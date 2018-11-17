S&P 500 Weekly Update: The Fate Of This Bull Market Will Be Decided On How The Many Uncertainties Are Resolved

Some of the uncertainty may be lifted in the next month or so. Getting too negative may be a mistake.

Positives are dismissed, and negatives highlighted. It is best to keep an open mind and remain flexible in your approach.

Rallies are being sold now. That is a distinct difference from what we have been accustomed to.

"There are no relationships or equations that always work". Know thyself and know thy foibles, and make sure your facts are right". - Barton Biggs

It's always good to stop, step back, and take a reality check. While I always like to look at what I am doing right regarding my portfolio management, it is better, but perhaps more painful to look at what I am doing wrong. Each investor should do a self-examination from time to time and take a good look at how they are managing the situation.

Reasons why investors panic are many. The major reason is that most investors do not understand the market's logic. Consequently, they react to every headline and every move in the market indices and become bewildered. The blacker the headline and the sharper the move in the market indices, the more frightened they are. At the end, they panic. On the other hand, as the market rallies, the higher the market, the more excited they get.

The message that the market is putting forth today leaves many of us wondering if we should be Bullish, Bearish or Nauseous.

The problem, we have convincing cases being made for all outcomes. Same tune, different day. Corrections don't change the primary trend. There are numerous factors that should be considered before deviating from any long-term strategy. Until these factors start to line up and give true bearish readings, there is no need to turn bearish just because the market is going through a period of uncertainty.

The last two GDP prints are showing an upward trajectory. The consensus view today is the economy will now suffer a "cyclical" pause. This view is the linchpin in the 2019 and early 2020 recession theories. Given that stocks are now closer to highs than lows, it can be assumed the pause will take stocks lower as well. Perhaps that is what the market action today is trying to decide and ultimately forecast. The result is a violent up and down seasick market that has many investors nauseous over the turbulence

As markets drift lower amidst all of the worries, the gurus remind us how bad things are. When you have sentiment that is set with a negative tone, the positives are dismissed with a yawn, and the negatives are highlighted. Jeff Miller assembled a wonderful piece that goes right to the heart of what is transpiring today.

Market participants should not be moaning now. After all, when sentiment is positive, the opposite occurs, as every negative is simply brushed off. All of this is nothing new; it is pure human emotion that is on display. Despite the constant bombardment of "this theory" or "that notion", that is how the stock market works. An investor has to realize to be successful, know yourself, and know the environment you are investing in.

As we go through what is a difficult investing environment, the commentary also takes on a life of its own. We see the talk of a new high in September switching to the onset of the next bear market. Ladies and Gentlemen the stock market does not work that way.

No one should dismiss the next bear market as folly, but what should be dismissed is the presumptuous commentary that we hear today. In the short term, there is no doubt that we are in a bottoming process that will take time. On the other hand, when we step back and look at the macro picture, a topping process (if that is what is happening) will also take time. However, given the facts presented today, there remains quite a bit of doubt as to whether that is actually taking place. After all the last topping process that was described to all of us was taking place in 2016. That turned out to be incorrect.

This is the controversy that investors are faced with. An unanswered question. Will the short-term bottoming process morph into a free fall that solidifies the topping process theories?

No one has that answer. I contend that if you are equipped with facts and not fiction, a calm attitude without emotion, it will be bringing a loaded weapon to the meeting with that bear. Whenever that may happen.

Economy

Default rates remain very low. Spreads (gray line) widen ahead of a recession; they're not widening right now.

At the moment, there is enough evidence to suggest the economy won't go from lukewarm (stable) to ice cold (recession) in a very short period of time.

NFIB Small Business optimism rolled in at 107.4, down from last month's report of 108. After hitting a record high two months ago, the headline index has now declined for two straight months. We would note, however, that outside of 2018, there have only been four monthly prints going all the way back to 1975 where the headline index was higher.

CPI report beat estimates with a 0.3% headline gain that rounded from 0.331%, and a 0.2% core increase that rounded from 0.193%. Goods prices rose 0.5%, thanks to a 2.4% energy price pop and a 0.1% downtick for food, while services prices rose by 0.3%.

Business inventories rose 0.3% with sales up 0.4% in September. The 0.5% gain in August inventories was not revised, and the 0.5% rise in sales was also not revised.

The Empire State Manufacturing headline rose to 23.3 from 21.1 in October after hitting a 5-month low of 19.0 in September. August saw a 10-month high of 25.6. The ISM-adjusted Empire State rose to 57.5 from 55.9 in both September and October versus a 12-year high of 57.9 in June.

November Philly Fed index plunged 9.3 points to 12.9, much worse than forecast, after slipping 0.7 ticks to 22.2 in October.

Industrial production rose 0.1% in October, while capacity use was 78.4%. September's figures were revised, with industrial production now rising 0.2% (was +0.3%).

Retail sales in October increased by 0.8% for the headline number and 0.7% ex-autos.

Unemployment claims are declining, hitting a new 49-year low in late September. Historically, claims have started to rise at least 7 months ahead of the next recession.

