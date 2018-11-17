Johnson Controls: Most Efficient Restructuring Outcome?

Given these observations and reduced earnings per share power, I am not convinced about the investment case despite a very reasonable valuation.

Johnson Controls (JCI) delivered on a much anticipated huge sale as it has agreed to sell its Power Solutions business in a $13.2 billion deal. The proceeds look high at first, but given the solid earnings power of the business, good future prospects and inefficient structure of the deal, I am not inclined to buy the shares as there is still quite some dilution seen despite a multi-billion share buyback program.

Given that the company has been lagging (both the shares as well as operations) for years, I am very happy to pass on the opportunity to buy the simplified core solutions business going forwards.

About The Deal

Johnson Controls has reached a deal with Brookfield Business Partners LP and some other institutional investors to sell the Power Solutions business in a $13.2 billion cash deal. That headline number will fall to $11.4 billion after taxes and deal related costs are accounted for, but still represents a formidable amount.

Investors can look forward to a great portion of this cash as the company has outlined plans to pay down $3.0-$3.5 billion in debt in order to continue to hold onto its investment grade credit rating, with the remainder of the money to be returned to investors. That implies that investors could look forward to $7.9-$8.4 billion worth of shareholder returns, all in the form of share buybacks. A little patience is required as the deal is only set to close in the summer of 2019.

Following the deal, Johnson will become a pure play on building technologies and solutions in the HVAC industry. The sale of the Power Solutions business is somewhat interesting as the business could benefit from a shift towards electrification of vehicles. The unit generated $8 billion in sales this fiscal year on which it reported $1.68 billion in EBITDA, for a mere 7.9 times multiple. The bad thing is that taxes and transaction cost reduce the effective EBITDA multiple to just 6.8 times, hardly a high multiple if you are the seller of such a business.

What Now?

Alongside the deal announcement, it becomes clear that the company will become more focused and that corporate costs will come down by some $50 million following the deal.

In the deal presentation, Johnson Controls itself already provided a "bridge" with regards to the earnings power of the new company. The company started with the 2019 guidance, calling for earnings between $2.90 and $3.05 per share. Dilution from the divestiture was pegged at $1.28 per share, as buybacks could limit dilution by $0.75 per share. That brings the walk down to $2.40-$2.50 per share in earnings power on a pro-forma basis.

Let's check these assumptions. For 2018, the buildings business generated $23.4 billion in sales on which it reported 13.2% segment EBITA margins. Of course, the company has recently reported its results for the fiscal year of 2018. Johnson Controls reported total sales of $31.40 billion in 2018 on which it reported operating earnings of $2.38 billion and net (GAAP) earnings of $2.16 billion. This amounts to earnings of $2.32 per share, while adjusted earnings came in at $2.83 per share.

With 930 million shares outstanding and working with the $1.28 per share dilution number, the sale of the Power Solutions business has a $1.19 billion impact on the bottom line, which seems correct.

With share repurchases pegged at $8.15 billion, plus or minus $250 million, and shares trading at $33, the company can buy back 247 million shares at this level. With 930 million shares currently outstanding, that reduces the share count to 683 million.

As the company communicated, pro-forma earnings would come in at $1.70 per share following the divestiture, that is before taking into account the impact of the buyback. Given that repurchases could reduce the share count to 683 million, earnings could jump back to $2.30 per share. That reveals that accretion amounts to just $0.60 per share and not the communicated $0.75 per share. The reason for the discrepancy results from the differences between GAAP and non-GAAP earnings.

Why Sell?

The reason for the dilution is simple. Based on the headline numbers, Johnson is receiving a mere 7.9 times EBITDA multiple for the company, and just 6.8 times after accounting for taxes and deal related costs. If the positioning of that business was really that good, one would never execute a deal this way but rather opt for a spin-off.

The route of a spin-off has been challenging as well after the company spun-off Adient (ADNT) two years ago, but that has become a blood bath for investors as well. The low multiple, and lower than average multiple at which Johnson Controls trades, is the reason for the dilution in anticipated earnings in the earnings bridge.

After all, ahead of the deal announcement, Johnson Controls traded at a $30.5 billion equity valuation as an $11 billion net debt load increased the enterprise value to $41-$42 billion. With reported segment EBITA of $4.5 billion for the company overall, including a $1.1 billion depreciation charge and $600 million in corporate cost allocation, I peg overall EBITDA at around $5 billion. This suggests that Johnson at large trades at 8.3 times EBITDA, which means that the headline number of the deal is more or less in line with the overall valuation. That said, the $1.8 billion in tax and transaction leakage in connection to the deal is very painful, equal to $2 per share.

What Now, Cheap Might Not Be Enough

With adjusted earnings seen down from roughly $3.00 to $2.30 per share, the valuation at $33 per share comes in around 14-15 times earnings, while the pro-forma business operates with a reasonable leverage ratio just above 2 times. It should be stressed that the leverage calculation above excludes the billion underfunded status of pensions.

While a 14-15 times multiple might look reasonable, reality is that growth has been underwhelming (for quite a while now) and that and cash flow conversion is consistently below the 100% mark. Furthermore, I am not impressed with the outcome of the restructuring efforts, as selling in a tax-inefficient way and at a multiple which can not be regarded as very high, are not convincing arguments either for investors to jump on board.

These reasons are why shares have been lagging the market a lot in recent years and continue to trade at non-demanding multiples, as a market performance is required before getting investors enthusiastic to be willing to pay a market multiple for the current earnings. So while the valuation looks fair to appealing, I would not expect fireworks in the near term and thus am not necessarily a buyer just yet.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.