurant Brands, right? The company puts up one good quarter with same-store sales, good progress, the management executing, taking the right steps, they start to pay off and the market revalues the company up more than 30% in a very short period of time. We were fortunate to be able to buy our stake at an attractive price.

We own Restaurant Brands today almost precisely in the same position. They are taking all the right steps, in our view, to address the problem with importance. I guess, the problem with Restaurant Brands, if you will, is that there's three opportunities for same-store sales to disappoint because they're three separate concepts so. Well, at least, always focusing on one. Yes, Tim Hortons is the biggest percentage of the company's cash flows, so obviously, it's quite important. But we do expect that will take a quarter or two of demonstrated progress, and we think the stock will be revalued probably promptly.

Ryan Israel

Maybe one thing we should add that I neglected before was the company, we believe, used the stock price also to be attractive, and they bought back a little under 600 million shares within the last couple of weeks.

William Ackman

$600 million.

Ryan Israel

Sorry, $600 million.

William Ackman

Because with a million shares, then it's quite over.

Ryan Israel

It's more than the market can -- yes. $600 million worth of stock, which is about 2% of the company, very recently. So we think that it's an opportunity now for them to continue to compound value per share at a higher rate until the revaluation happens.

William Ackman

And what's interesting if you're a long-term investor is periods of undervaluation for highly free cash flow-generative businesses that, over time, will increase long-term value, meaning, they'll give you -- Starbucks, for example, has bought back a lot of stock, then accelerated share repurchase plus some other purchases over the past six months at prices that were attractive because investors could not reward the company with, we think, an appropriate valuation. I think the same thing is occurring today at Restaurant Brands. That $600 million of stock was bought at a much more attractive price.

So on the subject of restaurants, let's segue to Chipotle. Here, of course, Chipotle is not an example of just a bad quarter or two of same-store sales or major, major changes that we think needed to take place. And we are very pleased with the progress that Brian Niccol is making. He's been there now seven, eight months. Anthony, how about giving us an update.

Anthony Massaro

Sure. Thanks, Bill. So Chipotle held its third quarter earnings call on October 25, during which, management described improving momentum in the business over the last few months and outlined robust pipeline of initiatives to reignite transaction growth. Same-store sales increased about 4.5% in the quarter, comprised of a 5.5% increase in average check and a 1% decline in transactions. After slowing from mid-single-digit growth in July and August to low single-digit growth in September, same-store sales reaccelerated to 4% growth in the first few weeks of October, following the company's -- the launch of the company's new marketing campaign, which includes both national TV advertising as well as social media. The success of this campaign stands in contrast to a series of ineffective marketing efforts last year and really bodes well for management's ability to drive transaction growth with the right content in the right channels in the years to come, particularly after some difficult media coverage. Digital sales grew almost 50% in the quarter, an acceleration from the first half of this year, with particularly strong momentum in delivery.

Since CEO Brian Niccol joined Chipotle in March, he and the rest of the management team have made significant progress in restructuring the organization, rebuilding the culture and ensuring that the company has the right people, strategy and initiatives in place to execute with excellence and drive sustainable long-term growth. Initiatives currently in their early stages that should drive growth in 2019 and thereafter include; Chipotle's first-ever ongoing loyalty program, which is slated for a national launch sometime next year; in-store pickup shelves and drive-up windows to make it easier for guests to pick up digital orders; and a multi-pronged effort to increase throughput back towards peak levels as well as potential new menu items.

Although, the stock is up nearly 70% year-to-date, it's worth noting that Chipotle shares were trading near current levels as recently as June 2017. That's despite the recent hire of a superb new CEO, who's leading an organizational and cultural transformation; the additional investment of over $300 million of CapEx to build 124 new stores and significantly upgrade the company's digital capabilities; and the enactment of corporate tax reform in the U.S., which has increased the value of every pretax dollar the company earns by approximately 15%.

