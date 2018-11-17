The Great Owl ETF Portfolio

Portfolio Visualizer is used to trim the list to 21 exchange-traded funds with returns optimized at standard deviation targets for 1- and 3-year time periods.

Bear Market Deviation, Martin Ratio and Ulcer Index from Mutual Fund Observer are used to identify ETFs classified as Great Owl Funds with potentially lower risk during market downturns.

"Don't go outside your zone of competence, because outside that zone you may get emotional. And being emotional is never good for your investing. If you know yourself, your strengths and weaknesses, you will know the limits you must learn to live within each realm, your zone of comfort and your zone of competence. Where these zones overlap is your investor's sweet spot. That's where you want to concentrate. Where you have the right skills and the right temperament to do your best investing. Know your strengths and your limits, because a strong defense is the best foundation for a strong offence." - "Winning the Loser's Game", Charles D. Ellis. "Who won October?.. Cash won... Market neutral won... Low-vol won... Portfolio diversification won... You won... In short, you won if you resisted the temptation to make long-term decisions based on short-term anxiety. There are two ways to maximize your chances for more wins in the future: (1) don’t take on more risk than you can accommodate, which might mean recalibrating your equity exposure and monthly investments and (2) develop healthy passions that take you away from the incessant yammer that threatens to overwhelm us all." - Who Won October, November 2018 Issue, Mutual Fund Observer, David Snowball.

As I was about to hit submit on this article, I received a comment from Exeditor on "Portfolios Of Funds That Do Well In A Bear Market". Thank you. He provides interesting links such as "Vanguard factor head takes sole control of active ETFs as co-PM exits". I own both the Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility Fund (VMNVX) and the Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF (VFMV). The article describes a change in management. I will watch with interest. "During market drops, the Low Volatility factor has outperformed" describes the performance of low volatility factor funds.

INTRODUCTION

I have combined several requests from comments on past articles to write about Great Owl ETFs, including mixed asset, closed end, and alternative strategies. The Great Owl is a classification system from Mutual Fund Observer (MFO) which is described as:

"A fund that has delivered top quintile risk-adjusted returns, based on Martin Ratio, in its category for evaluation periods of 3, 5, 10, and 20 years, as applicable. An MFO 10-year Great Owl (GO) fund, for example, has delivered top quintile risk-adjusted returns for evaluation periods of 3, 5, and 10 years."

Mutual Fund Observer's mission statement is:

"The Mutual Fund Observer writes for the benefit of intellectually curious, serious investors — managers, advisers, and individuals — who need to go beyond marketing fluff, beyond computer-generated recommendations and beyond Morningstar’s coverage universe."

In this article, I use the premium service, "MultiSearch" to extract about 75 Great Owl ETFs with inception dates more than 3 years ago. These were reduced to 35 using the Ulcer Index, draw down, and Martin Ratio to include a variety of fund families with only one or two funds per Lipper Category. Portfolio Visualizer was used to reduce the list to 21 with a minimum allocation of 15% to the "Very Conservative", "Conservative", "Moderate", and "Aggressive" MFO Risk Categories following a Bucket Approach to allocation.

INVESTMENT MODEL

Below is my Investment Model which was described in "Using Economic Indicators To Evaluate The Investment Environment" written in 2016 for Seeking Alpha if you would like more details. What it is suggesting is that the economy and investment environment are moderating. It also advises that a neutral (not bearish) investment style is in order. At the current level compared to the past two recessions, the S&P 500 continued to rise for two years before the onset of a bear market.

There are several indicators that point to a softening economy such as the Orders Indicator (based on capital and durable goods)...

Investments...

...and Leading Indicators...

BASELINE FUNDS

For those not familiar with Mutual Fund Observer (MFO) and their ranking system, I refer you to "The Great Owl Portfolio" which describes the system and metrics in detail. As a frame of reference, I provide a common list of baseline funds along with their Ulcer Index and MFO Risk Rank as it is a basis for the rest of the article.

Symbol Name Lipper Category Ulcer Risk VMMXX Vanguard Prime Money Market Money Market 0.0 1 VTINX Vanguard Target Retirement Income Mixed-Asset Target Today 0.9 2 AOK iShares Core Conservative Allocation Target Alloc Consv 1.3 2 VWINX Vanguard Wellesley Income Target Alloc Consv 1.3 2 AOM iShares Core Moderate Allocation Target Alloc Moderate 1.5 2 BND Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Core Bond 1.6 2 VBINX Vanguard Balanced Index Target Alloc Growth 1.7 3 VTTVX Vanguard Target Retirement 2025 Target 2025 1.9 3 AOR iShares Core Growth Allocation Target Alloc Growth 2.0 3 VWELX Vanguard Wellington Target Alloc Growth 2.0 3 SPY SPDR S&P 500 ETF S&P 500 2.6 4

The Ulcer Index was developed by Peter G. Martin in 1987 to measure the depth and duration of draw downs from earlier highs.

