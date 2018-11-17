Weekly Municipal Bond CEF Trades: This Fund Is A Very Good Combination Of High Distribution Rate On NAV And Discount

Introduction

Closed-end funds do not seem like the best place to be for active traders, at least on paper. However, these products have been our bread and butter for a while now, and as long as we are capable of detecting opportunities and successfully acting on them, we intend to keep on rolling.

Active followers have taken note of the "Weekly Review" series, and it would only be appropriate to complement these articles with a follow-up, like this one, whose goal is to highlight the funds of interest to us.

Statistical Comparison and Potential Trades

Let me briefly present you the events from the last week which might impact the municipal bond closed-end funds.

On the last meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee held the federal funds rate in a range of 2 percent to 2.25 percent. Most importantly, the policymakers indicated that they will stick to their plan for increasing the rates. Despite this fact, the Treasury yields inched lower on Friday. Of course, it is interesting to mention that the 2-year rate hit its highest level since June 2008 on Thursday.

The performance of the stock market is very changeable and volatile. It seems some of the market participants are not confident to participate in the market and to invest in riskier assets. The last fact is a positive sign for the safer assets like municipal bond CEFs.

The prices of the 20+ Year Treasury Bond iShares ETF (TLT) and the iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (MUB) stopped their plunge, and it seems that they found a bottom at these levels. The main benchmark of the munis increased its price by $0.30.

Based on the current market conditions, we consider it a preferred option to find potential "Buy" candidates. Currently, the municipal bond closed-end funds provide us with strong statistical reasons to review them as potential additions to our portfolio. Of course, we strongly recommend having a hedging reaction, which you can use in case of some market turbulence.

The potential "Long" candidate, which I am going to review today, is the BlackRock MuniVest Fund (MVF). From the funds which have Z-score below -1.00 point, BlackRock MuniVest Fund is one of the funds with the highest distribution rates. Its discount is only 8.58%, and it's below the average discount of the sector. However, the fund has the quality to be reviewed as potential "Buy" candidate, and throughout our analysis, you will see it.

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock MuniVest Fund

Source: CEFConnect.com, BlackRock MuniVest Fund

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc.'s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax). Under normal market conditions, the Trust primarily invests in long term municipal obligations rated investment grade at the time of investment and in long term municipal obligations with maturities of more than ten years at the time of investment. The Trust may invest up to 20% of its total assets in securities rated below investment grade or deemed equivalent at the time of purchase. The Trust may invest directly in such securities or synthetically through the use of derivatives.

The current dividend is $0.0410 per common share. The current yield on net asset value is 5.41%, and the current yield on price is 5.92%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

As per the latest report from September, earnings per share are $0.041. Earnings are enough to cover the distribution of the fund, and its earnings coverage ratio is 100%. Also, the fund manages to keep the UNII balance per share positive.

Source: CEFData.com, BlackRock MuniVest

The main parts of the investments are with ratings of "AAA", "AA" and "BBB". Yes, 25% of the investments are labeled as "BBB," but that is a pretty reasonable price that we should pay for the 5.41% return on net asset value.

The assets in the portfolio from issuers located in Texas are 12.09%, and those from Illinois are 8.50%. The number of holdings in the portfolio is 251, and "Transportation" and "Prefund/Escrow" are the sectors with the biggest weights. Another important characteristic of the portfolio is that its effective duration is 8.72% and its yield to worst is 5.14%.

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

Source: Fund Sponsor Website

The below charts compare this muni fund to the rest of the national municipal bond CEFs. As you see, it is one of the funds with the highest returns on net asset value.

Source: VixCentral.com

Source: CEFData.com, BlackRock MuniVest

Below we can see some CEFs which move in tandem with the NAV of MVF. I have also plotted MUB and TLT.

Source: CEFAnalyzer.com, BlackRock MuniVest

As a hedging reaction, you can use the BlackRock MuniYield Investment Fund (MYF). Over the past year, its net asset values tended to move together, but we observe a price deviation.

MVF data by YCharts

Source: YCharts, BlackRock MuniVest and BlackRock Municipal Income Investment Trust

Source: Author's software

Source: Author's software

Conclusion

Municipal bond closed-end funds seem beaten up, shaken by dividend cuts - which are a healthy necessity most of the time - and full (or perhaps not as much by now) of investors who are scared of the rising interest rate environment. There is a good reason to consider restructuring your portfolio in accordance with the bigger picture. However, in our view, the selling might have gone too far, and there are candidates from this sector for a mean reversion trade at the very least.

Based on the data that I have reviewed, MVF can be a potential "Long" addition to your portfolio and MYF can be used as a hedging reaction.

Note: This article was originally published for our subscribers on 11/11/2018, and some figures and charts may not be entirely up to date.

Trade With Beta At "Trade With Beta" we also pay close attention to closed-end funds and are always keeping an eye on them for directional and arbitrage opportunities created by market price deviations. As you can guess, timing is crucial in these kinds of trades; therefore, you are welcome to join us for early access and the discussions accompanying this kind of trades.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MVF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.