As management indicated on the third quarter call, if Chipotle can grow average sales per restaurant to $2.2 million from just under $2 million today, that would still be well below peak levels of $2.5 million reached in 2015. Restaurant margins would expand to approximately 22% from just over 18% today. For illustrative purposes, if we assume overhead and depreciation costs in line with the last 12 months' levels and a tax rate of 29%, this would result in earnings per share of approximately $17, which is more than double LTM levels and is 10% above peak levels achieved in 2015, when the stock traded for over $750 per share. This reflects no benefit from building new stores, which continue to generate exceptional returns and supports management's plan for about 6% growth in the store count next year alone.

William Ackman

Thanks, Anthony. Again, very pleased with the progress there. This is a business that we think is far -- very far away from achieving its potential, but really a great and amazing concept. And if you combine amazing concept with a great execution, better marketing, pulling a lot more levers, I think -- we think enormous shareholder value can be created from here. Let's talk about Lowe's. Charles, a new CEO has been there and is about to announce -- so it's not yet announced. Maybe in the third quarter. What do we know?

Charles Korn

Sure. So I'll share...

William Ackman

We know a lot from Home Depot, I guess, with recent results.

Charles Korn

Yes, I'll provide some color there. But -- so over the course of the last few months, Lowe's shares exhibited pretty significant volatility. Shares appreciated more than 20% in the quarter itself and then gave back basically all those gains in the month of October, which we'll touch on. Investors initially responded very enthusiastically to new CEO, Marvin Ellison's commentary regarding Lowe's significant long-term potential. On his first conference call, Marvin provided detailed examples that highlighted the many opportunities for prospective improvement at Lowe's, and he outlined a short -- a list of short- and long-term initiatives to enhance the company's operational performance. Based on Marvin's public commentary and our engagement with the company, we have gained increased confidence in the quarter that Lowe's can meaningfully narrow the performance gap with Home Depot over time.

Now despite what I'd characterize as positive development on the investment case, Lowe's shares price declined in the month of October, as investors became wary about the state of the U.S. economy and the housing cycle in particular. These concerns caused a valuation degrading across most housing-related stocks, including Lowe's and Home Depot. From our perspective, obviously, the specter of tariffs and rising interest rates, they are risks. But it's not clear to us if there's been, as of yet, any material impact on the real economy as it pertains to Lowe's business. From our perspective, current data continues to be constructive for specialty housing retailers.

And I'll just note two examples of this. The first is in late October, Harvard's Joint Center for Housing Studies provided an updated forecast for home improvement and repair spending for 2019, and they're viewed as the authoritative source on this matter. They introduced a forecast for 6% to 7% growth in remodeling spend for 2019. Obviously, this is a big chunk of where Lowe's gets its business. And while this represents a modest sequential deceleration as compared to current trending, it's still objectively a very healthy absolute level of growth. Second, Home Depot reported earnings the other day. U.S. comparable sales are very strong. They continue to be healthy. They registered a positive 5.4% U.S. comparable sales growth for the quarter, and they also offered strong bullish commentary on the state of the U.S. economy and the U.S. consumer, more specifically.

So we continue to believe there's further upside to the housing cycle and note that many of the fundamental drivers of the housing market are below their long-term averages. As such, we believe that the recent fell-off in Lowe's share price is likely an overreaction by the market. Now all that being said, we note that successful execution of the significant opportunity for operational improvement at the company will allow Lowe's to generate strong earnings growth over the next several years, even if the housing market and/or the economy soften. We expect further detail on these long-term strategic plans and financial targets for the company at the upcoming Analyst Day in December, which we believe is likely to be a positive catalyst for the stock.

William Ackman

Thanks very much, Charles. Let's go to Hilton, new investment. We got a little bit lucky in terms of buying, at least some with our position, at meaningfully discounted prices from what we -- are quite attractive. Why don't you just review, Ryan, brief history of our regional investment, when we bought, why we exited, what's changed and why we repurchased the stock.

