The Lower It Goes, The Safer It Gets

Having said that, if history is any guide, we are close to the point of a reversal.

Is the recent flash crash a buying opportunity? It might, but frankly, it's really hard to tell.

Nevertheless, after more than two months of cruising peacefully, November 14th saw the largest cryptocurrency falling sharply.

Background

Last month, while stocks lost ground, we've pointed out that Bitcoin's volatility has dropped considerably. At a time when most assets experienced extreme moves (down), the biggest cryptocurrency has been as stable as it never been before.

In our last article covering Bitcoin, we've concluded that:

Bitcoin's long-term trend lines suggest that the downswing isn't over yet. The most valuable cryptocurrency has dropped more than 60% this year, but divergence analysis doesn't portend for a positive future. Bottom line: Not yet. Make it times two: Certainly not yet boring, but also not yet worthwhile buying.

Sudden Flash Crash

After two months that saw Bitcoin trading relatively calmly inside a rough range of $6,200-$6,800, we had an over 10% flash crash. On November 14th, the price dropped from ~$6,300 to ~$5,500, and on the next day the leading cryptocurrency traded as low as ~$5,300.

This was the first time that Bitcoin traded below $6,000 since August, falling to its lowest level this year.

Analysts emphasized uncertainty surrounding hard fork that is scheduled to take place in bitcoin cash.

Correction Mode

Overall, the Bitcoin correction is now -73% over the past 333 days. Although the magnitude of the correction is not unusual, the tenor is.

Out of past 11 corrections that Bitcoin went through:

1. Four had a deeper correction and another one saw (more or less) the same magnitude.

2. Only one correction spanned across more days than the current correction.

Interestingly, the average time it took for Bitcoin to reach a new record high post a correction is only 216 days. While this might be an evidence that we are past due, it took no less than 1181 days for Bitcoin to set a new record post the longest correction (410 days), which is (as mentioned above) the only correction that lasted longer than the current correction we're in.

Shrinking Market

The broader cryptocurrency market also suffered notable losses, declining from total value of $210B (a week ago) to $164B.

The combined market-cap of the 20 largest cryptocurrencies is down over $346 billion YTD, a decline of 68% (!) since the end of 2017.

2018 Performance

Bitcoin annual returns for 2011-2018 show that, unless we see a miraculous recovery over the next six weeks, 2018 has a good chance to become the second year (only) with a negative return.

As a matter of fact, as it stands now, 2018 might go down in history as the worst year in Bitcoin's history.

Funny thing is that when one is looking at the 2018 YTD returns of cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin doesn't look that bad... As a matter of fact, Bitcoin is one of the better performers in the space.

Bitcoin Investment Trust

At its peak last year, the Bitcoin Investment Trust (OTCQX:GBTC) was trading at a premium to NAV of over 100%. Today that premium moved down to 5%.

The Bitcoin Investment Trust is now down over 84% from its December 2017 peak. Putting it differently, GBTC is under-performing its underlying asset.

Volatility

Even with all the noise and negative return, Bitcoin's annualized volatility continues to trade relatively calm. Bitcoin's rolling 30-day annualized volatility was (until Nov. 14) only 14%. That is/was an all-time low!

To put things into the right perspective, 14% is so low that recent Bitcoin volatility equals that of both stocks and oil.

Even bonds, in spite of remaining less volatile, aren't too far off.

Bottom Line

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, it's hard - perhaps impossible - to time things perfectly.

Therefore, much of the in-and-out swings is about guts feeling, rather a clear, coherent, analysis.

As such, what we wrote recently in an article where we explain our shift from a short-term bull (Q4/2018) to a longer-term bear (Q4/2019) seem very relevant for Bitcoin too:

Remember: Timing is everything... Allow me to finish with two quotes - a very old one and a fresh one. The old one is attributed to King Solomon who was most famous for his wisdom: For everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven - World English Bible, Ecclesiastes 3 The fresh one is from Michael Batnick, aka The Irrelevant Investor: When you were born might be the single most important factor when determining your experience in the market. It's also the one that is completely out of your hands. - Michael Batnick ...so is Risk Management!

