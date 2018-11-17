MEG Energy: Take The Money And Run Or Maybe Some Husky Shares

While Derek Evans was the head of Pengrowth Energy, the stock lost more than 90% of its value, and it continues to hit lows.

MEG Energy's (OTCPK:MEGEF) management announced a firm opposition to an offer of C$11 per share or .485 shares of Husky Energy (OTCPK:HUSKF) common stock by Husky Energy. Husky Energy has now taken the offer directly to the shareholders. Those shareholders now have until January to decide whether or not to take that offer.

Since the offer, Husky shares have fallen somewhat along with the oil price correction. Pipeline issues still headline the thermal and heavy oil industry headaches. Solutions may be on the way, but Mr. Market appears to not care.

From this viewpoint, the answer appears very easy. Take money or take the shares (or some combination). But whatever you do, do not walk away from the Husky offer. The current MEG Energy management has yet to satisfactorily answer for the previous shortcomings that brought about this situation.

Let's begin with the chief executive officer. Derek Evans became the chief executive officer of MEG Energy recently. Before that, Derek Evans was the chief executive officer of Pengrowth Energy (OTCQX:PGHEF)

(Amounts In Canadian Dollars)

Source: Yahoo Finance October 22, 2018, Toronto Exchange History (PGH.TO)

Derek Evans was chief executive officer of Pengrowth Energy for approximately 9 years ending roughly this spring. In the nine years that he was president, the stock lost more than 90% of its value. If that does not scare a potential investor of MEG Energy, then nothing will. What MEG saw in the leadership qualities of this man is very debatable. Many stocks suffered greatly during the big oil price decline in 2015-2016. But as shown above, this company had significant stock price declines before that main event.

More to the point, since Derek Evans left the company, the stock price has continued to decline. So this key person left Pengrowth with a lot of serious unresolved issues that are taking time to overcome. MEG Energy itself has a fair amount of debt that has caused the stock price to languish. But the track record of Derek Evans leaves little hope that debt and cash flow issues will be resolved favorably for shareholders. Management needs to positively state the strategy going forward before believers will line up to keep the company independent.

Source: Seeking Alpha Website October 22, 2018

Clearly, MEG Energy's management has its own sorry track record to account for. Like Pengrowth Energy, this stock has lost a big chunk of value before the big oil price decline. The stock has been in the doghouse ever since. This is one sorry excuse for a company. One of the key Husky Energy management arguments for this takeover bid has got to be the failure of MEG Energy's management to create shareholder value.

There may be value behind MEG Energy's shares. But the current management has had more than enough time to realize that value. It is clearly time to let the pros take over and show this management exactly how value creation management works. The hiring of Derek Evans is a very strong management vote for more of the same shareholder valuation erasure shown above. Management encourages that view by not moving strongly to discredit the past even while this fight is going on with Husky Energy.

MEG Energy is a Canadian thermal producer along the lines of Pengrowth Energy and Athabasca Oil (OTCPK:ATHOF). This thermal producer is not diversified and has no refinery subsidiary. So it is completely dependent upon the whims of the thermal oil environment. Right now, much of the Canadian oil industry is fairly depressed along with some low commodity prices in Canada. Too many headlines about transportation issues for the market to care about individual company stories. Mr. Market simply threw the whole Canadian group into the doghouse.

The biggest challenge by far was the second-quarter 2018 report with C$18 million in adjusted funds flow from operations. That amount was lower than the C$83 million reported in the first quarter as well as the amount reported in the corresponding 2017 quarter. Realized commodity losses totaled $C89 million, and there was another C$14 million of mark-to-market cash-settled stock-based compensation. The problem is that even if all that was added back in, the quarterly cash flow of C$115 million would be woefully short of the cash flow needed to properly service the debt.

Long-term debt totaled C$3.6 billion in the second quarter. It took a significant sale to get the debt down that low. Management intends to use part of the proceeds to significantly increase production. However, pricing is so poor and transportation issues are so prevalent that an independent thermal producer like MEG Energy scarcely realizes any advantage from increasing production.

Husky Energy on the other hand is a fairly vertically integrated Canadian producer. Those refineries help shield the company from some of the more challenging pricing environment issues out there. Husky also possess a fair amount of midstream assets to help lessen exposure to the Canadian pricing issues that go with the lack of transportation.

Plus a larger combined company has more bargaining power when times get challenging up in Canada. MEG Energy may have a lot of assets behind those shares. However, that debt load is going to make realizing the value of those assets very challenging. Husky on the other hand has considerably more resources, vertical integration, and a profitable history. If MEG Energy wants to stay independent, then it will have to demonstrate to shareholders exactly how the future will be a lot different from the past. Except the gain this year on the sale, this company has a very dismal stock price history that does not inspire a lot of confidence.

Central Idea

"Existing and ongoing market challenges, including record high WCS-WTI differentials and the upcoming IMO 2020 implementation, underscore the benefits of a Husky-MEG combination. With a strong balance sheet, significant refining capacity, pipeline transportation, storage and logistical assets, a combined company would immediately address MEG's risk exposure, while retaining upside."

The Husky Energy management's reply on October 18, 2018, really says it all. The company has been a far more profitable one and will probably remain one even after the acquisition. Below are some of the many advantages Husky possesses.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Stated)

Source: Husky Energy October 2018 Corporate Presentation

Husky has about 6 times the production of MEG Energy. But the projected funds flow from operations far exceed any reasonable multiple of the current MEG Energy funds flow from operations. Husky Energy is set up to overcome not only current challenges but also future challenges (like less sulfur emissions guidelines for ships).

MEG Energy's management presents a beautiful future. But does not demonstrate a reasonable plan for getting to that future other than by spending the cash balance to increase production. MEG Energy is not diversified. Therefore, the company has to work extra hard during commodity price downturns. Husky Energy has some midstream as well as refinery operations to shield the company from downturns. MEG Energy may have to sell more assets to get to that optimistically envisioned future. The current strong cash balance of more than C$500 million will go quickly when thermal production is increased by one-third. But the debt will remain.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Indicated)

Source: Husky Energy October 2018 Corporate Presentation

Even excluding that cash balance from the net debt calculation (on the assumption that a fair amount would be spent on the MEG Energy acquisition), the total debt of the company would be approximately two times the combined company funds flow from operations. Husky has the cash to not only pay for the proposed acquisition but also pay down a fair amount of debt that MEG Energy carries. Plus Husky Energy already generates a fair amount of free cash flow while growing production. Therefore, the remaining MEG Energy debt will likely be quickly paid down either from cash flow or by selling some less desirable properties.

Husky has previously indicated a fair amount of excess refining capacity. That excess capacity could absorb much of the current MEG Energy production to enhance cash flow over the next several years. Integrated heavy oil producers (and thermal oil producers) benefit heavily from the ability to upgrade their product before they sell it.

MEG Energy shareholders have a far better future with Husky Energy than they appear to have with the standalone MEG Energy. Therefore taking the money (or taking some stock in Husky for the more risk adventurous) is probably the most profitable decision to make. MEG Energy has clearly had the time to produce a reasonable stock price history. Now with Derek Evans on board, shareholders have no reason to think that the future will be any better than the past.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

I analyze oil and gas companies like MEG Energy and related companies in my service, Oil & Gas Value Research, where I look for undervalued names in the oil and gas space. I break down everything you need to know about these companies - the balance sheet, competitive position and development prospects. This article is an example of what I do. But for Oil & Gas Value Research members, they get it first and they get analysis on some companies that is not published on the free site. Interested? Sign up here for a free two-week trial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.