Ryan Israel

Sure. So when we first looked at Hilton, it was right after -- in the beginning of 2016, around the time that they were considering separating the three businesses, which were: One, the RemainCo, which is the franchise business, a capital-light business with a lot of growth opportunity, where they franchise and manage hotels. Second business was they actually owned a lot of hotels and particularly had some marquee assets inside of the United States. That company is now Park Hotels, an independent company. And thirdly, they owned a timeshare company, which is called Hilton Grand Vacations now, with -- owned a lot of timeshares inside of the U.S. And the company, when we were looking at it, decided they would be breaking up.

And we thought that was an interesting opportunity because we felt that the market was not giving the company credit for the strength of the underlying franchise business, and so we were able to buy an attractive position before the breakup was official but after it was announced. And the company share price appreciated materially going into the breakup, and then at the end of 2016, beginning of 2017, when the breakup happened, the managed company which we continue to own, the capital-light business of Hilton, continued to appreciate pretty significantly. One of the challenges was that we were not able to acquire, at prices that we thought were really attractive, a large enough position to make it a core position back then. And so as the share prices started increasing pretty at attractive rate relatively quickly, we decided to reduce the position and ultimately exited in order to allocate capital to other opportunities.

One of the things that I think is interesting now, though, is the company is basically trading at a level that the share price was only modestly above where we exited it back in the summer of 2017. You might say well, why would you sell it in 2017, buy back at the same price? And the answer is that the valuation is significantly below today what we sold it at over 1.5 years ago. And the reason is that the free cash flow per share in the time that we sold has gone up about 30%. RevPAR growth, which is a measure of same-store sales for hotel companies, has continued to increase at a solid rate. Net unit growth has been very strong, they're growing their units at about 6% to 7% rate, and the company has been good on costs. And so margins have expanded, the tax rate is lower because of the tax reform and the company's bought back nearly 10% of its shares in the period in which we exited. So they're creating value and growing free cash flow per share at a very healthy rate.

So as a result, the company today, at the price that we purchased it, has about 25% lower of a valuation than what it was trading for in the past when we sold it. And so we bought in about 20x earnings. And when you look at the quality of the business, the fact that we think there's a long-term sustainable growth opportunity for them to expand their unit count over time, and then there's a very -- we have always held the management team in very high regard. We think that this is a great business led by a great management team that's doing all the right things. And so we thought that just 20x earnings for a business and we expect to grow free cash flow at a mid-teens rate, was simply too low.

So the question, I guess, would be why is something like this so attractive trading at only 20x earnings? And we think it's related to some of the things we talked about with other businesses, which is the combination of fears about the housing cycle, which are also impacting Lowe's; and the worry that they may ultimately have a slowdown in RevPAR, we think, has caused people to focus more on the near-term trends, of same-store sales of RevPAR growth and less on the enormous opportunity that the company has to grow its unit count and its free cash flow over a longer period of time. We, last time we owned it, did a large study of the housing cycles over, really, 30 years, and the conclusion we came to is that even if there's a recession, RevPAR...

William Ackman

Housing or hotel cycles?

Brian Welch

I'm sorry, the hotel cycle, excuse me. And over 30 years of the hotel cycle, we learned that even in recessions, maybe RevPAR declines for a year or 2., but over 3-, 4-, 5-year period, it's always averaged positive growth. And this time around, our view is not that there's a recession around the corner. So we actually think it's likely the company will continue to have positive RevPAR growth. So we think that people are being to bearish on the near term. We look to the long term and think this business has an opportunity to grow its unit count significantly. They have a pipeline, which are hotels they've agreed to open, that amounts to about 40% of the total hotels they've opened today, and half of those are already under construction to some extent. And we feel like that means that you basically have about 3 years of growth in the bank from the pipeline that's under construction. And we think that the RevPAR trends remain pretty healthy and positive.

So we see this business continuing to grow its EBITDA even if there's a recession due to the unit growth, and if there's not a recession, we think they'll grow EBITDA at a very healthy level. And because of the leveraged capital structure, the company will grow free cash flow at an even greater rate. So we think it's a very long-term attractive business, and we think that when people calm down and perhaps see that the lodging cycle is not as bad as feared or when people get more bullish on the macro state, we expect a significant revaluation.