Source: Urban Carmel, Data from Federal Reserve.

Earnings Observations

FactSet Research Weekly update on Q3 results:

With 92% of the companies in the S&P 500 reporting actual results for the quarter, 78% of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive EPS surprise and 61% have reported a positive sales surprise.

The blended earnings growth rate for the S&P 500 is 25.7%. If that is the actual growth rate for the quarter, it will mark the second highest earnings growth since Q3 2010. All eleven sectors have higher growth rates today (compared to September 30) due to positive EPS surprises and upward revisions to EPS estimates.

The forward 12-month P/E ratio for the S&P 500 is 15.6. This P/E ratio is below the 5-year average (16.4) but above the 10-year average (14.5).

We hear that earnings have peaked, margins have peaked, etc. Please allow me to tell everyone what has peaked. The obsession with forward guidance. Should market participants ignore it? Absolutely not. However, it needs to be placed in context.

I continue to tell the same story. We cannot expect to hear a rosy picture painted by any corporate executive given the uncertainties. All executives have to be careful, and many are playing the game with that in mind. Yes, tariffs are being mentioned on conference calls, but I have also read earnings transcripts saying there has literally been no slowdown in business given the uncertainties.

What pundits like to do is highlight the words of one CEO and extrapolate his/her comments to the entire corporate world. Listen to the comments, read the transcripts and put it all in the context of what is taking place around us.

The Political Scene

As we all look out to the next quarter, market pessimism has been fueled by tariff fears and concerns about global economic growth. Yet, analysts are seeing 8% U.S. gains for both exports and imports in 2018 that are the largest increases since 2011. The oil related sector and broader factory boom of 2017-18 explains part of the bounce, though analysts have seen broader strength across the industrial supply, equipment, and food components.

Stay tuned. Any announcement from the G20 summit meeting on this topic will be a market-moving event.

The Fed

Despite what investors are hearing from the bevy of sources out there, not a thing has changed in Fed Policy. What the Fed continues to preach:

"We are data driven and will adjust policy accordingly."

The investor translation:

"We will raise rates 3 times next year, maybe more."

Another uncertainty that is automatically projected to be a huge negative next year.

Sentiment

The weekly AAII survey released this morning showed the first downtick in bullish sentiment (41.28% down to 35.09%) in three weeks.

Crude Oil

The recent decline in oil prices may have been missed by many investors who were more concerned about the stock market, but WTI hit its lowest point since early this year during the week. In the last three weeks, crude has broken a couple of important support lines (red lines) that will now act as resistance, including the major trend line that went back to the 2016 bottom (solid red line).

The breakdown comes after oil falsely broke out to new highs in early October (red arrow), increasing the odds that the commodity may have marked a top at least in the intermediate term. Once WTI dropped below $60, it signaled a retracement down to the $55 support level.

The EIA weekly inventory report posted yet another inventory build of 10.3 million barrels for the week. That is now seven weekly increases in a row totaling 45+ million barrels. At 442 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 5% above the five-year average for this time of year. Total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.4 million barrels. That wiped out the increase from last week. They are now about 7% above the five-year average for this time of year.

A streak of eleven straight trading days of declines (a record) was finally broken on Wednesday. Six straight weeks of declines have dropped the price of WTI to the March lows. WTI closed the week at $56.66, down $3.21.

That is a $10.92 or 16+% loss in the last three weeks, leading to an extremely oversold situation. Bearish inventory reports and the fear of a global slowdown seem to be the reasons for the selling.

An oversold condition along with a headline that the Saudis announced a production cut in December seemed to bring some stability to the market as the week unfolded.

The Technical Picture

The consensus view from technicians now is that there HAS to be a blow-off, capitulation event to ensure that the lows are in. Some say that it also HAS to take place in and around the February lows of 2,532. Perhaps the consensus view will be correct in their forecasts.

One thing I have learned, markets rarely do what we want or expect. We didn't experience any of that in the February sell-off, and we didn't see that in the 2015 and 2016 declines that scared everyone to death. All three shared the same price action. A low established, a retest of that low, followed by a recovery. To date, the retest in this corrective phase has produced a low of 2,670.

The DAILY chart shows the downward pressure on equities continues. It sure looks like more downside may be in store, based on the fact that all indicators that I use do not indicate an extremely oversold condition. In fact we entered the week in "neutral" and are still in that condition.

Chart courtesy of FreeStocksCharts.com

A common characteristic of Bull markets is that equities often find support at upward sloping 200-day moving averages, while a common Bear market trend is that equities run into resistance at their downward sloping 200-day moving averages. As you can see, the index is once again below that trend line (red line). Note the difference between the corrective phase back in April compared to the present day. Back then we saw a quick dip below the 200-day MA, not so today.

From a technical perspective, our current situation looks like the 2015/2016 time period. In early 2016, the S&P remained below that trend line for about 11 straight weeks before recovering.

