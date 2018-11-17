WTI Weekly: Sell-Side Continuation Through Mid-Week Toward 54.75s, Stopping Point Low Develops There

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving WTI price action.

11-16 November 2018:

As noted in last week’s WTI Weekly, the primary expectation for this week was for a buy response at February’s major key demand, 58.05s-59.05s. Our primary expectation was negated early week as buyers trapped, 60.70s-60.90s, before new selling interest emerged, 58.50s, upon the sell-side breakdown through last week’s key support, driving price lower to 54.75s near Sharedata’s weekly 1st standard deviation low target, closing the week at 56.68s.

This week’s auction saw buying interest early week, 60.70s, above last week’s settlement as narrow, two-sided trade developed, 61.28s-60.37s, during Monday’s auction. Buyers trapped, 60.87s-60.68s, late in Monday’s auction, driving price lower through key support, 59.26s, in a sell-side breakdown. Balance developed early Tuesday, 58.67s-59.35s, before new initiative selling interest emerged, 58.45s, driving price lower in aggressive sell-side continuation, achieving the stopping point low, 54.75s, near the Sharedata weekly 1st standard deviation low target late in Tuesday’s auction. Buying interest emerged there, rejecting the low as a buy excess developed, 54.75s-55s, followed by buying interest in size, 55.40s, halting the sell-side auction ahead of Wednesday.

Price discovery higher developed into Wednesday’s auction, achieving a relief rally high, 57.37s, where selling interest emerged, as balance development ensued, 57.37s-55.78s, into Thursday’s auction. The balance low was tested early in Thursday’s auction where buying interest emerged, as a probe of the balance high developed to 57.48s into Thursday’s EIA release (+10.2mil v +3.1mil exp). Selling interest emerged following the EIA release, driving price lower to 56.43s, into Thursday’s NY Close. Buying interest emerged there, driving price higher through Friday’s London auction, as a buy-side breakout attempt above the balance developed. Price discovery higher developed into Friday’s NY Open, achieving the stopping point high, 58.16s. Selling interest emerged there as price traded back into the balance as the breakout failed. Rotation lower developed to 56.12s, ahead of Friday’s close, settling at 56.68s.

NinjaTrader

As noted last week, the failure of the buy-side at key demand, 63.40s-64.40s, represented major structural damage to the buy-side phase begun in June 2017 near $42/bbl in the 3-6 month context. Additionally, it was noted that commodity corrections are often more severe than equity corrections. Past market behavior has certainly been prologue in this case. While our primary inference of price discovery higher failed, Monday’s auction provided structural indication and warning of the buy-side failure and potential for price discovery lower. The market auctioned lower to 54.75s near the Sharedata weekly 1st standard deviation low target. This area coincided with a structural low usage area (potential support) in the multi-year cluster profile around $55/bbl. Buying interest emerged there, halting the aggressive sell-side auction developing balance into week’s end.

Looking ahead, following this week’s development of a stopping point low and initial development of balance, it is reasonable to infer a relief rally could ensue. The response early next week to the balance cluster, 55.80s-57.48s, will be key. Buy-side defense of that area would force adjustment of late to the party short inventory of recent days. The failure of the buy-side at prior key demand above, 63.40s-64.40s, represents major structural damage to the buy-side phase begun in June 2017 near $42/bbl in the intermediate (3-6 month) context. Given the significance and amplitude of the initial corrective phase from the high (approximately -28.77% as of this writing), the primary expectation would be for a self-similar buy response in this key demand area near-term (2-4 weeks).

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that based on the Commitment of Traders report, Open Interest (OI) increased (3.1mil contracts) as the deleveraging trend within the WTI market since late August 2018 has paused. Additionally, the Managed Money (MM) net long position which peaked in January 2018 at 495k contracts decreased to 151k contracts, the lowest MM net long posture since September 2017. MM short posture increased (-93k contracts), the largest MM short posture since October 2017. The MM short posture trend continues higher which in confluence with declining MM long posture implies potential for lower prices in the intermediate term. Without increasing MM long posture and substantially higher MM short posture, the market will struggle to develop a structural low. The market now trades into the period where seasonal lows are developed. Though the intermediate term context remains sell-side, there is the potential for relief rally from the key major support area, $55s-$50s, based on the market generated data.

The market structure, order flow, and leveraged capital posture provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