William Ackman

I mean, I think what's interesting is there's really a very consistent theme in a very high percentage of investments in the portfolio. I look at companies: QSR, Starbucks, Chipotle, Hilton, Lowe's; the market is much, much more volatile than the underlying business value of the company. So the business volatility of these businesses, we think, is generally quite low, i.e., the value of the business we think does not change particularly materially quarter to quarter, but the stock prices move fairly dramatically in a much shorter period of time. And that has created an opportunity for us to be able to own businesses like this at prices we -- very, very difficult to -- you can never buy the whole business at this price. And I think that is, historically, been a very good opportunity for us.

Feroz, would you update us on United Technologies?

Feroz Qayyum

Sure. Thanks, Bill. So the United Technologies' stock price actually appreciated quite nicely in the quarter at about 12%. And the company actually delivered quite strong earnings at the end of the month, where organic growth came in at 8%, and they hiked their full year guidance for the third time in a row this year. But in the month of October, the stock price declined about 8%, and we think there are really two main reasons for it: number one, the broader concerns that investors have about the economic growth and the related uncertainty stemming from a potential trade war with China; and then number two, the company is actually behind their own stated time line for closing their pending acquisition of Rockwell Collins.

On the first point, the economic cyclicality, we think while some of UTX's businesses do have economic cyclicality, a very large portion of their portfolio is actually quite insulated. So in particular, if you look at the aerospace businesses, which include UTC Aerospace Systems and Pratt & Whitney, they both have strong order books and multiyear backlogs that the company just needs to execute on. Similarly, the Otis elevator business has service contracts that are often three or five years in duration and are often renewed. So in our view, that's somewhat mitigates cyclicality of UTX's business.

On the second point, the Rockwell deal, the company actually initially expected to close that deal by the end of the third quarter. Now obviously, that didn't happen and the acquisition is still awaiting regulatory approval from the Chinese regulators. But the company's most recent remarks are that everything is going according to plan with the regulators and they expect to receive approval shortly and close the deal in the coming weeks.

Now more importantly, for our thesis, the company had been studying a business separation concurrently, and the CEO, Greg Hayes, has publicly committed to coming out and giving the results of the portfolio review as soon as the Rockwell Collins acquisition closes. Now based on our read of management's public commentary, we think that basically all but confirmed that they're going to separate the businesses and announce the breakup shortly here. The company recently talked about the fact that they've been talking to investors, and the vast majority of investors actually prefer and would value a focused business.

We also think the situation at GE serves as a good case study for where complexity and a lack of focus can go wrong. Now while management also initially pointed to dis-synergies and onetime separation costs as a potential roadblock to breaking up, their latest remarks seem to suggest that they have come around on that view and they think these costs are manageable and probably insignificant in the broader value creation potential here.

And then lastly, interestingly, last month, they actually expanded their board to include two new board members, both of whom are veteran industrial CEOs, both of which actually went through business separations, those being Denise Ramos from ITT and Chris Kearney from SPX Flow. Followed with all this positive progression towards a separation, the stock still trades at approximately 15x our estimate of next year's earnings, including Rockwell Collins, which we think is significantly below our view of the intrinsic value of the business. And then we continue to think that a business separation will actually accelerate our ability to realize its shareholder value and this likely serves as a catalyst, as investors are actually forced to separately think about and value these businesses.

William Ackman

Thanks, Feroz. Another sort of, say, interesting observation is as more and more of public companies are held by index funds and people who track index funds, it's really the marginal buyer-seller who seems to have more influence over stock price then, in my historical recollection. The marginal buyer-seller tends to be hedge funds, and hedge funds have a big presence in the market with, call it, $3 trillion of capital. And I think one big change is that risk arbitrageurs have had a very, very difficult year, and as a result, deal spreads are very, very wide. No one's willing to take deal risk, and there just isn't enough capital. The moment the deal didn't close on time, I think a lot of arbiters took this their position off, causing the stock to trade down.

