MSC Industrial Looking To A Restructured Sales Effort To Drive Better Results

MSC's margins argue for a fair value in the $90s, and more margin leverage could be on the way, but the company must start delivering better organic sales growth.

Management's latest sales force restructuring has taken longer than expected, but should have the company better positioned to provide more value-added services for customers.

MSC Industrial did okay relative to lower expectations for the fiscal fourth quarter, but a low-single-digit organic revenue growth rate is not going to get the job done.

As I've discussed (and lamented) on more than one occasion, MSC Industrial's (MSM) track record over the past couple of years has not been up to snuff, with the company underperforming other distributors like Fastenal (FAST) and Grainger (GWW) in both operational and stock performance terms. Although MSC's fiscal fourth-quarter results weren't all that great, expectations had ratcheted down going into the quarter, and it looks as though a long and surprisingly disruptive sales force restructuring/retraining process should start leading to better results in the coming quarters.

Valuation on these shares is mixed, and I don't think they're a screaming bargain, though I can support an argument that the company's profitability and return on capital (and assets) justify a price into the mid-to-high $90s. The biggest issue for the stock, though, is whether MSC can start delivering better organic sales growth and drive some of the long-awaited incremental operating leverage that investors have been waiting on for some time now.

Not A Great Quarter, But Expectations Were Low

Looking back at MSC's reported results for the fiscal fourth quarter, the company did okay, but that was due in no small part to expectations coming down going into the report.

The 3% organic revenue growth that MSC posted for the quarter was not very exciting next to Fastenal's double-digit growth, nor Grainger's high-single-digit growth, but it was good enough relative to expectations. MSC's non-manufacturing business was surprisingly weak as government sales fell at a mid-single-digit rate (versus the high-single-digit growth at Grainger), but national accounts saw high-single-digit growth and core medium-sized accounts saw growth accelerate from the mid single digits to the high single digits, with double-digit reported growth in the manufacturing customer base.

Margins have become a point of concern among industrials in general and so too with distributors, with the Street seemingly more concerned about the performance of Fastenal and Grainger coming out of this reporting cycle. For its part, MSC saw a 130bp decline in reported gross margin, with core gross margin down a more modest 30bp. Even so, price/cost turned negative and it's unclear to me whether the company will be able to pass on enough of a cost hike to really offset this. I would note, though, that MSC is comparatively less exposed to tariff-related cost issues than either Fastenal or Grainger.

Operating leverage was a little better than I'd expected, with MSC reporting 8% operating income growth, a 50bp improvement in adjusted operating margin, and more efficient SG&A spending than I'd expected.

Will The Sales Force Efforts Pay Off?

MSC has been trying to figure out the right strategy for its sales force for several years now, with the company most recently choosing to go for a more specialized approach that has required more training.

The gist of this new effort is to focus on offering a better array of solutions for more complex situations, more technical expertise to customers, and more clarity to customers on how to lower their total costs. In a world where Grainger has become more price-competitive and where Amazon (AMZN) looms large as a threat for simple orders, I believe this is a logical approach for MSC to take.

Options like Amazon are fine if you know exactly what you want and you simply need the cheapest available product, but Amazon is not equipped to help customers figure out their needs and address more complicated situations. This is where MSC can once again distinguish itself with above-average sales support and get paid for that higher level of service.

Slowing Industrial Markets May Not Be So Bad

I believe one of the prime drivers for weaker industrial stock performance in recent months has been a growing concern (and/or realization) that the cycle is slowing down. To that end, revenue and order growth has slowed at many shorter-cycle industrials, and demand for machinery and capital equipment doesn't seem as strong as before. That's not necessarily a terrible situation for distributors like MSC. Capital goods aren't really a meaningful part of the mix; the vast majority of MSC's sales come out of operating budgets, not capital budgets, and MSC's demand is tied much more to ongoing production rather than investment. MSC isn't immune to a slowing industrial/manufacturing economy, but MSC has in the past done relatively better in the later stages of recovery/expansion cycles, so I don't believe the concerns about a slowdown necessarily mean bad news for MSC.

The Opportunity

While I've made some adjustments to my model, they largely cancel each other out, and not a lot has changed on a fundamental basis. The fourth quarter didn't see robust organic growth (and the first quarter likely won't either), but I'm not throwing in the towel on the idea of MSC generating low-to-mid-single-digit revenue growth on a long-term basis. I've trimmed back some of my near-term gross margin assumptions, but also my operating expense estimates, so the net impact to long-term margins is pretty balanced.

More so than in the past, I do see more of a disconnect between my DCF-driven fair value and my EV/EBTIDA-based fair value. Discounted cash flow would seem to support a high-single-digit annualized return from here, which is okay but not great, but the margins and returns on investment and capital would argue for a double-digit forward EBITDA multiple that supports a fair value in the mid-to-high $90s.

The Bottom Line

I'm content to hold MSC for now and see whether or not this latest sales force restructuring effort can finally unlock more of the business's potential. I've been quite frustrated by this company/management before, though, and I wouldn't say my patience is all that robust. Although I do think MSC can do better than this, and can justify a fair value in the $90s with better results, management really has to start delivering and closing that longer-term performance gap with Fastenal and Grainger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.