A Painful Reset As PRA Group's Performance Remains Lumpy

A slower ramp to improved collections and operating efficiency leads to a lower fair value range, but PRA does look undervalued if it can deliver better collections and margins.

The environment for both purchases and collections should be supportive for better performance, as credit growth is leading to increased charged-off volumes and a healthy economy supports debtors' repayment capacity.

Even in the best of times, PRA Group (PRAA) isn't the easiest stock to own or follow. The accounting for this large collections company is challenging to learn, and the company itself can't control key performance drivers like credit quality, charged-off receivables supply, or debtors' ability to pay. On top of that, the company is in the middle of a transition period where significant investments in operating costs have yet to be recouped by improved collections across its core and insolvency portfolios.

I model PRA Group with a higher discount rate than I would normally use for a company with its track record, largely to account for the greater uncertainty in modeling. With disappointing results in the third quarter, my fair value range falls from the high-$30s to mid-$40s, down to the mid-$30s to low-$40s, but there are still multiple potentially favorable drivers in play - including increased collections efficiency, improved operating leverage, and growing receivables supply.

Lackluster Results As The Beat-And-Raise Cycle Is Over

I was a little concerned last quarter when PRA Group didn't exceed sell-side expectations, and the company followed that up with a third quarter set of results that came in below expectations. Meeting/beating Wall Street numbers isn't the end-all be-all for a company, but the reality is that expectations and sentiment are shaped by performance relative to estimates and this is not a helpful development for shareholders.

Collections came up a little light relative to my expectations, with overall revenue up 11%, but constant currency cash collections growth of just 4% (versus 7% in the second quarter). Once again the core North American business was strong, with 12% growth in U.S. call center collections and 11% growth in U.S. legal collections, but weakness in Brazil and ongoing sluggishness in Europe (where core collections grew 2% on a constant-currency basis) did their damage. PRA's amortization rate this quarter (a bit below 45%) was the lowest in almost three years, which I regard as generally positive for portfolio returns.

PRA continues to see the impact of its expanded staffing efforts in its operating costs. Operating expenses jumped 18% in the quarter, leading to a 19% decline in operating income.

Stronger-Than-Expected Purchasing, As Supply Improves

PRA did more purchasing activity in the third quarter than I'd expected, but with Encore (ECPG) and PRA making up such large parts of the industry and the largest traditional sellers still out of the market, this has been a harder-to-predict number for some time.

Purchases rose 13% in the quarter, with a 47% jump in core Americas purchases. Credit supply continues to increase in the U.S. through this banking/economic cycle, but charge-offs have also been increasing, leading to a larger supply of charged-off receivables for PRA, Encore, and others to bid on. Americas insolvency purchases are still well below last year's levels, but consistent with recent quarters, and core Europe purchases picked up nicely as it seems like that market is getting a little more rational.

For those not as familiar with PRA, the purchasing of receivables is an important part of the company's food chain. The company has to have receivables to collect, but must also be disciplined with what it purchases and what it pays, as the value creation in this model comes largely from the spread between what it pays for receivables (and pays to collect on them) and how much of the face value it can collect.

Patience Should Pay Off

Having significantly increased its collections staffing, PRA is now in the middle of the ramp-up period where these collectors become increasingly productive. It usually takes about a year, and I believe the increasing experience of the new hires will drive improving collections efficiency in the coming quarters.

I would also note that this is a pretty constructive environment for a collections business. Employment levels are relatively high, and while wage growth may not be so strong, the reality is that debtor ability to pay is meaningfully better now than it was a couple of years ago. At the same time, the regulatory environment has become somewhat more friendly for PRA and Encore, though considerable uncertainties remain and rules-making bodies have been dragging their feet on many new policy revisions.

The Opportunity

I've cut back my near-term profit expectations for PRA, as the European market remains challenging and the U.S. collections efforts aren't coming on quite as strongly as quickly as I previously thought. I'm guardedly optimistic that PRA will recoup some of this "lost income" in the future, but for now I think it makes sense to take a more cautious view to near-term earnings and cash flow expectations. With those adjustments, I now believe fair value is between the mid-$30s and low-$40s, underpinned by double-digit long-term growth in net income driven by mid-single-digit revenue growth and improving operating/free cash flow leverage.

The Bottom Line

PRA's value is fairly sensitive to relatively small changes in assumptions for operating leverage and collection efficiency, so this will likely remain a stock with above-average volatility. Although I still believe in the basic bull story that PRA will benefit from increased collections activity and efficiency in a generally strong collections environment, this is not a stock for impatient investors or those unwilling to roll up their sleeves and do a little heavy lifting in terms of poring over unusual-looking financial statements.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PRAA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.