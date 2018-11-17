Cell Tower REITs: Carriers Push Ahead On 5G

The industry continues to await the outcome of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger which may hinge on regulator’s opinion of the ability for competitors like cable providers to enter the market.

2018 will be a record year for cell carriers as well. AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint combined to add more than a million new post-paid phone customers last quarter.

Third quarter earnings beat expectations across the cell tower REIT sector. Relatively immune from interest rate pressures, cell towers continue to be the growth engine of the real estate sector.

5G technology will fundamentally disrupt the telecommunications industry, allowing carriers to deliver fiber-like speeds without the wires. Billions in network spending is required before most Americans can access 5G.

REIT Rankings: Cell Towers

In our REIT Rankings series, we introduce and update readers to each of the commercial and residential real estate sectors. We rank REITs within the sectors based on both common and unique valuation metrics, presenting investors with numerous options that fit their own investing style and risk/return objectives. We update these rankings every quarter with new developments for existing readers.

Cell Tower Sector Overview

Cell tower REITs comprise roughly 10% of the REIT ETFs (VNQ and IYR). Within the Hoya Capital Cell Tower REIT Index, we track the three cell tower REITs which account for roughly $140 billion in market value: American Tower (AMT), Crown Castle (CCI), and SBA Communications (SBAC).

Cell tower REITs own roughly 50-80% of the 100-150k investment-grade macro cell towers in the United States, which is by far the highest concentration of REIT ownership of any real estate sector. For this reason, while cell towers may constitute only a tiny portion of total real estate asset value in the United States, they hold a disproportionally high importance in the value-weighted investible real estate indexes.

It’s important to note that both AMT and SBAC have significant international operations, while CCI is a pure-play US operator. AMT and SBAC focus on the macro tower business, while CCI has made significant investments in fiber and small-cell networks in addition to their primary tower business. Finally, AMT and CCI make heavy use of “Master Lease Agreements” with cell carriers, while SBAC does not. Master Lease Agreements allow carriers to upgrade their equipment at will, which translates into a more predictable, but perhaps a slightly slower growth trajectory. Cell carriers spend a sizable chunk of their revenue on cell tower leases, their most significant operating expense.

Consumers want both speed and mobility, but because of the physics and economics of data transmission, there is often a tradeoff between the two. For speed and low-latency, a robust fiber-based backhaul network is ideal. This requires laying thousands of miles of underground cables that physically connect to every home and business. For mobility, a wide-reaching macro cellular network is ideal. This requires having an extensive network of towers, rooftop transmitters, and small cells. Since consumers need both speed and mobility and none of the players are able to fully satisfy both of these needs, a blend of different technologies- including macro cell networks- will continue to be used to meet the growing demand for data connectivity.

Recent Stock Performance

Since NAREIT began tracking the sector in 2012, cell tower REITs have outperformed the REIT index in every year besides 2014. Cell towers continue to be one of the few remaining growth-engines of the REIT sector and, considering the positive operating environment forecast for 2018-2020, don't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

Cell tower REITs were the top-performing REIT sector in 2017, surging more than 35% compared to a modest 5% gain on the REIT index. Powered by a 12% jump over the past month, cell tower REITs are outperforming the REIT index yet again this year.

American Tower has led the way over the last two years, followed by SBA Communications. Investors remain somewhat skeptical on the economic returns from Crown Castle's significant investment in fiber and small cells over the last several years, explaining some of the underperformance since 2016.

Recent Fundamental Performance

Coming off a strong second quarter, 3Q18 earnings were again better-than-expected, led by beats by American Tower and SBA. Organic tower revenue, effectively the same-store NOI equivalent, continues to grow at a sector-leading 6%+ rate as carriers continue to invest heavily in network densification and equipment upgrades. With the high degree of operating leverage inherent with the co-location tower model, tower REITs are seeing amplified benefits increased network spending.

Along with robust organic growth, external growth via strategic acquisitions remains a central focus of cell tower REITs, aided by the cost of capital advantage enjoyed by these firms. These three REITs combined to add more than 1,000 new sites over the last quarter, led by SBA and American Tower.

The combination of strong organic growth and continued external growth fueled a 13% rise in total property revenues in 2017, slowing only modestly from 2016. These REITs offered guidance that projects a 15% rise in property revenues in 2018. EBITDA margins expanded to 64.8% which is in the upper range of the REIT sector. G&A overhead, however, remains high at 9.7%.

While the aggregate REIT sector saw a decline in FFO/share over the last several quarters, cell towers continue to chug along. Cell towers grew AFFO/share 12% in 2017, the most robust AFFO growth in the REIT sector. AFFO is expected to grow roughly 10% per year through 2020 attributable to a roughly even split between organic and external growth.