We have a view of the fundamental value of the business. With and without the Rockwell Collins transaction, we find it very attractive in any case. Again, we do think the Rockwell deal is an accretive and very high -- good deal for the company. And we think if -- in the low probability event in which the Rockwell deal did not close, we think it's a near certainty that the company would want to do something shareholder-friendly in that environment, may be increasing even further the probability of the business separation. So this is one fairly significant, relatively near-term year-end catalyst, assuming they meet their targets.

Let me briefly comment on Howard Hughes. Howard Hughes put up probably the best quarter in its history on really every measure of land sales, in their MPCs, condominium sales during the quarter, the velocity of lots, units sold, opening of the Seaport over the summer, leasing space, ESPN expanding, Nike announcing a lease. I think it's the highest price paid per square foot. We haven't disclosed the price mark, but it's the highest price per square foot that I'm aware of for a downtown office space, really letting you know that this is a development that is going to be successful. The company has taken, I believe, the right approach in building the value of this asset and it will take some time for the Seaport to reach stabilization, but this is a very, very valuable asset that just got a lot more valuable when Amazon decided to move its offices across the river. You can imagine the Amazonians taking the ferry across to enjoy their time at the Seaport.

But really, a great company, terrific management team. We think -- one of our worst performance this year and been a disappointment. Stock is actually at the same price it was five years ago, despite material increases in the value of the business, increases in stabilized NOI. Five years ago, the company had probably mid-hundreds of stabilized NOI. That number today is in the low 300s, not including the Seaport. The company's actually repurchased shares over the period. Really two reasons for this. One, there is not a natural constituency to own Howard Hughes. It doesn't fit into any kind of a traditional REIT metric. It's not a traditional C corp. So that's one, I think, issue the company has in terms of finding its investor base. The second is the closest SIC code to the company is really, homebuilders. And homebuilders had a very rough year. Stock's down in the 30-plus percent range. So we think Howard Hughes suffers from some of that. Very important to distinguish between Howard Hughes' business model of owning land that it sells to homebuilders and the business of manufacturing homes on land from someone else. And the very big difference is Howard Hughes is under no pressure to sell land. Most of the land we own -- almost all of it is owned without a mortgage on it.

The company is conservatively financed overall. We generate cash flow from kind of stabilized real estate assets. We have a large cash on the balance sheet. So we pick our moment. We sell for prices that we think are attractive. We make sure the homebuilders aren't stuck with too much land inventory. But time is a friend of this kind of business, when you own communities where the population is increasing, density is going up, land just becomes more valuable over time. It is inevitable that we will sell it. But for the homebuilder, they have to commit. They've got to build and they've got to sell. And a new home becomes less new over time. It really needs to be sold into whatever the market is at the time it's completed. So it's a very different, much higher-risk business, and we think this company has very, very different economic characteristics.

The second thing is, it may be our fault. I will take some responsibility for it, in that, we have been a net seller of Howard Hughes' shares over the course of the year, largely due to redemptions we've had from our private fund investors. I guess, the good news there is the Pershing Square overhang, if you will, is largely, if not entirely over. We now own, outright, less than 2.5% of the outstanding shares. Economically, we own more like, what is the number, 12.5% or so of the outstanding shares. So a big believer in the company. But the big chunk of that, approaching 10% of that 12.5%, is held in our public vehicle, which has not had redemptions from investors. So there's really no overhang for investors to be afraid of in Howard Hughes, which was part of some of the analysts' commentary on why the stock is down.

