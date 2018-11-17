Cancer Research Highlight: Blueprint Medicines Lets Loose In GIST

Avapritinib is likely to be the next agent to enter the treatment of this rare tumor, and new data further cement that likelihood.

Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) is a developmental-stage biotech that, like many of its peers, is currently reliant on one cornerstone piece of its pipeline as it seeks its first approval. That piece is a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks one of the platelet-derived growth factor receptors (isoform 2a): avapritinib.

BPMC hopes that avapritinib can join a growing list of targeted therapies that are effective for the management of gastrointestinal stromal tumor, abbreviated GIST. If approved, this would be the first agent specifically designed to target the platelet-derived growth factor receptor, whereas other approved agents happen to hit it on the way to other kinase targets.

The last we heard from the clinic on avapritinib, the drug was showing activity in advanced GIST, but that was only in relatively few patients with either KIT or PDGFR-driven disease.

The news

At the 2018 Annual Meeting of the Connective Tissue Oncology Society, BPMC provided an update of its phase 1 NAVIGATOR trial, giving more context in a variety of treatment settings. In the 56 patients with a specific variant of PDGFR (the D842V mutation), avapritinib yielded an overall response rate of 84%, as well as a clinical benefit rate at 4 months of 96%.

Moreover, patients who were more heavily treated (fourth-line treatment or later) had a 20% response rate, with a median duration of response of 7.3 months. This appeared to be a little better in patients who had not received prior treatment with Bayer's (OTCPK:BAYRY) (OTCPK:BAYZF) regorafenib (branded Stivarga), with a 26% overall response rate and median duration of response of 10.2 months.

When given to patients in the second-line setting, 25% of patients responded, indicating encouraging activity in patients regardless of their mutational status.

Looking forward

These results are quite encouraging for BPMC, particularly in the cohort of patients with mutated PDGFR, of which the D842V mutant is the most common. The response rate seen here was quite favorable for avapritinib, and it is small wonder why the drug received both Orphan Drug and Breakthrough Therapy designations.

When you compare avapritinib to what we saw with regorafenib, the NAVIGATOR study results here are compelling. In regorafenib's pivotal GRID study, only 6 out of 133 patients responded to therapy (4.5% for those keeping track), whereas patients in NAVIGATOR saw response rates of at least 20%, even if they did not harbor the D842V mutation.

These findings suggest that avapritinib could become an important piece of the arsenal of options for previously treated GIST, particularly in select patients. Under that context, and considering its various designations from the FDA, I think this has a high likelihood of success for approval, which BPMC intends to pursue in the first half of 2019.

At this point, I am at a loss to imagine a reason the company will be spurned. It's got highly encouraging data in a reasonably robust cohort of patients with a high unmet need. Furthermore, it's going to kick off a confirmatory phase 3 trial in 2019, which will be a contingency for accelerated approval.

Key investment takeaways

As always, it's important to see where this news lands in the context of the standard of care for the disease of interest. First, GIST is a rare tumor, one that has not been the sole focus of any drugs to date (imatinib, from Novartis (NVS), was first approved in leukemia; sunitinib was approved in kidney cancer first, and regorafenib was first approved in other gastrointestinal tumors), so it's difficult to measure the impact of approval on the bottom line for BPMC.

If approved, I don't think avapritinib will have an immediate impact on imatinib or regorafenib sales. So NVS and BAYRY generally don't have much to lose here, except probably in the case of patients with certain mutations.

How much does BPMC stand to gain on an approval? Well, there are around 3,300 to 6,000 new cases in the United States per year. Obviously, not all of them will receive this kind of treatment, and those wouldn't all be given avapritinib. Still, with a similar price to regorafenib (around $17,000 per month), the company could possibly have a ceiling sales figure of $56 million per month, which would require treating 3,300 patients per month.

These are lofty goals, and it would take BPMC some time to get to that level if it ever can, but it's also important to remember that this would be a major milestone for the company, one that many of its peers fail to attain. For that reason, I think BPMC is worthy of consideration at its current valuation.