"The greater a drawdown in value, and the longer it takes to recover to earlier highs, the higher the UI [Ulcer Index]. Technically, it is the square root of the mean of the squared percentage drawdowns in value. The squaring effect penalizes large drawdowns proportionately more than small drawdowns (the SD calculation also uses squaring)."

The Martin Ratio measures excess return relative to its typical draw down. The Martin Ratio "excels identifying, funds that have delivered superior returns while mitigating draw downs."

GREAT OWL ETF PORTFOLIO

Below is a backtest of the Great Owl ETF Portfolio to maximize the return for a standard deviation of 4.5% over 3 years and 3.5% over one year compared to Vanguard Wellesley and the S&P 500. The 1 Year Portfolio is 25% equities which Morningstar XRay-Interpreter describes as a core fund that is conservative and suitable for an investor with a 1- to 3-year timeline. The link to the Great Owl Portfolio in Portfolio Visualizer is here and investors have the ability to change optimization parameters.

For the past 12 months, both the 1 Year and 3 Year Great Owl Portfolios have done better than my target baseline fund, the Vanguard Wellesley Income Fund, and compare well to the S&P 500, given the lower volatility. I use the Vanguard Wellesley Fund as a target, because it performs well over the long term and during downturns.

The Great Owl ETF Portfolio has lost 0.33% in the past month compared to 6.74% for the S&P 500. It lost 0.5% over the past 3 months, and has returned 3.25% YTD.

GREAT OWL ETF FUNDS

Only exchange-traded funds with a minimum history of three years were selected, and metrics are based on this time period. The average Morningstar rating of the Great Owl ETFs in this article is 4.3 stars. All are rated with 3 or more stars with the exception of the Barclays ETN + Shiller CAPE ETN (CAPE) which is not rated. The minimum assets under management for the selected funds is $74 million.

The compromise is that three years is not a long test period; however, many ETFs have not been around for five years. For some of the funds, I looked back further than three years to see their performance in the 2012 correction.

I selected the funds based on the data available for September. Two funds lost their status as Great Owls in October. The data has been updated as of October.

Very Conservative - MFO Risk (1)

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) lost its status as a Great Owl in October. Assets under management increased for all of the Very Conservative Funds.

Symbol APR%/yr MAXDD% STDEV%/yr Ulcer Index Sharpe Ratio Martin Ratio AUM$M FLRN 1.8 (0.1) 0.3 0.0 3.1 79.7 $ 4,501 MINT 1.9 (0.1) 0.3 0.0 3.3 80.2 $ 11,200 LMBS 3.1 (0.4) 1.2 0.1 1.9 19.9 $ 1,729 MEAR 0.9 (0.4) 0.5 0.1 (0.2) (0.7) $ 127

Source: Created by the Author Based on Results from Portfolio Visualizer

Conservative - MFO Risk (2)

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund (RCS) is a closed-end fund.

Symbol APR%/yr MAXDD% STDEV%/yr Ulcer Index Sharpe Ratio Martin Ratio AUM$M PGHY 5.3 (2.1) 2.4 0.5 1.8 9.9 $ 216 RCS 6.6 (2.1) 3.3 0.5 1.7 10.2 $ 309 FMB 2.9 (5.3) 3.6 1.7 0.6 1.2 $ 455 DIVY 4.9 (3.8) 4.4 1.6 0.9 2.4 $ 74

Source: Created by the Author Based on Results from Portfolio Visualizer

PIMCO Strategic Income Fund can be seen to be the most cyclical of the Conservative Great Owls. From September 2012, RCS returned an average annual return of 6.3% with a maximum drawdown of -13.7%.

Reality Shares DIVS ETF is a relatively new Alternative Multi-Strategy fund with an expense ratio of 0.85%. It has lower Martin and Sharpe Ratios than Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF. Morningstar gives DIVY a 5 star rating.