Just this morning, the CEO and -- David Weinreb; Grant Herlitz, the President, announced -- so they bought some of the stock we're selling, which was a smart thing for them to do. David bought 50,000 shares or $5.6 million of the stock. Grant about $0.5 million of the stock. This is on top of several hundred millions of equity that these two executives, mostly David, own in the company. They're brooding with their feet. This is probably the most undervalued Howard Hughes has been in a very, very long time. And I think as that fact is appreciated by the market, as our block is ultimately fully disseminated into the marketplace, I expect the stock to revalue -- and as people understand. The company put up, again, its best quarter in years. We are not seeing any slowdown in the markets we're in. We're fortunate in owning real estate in Texas and Las Vegas and New York City, a number of the strongest markets in the country.

Ryan, can you just be brief on Platform? I do want to get to some of the questions that we've received.

Ryan Israel

So real quickly on Platform. The company remains on track to close the sale of its Ag business to a strategic buyer. On the conference call for earnings a couple weeks ago, management confirmed that, that will still be on track to close by the end of the year. So in spite of increased certainty going into the last 1.5 months, before the end of the year, that this deal will close and allow the company to delever its balance sheet, the shares are actually down quite a bit from the highs they reached summer just after this deal was announced.

And we think the reason for that is people -- a lot of investors are just unwilling to own this business until the event that provides for the deleveraging of the company, potential repurchase of a lot of shares and for portfolio simplification happens. People are just waiting to own this until after that catalyst. And so as a result, the company's trading at about 12 times next year's earnings based upon the analyst estimates. That's a big discount to competitors. And relative to the strength of the business model in the future growth opportunities that we think the company has, we think it's a very low multiple overall. So our view is after the separation, I think that could be a catalyst for future share price performance.

William Ackman

Thank you. It's interesting to note, in terms of the biggest contributors to our performance this year, ADP, Starbucks and Chipotle, they're probably the three investments in the portfolio that had the least amount of hedge fund ownership. And in fact, hedge funds have probably largely threw out Chipotle this year, so it's sort of -- that against the hedge fund has been a good trade this year. And hedge funds tend to be shorter-term in nature. Hedge fund industries had a poor year, and currently, most funds down for the year with people facing significant redemptions, forced sellers, and so we think that is an interesting sort of factor.

Briefly on Fannie Freddie. These are the 2 worst performing investments we've had this year. Stocks -- they're our smallest investments with 300, 400 basis points in terms of size. For no real reason that we are aware of -- again, they trade in the Pink Sheets. There's no real analyst coverage. I guess, the good news here, and we talked about this for a while, is we think now is the time -- we're certainly approaching the time. And the catalyst here are: one, we're now through the mid-term elections. It's clear we have a democratically controlled Congress and -- with a Republican administration, which is not going to necessarily get congressional approval for what it's want to do, and therefore, we believe the right answer for Treasury is to do what we would recommend, which is, administratively, they can act to take Fannie and Freddie at a conservative ship and restructure the companies and privatize them in a way to protect the taxpayer.

We think that's the most likely outcome. We think that Secretary Mnuchin, the Treasury will ultimately find that to be the right answer. And the risk of waiting further is the risk that we do. There are different estimates of when the next recession comes, but these entities will need to raise a large amount of capital. It's important that, that is done when the economy is strong and housing market is strong. And I think they are incentivized to act.

The President has the ability to appoint a new head -- a new regulator for Fannie and Freddie effective this January. So now that the political aspects of this are basically sidelined by the fact that we got a couple of years before the presidential election, we think now is the time for this to be resolved. At a minimum, there remains a very long-term option and outcome.

I'll briefly comment on Mondelez. Mondelez was multiyear holding of Pershing Square. It was not a barn burner of an investment. I think we paid $38 a share. Today, it trades -- it exited in the 42-ish range. Ultimately, stock today is worth $43 or $44. We always liked the business. We thought it was a very big opportunity to improve the operations margins. But part of our thesis was we believed it was outstanding acquisition for Kraft Heinz and made a lot of sense, and we made that case, of course, to our friends at 3G and Kraft Heinz. Ultimately, they chose to pursue Unilever. That transaction failed. And they really, in our view, missed an opportunity here. Their stock is no longer at a level where it will be capable for them to do an -- very difficult to do an accretive transaction.

