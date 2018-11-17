Amazon Or Disney: Which Company Should You Buy For Video-Streaming Exposure In India?

Shareholders in American multinational corporations, such as Amazon (AMZN) and Disney (DIS), are constantly seeking to find out where future growth for their companies will come from. Companies invest heavily in international markets to constantly deliver growth in sales revenue and profitability, and one of the biggest international growth markets right now is the video-streaming market in India.

India is one of the fastest-growing markets with constantly improving Internet infrastructure and a growing number of Internet users. As a result, this has allowed video-streaming services to thrive in India. In fact, the Indian video-streaming market is expected to grow from the current size of $700 million to $2.4 billion by 2023. This article aims to assess each of the company's positions in the video-streaming market in India, and how Disney is currently leading the market.

Market Share

Hotstar (will be owned by Disney)

As the chart above indicates, the local video-streaming service "Hotstar" currently dominates the Indian video-streaming market, with 69.4% market share. Hotstar is owned by Star India, which owns more than 60 Indian TV channels. Therefore, the video-streaming giant has an enormous competitive advantage, as it is able to provide its users access to an extremely rich library of local content. The service also offers several shows from Fox, Showtime, HBO, and ABC to its users in India.

It is worth noting that while Star India is a well-established Indian corporation, it is actually owned by American media giant Twenty-First Century Fox (NASDAQ:FOX) (NASDAQ:FOXA). Moreover, Disney will be acquiring this asset as part of the $71.3 billion acquisition deal, which is likely to be completed by the end of this year. This means that this single acquisition would make Disney the undisputed video-streaming king in India. Hence, investors who are considering gaining exposure to India's fast-growing video-streaming market should certainly consider Disney's stock.

On top of being able to offer an extremely rich variety of local content, Hotstar also adopts a very competitive pricing strategy. In fact, 80% of the content it offers is free of charge for its users, and relies largely on advertising revenue. This has clearly worked out well so far in acquiring market share in India. A further comparison of the different pricing strategies of various video-streaming competitors can be found in the chart below:

India is a highly price-sensitive market in comparison to the US. To put this into more perspective, while TV cable subscription could cost more than $100 per month in the US, in India it costs less than $4. Therefore, this explains why Hotstar's business model of providing free streaming and collecting advertising revenue has worked so successfully in India, because it would be difficult to compete for paying subscribers when cable TV costs less than $4.

Amazon's India Strategies

Amazon Prime Video holds a subscription-based model in India, like it does globally. However, Amazon Prime only costs $1.90 a month, or $14.50 annually in India. This is considerably cheaper than its US price of $119 annually. However, in order to compete effectively with local competitors and entice consumers away from the "less than $4 cable subscription", I believe Amazon has adopted a strong pricing strategy for this particular geographical region to drive sales revenue higher. Although this is not as cheap as Hotstar's free streaming service, Amazon also has several other benefits to offer Indian consumers. For $1.90 a month, subscribers are not only able to stream videos, but it also includes other benefits like music streaming and faster package delivery services (like other global subscribers). Therefore, Amazon certainly has a lot more to offer its subscribers than its rivals, which is a huge competitive strength.

Regardless of Amazon's strengths, it only holds a 5% market share in the country. While it certainly has various benefits to offer its subscribers, content is what matters most. Hotstar has a rich library of local content to offer to its subscribers, which Amazon does not. However, Amazon has also been working on producing content that better matches local demand. Amazon has delivered about four original shows for India, and is constantly working on more. Nevertheless, if Amazon wants to continue growing its market share in India, it is essential for it to continue spending on content that satisfies Indian consumers.

Free Cash Flow (FCF)

Furthermore, in order to continue delivering popular content, video-streaming providers will have to continuously spend large amounts of cash to stay competitive. The table below details the free cash flow positions of Disney and Amazon, according to their latest earnings reports.

Company TTM Free Cash Flow ($ millions) Disney (Hotstar) 9,853 Amazon 13,361

TTM: Trailing Twelve Months

Note: I have included Disney here as the parent company of Hotstar, as the acquisition deal between Disney and Fox should be complete by the end of this year. Hence, I felt that it would be more useful for readers to compare FCF levels with Hotstar's new parent company to obtain a more forward-looking assessment.

As you can see, Disney and Amazon have a very healthy stream of FCF, which gives them two competitive advantages. The first is that the high levels of FCF afford them to continuously spend on new content to maintain popularity and market share in India. Secondly, their FCF gives them the capacity to compete on a "price" level, whereby they can charge ultra low rates or even offer free streaming (in the case of Hotstar).

