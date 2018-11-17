GE: Baker Hughes Deal A Forced Sale?

I still like the risk-reward set-up, although I fully appreciate the complexity of the situation, while expectations are very low.

The situation is clearly very dire and highly complicated, as recognised by bond investors as well.

General Electric (GE) cannot seem to reassure investors as the pace and amount of proceeds from asset sales do not find comfort, and investors still consider the shares to be a big financial black box.

The company is making real progress in selling parts of the business, but the proceeds in relation to the size and potential earnings power of these activities can be debated, certainly the share sale in BHGE.

The situation remains utterly complicated and challenging despite multi-billion transaction proceeds, as management has a formidable task at hand. The only positive news in this complicated dilution is the truly depressed valuation, which is the reason for my cautious optimism, but that is the only positive in this story.

Moving Out Of Baker Hughes

GE announced a secondary offering of 92 million Class A shares of BHGE at $23 per share, as underwriters are granted the option to sell another 10% of the shares. The company furthermore has agreed to a deal to sell 65 million Class B shares to BHGE itself. The 157 million shares being offered on a combined basis, or roughly 166 million including over-allotment option, bring in $3.6-3.8 billion in gross proceeds at the offer price. To illustrate how expensive the round trip deal has been, when GE merged its oil & gas business with Baker Hughes in 2016, it paid more than 3 times the current offer price for the shares.

Note that GE has made further arrangements with BHGE under which GE will contribute technology to BHGE, among others. GE will furthermore shift the UK pension liabilities to BHGE, but has failed to quantify the amount of those liabilities.

Note that GE held a 62.5% stake in the Baker Hughes GE ahead of this offering, as BHGE reported 414 million Class A shares outstanding. With 92 million regular Class A shares being offered, I would assume that the stake of GE would fall to roughly 40%. Assuming GE held 259 million shares ahead of the current offering of Class A shares, it has another 167 million shares to be solid going forward (excluding green shoe option).

This analysis, with GE owning another 40% of the Class A shares at a value of roughly $3.8 billion, stands a bit in contrast to reports which indicate that GE will still own a roughly 50% stake in the company, which I believe is not correct.

Note that the $3.6-3.8 billion in gross proceeds and non-quantified transfer of pension liabilities are very much welcomed by investors. Nonetheless, GE continues to have very large challenges at hand of course, as witnessed by the fact that the crisis in the share price has been spreading to the bonds as well.

What Is The Current Count?

When I looked at the third-quarter results at the first day of the month, I concluded that the company operated with a net debt load of $55 billion, that is industrial cash minus industrial debt. This does not include contract assets or contract liabilities, as the company furthermore reported $34 billion in pension liabilities as of the end of 2017. Including those, adjusted net debt totals $89 billion.

GE Capital is perhaps an even bigger black box, which operates with nearly $12 billion in equity on a total balance sheet of $128 billion. If the company could wind down operations without having to contribute additional equity, that would be a big relief to investors.

Fortunately, there are some deals which are near closure. The important deal with Wabtec could bring in cash proceeds and cut debt by a total of $8 billion, as the partial sale of the stake in Baker Hughes could bring in another $3.5 billion after incorporating transaction costs. All in all, net debt could fall to $77 billion, but that is for a shrinking business.

What Now?

The company has now shrunk to a business with $110 billion in revenue on an annual basis, which includes about $23 billion in consolidated revenue from the oil & gas business, or BHGE. If we assume the remainder of the stake is sold for another $4 billion, I peg net debt at $73 billion, or $72 billion assuming the transfer of some non-quantified pension liabilities.

The issue is that the industrial business will now shrink to $90 billion in sales or less if we account for the Wabtec deal. The main thesis of mine was that the core businesses of GE is doing reasonably well (notably aviation) and that a well-run business could generate 15% operating profit margins. Let's assume a $13 billion operating profit number on $90 billion in forward sales is realistic. After accounting for D&A charges equal to 4% of sales, I peg EBITDA at roughly $17 billion in such a case. Even in that case, leverage remains very high at >4 times, although that includes pension liabilities of course.

Working with an actual net debt number of not $72 billion but $40 billion given that pension liabilities generally do not carry interest expenses, I peg interest costs at $2 billion. With a 20% tax rate, I peg earnings power at close to $9 billion, just about a dollar per share.

Combined with deleveraging and some additional asset sales, the main thesis is that GE could see reasonable leverage ratios in a year or two. Assuming that margins have recovered and the business is simplified, a >$1 per share earnings number could fetch a $15-20 per share valuation, although recognise that I have been lowering these estimates over time.

What Now?

Having bought 50% of my position at an average of $11, I am quite a bit underwater, although I realise that I am probably far better off than the majority of GE shareholders.

With shares trading a hair above the $8 per share mark, the potential $1 earnings per share number reveals that shares of GE could more than double, if the company finally executes. While the current actions taken by management demonstrate how serious the situation is, and is perceived by management, reality is that we should probably add a discount to that story. After all, the investment case is highly complex, and there is potential for further liabilities to show up, while transaction costs and time will pass before the improvements can be delivered upon.

Adding 10% of my current target position at $8, I am lowering the average entry point towards $10.50, as I feel that private equity interest going after a big profitable unit at a reasonable price, as well as a rapid continued pace of restructuring and simplification, could act as drivers to reveal further upside.

For now, investors should embrace themselves for continued volatility and uncertainty, but the best gains are always achieved when uncertainty is at the highest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GE.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.