As noted earlier, the S&P traded down to the 2,670 level, and that set a new short-term line in the sand that must be held, or the S&P lows (2,603) may be tested. On the flip side, more sideways consolidation in this area, and the index could mount a run back to the 2,800 level. The Bulls would like to see a series of higher lows as the bottoming process unfolds.

Overhead resistance lies at the 200-day moving average at 2,760.

Individual Sectors

Market participants have decided that the Healthcare sector may be a good place to hide out.

The sector has seen the largest inflows since the beginning of this corrective period. So far in 2018, the big winners in the equity market have been Consumer Discretionary, Healthcare, and Tech stocks, despite large selloffs in those names since August. Materials and Communications Services have been the biggest laggards in 2018.

Consumer Staples, which had been a huge underperformer, has rallied back a bit, while Industrials, Energy, and Financials have fallen on a relative basis into the 10th and 11th month of the year.

Defensive sectors have taken off in recent months with Utilities shooting higher to the tune of 3.0%, and Healthcare up 3.6%. Materials and Energy at the opposite end of the scale, down over 6%. The cyclical sectors like Industrials, Tech, and Materials are all in the lower half of the pack with 3% declines over the last three months.

All of that is a signal of a change that is taking place. More risk off than risk on. Remember that does not mean the change is here to stay. It simply may be a reversion to the mean for those "hot" sectors that have been outperformers for a while. Part of the problem that investors face now, determine IF the trend of investing in growth will come back in favor, once the excess is removed.

What has been working for me lately is the use of covered call strategies that are part of my overall investment plan. Buying a quality stock now that has been beaten down for one reason or another, and writing an upside call against that position is a good way to increase performance.

Investors would be wise to remember that the backdrop for the market in terms of economic activity here in the U.S. is still positive. The recent underperformance of cyclical sectors could be more about tariff concerns than signaling a breakdown in growth. It's also worth noting that even though companies will face huge hurdles to keep growing earnings quickly given tax law base effects that will kick in starting Q1 of next year, the growth of EPS estimated for the next year is in very healthy territory.

However, EMOTION is ruling the scene today. None of the positives matter much now given all of the uncertainty. In the past, technicians were able to rely on intraday reversals to mark the end or beginning of any short-term trends. That hasn't worked at all. Large intraday swings are now the norm. It is now common to see the DJIA move 500 points during a trading day. All of this is because there is little to no conviction being expressed by investors.

Market participants can easily get whipsawed and dig themselves a larger hole by believing they can outguess the stock market. Those that believe they need to add long positions now because of a headline wake up only to find that didn't work. The short players do the same. They see their trades working only to have an intraday reversal take their profits away.

It is Friday November 16th. The S&P made a new high on September 20th, and is now 6+% off an all-time high. It currently resides in the middle of the newly established trading range. Suddenly that is deemed to be a huge negative. Here comes human nature and the urge is to read into the situation. Sure, we can find poor price action with rallies being sold, but that is nothing that hasn't happened in the past.

The situation surely can develop into more selling, and then again it may also turn around like it did in the early part of this year. No one can say for sure if the issues that are present will resolve into a negative. It is simply time to assess, and reassess, then re-evaluate. The best way to start is to re-evaluate YOUR situation.

Yet many find the need to conjure up a scenario, and sell it as gospel to anyone that wants to listen. Let's repeat what was laid out here over a month ago. Know yourself, your situation and your plan. Recent history (2015/2016) tells us that despite the urge to do something, it is best NOT to change direction with a large amount of money until the trend is confirmed.

While this is painful, making a change now, and then watching a turnaround will cause more pain. This transformation from one trend to another (if that is indeed what is developing) always comes with a cost. An investor has to be aware and be prepared for that. For anyone that has reaped the rewards of this bull market, that is a very small price to pay.

Stay the course.

I would also like to take a moment and remind all of the readers of an important issue. In these types of forums, readers bring a host of situations and variables to the table when visiting these articles. Therefore it is impossible to pinpoint what may be right for each situation. Please keep that in mind when forming your investment strategy.

to all of the readers that contribute to this forum to make these articles a better experience for all.

Best of Luck to All!

Disclaimer: This article contains my views of the equity market, it reflects the strategy and positioning that is comfortable for me. Of course, it is not suited for everyone, as there are far too many variables. Hopefully it sparks ideas, adds some common sense to the intricate investing process, and makes investors feel more calm, putting them in control.

The opinions rendered here, are just that - opinions - and along with positions can change at any time.

As always, I encourage readers to use common sense when it comes to managing any ideas that I decide to share with the community. Nowhere is it implied that any stock should be bought and put away until you die. Periodic reviews are mandatory to adjust to changes in the macro backdrop that will take place over time.

A tough news backdrop now. It is hard to imagine a more difficult trading environment due to worsening trade-war rhetoric, a not so synchronized global recovery, and interest rate fears. This is not the time to navigate the markets alone. The Savvy Investor Marketplace service is here to help. Use the techniques that have proven successful in the past. Please consider joining one of the most successful new ventures here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EVERY POSITION MENTIONED TO MY CLIENTS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.