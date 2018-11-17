Dividend Champion Spotlight: West Pharmaceutical Services

This article is part of a series that will put a spotlight on "Dividend Champions" and the fundamentals behind their success.

In business, a lot of profit comes from having a product or service that is unique - yet vital to serving a greater purpose. In the pharmaceutical industry, our subject of today's dividend champion spotlight assumes such a role. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (WST) develops and manufactures packaging components and delivery systems for injected drugs and health products. The company's focus on shifting its product portfolio to higher-margin proprietary products has paid off when you look at the financials. A new dividend champion with 25 years of consecutive increases, we investigate the state of the business and try to determine whether or not West Pharmaceutical Services should be on investors' radar moving forward.

Founded in 1923, and headquartered in Exton, PA, West Pharmaceutical Services is a developer and manufacturer of injection drug delivery systems. The company does business on a global scale, with only 51% of revenue stemming from the Americas. The company does more than $1.5 billion in annual revenues.

Source: West Pharmaceutical Services

The company has a diversified base of market groups that it sells into, with Pharma being the largest. Generics, Biologics, and Contract Manufactured Goods each represent pretty equal portions of the rest of the business.

Financial Performance

Source: YCharts

West Pharmaceutical has seen solid growth over the past 10 years. Revenues have slowly trudged higher at a CAGR of 4.60%, but have been steady along the way. Earnings have also trended upward, growing at a CAGR of 6.86% over the past decade. The company has put more emphasis on innovation and proprietary technologies over the years, which have steered the financials of the company higher.

To examine this, we will first look at operating margin and the conversion rate of revenue into free cash flow. We look for operating margins to either hold steady or expand over time. Cash flow is extremely important as a criterion for our analysis, so we want to see a company convert 10% or more of revenue into free cash flow. This will give a company the financial resources to grow its dividend, and invest in growth.

Source: YCharts

We can see in the above chart that the company has made huge strides in expanding its operating margin over time. This in turn has helped boost the conversion rate of revenues into free cash flow. Although the conversion rate doesn't meet our benchmark, the uptrend is very important. These metrics are something to continue monitoring. One important note to keep in mind is that the company's emphasis on proprietary products results in increased expenses for R&D and CAPEX. The company devotes almost 10% of total revenues to these purposes.

Source: YCharts

The next metric we want to look at is the cash rate of return on invested capital. This metric measures how effective management is at utilizing the company's resources on a cash basis. I look for this to come in at the low teens (or higher). A company with a high CROCI is usually well managed, profitable, and not too capital intensive.

Source: YCharts

While the company has underperformed the benchmark for most of the decade, the metric reached the benchmark recently. Considering the heavy spend on R&D/CAPEX, I am glad to see the uptrend, and the metric reaching our benchmark. Still, time is needed to monitor the company's performance and to see if this level of efficiency can be sustained.

The last area we review before moving on in our analysis is the balance sheet. It is important for a company to remain fiscally responsible so that the business isn't constrained by debt in the face of rising interest rates, or an unexpected downturn in the business.

Source: YCharts

The company is in an excellent financial position. West Pharmaceutical carries a minor amount of debt, about $196 million. With $297 of cash on hand, the company operates debt free on a net basis. When a company operates without debt, it is in full control of its profits because money isn't being siphoned off of the business to service debt payments. The company can put its cash flow where it wants.

Dividend Outlook

West Pharmaceutical is a brand new arrival to the list of dividend champions, with 25 years of consecutive dividend increases. The dividend is paid every quarter to shareholders, and totals an annual sum of $0.60 per share. Based on the current price of shares, the dividend yields 0.56%. This is obviously much less than 10-year US Treasuries (which yield 3.11%), so investors focusing on income will likely not be interested in West Pharmaceutical Services stock.

Source: YCharts

The company has been pretty modest (yet consistent) over time with how it increases the dividend payment. The dividend has grown at a 10-year CAGR of 7.2%, despite the dividend only consuming about a fifth of free cash flow. This year's increase was 7.1%, so it's clear that management doesn't want to push the payout too high. Given how easily the company can afford its dividend yet continues to pace growth at a modest rate, I would expect future increases to fall in line with the trajectory we have seen over the past several years.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

To help bolster growth, West Pharmaceutical Services is continuing to put efforts into value-add services and innovation. The key reason for this (it's pretty straight forward) is that the company makes much higher margins on proprietary products than its contract manufacturing business. While gross margins on proprietary products were 37.0% in 2018, the gross margins on contract manufactured goods were only 14.3%. Clearly, the company wants to minimize the footprint of this lower-margin segment of the company.

Source: West Pharmaceutical Services

So when we talk innovation, we are looking at new products and technologies. Innovation is important, because in many cases, the specifications from drug companies are very tight - especially for injected applications. As these new technologies are utilized by pharma companies, it "locks" the business in for West Pharmaceutical Services via the specification for the application. The company is ramping up its newest technologies in its "SmartDose" drug delivery platform, and "SelfDose" patient controlled injector. As these technologies are utilized by West Pharmaceutical's customers, new applications and pipeline opportunities could arise.

The other portion of the innovation conversation is around expertise. West Pharmaceutical has launched its Integrated Solutions Program. This program consists of working with the company's customers to custom tailor solutions for specific applications. This includes consulting, testing, and regulatory assistance - all while integrating West Pharmaceutical's products into the application. It's a great value-add proposition that I see as something to likely be successful for the company.

Source: West Pharmaceutical Services

The intellectual property of the company gives it a fairly strong "moat" against competition, but the company does face some potential risks that investors should keep in mind. As a player in the medical industry, the company is always vulnerable to potential market disruptions caused by regulators. Any changes in market structure that causes margin pressure would be detrimental to the business, as the business is trying to expand margins - not contract them. These negative catalysts could be in the form of stricter regulations, efforts to lower drug prices, or movements among the company's customer base that increases competitive pressures on West Pharmaceutical Services. These risks however are common for any company that operates in the healthcare space.

Valuation

At just over $108 per share, West Pharmaceutical Services stock is at the approximate midpoint of its 52-week range. Analysts project that the company will earn $2.83 per share this year. That places the stock at an earnings multiple of 38X earnings. This is a sharp premium to its 10-year median multiple of 26X earnings (about 46%).

To get a second look at the stock's valuation, we will look at the company's yield on free cash flow. Because cash flow is a more organic indicator of performance, it makes a great tool for valuation. We look for a yield in the high single digits as an indicator of potential value. Obviously a yield of 2.35% doesn't come close to this benchmark. Interestingly enough though, the market has awarded a premium to the stock over time. Even after the market collapse a decade ago, the free cash flow yield never got higher than about 5%.

Source: YCharts

Regardless of that, I consider the stock to be prohibitively overvalued at the current pricing levels. The company is priced to a level of performance that quite frankly I don't see happening. Even if earnings grew at a 12% CAGR from here on out (11.59% growth rate over the past five years), I still wouldn't pay almost 40X earnings to acquire shares. Even if we reined in the stock to its decade norm of 26X earnings, we are still looking at an entry price point of $74 per share (about $34 per share less than where it currently trades).

Wrapping Up

There are a number of positives about West Pharmaceutical Services. The company has successfully expanded margins, and increased its cash flow metrics. Meanwhile, the balance sheet is clean, and the dividend is well funded. The emphasis on innovation should continue to pay off for the company, and I really like the potential of the Integrated Solutions program.

The biggest objection I have to the stock is the valuation. The stock is trading in nosebleed territory, where investors are likely to see years of PE compression hampering their total returns. For that reason, investors should avoid the stock until the valuation undergoes a complete overhaul.