Carrier Performance & Capital Spending

Cell tower REITs are inexorably linked with the underlying performance of their cell carrier tenants, who delivered another very strong quarter. AT&T (T), Verizon (VZ), T-Mobile (TMUS), and Sprint (S) combined to add more than a million new post-paid phone customers and added more than two million total connections. 2018 is on pace to be perhaps the strongest year ever for cell carriers in terms of net customer additions.

Capital spending by cell carriers is a key driver of growth for tower REITs. Capex among US carriers had been in a lull for the past two years as much of the available capital has been put towards spectrum acquisition which will power the next generation 5G networks. Capital spending is expected to ramp up again as carriers begin to deploy 5G networks over the next five to ten years.

Based on company guidance, CapEx spending among the four US carriers is expected to increase by 10-20% this year, which would be the most significant increase since 4G rolled out between 2010 and 2012. The tailwind from tax reform, strong economic growth, the popularity of unlimited data plans, and the ramp-up to 5G appear to be fueling the recent uptick in spending.

Status of Sprint/T-Mobile Merger

The industry continues to await the outcome of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger, which as the potential to alter the competitive dynamics within the telecom space. Earlier this year, the third and fourth largest US wireless carriers announced a long-awaited merger agreement that would consolidate the industry into three nearly-equal competitors along with AT&T and Verizon. Following years of discussions and a failed attempt at a merger in 2014 that was blocked by US regulators, the two firms finally came to terms on the potential $26 billion deal. The combined entity would command a 33% share of total retail wireless connections, including 28% of postpaid phone subscribers and nearly 60% of prepaid phone subscribers.

While revenues from Sprint and T-Mobile comprise a combined 25% of total industry revenues, the “overlap” between Sprint and T-Mobile cell tower sites is roughly 4% of total industry revenues. This 4% represents a "worst-case-scenario" in which T-Mobile completely shuts down the Sprint network on redundant towers and does not subsequently need to upgrade their equipment to handle the increased capacity. It's important to note that the legacy networks of the two firms would be largely incompatible as Sprint has historically used CDMA technology while T-Mobile has used GSM. As was the case with the T-Mobile acquisition of MetroPCS, during the three to five-year “migration” period, T-Mobile would effectively have to operate both networks. Crown Castle, which is US-focused, would be most affected, while American Tower, which has a significant international presence, would be relatively unscathed.

The general consensus among analysts is that the odds of approval have improved since last quarter to a range of 50-75%, but we believe there is still considerable uncertainty considering the wide range of forward-looking assumptions that need to be made to assess the impact of the merger. We believe that the merger approval will likely hinge on the regulator's assessment of the likelihood and forecast of four key unknown factors.

1)The feasibility or likelihood that 5G technology can outright replace the legacy cable and satellite providers.

Currently, while 4G cellular networks are ideal for wide-coverage, 4G cellular internet is no match for the speed and performance of traditional wired broadband and local wifi networks powered by these wired connections. 5G fixed broadband, however, has the potential to offer broadband-like performance without the landline, allowing cell providers to compete directly with legacy cable providers and, in an extreme outcome, perhaps drive legacy providers completely out of business, leaving just three mega-sized internet service providers. The higher the probability ascribed to this outcome, the lower the odds of approval.

2) The ability for a fourth or fifth competitor to enter the market.

With connectivity technology trending away from traditional cable/satellite and towards fixed 5G wireless, legacy cable and satellite companies including Comcast (CMCSA), Charter (CHTR), and Dish Network (DISH) have dipped their toes into the carrier business. Cable companies have begun to dip their toes into cellular space by rolling out their own wireless offerings, including an Altice deal with Sprint and Comcast's deal with Verizon, but these offerings simply repackage one of the four carriers' existing cellular networks and are, by no means, legitimate competitors at this time. Dish has spent billions to acquire spectrum that is particularly suited for 5G networks and has hinted that they may make a move directly into the carrier business. As Sprint has learned, however, the carrier business isn't easy and requires billions of dollars and lots of investor patience to slowly build a network that can compete directly with AT&T and Verizon. Regulator's assessment of the ability for another competitor to emerge will be key in the approval or denial of the merger.

3) Does Sprint Survive Without A Merger?

Based on conventional measures of market power and historical precedent at the DOJ, the horizontal merger would appear unlikely to pass anti-trust scrutiny. However, much of the deliberation will center around the potential long-term outlook of Sprint absent a deal with T-Mobile. Proponents of the deal will argue that Sprint, which has not had a profitable year since 2007 and sits on roughly $30 billion in debt, may not be a "going concern" in five to ten years. A Sprint bankruptcy would likely lead to a less favorable competitive industry dynamic than a landscape with three healthy carriers.