And Mondelez, there was a moment when their stock was trading at quite a high valuation. And Mondelez was in the midst of a CEO transition and those tend to be the times that boards are more receptive to business combination transactions. Those times have since passed. So with that opportunity of a potential transaction, we think, becoming extremely remote, and actually, our finding much more interest places to put capital, we exited our Mondelez investment. We do think the company has a good CEO and we helped the business, thus, we always could find better places to put our capital.

Let me just briefly comment on a few, what I would call, year-end potential catalysts that we are looking for and that, I think are worthy of note. One, of course, is Starbucks. Their upcoming Analyst Day we think will be an opportunity for new management to really feature the team, the strategy, and we expect that to be well received. Same thing is true for Lowe's. Earnings will be out in, I guess, a couple weeks. When the company is going to host an Analyst Day, people are going to be able to meet Marvin Ellison and his team, really almost a completely new team at the senior level of the company. The first time we have the opportunity to spend some time with Marvin. We think he's extremely impressive, and we think people will respond very well to their -- I think they're really going to announce their plan for the future.

Other catalysts, we mentioned, of course, United Technologies and Platform. These are both high-probable year-end transactions that we think will be meaningful catalysts for revaluation of both of those companies. In the case of Howard Hughes, now that our overhang is gone, I think with the passage of time and as people reflect on a very strong quarter, that could be a significant catalyst.

Then lastly, I think the most important event for the stock market over the next few weeks -- this is just a question that we receive from investors, is what happens with respect to China tariffs. Language from the Trump administration, the fact that -- Trump's positive tweets on a conversation he had with President Xi; Mnuchin re-engaging with senior members of the Chinese administration, we think there is room for negotiation for a settlement that will benefit all the parties. Chinese stock markets are off enormously this year. China's economy is weakening. All parties benefit here by a resolution. And we think the President, obviously, in some extent, could use the stock market as a metric of his success as President. This is probably the most important item. And if we see positive development on trade, you could see a fairly significant revaluation of the overall stock market.

With that, we got a few more minutes. Let me just address a number of other questions that we received.

Question-and-Answer Session

A - William Ackman

Restaurant Brands, really same story. In fact, thinking back to the Great Recession, we were a large shareholder of McDonald's at that time. It was the only stock that was up in the S&P as people thought about trading down opportunities. Chipotle, of course, going through dramatic changes in this business to improve its business. Also, a very low-cost -- probably the highest-quality, low-cost meal you can buy. Another very recession-resilient business. So we're thinking a lot about the kind of businesses we own. Perhaps it's certainly one of highest-quality portfolios we've ever owned and we think that's perhaps the best hedge. We do not have any S&P puts or other fancy approaches to get paid large amounts of money if asymmetric bad-type things happen, but we're very comfortable owning the businesses we own and we don't think their values will change meaningfully even if GDP is negative. Stocks may go down, but we do think the business values will continue to grow and we'll continue to repurchase shares.

Question on are we becoming more passive. The answer is, it's really is an activist strategy. People tend to associate activism with what they see on CNBC or what they read in the media. But some of the most effective activism is quiet activism, which happens because we're a major shareholder of a company. We're a thoughtful investor. We have the opportunity by virtue of our -- size of our investment and the reputation of the firm to engage with management teams, and that's what we've been doing it with ADP. That's what we -- had the opportunity to do with Starbucks and with Hilton. And we do -- it's always a great thing to start with a management team that you have a lot of respect or you've known over time. Hilton certainly fits that model. In Starbucks' case, we don't know the team as well, but we do like the decisions that they've made since Kevin Johnson has been CEO of the business.

We have an opportunity to meet the management very shortly there. But each of these are investments we've made the appropriate Hart-Scott-Rodino filings, which give us the flexibility to be a active investor. And we will be a very active engagement and supportive investor always, even if you don't see us on TV or read about us on the press, and that can be a very, very efficient way for us to run our business. So we don't -- don't judge our degree of activism by our -- the number of media hits that we receive. Judge it ultimately by the performance of the businesses that we own. I can think back to a time not so long ago, when people complained a bit about the degree of activism in the portfolio. So it's kind of an interesting -- interesting to get the question reversed. Maybe it means that what we're doing is right.

