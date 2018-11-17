Meet The Meet Group

The stock is still relatively cheap on some metrics versus Match Group, the unquestioned leader in the social entertainment/dating app sector.

Social entertainment app Meet Group has seen its shares rise nicely in 2018, as it has moved towards a more user-generated revenue model.

Today, we make available previous and updated exclusive research that was originally published last month to The Insiders Forum community. It revolves around a small "off the radar" concern I recently received a question around due to insider buys by a director and a beneficial owner.

Company Overview

The Meet Group, Inc. (MEET) is a New Hope, Pennsylvania-based provider of mobile social entertainment apps designed around connecting and dating. Its differentiating attribute is a live-streaming video platform, which is now a central feature on all four of its major apps: MeetMe, Skout, Tagged, and LOVOO. This ~$350 million concern was founded in 1997 and went public in 1999 as Quepasa Corporation - the first ever publicly traded social network - at $12 per share. A rebranding to MeetMe occurred in 2012, and after its April 2017 acquisition of social and mobile technology company If(we) Inc., the company again rebranded to The Meet Group. It competes with Match Group, Inc. (MTCH), the dominant force in the dating app sector.

The Apps

The company thinks of itself as a social network not for the people you know, but for the people you want to know, with a general emphasis on the 18-34 year old demographic. All four of its major apps are centered around connecting people, each with a slightly different demographic accent. The Meet Group does not currently break down statistics for each one of its apps, so some of the app-specific data below is slightly dated.

MeetMe. Its MeetMe app was developed in 2005 and is the company's largest U.S.-based app with over 4 million monthly active users (MAUs). With the casual feel of a social networking site, it competes with the likes of Match Group's apps Match and Tinder, as well as Zoosk. Tinder is the number one revenue-generating dating app and number two grossing app of any kind in the world.

Skout. The Skout app is more of a friend-making site that was developed in 2007 and purchased by the company for $28.5 million in cash and ~5.37 million shares (for a total consideration of $56.4 million) in 2016. At the time of deal, Skout had 3.5 million MAUs. It competes with social apps Badoo and Meetup.

Tagged. Tagged was created in 2004 and acquired by The Meet Group when it purchased If(we) Inc. for $60 million in April 2017. If(we)'s two main apps (Tagged and hi5) generated 2.3 million mobile and 5.4 million total MAUs in 4Q16. Tagged has a heavy retention and engagement in the African American community ages 35-54 and competes with Match Group Affinity app Black People Meet.

LOVOO. LOVOO is the most downloaded dating app in German-speaking countries (Germany, Switzerland, and Austria) and is in the top 3 in Southern Europe (Italy, France, and Spain). Overall, it had ~5 million MAUs at the time it was purchased by The Meet Group in October 2017. Unlike the other apps that have relied primarily on advertising revenue, LOVOO possesses a diverse revenue stream consisting of 72% from the user (48% subscriptions; 24% in-app purchases) and 28% from advertising. It was acquired for a total consideration of $86.1 million, consisting of $65 million in cash, $5 million in a contingent earn-out, and $16.1 million in working capital adjustments.

Live Video

In addition to its LOVOO purchase, The Meet Group has developed live-streaming video as a means to generate more user-based revenues as an attempt to insulate it from the whims of the online advertising market. The company monetizes its video offering through gifting, whereby a single broadcaster receives virtual gifts as a gesture of appreciation from viewers that were purchased through iTunes or Google Play. With subscription and in-app revenues from LOVOO and with the 2017 launch of live-streaming video on its MeetMe and Skout apps and the 2018 launch on LOVOO and Tagged, the company's advertiser/user revenue mix has shifted dramatically from a ~94/6 advertiser/user blend in 2016 and ~73/27 in 2017 to ~40/60 in 1H18. With all four of The Meet Group's main apps now featuring live video as a central part of the user experience, the company now competes with apps such as live.me, YouNow, and Periscope. This focus on user-generated sales has come at just the right time for the company as advertising revenues have cratered since 2016 with cost per one thousand impressions dropping to the point where the company had to take a one-time, non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $56.4 million in 4Q17.

Within the video portion of its apps, the company is in the process of launching two new features: Quick and Battles. Quick offers one-on-one live video chat and Battles brings together two live streamers in a real-time competition, such as singing or dancing, with the audience voting for the winner by sending virtual gifts.

3Q18 Results and 2018 Outlook

The company posted a small two cent a share GAAP profit in the third quarter. Revenues grew more than 40% on a year-over-year basis to just over $45 million. Both numbers were slightly better than expected. The company impressively has gone from getting basically nothing on online video in the ways of revenue a year ago to being at a $55 million annual run rate. Mobile daily active users grew 3% sequentially to 4.3 million and mobile monthly active users grew 7% sequentially to 14.6 million. This reflected quarter-over-quarter gains from each of MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged.

For the FY2018 year, the company expects revenue in the range of $174 million to $175 million and adjusted EBITDA in the range of $30.2 million to $30.6 million.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary

The Meet Group exited 3Q18 with $21.2 million in cash and has ~$45 million in debt, which is due in $3.75 million quarterly payments through September 2020.

The company is sparsely followed on Wall Street. The median analyst price target is just north of $6.00 a share. The latest analyst rating came from Roth Capital last week, which reissued its Buy rating and $6.75 a share price target.

Beneficial Luxor Capital Group, LP and its affiliates have millions of dollars to their core stake in October and November. A director also bought $45,000 worth of shares on November 12th.

Verdict

The Meet Group's stock had enjoyed a nice run since early April 2018, trading up from below $2 per share to ~$5.50 in early October. The stock has fallen to just below $4.00 in the stock market's recent decline. For comparison, the company is about one-tenth the size of the Match Group in terms of 2018E revenue.

MEET trades at under two times sales. Match Group trades for north of 6.5 times revenues. Match Group does operate on subscription-based models that provide more predictable revenue, but as The Meet Group transitions to more user-generated sales channels, its revenues will become more predictable.

This is not my space at all. The company is interesting but seems like an "also ran" in its niche. In addition, the firm has not created shareholder value during nearly two decades on the market. However, valuation seems compelling compared to peers. Meet Group also seems to be executing well against a logical strategy. I can only recommend it as a small "watch item" holding. I have a small bit of exposure to this name via a buy-write order within my own portfolio as such.

