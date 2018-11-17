Hidden In Plain Sight, YY Is Still Cheap

Quite frankly, we're still at a loss to explain why the shares are so cheap.

But these worries almost pale in insignificance when compared with YY's valuation.

There are some concerns with regard to China, declining growth, rising competition, and escalating content and marketing cost pressuring margins.

YY (YY) is China's leading live-streaming media platform. The stock has been cut in half on worries about competition and slowing growth and margin pressure, although it has shown some signs of life after the Q3 earnings, which dispelled some of the growth worries:

We think the worries about margin pressure are more to the mark, but would still argue that the shares are a relative bargain. The company provides services like (from the earnings deck):

Here is a little oversight table with the most important user metrics:

Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Revenue +48% +46/% +43.3% +44.6% +32.6% MAU 73.0M + 36.6% 76.5M +36.6% 77.6M +23.9% 80.2M +21.3% 88.1M +20.7% Paying users 6.3M +46.5% 6.5M +25% 6.9M +17.3% 6.9M +21.1% 7.9M +26.3% Gross margin 38.9% 39.4% 38.0% 38.7% 34.8%

So, on first sight, there are actually few signs of saturation in the Chinese social streaming, although growth on some metrics slowed down. However, these growth figures are inflated by the 44% consolidated accounts of Huya (HUYA), which grow much faster (but depress gross margins a bit).

The company is employing a number of strategies to keep growing such as:

International expansion

Cooperation with domestic platforms like those of Xiaomi

Content enrichment

More simplified mobile app to tap into lower-tier smartphones

Promoting host to other platforms

Diversifying audio streaming

Increasing platform capabilities, most notably AI

Some of these were explained in more detail on the CC.

International growth is important as it allows YY to export more sophisticated business models as the foreign markets are still quite immature. The company bought into Bigo which operates in the South-East and South Asia and even in Saudi Arabia. From kr-asia.com:

As an outstanding player in the overseas market, its user base soared to 200 million in merely two years. James reckons that it is mainly attributed to its mature content model, localized innovation, and integration as well as traffic bonuses.

There are new products in preparation for the international market, but for now, the focus is still mainly on traffic acquisition.

A second growth plank is cooperation with other platforms. In Q3, the company entered into such a deal with Xiaomi where YY brings all the back-end stuff, that is, mostly (tailor made) content and content management whilst Xiaomi is responsible for their app and customer acquisition. The deal doesn't involve upfront cost for YY and is on the basis of revenue sharing.

This is supposed to be a first of more to come, but it was too early for management to say what the potential will be. It doesn't seem to expect too much revenue from this in 2019, but nor is it worried about cannibalization (Q3CC):

We as partners will provide the tailor made of the content as well as the host into the Xiaomi's platform based on the Xiaomi's user base profile or Xiaomi's Ecosystems. So what we do is based on the new - exactly new and the different of the user profile and to continue develop of the more entertainment live streaming services in Xiaomi's platform. So from that perspective, definitely we will not see of the impact for YY's own platform going forward.

As far as we understand this, it involves new host, not existing ones which already are performing on YY's platform. Content enrichment and cross-channel promotion involve the following (Q3CC):

We also try to replicate their success formula with other hosts. We have systematically incubated, groomed, packaged, promoted and transformed a series of Glasgow's musicians into bonafide music stars.

The quote refers to the "Modern Brothers", one of the top performers on the platform which the company also promoted on the short-form video platforms that many see as competitors (see below).

You can see that YY is much more than just a platform; it is becoming a manager of its top performers. The company also organizes big promotion events like the YY Fan Carnival where 300 top-tier hosts perform live for fans. This is a pretty large event (Q3CC):

Over 250,000 fans participated in this event in person. More than 11 million viewers turn into the online broadcast. At the peak show time, the concurrent online viewer count exceeded 1.6 million. These successful events demonstrated that YY has been recognized as one of the most influential, sticky and mature online cultural communities in China.

Artificial Intelligence is automating a lot of functions like:

Capturing the best scenes from performances for the front page.

Matching users to the most likely performers.

Quantifying the level of interaction between hosts and fans (which helps the hosts boost their standings in popularity rankings).

Margins

One of the worries investors have is the escalation of revenue-sharing fees, as well as marketing costs. Since the company depends to a large extent on the top performers, they have to be kept happy; it's not unlike European football clubs with their ever escalating wage cost.

And there is something of that, as these costs have increased from 52% of revenues in 2015 to 57% in Q3 2018. There is a slight offset from decreasing bandwidth costs, but these are just 10% of revenue-sharing fees.

There is little if any operational leverage either, at least not yet. In fact, S&M costs are rising considerably faster than revenues and have risen from 5% of revenue in 2015 to 8% in Q3 2018

In fact, operating income was actually down from RMB661.4M in Q3 2017 to 610.9M in Q3 2018. Add to that some RMB depreciation and the picture darkens further.

Risks

Apart from escalating revenue sharing, another risk is the rise of the short-form video platforms. We discussed this in our previous article and management actually sees these platforms as complementary as it uses these to promote its top performers.

However, as SA contributor Tao Value pointed out, the video platforms operate on a different business model with advertisement, rather than virtual gift giving the main source of income.

This could alter the economics of the performers; putting up some videos is likely to be considerably less onerous than hours of live performance, and if the rewards from advertising are good, this could start to detract from the live performance platforms like YY.

But it could also, as management argued, be complementary and simply open up a new monetization and promotion route for the performers. Jury still out.

Cash

The company is profitable, and we in fact wondered about its modest valuation in our previous article.

One thing the company doesn't have to worry about is cash. From the earnings PR:

As of September 30, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of RMB4,921.1 million (US$716.5 million) and short-term deposits of RMB8,302.6 million (US$1,208.9 million). For the third quarter of 2018, net cash from operating activities was RMB822.4 million (US$119.7 million).

That is, the company has over $1.9B of cash and short-term investments, although it counts 44% of the cash and short-term investments on Huya's book as well (which amounts to $375M), as the accounts are consolidated.

Valuation

The valuation hasn't really changed from our previous article, although there was a notable dip in between. Given the cash on the balance sheet, and the stakes in Bigo and Huya, the shares are really quite reasonably priced even if the value of Huya has come down quite a bit.

No matter how we look at it, it doesn't add up. The 44% of Huya alone is worth $1.62B and then there is over $1.5B in cash and short-term investments while the total market cap for YY is $4.55B.

And we haven't even considered the 30% or so it has in Bigo, which could be worth anything up to $1B. Our previous article was titled YY's mystery valuation, as it happens. The mystery is still there.

The only snag in this story is that Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) has an option to increase its stake in Huya until that reaches 50.1%. SA contributor Khursheed Brothers argued that the concerns about this are largely misplaced.

Tencent could buy shares of HUYA from YY at the average of HUYA's trading price for the past 20 days. That would only imply a discount if the shares were rising, which they haven't.

And even with Tencent embarking on its option in full, YY would still have roughly 30% of Huya, which is growing fast and has turned a profit.

Analysts expect an EPS of $7.19 this year, rising to $7.90 the next, which makes the shares trade for less than 10x earnings, not even considering the company's cash hoard and ownership stakes in Huya and Bigo.

Conclusion

There might be some growth worries, some margin and competition worries, but most companies have stuff to worry about. These worries are not of such magnitude as to warrant the current market price, and the company is still growing, even if the figures are a little inflated by the consolidated Huya accounts.

The shares trade at a surprisingly low earnings multiple, which becomes all the more surprising when one considers the large cash hoard and significant ownership stakes.

Most of the cash seems to be in China, so a buyback is probably not going to happen, but it should.