4) The Near-Term Impact on Jobs, Network Investment, Pricing

Sparked by a rejuvenated T-Mobile, competition within the wireless space has been fierce over the past five years, prompting carriers to cut prices and continue to upgrade their networks to support the now-ubiquitous unlimited data plans. While Sprint has struggled to maintain market share amid a dearth of network investment, T-Mobile has gradually eaten share away from the industry leaders over the past several years.

Most importantly Sprint and T-Mobile will need to convince regulators that the proposed merger would not change the favorable trajectory on pricing and service for US consumers. The impact of carrier consolidation has long been a concern for cell tower REITs. The number of potential cellular tenants on US towers has dwindled from as many as twelve independent carriers in 1999, down to seven by 2004, and down to four since 2007. The tremendous growth in demand for mobile connectivity has, so far, blunted the negative impact on cell tower fundamentals from tenant consolidation.

Bull & Bear Thesis for Cell Tower REITs

Cell tower REITs continue to command strong competitive positioning in the telecommunications sector. Cell carriers sold off their tower assets beginning in the mid-2000s to de-lever their balance sheet and free-up capital to expand their networks. Supply growth is almost non-existent in the US as there are significant barriers to entry through the local permitting process. The relative scarcity of cell towers, combined with the absolute necessity of these towers for cell networks, has given these REITs substantial pricing power.

Cell tower REITs now command a cost-of-capital and operational advantage over any other institution seeking to own these assets. While cell carriers have tried to make moves to establish leverage over tower owners by building or acquiring towers themselves, carriers have limited available capital to spend on these initiatives, especially in light of the capital intensive 5G rollout. Compared to other real estate sectors, capital expenditure requirements for tower REITs are very low. Macro cell towers provide the most economical mix of coverage and capacity. While technology can change very rapidly, it appears that the limitations of the alternative technologies (satellites, small cells, and Wifi) are unlikely to abate anytime soon.

The land under cell towers, however, is worth very little without a functioning macro cell site. While we don’t believe there is an immediate risk of technological obsolesce, it is impossible to predict technological innovation in a decade, much less over multiple decades. Further, there are only four major players in the US carrier industry (and potentially three if the Sprint (NYSE: S)/T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) merger gets approved), limiting the number of potential tenants for these REITs. Carriers are incentivized to invest capital in alternative technologies like small-cells and DAS to try to reduce the competitive position of cell towers. Perhaps the most significant risk relates to the fact that these REITs own just 30% of the land under their structures and lease the other 70% through (typically long-term) ground leases.

Valuation of Cell Tower REITs

With strong growth and flat price performance, cell towers now trade at a modest Free Cash Flow discount (aka AFFO, FAD, CAD) to the REIT average. After accounting for the sector-leading expected growth rates, cell tower REITs very appear attractively valued based on the FCF/G metric. While other sectors are struggling with the ramifications of NAV discounts, the sector trades at a modest premium to NAV, which should help fuel their external growth pipeline.

Cell tower REITs are among the lowest-yielding REIT sectors, paying out just 55% of their free cash flow and instead plowing that capital back into the business to fuel external growth. The sector pays an average 2.4% dividend yield, among lowest among REITs.

Within the sector, only Crown Castle acts like a typical REIT when it comes to distributions. CCI pays a healthy 4.1% dividend yield, while AMT pays 1.9%, and SBAC does not yet pay a dividend.

Cell tower REITs march to the beat of their own drum. The sector exhibits relatively modest or low sensitivity to both interest rates and equities. Among US REIT sectors, cell towers are the fourth least interest rate sensitive sector and could provide balance to a rate-sensitive REIT portfolio.

Within the sector, AMT and SBAC are classified as Growth REITs. CCI, which pays a 4% dividend, is a Hybrid REIT and has characteristics that are more aligned with the REIT averages.

Bottom Line: Continued Strong Performance

5G technology will fundamentally disrupt the telecommunications industry, allowing cellular carriers to deliver fiber-like speeds without the wires. Billions in network spending is required before most Americans can access 5G. Cell tower REITs continue to benefit from a favorable competitive positioning within the telecommunication sector. Low supply and high demand have translated into substantial pricing power for cell tower operators.

Third quarter earnings beat expectations across the cell tower REIT sector. Relatively immune from interest rate pressures, cell towers continue to be the growth engine of the real estate sector. 2018 will be a record year for cell carriers as well. AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint combined to add more than a million new post-paid phone customers last quarter. The industry continues to await the outcome of the Sprint/T-Mobile merger, which may hinge on regulator’s opinion of the ability for competitors like cable providers to enter the market.