Price to Cash Flow Comparison

Company Price to Cash Flow Disney 12.7 Amazon 30.5

Note: The two companies in the table above also provide other services other than video streaming, which also drive their valuation multiples.

While both companies are able to generate strong cash flow, Disney is currently more attractively priced at a P/CF ratio of 12.7. Nevertheless, let's dig deeper into the sustainability of each company's ability to generate cash in the Indian video-streaming market.

Disney's Hotstar currently has a hybrid revenue model, where 80% of the video streaming it offers is free and relies on ad revenue, whereas 20% relies on subscription fees for its premium service. While so far its business model has proved successful in capturing majority market share, this is not a very sustainable model. Hotstar does not provide much original content in comparison to its rival Amazon Prime. The only original content it provides is the IPL, Indian Premier League (cricket tournament), that takes place every year. This tournament is highly popular as it attracted over 10 million viewers this year. However, consumers increasingly prefer more and more original content. Hence, if Hotstar wants to generate more stable sources of revenue and cash flow, the company will have to spend more on original content. The fact that Disney will be taking over Hotstar soon is a positive for the streaming service, as the American giant has a list of various studios of its own (Walt Disney Studios, Marvel Entertainment, Disney-ABC television group, Pixar Animation, etc.) to create original content and win over more subscribers in the Indian market. While more original content will require more cash flow to be spent, fixed subscription fees as a result of original content will create more sustainable revenue and cash flow for the business over the long-term.

Amazon has already adopted a subscription-driven business model. It is already spending on original content, such as the recent "Comicstaan" series to deliver on Indian consumers' tastes and preferences. Amazon's growth in Prime subscribers in India provides the company with a steady stream of revenue and cash flow from India. One great leverage Amazon has once again is the fact that its Prime service involves other benefits on top of video streaming for its subscribers (such as faster and more cost-effective package delivery). The mix of services the company offers for such a low monthly subscription fee gives its consumers a lot more incentive to stay a Prime member for long periods of time, which makes it stream of cash flow a lot more sustainable. As a result, while the company has a higher Price to Cash Flow ratio of 30.5, Amazon's strength in being able to generate sustainable levels of revenue/cash flow in such a fast-growing market makes it more worthwhile to pay the higher price for the company's stock.

Nevertheless, while the company has been spending heavily on delivering content for its Indian consumers, it has been losing bids to host the highly popular IPL tournament to rival Hotstar. To capitalize on India's fascination for cricket, Amazon released a show last year, which had cricket as it main plot. While the company is certainly making efforts in the right direction, it will need to focus more on hosting sports events and series that attract more subscribers and ultimately generate more cash flow.

Valuation

Valuation Metric Disney Amazon Price to Earnings Ratio 14.7 91.3 Price to Book 3.8 20.4 Price to Sales 3.1 3.7 Price to Cash Flow 12.7 30.5

Interestingly, Disney, which will have the largest video-streaming market share in India (following completion of acquisition deal), is currently the most attractively valued. A Price to Earnings ratio of 14.7 is a very cheap multiple to pay for Disney's stock. Moreover, the company has a Price to Forward Earnings ratio of 15.90, according to data from Morningstar. This is a very attractive multiple to pay for a company with strong earnings potential in India.

Amazon's multiples are comparatively more expensive. However, it is also a company that boasts various strengths (for e.g., offering multiple services to subscribers), which put it in a powerful position to generate revenue, profits and free cash flow from India. While its Price to Earnings ratio of 91.3 appears lofty, the company has a Price to Forward Earnings ratio of 58.1, which is still expensive, but a more attractive multiple to pay given its strong growth potential in one of the fastest-growing markets in the world.

Bottom Line

Disney and Amazon are two attractive stocks that offer great exposure to the high-growth video-streaming market in India. Both companies have their own competitive strengths that allow them to maintain their market share. They are also well financially positioned to compete with any potential new rivals in the market. Hence these are definitely two solid stocks to consider holding for the long-term.

Out of the two, I believe Disney is a more attractive stock to hold in the context of the Indian video streaming market. The stock is very attractively priced at the moment. Moreover, a 69.4% market share in such a fast-growing industry means that Disney will have a genuine revenue juggernaut in its portfolio of assets once the Fox acquisition is closed. On top of the already dominant market share, the company also has various studios under its wings to generate original content and boost subscription growth going forward. At this price level, Disney's stock certainly has a lot to offer to its shareholders.

Please note that this article is mainly focused on assessing the companies from the perspective of their performances in the Indian video-streaming market. The article intends to provide readers and investors insight into how the above-mentioned companies are positioned in one of the fastest growing markets in the world, and readers should use the article as part of a broader assessment of the individual stocks.