Moderate - MFO Risk (3)

There was only one Great Owl ETFs with a Moderate Risk Rank, ProShares Investment Grade-Interest Rate Hedged ETF (IGHG). Others are not considered because of the low assets under management. For this reason, I included iShares Core Growth Allocation because it is a mixed asset allocation fund. The other three funds are closed-end funds. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT) is the second fund that lost its Great Owl status. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum Portfolio ETF (PSL) had its Great Owl Risk improved from Aggressive to Moderate in October.

Symbol APR% /yr MAXDD% STDEV% /yr Ulcer Index Sharpe Ratio Martin Ratio AUM$M GOF 12.9 (7.0) 5.4 1.5 2.2 8.0 $ 579 BIT 9.0 (4.7) 4.9 1.6 1.7 5.2 $ 711 IGHG 3.7 (5.1) 5.0 1.7 0.6 1.6 $ 475 AOR 5.6 (6.0) 6.1 2.0 0.8 2.3 $ 1,042 MMD 6.8 (8.1) 5.3 2.3 1.1 2.5 $ 546

Source: Created by the Author Based on Results from Portfolio Visualizer

MainStay Defined Term Municipal Opportunities Fund is a Great Owl close-end fund. From September 2012, MMD returned an average annual return of 5.5% with a maximum drawdown of -20.5%.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is another Great Owl close-end fund. From September 2012, GOF returned an average annual return of 9.3% with a maximum drawdown of -18.2%.

The theme of this article is developing a low cost, low volatility portfolio. I will consider investing in closed-end funds in a bear market when the funds are trading at a discount, but not in a business cycle late stage.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF is not a Great Owl ETF, and has an asset allocation of about 60% equities. From September 2012, AOR returned an average annual return of 6.4% with a maximum draw down of -7.5%. This may be a fund that an investor looking for a multi-asset fund would want to consider.

Aggressive - MFO Risk (4)

Seeking low cost, low volatility Great Owl ETFs in diverse Lipper Categories resulted in the selection being concentrated in Value, Dividend, Low Volatility, Consumer Staples, and Global Funds. Barclays ETN + Shiller CAPE ETN is an exchange-traded note (ETN) and not an ETF and, after reading the link in the name in the table below, is not a fund that I would consider owning. As previously noted, PSL had its Risk Rank improved to Moderate.

SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF has an Ulcer Index of 2.6. About half of the Aggressive Funds have Ulcer Indexes below SPY.

Symbol APR%/yr MAXDD% STDEV Ulcer Index Sharpe Ratio Martin Ratio AUM$M CAPE 14.6 - 8.2 10.3 2.4 1.3 5.8 $ 115 XMLV 12.4 - 5.4 8.6 1.7 1.3 6.6 $ 1,427 FVD 10.4 - 5.1 7.4 1.8 1.3 5.3 $ 4,350 USMV 11.5 - 5.3 7.7 2.1 1.4 5.0 $ 16,812 SMDV 12.8 - 8.6 10.7 2.7 1.1 4.5 $ 427 ACWV 8.4 - 6.7 7.7 2.5 1.0 3.0 $ 3,263 PSL 9.0 - 10.0 6.9 2.8 1.2 2.9 $ 156 URTH 8.2 - 8.6 9.4 3.0 0.8 2.4 $ 502 IDLV 4.8 - 13.4 10.5 4.9 0.5 1.1 $ 538

Source: Created by the Author Based on Results from Portfolio Visualizer

Very Aggressive - MFO Risk (5)

At this business cycle late stage, I chose not to include any "Very Aggressive" Great Owl ETFs in the model portfolio. Below are the two that I considered.

PPA data by YCharts

LONG TERM AND TACTICAL ALLOCATIONS

Optimizing the Great Owl ETF Portfolio over one year instead of three years results in a shift from Moderate and Aggressive Categories to Very Conservative as shown below.

Risk Ticker Name Three Year One Year 1 FLRN SPDR Barclays Inv Grd Flt Rt ETF 4.21% 10.00% 1 LMBS First Trust Low Duration Oppos ETF 10.00% 10.00% 1 MEAR iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bd ETF 2.00% 10.00% 1 MINT PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active ETF 10.00% 10.00% 2 FMB First Trust Managed Municipal ETF 5.00% 2.56% 2 PGHY Invesco Global Short Term Hi Yld Bd ETF 5.00% 5.00% 2 DIVY Reality Shares DIVS ETF 5.00% 5.00% 2 RCS PIMCO Strategic Income Fund 5.00% 5.00% 3 AOR iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF 2.00% 2.00% 3 BIT BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust 5.00% 2.00% 3 GOF Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund 5.00% 2.00% 3 MMD MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Muni Opport 5.00% 5.00% 4 CAPE Barclays ETN+ Shiller Capet 5.00% 5.00% 4 FVD First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF 5.00% 2.00% 4 PSL Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Mom ETF 5.00% 5.00% 4 SMDV ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers 5.00% 2.00% 4 USMV iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF 5.00% 5.00% 4 XMLV Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF 5.00% 4.44% 4 IGHG ProShares Investment GradeIntr Rt Hdgd 2.00% 4.00% 4 ACWV iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF 2.79% 2.00% 4 URTH iShares MSCI World ETF 2.00% 2.00%