Starbucks. What's your confidence in the quality of the team without Howard? As I say, we liked the decisions that have been made recently. I haven't met the team yet, so I can't really comment further. Whether improved returns of Starbucks would have brought franchising some of the North American operations? We don't think that's a good idea for the business. Any time you have a company that earns that kind of very good high returns on capital they earn, you don't want to keep all of those profits as opposed to franchise them. And then one of the benefits of not franchising of control is it's easier to fix things, which is why -- one of the reasons why we like Chipotle.

And we were willing to invest at a time when we believe the business needed some significant improvements and changes was the fact that it was -- 100% of the stores are controlled by Chipotle. And you see Brian Niccol making very quick changes and spending money on building new digital and other technologies and in-store fixed improvements that you would normally have to convince a franchisee to put up a capital for. In this case, they can do it themselves. And again, this unit economics are extremely attractive. You wouldn't want to share those, if you will, with a franchisee.

Hilton. I think we've covered both of these questions. Howard Hughes. Do we plan to own it forever? Obviously, we don't plan to own it forever. We've made adjustments in the size of additions over time. We do like the company. We do think this is a -- could be a forever-type business, but we always reserve the right in every investment and portfolio. If we find a better use of capital, then it could change. This is, I think, an excellent team. Really, the only material changes we've made here were due to some tax-related, Pershing Square Holdings are were not allowed to own common stocks of real estate companies and the private funds have had redemptions and that made the position too large. But beyond that, we do like the business and we think it's extremely undervalued in its share prices from analysts' estimates of NAV in the high 100 stock and the low 100s.

QSR. What are your thoughts on Daniel Schwartz? We think he's a superb CEO. Why are they repurchasing limited partnership units? The answer is 3G originally bought QSR with some third-party investors in the private equity funds. These investors are given liquidity periodically. Investors own limited partnership units, which are convertible into common stock, and they can either convert it -- when someone wants to sell, they tender their units to Restaurant Brands. Restaurant Brands can either repurchase them or convert them into common stock. The fact that they repurchased 10 million of these units instead of converting them to common stock tells you that they think the stock is undervalued. Is QSRs dividend of $1.80 per share sustainable? The answer is yes, and we would expect it over time to increase.

UTX does have exposure to GDP and other macro and other factors, but we think the business itself, each of the various components is, long term, highly resistant. It's a business you want to own over the long term. There are elements of it that have greater degrees of volatility to GDP, new construction, fire protection. Some of these businesses have more exposure to the pace of commercial development, for example. But we do like the business and we think the stock price more than sufficiently discounts GDP risk.

And that -- on Fannie/Freddie. Has Fannie/Freddie's ability to reserve capital reduce the need for restructuring solution? The answer is they have not -- they're still paying out substantially all their capital to the government. There's only a modest $3 billion of equity in each business that these companies need to -- needs something approaching -- combine $100 billion, $125 billion of equity, in our view, to be profitably capitalized. So what has to happen here, ultimately, is a third-party capital in order for the government not to be the first-loss provider. That can only happen if the shareholders are treated fairly.

Lastly, last question on the page. How important are the legal cases in Fannie and Freddie to our investment thesis? The answer is not particularly important at all. We think the resolution here most likely is a consensual one. The litigation is a bit to keep everyone focused on the resolution, but I think this gets resolved in a consensual transaction.

With that, we've covered all of the questions that we have received. And if there are further questions, please contact the IR team. We appreciate your support at Pershing Square and look forward to seeing you. I guess, our next event will be an investor meeting. We do one in New York and one in the U.K. Thank you very much.

Operator, you can end the call.

Operator

Thank you. Everyone, this concludes your conference call for today. You may now disconnect. Thank you for joining, and have a very good day.