Removing the funds that I am least interested in as described, increasing the target volatility to 4.5% to be similar to Vanguard Wellesley Income, and relaxing the constraints to be a minimum of 2% and a maximum of 10% in each of the remaining 15 ETFs results in the Model Portfolio below which can be accessed at this link. This Great Owl Portfolio has returned 4.7% with a maximum drawdown of 2.4%. This compares to a return of 7.2% for the S&P 500 with a maximum drawdown of 6.9%.

Why not invest mostly in the S&P 500 and get the highest return? The chart below shows the markets during the year prior to start of the 2007 bear market. The S&P 500 rose 14.3%, Vanguard Balanced rose 11.2% and the Wellesley Income Fund rose 8.5%.

... right before the S&P 500 fell 50.8%, Vanguard Balanced fell 32.5% and the Wellesley Income Fund fell 18.7%.

In summary, the S&P 500 rose 5.8 percentage points more than the Wellesley Income Fund in the year prior to the start of the last bear market, only to fall 32 percentage points more than Wellesley Income Fund during the next 16 months.

CURRENT INVESTMENT ENVIRONMENT

S&P 500 earnings per share for 2018 are estimated to be 21%, but estimates by analysts for 2019 are 9%, according to Earnings Insight at FactSet.

The Price to Earnings Ratio is inversely related to Treasury yields as described in "Building Bear Market And Full Cycle Portfolios". Treasury yields are rising so investors are not willing to pay as much for stocks.

The Federal Reserve continues to unwind its balance sheets (Quantitative Easing) while tightening monetary policy by raising its Federal Funds rate. Forward inflation expectations are modest, but above target and rising slowly.

Financial stress is low, but starting to rise.

Bond spreads to emerging markets are rising, reflecting higher risk. Emerging markets are a large part of the global economy and most portfolios are impacted whether they contain emerging market funds or not.

FUND SPOTLIGHT

I use the Fund Spotlight section to research funds in a little more detail to determine if I might want to purchase them.

iShares Edge MSCI Minimum Volatility Global ETF

ACWV is rated five stars by Morningstar and has a Morningstar Analyst Rating of Silver. It basically was flat for the past three months and has returned 2.9% year to date. Management fees before fee waver is 0.32%.

According to the prospectus, ACWV tracks the investment results of the MSCI ACWI Minimum Volatility (USD) Index which measures the combined performance of equity securities in both developed and emerging markets. It uses a rules-based methodology to determine weights for securities in the index having the lowest total risk.

"Unlike many investment companies, the Fund does not try to “beat” the index it tracks and does not seek temporary defensive positions when markets decline or appear overvalued... Indexing may eliminate the chance that the Fund will substantially outperform the Underlying Index but also may reduce some of the risks of active management, such as poor security selection. Indexing seeks to achieve lower costs and better after-tax performance by keeping portfolio turnover low in comparison to actively managed investment companies."

With S&P 500 earnings growth estimated to be lower in 2019, diversifying globally should be considered by many investors. Below is a comparison of ACWV with the Vanguard Global Minimum Volatility Fund.

ACWV 1 Month Total Returns (Monthly) data by YCharts

CONCLUSION

I made no changes to my portfolio as a result of writing this article as I own PSL and XMLV, as well as similar funds. However, I did adapt the MFO Risk Rank to determine which buckets my own funds belong in and will use it to help manage risk going forward.

I write one or two articles per month which involves investing according to the business cycle, managing risk and/or portfolio optimization. I write based on the topics that interest me, as someone approaching retirement. You are invited to click on the orange "Follow" button at the top of the article to follow or Read More Articles.

Disclaimer: I am an engineer with an MBA nearing retirement and not an economist nor an investment professional. The information provided is for educational purposes and should not be considered as advice. Investors should do their due diligence research and/or use an investment professional.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSL, XMLV, VMVFX, VWINX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.